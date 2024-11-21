Trump announces Pam Bondi is his new AG pick after Gaetz withdraws

Trump announces Pam Bondi is his new AG pick after Gaetz withdraws
Chip Somodevilla/Getty Images

(NEW YORK) — On the same day that former Rep. Matt Gaetz withdrew from consideration as President-elect Donald Trump’s attorney general, Trump announced that he will pick former Florida Attorney General Pam Bondi to fill that role in his administration.

Bondi, 59, has remained in Trump’s inner circle for years and has continued to advise him on legal matters. She was one of the lawyers who defended Trump during his first Senate impeachment trial.

“I have known Pam for many years — She is smart and tough, and is an AMERICA FIRST Fighter, who will do a terrific job as Attorney General!” Trump said in a Truth Social post.

Bondi’s nomination must be confirmed by the Senate. She did not immediately comment about Trump’s announcement.

For more than a decade, Bondi has been a key Trump supporter and has been involved in some controversies, including the “big lie,” pushed by Trump in 2020.

In 2013, the Trump Foundation sent a $25,000 donation to Bondi’s fundraising committee for her attorney general reelection campaign. Around the same time, Bondi’s office had been considering reviewing a lawsuit filed by the New York attorney general’s office that probed Trump and Trump University, but it ultimately did not join the suit.

Bondi and Trump both denied allegations that the donation led to her decision to not join the lawsuit. She endorsed Trump for his presidential run and spoke at the 2016 Republican National Convention leading a “lock her up chant” against then-Secretary of State Hilary Clinton. She also served as a co-chair of Trump’s 2020 reelection bid.

Bondi left the Florida Attorney General’s office in 2019 and a year later was named part of Trump’s defense team for his first impeachment trial. He was acquitted in the Senate.

Bondi continued to be part of Trump’s legal team during the 2020 election and repeatedly made false claims about voter fraud when he lost to Joe Biden.

Recently, she has been a member of the conservative think tank America First Policy Institute where she serves as the chair for the Center for Litigation, and co-chair of the Center for Law and Justice, according to the think tank’s website.

Copyright © 2024, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

Related Posts

Lt. Gov. Mark Robinson hospitalized after suffering second-degree burns at truck show: Campaign
Lt. Gov. Mark Robinson hospitalized after suffering second-degree burns at truck show: Campaign
Grant Baldwin/Getty Images

(MOUNT AIRY, N.C.) — Mark Robinson, North Carolina’s Republican candidate for governor, was hospitalized after suffering burns at a campaign event Friday evening in Mount Airy, his campaign said.

Robinson’s campaign said he suffered second-degree burns at a truck show.

“This evening following an incident at a campaign appearance at the Mayberry Truck Show in Mt. Airy, Lt. Gov. Mark Robinson was treated at Northern Regional Hospital for second-degree burns. He is in good spirits, appreciates the outpouring of well wishes, and is excited to return to the campaign trail as scheduled first thing tomorrow morning,” Mike Lonergan, the campaign’s communications director, said in a statement.

Robinson, the current lieutenant governor of the state, has been under fire after being accused of posting inflammatory comments on the message board of a pornography website more than a decade ago, according to a report published by CNN earlier this month. Robinson has denied the accusations.

Since the release of the report, several of Robinson’s key staffers have “stepped down” from the campaign, including general consultant and senior advisor Conrad Pogorzelski, III; campaign manager Chris Rodriguez; finance director Heather Whillier; and deputy campaign manager Jason Rizk.

Copyright © 2024, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

Republican Jeff Flake endorses Kamala Harris, says ‘she’s ready’ for the job
Republican Jeff Flake endorses Kamala Harris, says ‘she’s ready’ for the job
ABC News

After endorsing Kamala Harris on X Sunday, former Republican Sen. Jeff Flake of Arizona praised the vice president’s grasp of foreign policy and her proposal for tougher border restrictions on ABC News’ “This Week.”

With 37 days until Election Day, Flake said he made his endorsement now since he couldn’t participate in political activities in his role as ambassador to Turkey, which he stepped down from on Sept. 1.

“I think Republicans believe in the rule of law in particular, and it’s difficult to support a candidate who, having lost an election, tries to use the powers of the presidency to overturn that election,” Flake told ABC “This Week” anchor Martha Raddatz. “That is anything but respect for the rule of law.”He said that other conservative Republicans feel similarly.

In his endorsement, Flake wrote that he believes Harris will unite the country and “respect the will of voters.” He also discussed his endorsement in an interview with the Arizona Republic.

The former congressman and senator joins other prominent Republicans who have endorsed Harris, including former Vice President Dick Cheney and his daughter, former Rep. Liz Cheney of Wyoming.

Flake is one of a handful of Republicans who have served in President Joe Biden’s administration, along with Cindy McCain, the widow of former Sen. John McCain of Arizona. Since leaving the Senate in 2019, Flake has been an outspoken critic of former President Donald Trump and urged Republicans to “move away from Trump-ism.”

Flake also endorsed Biden in 2020 on the first day of the Republican National Convention along with dozens of former GOP members of Congress.

He said that Harris “ought to court all voters,” particularly moderate and conservative Republicans.

Asked about his interactions with Harris during his time as an ambassador, Flake said that she is ready to serve as commander in chief.

“We have to support and work with our allies,” Flake said. “And she understands that.”

He pointed to Harris’ speech at the Munich Security Conference and each candidate’s approach to foreign policy during the ABC presidential debate.

“It was really stark watching the debate the other day and hearing the former president not be able to even cheer for Ukraine,” said Flake. “That’s a big issue for me.”

Raddatz pressed Flake on whether his endorsement would make inroads with voters in Arizona who are a part of the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter Day Saints, of which he is a member. Sen. Mitt Romney, R-Utah., another high-profile Mormon Republican opposed to Trump, has not endorsed Harris.

Flake demurred, responding that “I can only speak for myself and where I am.”

Raddatz asked Flake about his thoughts on one of the vice president’s biggest vulnerabilities after her visit to the U.S.-Mexico border on Friday, her first in three years. A recent ABC News/Ipsos poll found that voters thought Trump was better suited to handle the border over Harris by 10 points.

Flake said that he was glad to see Harris visit the border and propose stricter asylum restrictions. He pointed to her work as a prosecutor and attorney general, saying, “She knows what it takes.” Harris’ campaign is looking to gain ground on an issue of high importance to voters.

While in Congress, Flake backed a bipartisan immigration proposal that failed to pass. When pressed by Raddatz on the Biden-Harris administration’s handling of the southern border, Flake said there needs to be stricter asylum policies.

He applauded Harris for saying she would sign the immigration bill that failed in the Senate after Republican opposition led by Trump cratered the legislation.

“She knows how to work on a bipartisan basis, and if we do immigration reform that endures, it’s going to have to be bipartisan,” said Flake.

Copyright © 2024, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

Project 2025 and abortion: Harris tries to pin monitoring pregnancies to Trump
Project 2025 and abortion: Harris tries to pin monitoring pregnancies to Trump
Doug Mills/The New York Times/Bloomberg via Getty Images

(WASHINGTON) — In a debate that often turned heated over key issues, Vice President Kamala Harris and former President Donald Trump were at odds over abortion, a top concern for voters heading into the election.

Harris tried to label Trump’s position as extreme, pointing to his role in ending Roe v. Wade and accusing him of supporting a national ban and surveillance of pregnant women — claims he denied.

Trump, who appointed three of the five Supreme Court justices who overturned federal protections for abortion rights under Roe v. Wade, has at times softened his stance on abortion and said the six-week ban in Florida is “too short,” in an interview with NBC News in August.

“I think the six weeks is too short, there has to be more time,” Trump said on Aug. 29. The next day, he reversed his position, saying he would vote to keep the six-week ban

In the debate, Trump reiterated that he returned the regulation of abortion care to state governments and said it should be up to the states to decide, but he would not commit to vetoing a federal abortion ban if it came to his desk as president. Instead, he said that situation would not arise.

He also said Tuesday he supports exceptions for rape, incest and to save the life of the mother.

During the debate, Harris accused Trump of supporting a national ban on abortion and said he plans to monitor pregnant women under the conservative plan known as Project 2025.

Harris said during the debate the plan “would be monitoring your pregnancies, your miscarriages,” adding, “I think the American people believe that certain freedoms, in particular the freedom to make decisions about one’s own body, should not be made by the government.”

Trump has denied any association with Project 2025, which he reiterated at Tuesday’s debate. Project 2025 is a 900-page policy blueprint published by conservative allies and former advisers to Trump looking to help a new Republican administration transition to power. Several former cabinet secretaries under Trump are among the notable authors.

Project 2025 was organized by the Heritage Foundation, a prominent right-wing think tank.

The document proposes the next conservative president act with Congress to protect life starting at conception and work to ban federal funding of abortion.

Among its proposals, the project recommends the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention “eliminate” programs and projects that are not anti-abortion and ensure that it is not promoting abortion as health care.

The project doesn’t use the term “monitoring,” but it does state that CDC’s collection of abortion data is “woefully inadequate,” pointing to some states reporting data on a voluntary basis. It also says the Department of Health and Human Services should mandate states report how many abortions are provided, the stage of pregnancy, the pregnant woman’s state of residence and the method of termination.

Project 2025 also calls for the ending of federal funding for Planned Parenthood and all other abortion providers. Planned Parenthood provides a range of services, including testing and treatment for sexually transmitted infections, cancer screenings, prevention services and contraception services. However, federal funding is already withheld for abortion services at Planned Parenthood, with limited exceptions for rape, incest or the life of the mother, due to the Hyde Amendment.

After Democrats began attacking Trump over the document, he publicly denounced its substance as “seriously extreme” and developed by the “severe right.”

“I disagree with some of the things they’re saying and some of the things they’re saying are absolutely ridiculous and abysmal,” Trump posted on social media.

At least 22 states currently have bans or restrictions in place on abortion care. Of those states, 14 states have ceased nearly all abortion services and four states prohibit abortions after six-weeks of pregnancy, before most women know they are pregnant.

Trump has said it’s “irrelevant” whether he supports prosecuting women who have abortions.

“It’s irrelevant whether I’m comfortable or not,” Trump said in April. “It’s totally irrelevant, because the states are going to make those decisions.”

ABC News’ Soorin Kim contributed to this report.

Copyright © 2024, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.