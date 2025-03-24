Trump appoints former personal attorney Alina Habba as US attorney for New Jersey

Trump appoints former personal attorney Alina Habba as US attorney for New Jersey
Jason Almond / Los Angeles Times via Getty Images

(WASHINGTON) — President Donald Trump on Monday named Alina Habba, his personal attorney-turned-White House counselor, to serve as the next interim U.S. attorney for the District of New Jersey.

“Alina will lead with the same diligence and conviction that has defined her career, and she will fight tirelessly to secure a Legal System that is both ‘Fair and Just’ for the wonderful people of New Jersey,” Trump wrote on his Truth Social platform.

Habba told reporters outside the West Wing after the announcement that she’s going to do a “bang-up job” tackling corruption.

“As you know, I’ve stood by President Trump, his family, the [Trump] organization, and many other clients in that state where I’ve been born and raised, and I’m raising my babies now, but there is corruption, there is injustice, and there is a heavy amount of crime right in [Sen.] Cory Booker’s backyard and right under Governor [Phil] Murphy, and that will stop,” Habba said without making any specific allegations of corruption.

Asked who she will go after, she said, “We’ll see when I get in there.”

Pressed on whether she would go after politicians, she shot back that the media would “love that narrative.” When it was pointed out that she had mentioned politicians in her remarks, she said, “I didn’t,” but when reminded that she had mentioned Booker and Murphy, she admitted it.

“Correct, because I think Cory Booker and Governor Murphy have failed the state of New Jersey. If you look at what happened in crime, what’s going on in Newark, what’s going on in Camden, this has been a neglected state,” she said. “It is one of the most populated states for its size, and it needs to stop. We’re going to do a bang-up job. I cannot wait. It’s a great honor.”

Habba did not answer repeated questions on why Trump appointed her to the role on an interim basis rather than permanently, and she would not say if she had political ambitions in New Jersey.

“I look forward to working with [Attorney General] Pam Bondi, with the Department of Justice, and making sure that we further the president’s agenda of putting America first, cleaning up mess and going after the people that we should be going after, not the people that are falsely accused,” she added. “That will stop in the great state of New Jersey, starting now.”

Earlier Monday Habba posted on X, “I am honored to serve my home state of New Jersey as Interim U.S. Attorney and I am grateful to President Trump for entrusting me with this tremendous responsibility. Just like I did during my time as President Trump’s personal attorney, I will continue to fight for truth and justice. We will end the weaponization of justice, once and for all.”

Trump said Habba would replace the current interim U.S. attorney, John Giordano, who he will nominate to be the ambassador to Namibia.

Habba rose to fame as a member of Trump’s circle after several years in private practice in New Jersey.

After working as a merchandiser at fashion company Marc Jacobs for two years, Habba attended Widener University Commonwealth Law School in Pennsylvania, graduating in 2011. She served a yearlong clerkship with then-New Jersey Superior Court Judge Eugene Codey Jr. then worked in private practice for eight years at two separate firms before starting her own practice in 2020, focusing on civil and commercial litigation.

After reportedly becoming acquainted with Trump through membership in his Bedminster, New Jersey, golf club, Habba’s big break with the former president came when she represented him in a $100 million lawsuit against the New York Times and his estranged niece, Mary L. Trump.

The New York Times lawsuit was ultimately dismissed, and Habba’s other cases for Trump have resulted in a mixed record. She received praise from Trump after Summer Zervos, a former “Apprentice” contestant who accused the former president of sexual assault, dropped her defamation case against Trump.

But when Habba filed a lawsuit claiming that Hillary Clinton and others conspired to damage Trump’s reputation, the judge overseeing the case dismissed the suit, accused Trump of “using the courts to seek revenge on political adversaries,” and fined Trump and Habba nearly $1 million.

Habba became linked to Trump by serving as his legal spokesperson on the heels of his four criminal indictments, and appearing by his side every day he has attended his civil fraud trial in New York. Along the way, her firm has been paid $3.6 million from Trump’s political action committees, according to records reviewed by ABC News.

She has cited her experiences with the former president to not only defend his conduct but also his character. Appearing on Fox News after Trump was indicted for the unlawful retention of classified documents in Florida, she said of Trump, “He’s the most ethical American I know.”

In announcing her appointment as counselor to the president in December, Trump said “Alina has been a tireless advocate for Justice, a fierce Defender of the Rule of Law, and an invaluable Advisor to my Campaign and Transition Team. She has been unwavering in her loyalty, and unmatched in her resolve – standing with me through numerous ‘trials,’ battles, and countless days in Court.”

-ABC News’ Peter Charalambous contributed to this report

Could the federal layoffs impact the Virginia governor race?
(adamkaz/Getty Images)

(WASHINGTON) — With the Virginia gubernatorial election a little more than eight months away, Democrats in the state have said they believe the federal job cuts under President Donald Trump’s administration will have a ripple effect that could sway voters to flip the governor seat from a Republican to a Democrat.

The Virginia gubernatorial election, which is held in an off-year cycle, is often seen as an indicator of where the political climate stands in the country. The election comes after federal job cuts carried out by Elon Musk and the Department of Government Efficiency with a goal of slimming down a bloated federal government and reducing its jobs — many of which are stationed in Washington, D.C.’s suburbs of Virginia.

The 2021 governor race demonstrated how education, parental rights and the culture war motivated voters and contributed to Republican Gov. Glenn Youngkin winning the election and flipping the governor seat after Democratic Gov. Ralph Northam’s time in the governors mansion. Youngkin defeated his Democratic opponent, Terry McAuliffe, by just over 63,000 votes.

Youngkin’s success in amplifying important voter issues was then mimicked by other state leaders and candidates running during the 2022 midterm elections.

Virginia has just under 145,000 federal workers, according to the Office of Personnel Management — making it one of the states with the most federal employees. It’s still unclear how many total jobs have been cut at the federal level — though it’s estimated to be in the thousands across the country.

Former Democratic Rep. Abigail Spanberger, who is running for governor in Virginia, told ABC News in a phone interview that the job cuts on the federal level are becoming a constant presence on the campaign trail.

“I hear about it from the people who are impacted, from people who are impacted because they’re federal employees and they have a friend who’s already been fired or they’re worried about their job,” Spanberger told ABC News.

Spanberger said that the impact these job cuts have on the commonwealth will be “dire.”

ABC News reached out to Virginia’s Republican Lt. Gov. Winsome Earle-Sears, who is running against Spanberger for governor, about the federal job cuts in Virginia and its effect on the race, but did not hear back by the time of publication.

In response to the federal layoffs and the impact on Virginia workers, Youngkin announced a new state website to help people find jobs in the commonwealth, including those impacted by the Trump administration’s federal cuts.

The new website, called virginiahasjobs.com, displays 250,000 jobs available across the state.

Although Youngkin said he has empathy for those who have lost their jobs through the Trump administration’s slashing of federal jobs, the Virginia governor — a Trump ally — said he supports the idea of trying to cut out waste and fraud from government.

“Listen, we have a federal government that is inefficient, and we have an administration that is taking on that challenge of rooting out waste, fraud and abuse and driving efficiency in our federal government. It needs to happen,” Youngkin said.

Earle-Sears, whom Youngkin recently endorsed, amplified the resources announced by the Virginia governor through releases, campaign messaging and social media posts.

But some say it’s too early to tell if these cuts could impact the upcoming elections in Virginia.

Zack Roday, a Virginia-based GOP consultant and a former adviser for Youngkin’s 2021 gubernatorial campaign, told ABC News that Democrats seizing on the cuts of the federal government means they’re looking for a message to carry them through this cycle.

“Democrats are in search of a message, so they’re going to try this,” Roday told ABC News. “That is logical. I understand it from a tactic. If it’s effective, we won’t know quite yet.”

“They have to pin their campaign on something because they don’t have much, much of a message because Gov. Youngkin’s record, his approval is popular, both with the electorate writ large and certainly the important independents that have a big role in determining who’s the next governor,” Roday continued.

Roday also added that there are people in Virginia who support the Trump administration’s cuts.

“There’s a whole lot of Virginians that live outside of Richmond and Northern Virginia, and have a lot of people that look at what Donald Trump is doing and are saying about time, thank you,” Roday said.

Trump continues to defend Jan 6 pardons, suggests Biden should have pardoned himself
Bloomberg via Getty Images, FILE

(WASHINGTON) — President Donald Trump has continued to defend his controversial pardons of the Jan. 6 rioters during a Fox News interview, claiming that most were “absolutely innocent” despite being convicted.

Trump told Fox News host Sean Hannity in an interview that aired Wednesday night that he made the pardons and commutations for 1,500 people involved in the pro-Trump mob attack on the U.S. Capitol for a “number of reasons.”

“They were treated like the worst criminals in history. And you know what they were there for? They were protesting the vote,” Trump said repeating the false claim the 2020 election was “rigged.”

After Hannity said that no one should be able to invade the Capitol, Trump responded, “Most of the people were absolutely innocent.”

On Thursday afternoon, answering reporter questions in the Oval Office, Trump was asked whether he planned to meet with those he pardoned –including at the White House.

“I don’t know, he responded. “I’m sure that they probably would like to.”

More than 250 people were convicted for their roles in the attack.

U.S. Capitol Police officer Brian Sicknick died after suffering multiple strokes hours after he was pepper sprayed by rioters. The Washington, D.C. medical examiner ruled he died of natural causes, but said his experience on Jan. 6 played a role in his condition.

Four officers who responded to the Capitol attack have since died by suicide, investigators said.

Approximately 140 Capitol Police officers were injured by rioters, making it one of the most violent days for law enforcement in recent U.S. history, according to investigators. Videos of the destruction and attacks, where the rioters used weapons including bats, hockey sticks, bear spray and stun guns were documented through thousands of hours of videos and police body camera footage that has been publicly released.

Trump, however, claimed on “Hannity” that the attacks on the police were “very minor incidents.”

“This was a political hoax. And you know what? Those people, and I’m not saying in every single case, but there was a lot of patriotism with those people,” he said.

He also said it would have been “very, very cumbersome” to separate out those convicted of violent assaults on police.

Trump’s pardons have come under fire from police unions, prosecutors and some Republicans on the Hill, including Kentucky Republican Sen. Mitch McConnell, who condemned the attacks on police officers.

Trump also suggested former President Joe Biden should have pardon himself as he did with his family members and lawmakers on the Jan. 6 committee.

“This guy went around giving everybody pardons. And you know, the funny thing, maybe the sad thing, is he didn’t give himself a pardon,” Trump said without giving specifics on what crimes his predecessor could have committed.

The president added that he would let Congress decide if Biden and those leaders should be probed.

Virginia Foxx to be only woman leading House committees in 119th Congress
Al Drago/Bloomberg via Getty Images

(WASHINGTON) — North Carolina Rep. Virginia Foxx, 81, was tapped by House Speaker Mike Johnson to serve as the chairwoman of the powerful House Rules Committee, two GOP sources told ABC News, becoming the only woman to lead a House committee in the 119th Congress.

The House GOP conference voted to approve Foxx’s selection during a closed-door meeting on Tuesday.

“For two decades, Dr. Foxx has been a stalwart in the House and a leader in multiple policy areas,” Johnson said in a statement. “Her drive and personality have established her as among the most universally respected members of our Republican Conference. Dr. Foxx is an example of how Members should serve, and our Conference will benefit greatly with her at the helm of the influential Rules Committee.”

The Rules Committee is the last stop for big-ticket legislation before it can hit the House floor for a vote. Several Republicans urged Johnson to appoint Texas Rep. Chip Roy, who often bucks leadership, to lead the committee to ensure he’d win the gavel. Meanwhile, Foxx is a staunch supporter of Johnson and getting his priorities passed through the House.

“I feel very humbled,” Foxx told ABC News. “It’s going to be a tough session, but I’m committed to helping make it work.”

The news follows the announcement of the chairs of the 17 standing committees, which will be dominated by white men, in December. No people of color were selected.

“From securing our southern border, to unleashing American energy, to fighting to lower Bidenflation, and making our communities safe again, our Committee Chairs are ready to get to work fulfilling the American people’s mandate and enacting President Trump’s America-First agenda,” House Majority Leader Steve Scalise said in announcing the list of chairs, who were selected by the House Republican Steering Committee. “House Republicans are heading into the 119th Congress prepared to address the issues most important to hardworking Americans and fight for meaningful legislative wins.

“I look forward to working with these strong leaders and their Committees to advance President Trump’s priorities and deliver the American people the government they voted for in November,” he added.

Three Republican women led House committees in the 118th Congress: Texas Rep. Kay Granger chaired the Appropriations Committee, Washington Rep. Cathy McMorris Rodgers chaired the Energy and Commerce Committee and Foxx chaired the Education and the Workforce Committee.

Neither Granger nor McMorris Rodgers ran for reelection in 2024, though Foxx did earn an 11th term in office. Foxx, 81, had been granted a waiver to lead the Education and the Workforce Committee in the 118th Congress beyond the six-year term limits the House GOP imposes, and she did not request an additional waiver. She had served as chairwoman in the 115th Congress, as well as ranking member in the 116th and the 117th. Michigan Rep. Tim Walberg will take over the chairmanship of the Education and the Workforce Committee instead.

“Chairmen of committees are very important positions, but we really do engage all the membership,” House Speaker Mike Johnson said earlier this week ahead of the selections. “We have extraordinary women serving in Congress and in the Republican Conference. In fact, we elected some really strong women in the upcoming freshmen class.

“We value those voices. And everybody has an equal say at the table,” he noted. “These are thoughtful elections. We have an embarrassment of riches, frankly.”

Florida Rep. Brian Mast, a close Trump ally, will lead the House Foreign Affairs Committee. Ohio Rep. Jim Jordan will continue to lead the Judiciary Committee, Kentucky Rep. James Comer will continue to lead the Oversight Committee and Missouri Rep. Jason Smith will continue to lead the powerful Ways and Means Committee.

“Very fitting in the MAGA Era – No Women Need Apply,” former Virginia Rep. Barbara Comstock, a Republican, posted ahead of the final selections in December when no women had been selected.

The Republican Party will have a trifecta after Trump’s inauguration with control of the House, Senate, and White House, but the razor-thin majority of 220 Republicans to 215 Democrats in the House will leave little room for dissent, especially with two members of the House GOP set to be nominated for posts in the Trump administration and the resignation of Florida Rep. Matt Gaetz.

“After four years of suffering under the radical policies of the Biden-Harris Administration and a Democrat-controlled Senate, the American people made clear they are ready for a change,” Scalise added. “With Republicans taking control of the White House, Senate, and House, it is imperative we are in position to move President Trump’s agenda efficiently and thoughtfully so we can quickly restore our nation to greatness.”

ABC News’ John Parkinson contributed to this report.

