Trump asks federal appeals court to delay his criminal hush money case
(NEW YORK) — Former President Donald Trump on Monday asked the full U.S. Court of Appeals for the Second Circuit to delay his criminal hush money case in New York, after the judge overseeing the case delayed Trump’s sentencing.
New York Judge Juan Merchan on Friday delayed the sentencing date from Sept. 18 until Nov. 26, and said he would issue a ruling Nov. 12 on whether to dismiss the verdict on the grounds of presidential immunity.
Defense attorneys Todd Blanche and Emil Bove on Monday sought an “en banc” hearing on Trump’s motion to pause the proceedings indefinitely so a federal court could resolve the applicability of the U.S. Supreme Court’s recent presidential immunity opinion.
“Such a stay is appropriate in order to preserve Trump’s right to a fair and orderly litigation of the Presidential immunity defense in a federal forum,” Blanche and Bove wrote in a letter to the Second Circuit.
Trump was found guilty in May on 34 felony counts of falsifying business records related to a hush money payment to adult film actress Stormy Daniels in order to boost his electoral prospects in the 2016 presidential election.
Trump is seeking to have the case dismissed after the Supreme Court ruled in a blockbuster decision that Trump is entitled to immunity from criminal prosecution for official acts undertaken while in office.
U.S. District Judge Alvin Hellerstein, in a ruling last week denying Trump’s bid to move the case from state court into federal court, wrote that “Nothing in the Supreme Court’s opinion affects my previous conclusion that the hush money payments were private, unofficial acts, outside the bounds of executive authority.”
Trump’s attorneys subsequently asked the Second Circuit to stay Hellerstein’s ruling.
(SANTA FE COUNTY, N.M.) — The jury has been dismissed for the day in Alec Baldwin’s manslaughter trial while the court discusses a motion filed by the defense claiming live ammunition that came into the hands of local law enforcement related to the investigation into the deadly on-set “Rust” shooting was “concealed” from them.
In an expedited motion filed late Thursday, the defense argued the case should be dismissed over the handling of the ammunition evidence. During court on Friday, the state argued the evidence has no exculpatory value and is not relevant to Baldwin’s case.
The court is on break before hearing anticipated testimony on the matter, including from Santa Fe County Sheriff’s Office Cpl. Alexandra Hancock, the lead detective in the case, and Seth Kenney, who supplied the film with firearms, blanks and dummy rounds.
The matter was initially raised during court on Thursday, the second day of the actor’s involuntary manslaughter trial over the death of “Rust” cinematographer Halyna Hutchins, who was fatally shot by Baldwin on the Santa Fe set of the Western in October 2021 when his revolver fired a live round.
Spiro asked state’s witness Marissa Poppell, a crime scene technician with the Santa Fe County Sheriff’s Office who collected evidence in the case, about a “good Samaritan” who handed over ammunition to the sheriff’s office in March — at the conclusion of “Rust” armorer Hannah Gutierrez’s trial — that had reportedly ended up with Kenney.
Gutierrez was convicted of involuntary manslaughter in Hutchins’ death, with prosecutors arguing the armorer was the source of the live bullet that killed her and saying she failed to follow safety protocols meant to protect the crew while handling the firearms.
Poppell testified that her lieutenant instructed her to create a report documenting that the individual came and gave them the ammunition and she filed it under a case number different from the “Rust” case.
“You buried it,” Spiro said.
“No,” Poppell responded. “There is a supplemental report on it, and that was placed into evidence.”
Spiro went on to ask, “Isn’t it the case that law enforcement likely has the matching rounds to the ammunition that killed Ms. Hutchins?”
“I do not know,” Poppell said.
“And you do not know because you made a doc report about this and did not put it with the rest of the ‘Rust’ evidence, correct?” Spiro asked.
“Those rounds were not placed with the rest of the ‘Rust’ evidence, correct,” Poppell said.
“Nor were they sent to the FBI for testing with the ‘Rust’ evidence, were they?” Spiro asked.
“No, they were not,” Poppell said.
During redirect on Thursday, prosecutor Kari Morrissey had Poppell confirm that Baldwin has not been charged with involuntary manslaughter for bringing live rounds onto the movie set or for loading a live round into the gun.
“Has a person already been tried and convicted for those things?” Morrissey asked.
“Yes,” Poppell said, referring to Gutierrez.
Morrissey asked Poppell if she was aware that the “good Samaritan” who provided the ammunition in question in the motion was Troy Teske, a “close friend” of Gutierrez’s father, famed Hollywood armorer Thell Reed, to which Poppell said she was not.
“Are you aware that Troy Teske had his own motivations for wanting to place blame on Seth Kenney to help Hannah Gutierrez?” Morrissey asked.
“No, I had no knowledge of that,” Poppell said.
Poppell testified that Kenney provided the sheriff’s office with his own live rounds, which were tested and found not to match the live ammunition found on set. Live ammunition found at Kenney’s prop house was also not found to be a match, she said.
Poppell testified that Gutierrez was determined to be the source of the live rounds, based on photographic evidence from the set.
During Friday’s motion hearing, Morrissey said the state initially had been provided a photograph of the ammunition by Teske, a retired officer who lives in Arizona, and determined based on the photograph that it was not a match to the live ammunition found on the set and they were “not going to continue going down this rabbit hole.”
“There is absolutely nothing about the ammunition that Troy Teske had that has any evidentiary value in the Gutierrez case. It has no evidentiary value in the Baldwin case,” Morrissey said.
Defense attorney Luke Nikas charged that the evidence was “concealed” by being placed under a different case number and said it was “critical” evidence that was required to be disclosed.
“Miss Morrissey does not get to determine what has evidentiary value and what doesn’t,” he said.
While on the stand during Friday’s motion hearing, Poppell disputed that the ammunition was hidden and said it wasn’t evidence that Kenney provided the live ammunition to the set of “Rust.”
“If you buried it, how did the defense attorneys know to cross-examine you on it yesterday?” Morrissey asked Poppell.
“I do not know,” she replied.
Gutierrez’s attorney, Jason Bowles, said it was “beyond shocking” that the live rounds provided to the sheriff’s office by Teske weren’t tested.
“They were hiding the ball until called out on it in trial. If you want to get to the truth, you run down all leads,” he said in a statement.
(NEW YORK) — A federal judge on Friday declined to dismiss criminal charges against former Rep. George Santos for alleged schemes that cost him his seat.
The judge denied Santos’ motion to dismiss certain fraud charges, ruling he failed to meet the legal standards.
The New York Republican who represented parts of Queen’s and Nassau County has pleaded not guilty to a host of charges accusing him of defrauding donors, lying to Congress and using campaign contributions for personal expenses.
Santos dropped his bid for reelection after he was expelled from the House in December.
Santos faces 23 felony charges, including two counts of wire fraud, two counts of making materially false statements to the Federal Election Commission, two counts of falsifying records submitted to obstruct the FEC, two counts of aggravated identity theft and one count of access device fraud, according to the United States Attorney’s Office in the Eastern District of New York.
Two of Santos’ associates, his former campaign finance chief Nancy Marks and fundraiser Sam Miele, have already pleaded guilty to charges.
Santos had represented New York’s 3rd Congressional District since January 2020 before being expelled on Dec. 1, 2023, in a bipartisan vote.
(LOVELOCK, Nev.) — Authorities are investigating the death of a female attendee who died on the first day of the Burning Man Festival in Nevada’s Black Rock Desert.
Burning Man’s emergency services personnel found the victim unresponsive around 11:30 a.m. Sunday, according to the Burning Man Project. Deputies responded and confirmed her death, Pershing County Sheriff Jerry Allen said.
“This death will remain under investigation until a Cause and Manner can be determined, which will be updated at the conclusion of an autopsy,” Allen said in a statement.
Her name and age have not been released, pending notification of next of kin.
“Our thoughts and condolences go out to the family and friends affected by this loss,” festival organizers said in a statement. “The safety and well-being of our staff and community are paramount. We are cooperating fully with local authorities as they investigate. … Out of respect for the privacy of the grieving family, we will not be providing further details at this time.”
This year’s Burning Man festival runs from Aug. 25 to Sept. 2. About 80,000 people attend Burning Man each year, according to the festival’s website.
Last year’s festival was marred by torrential rains, with thousands mired in mud and told to stay in place and conserve food until they could safely exit the festival grounds.