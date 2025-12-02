Trump asks judge to keep blocking release of final report on classified documents probe

U.S. President Donald Trump delivers remarks during a meeting with New York City Mayor-elect Zohran Mamdani in the Oval Office of the White House on November 21, 2025, in Washington, DC. Trump congratulated Mamdani on his election win as the two political opponents met to discuss policies for New York City, including affordability, public safety, and immigration enforcement. (Photo by Andrew Harnik/Getty Images)

(WASHINGTON) — President Donald Trump is urging the federal judge who dismissed his criminal indictment for allegedly mishandling classified documents to continue blocking the public release of former special counsel Jack Smith’s final report on his investigation, according to a court filing Tuesday. 

U.S. District Judge Aileen Cannon, who dismissed Trump’s indictment on the eve of the 2024 Republican National Convention on the grounds that Smith’s appointment as a special counsel was unlawful, had previously granted a last-ditch request from from lawyers for Trump’s co-defendants to block the Biden Justice Department from making public the volume of Smith’s report that detailed Trump’s alleged mishandling of classified documents. 

Two separate watchdog groups had filed legal challenges requesting that Cannon lift her order, and last month an appeals court panel urged Cannon to issue some kind of ruling on the requests after months of silence. 

In Tuesday’s filing, an attorney representing Trump in his private capacity urged Judge Cannon to extend her order delaying the Smith report’s release, arguing it would “perpetuate Jack Smith’s unlawful criminal investigations and proceedings.” 

It’s not immediately clear when Cannon might issue her ruling on the requests, though the 11th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals gave her a 60-day deadline on Nov. 3 to issue her response to the requests from American Oversight and Columbia University’s Knight First Amendment Institute. 

Trump pleaded not guilty in June 2023 to 40 criminal counts related to his handling of classified materials after leaving the White House in 2021, after prosecutors said he repeatedly refused to return hundreds of documents containing classified information and took steps to thwart the Biden Justice Department’s efforts to get the documents back.

Top political appointees at the Justice Department, including Trump’s former defense attorney-turned-deputy attorney general Todd Blanche, have previously said they would oppose making that volume of Smith’s final report public.

15-year-old detained in El Paso shooting that left 5 teens wounded: Police
Getty Images

(EL PASO, Texas) — A 15-year-old boy was detained for questioning in a shooting that left five teenagers wounded on Monday night near a playground at an El Paso, Texas, apartment complex, authorities said.

A barrage of gunfire erupted just before 9 p.m. local time at the Commissioner’s Corner apartment complex in east El Paso, Officer Adrian Cisneros, a spokesperson for the El Paso Police Department, told ABC News on Tuesday morning.

“The information that we have is that a group was getting together to get into a fight or some type of altercation when a male started shooting into the group,” Cisneros said.

Cisneros said investigators are aware of a video taken at the apartment complex that surfaced on social media and captured what sounded like 12 gunshots being rapidly fired. But Cisneros said it remains unclear how many shots were fired in the incident.

Police officers and firefighters responded to the scene and found five people, three males and two females ranging in age from 15 to 17, suffering from gunshot wounds, according to Cisneros.

One of the victims, a 17-year-old girl was possibly in critical condition, and four others sustained non-life-threatening injuries, Cisneros said.

Cisneros asked that anyone who witnessed the shooting or has information on who is responsible to contact investigators.

He said a 15-year-old boy was detained and was still being questioned Tuesday morning.

Cleveland Guardians’ Emmanuel Clase, Luis Ortiz to stand trial next year amid sports betting scandal
 Luis L. Ortiz #45 of the Cleveland Guardians pitches against the Athletics at Sutter Health Park on June 21, 2025, in Sacramento, California. (Photo by Scott Marshall/Getty Images)

(NEW YORK) — Emmanuel Clase and his Cleveland Guardians teammate Luis Ortiz will stand trial May 4 on charges they allegedly rigged their pitches so sports bettors could profit.

Judge Kiyo Matsumoto scheduled the trial date on Tuesday during a brief status conference. The judge said the trial could last about two weeks.

At this point, federal prosecutors said they have not extended plea offers to the defendants, both of whom were present in Brooklyn federal court.

According to their indictments, the pitchers started conspiring with sports bettors in 2023 on specific pitches they would throw during MLB games. The bettors then used that information to place prop bets worth hundreds of thousands of dollars, the indictment said.

The bettors wagered on the speed and type of Clase’s pitches based on information they knew in advance by coordinating with Clase, sometimes even during MLB games, prosecutors said. Clase often threw these allegedly rigged pitches on the first pitch of an at-bat, investigators said. To ensure certain pitches were called as balls, Clase threw many of them in the dirt, well outside the strike zone, according to investigators.

In exchange, Clase received bribes and kickbacks, prosecutors said. 

The indictment includes numerous examples of pitches Clase allegedly rigged. In total, by rigging pitches, Clase caused his co-conspirator bettors to win at least $400,000 in fraudulent wagers, according to investigators.

Ortiz allegedly joined the scheme this year, according to the indictment, and allegedly agreed in advance to throw balls instead of strikes on pitches in two games in exchange for bribes and kickbacks. 

Both Clase and Ortiz have pleaded not guilty to the charges.

Michigan judge dismisses case against 15 alleged ‘fake electors’ in 2020 election
U.S. Michigan Attorney General Dana Nessel speaks at a campaign rally, Oct. 16, 2022 in East Lansing, Mich. Bill Pugliano/Getty Images

(NEW YORK) — A Michigan judge has dismissed the case against 15 individuals accused of being “fake electors” for Donald Trump in the 2020 election.

Judge Kristen Simmons on Tuesday said she found insufficient evidence to prove the defendants acted with criminal intent.

“This is a fraud case, and we have to prove intent, and I don’t believe that there’s sufficient evidence to prove intent,” she said during a hearing Tuesday.

“I believe that they were executing their constitutional right to seek redress, and that’s based on the statements of all of the people’s witnesses,” said the judge. “For those reasons, these cases will not be bound over to the circuit court. Each case will be dismissed.”

The case was announced in 2023 by Michigan Attorney General Dana Nessel, who charged 16 Republicans — one of whom later cooperated with the prosecution and had his charges dropped — with forgery and conspiracy to commit election forgery.

The charges stemmed from a meeting on Dec. 14, 2020, where the group allegedly met “covertly” and signed certificates falsely claiming they were the state’s duly elected electors in an effort to reelect Trump president.

During the hearing, Judge Simmons said the prosecution failed to establish that the electors intended to defraud anyone.

“This is not an election interference case,” she said.

“The prosecution would like the court to believe that these named defendants were savvy or sophisticated enough to fully understand the electoral process — which the court does disagree because the document that was presented doesn’t even align with the level of sophistication that they want me to believe,” Judge Simmons said.

“There’s many things that could cause a pause in the electoral process, and it doesn’t mean that it’s criminal,” said the judge.

