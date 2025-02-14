Trump bars federal funding to schools with COVID vaccine mandates
(WASHINGTON) — President Donald Trump on Friday signed an executive order that would strip schools of federal aid if they mandate COVID vaccines, a pool report said — a largely symbolic move considering that no states currently require them.
The order applies to students and not to teachers or staff.
In a fact sheet provided to reporters, the White House said the order was necessary because COVID vaccine mandates were “threatening educational opportunities for students.”
“Parents are being forced into a difficult position: comply with a controversial mandate or risk their child’s educational future,” the White House wrote.
Some states and cities had proposed COVID vaccine mandates after the pandemic, including California, but quickly dropped them due to pushback from parents.
Trump’s directive also calls on Health an Humans Services Secretary Robert F. Kennedy Jr. and the incoming Education secretary to “provide a plan to end coercive COVID-19 vaccine mandates” and report back on the compliance of schools.
One open question is whether the new administration could opt to go beyond COVID vaccines and put pressure on schools to drop requirements for other vaccines.
Currently, all 50 states mandate that students receive certain vaccinations, including to prevent the measles. Many states, however, offer religious exemptions.
Trump campaigned on ending all vaccine and mask mandates.
“I will not give one penny to any school that has a vaccine mandate or a mask mandate,” Trump declared last August.
According to a White House fact sheet, the order also applies to education service agencies, state education agencies, and local education agencies.
More than 15 million people across a large portion of the nation were under winter storm alerts on Super Bowl Sunday morning, with many digging out from snow left by the first of three storms forecast to slam the U.S. through Thursday.
Snow was continuing to fall in upper New England on Sunday morning, with Boston expecting to get a total of 6 to 8 inches of snow from the weekend storm. Residents of northern Massachusetts are bracing for 8 to 12 inches before the snow tapers off around midday.
Many of the winter alerts are expected to expire by midmorning Sunday, while others will linger into the early afternoon.
Preliminary overnight snow totals showed Medford, Wisconsin, receiving 13 inches of snow, while 8 inches fell in Andover, Minnesota, and Cadillac, Michigan. New York City’s Central Park recorded 3 inches of snow and Minneapolis got 3.3 inches.
Sunday’s Super Bowl between defending NFL champs the Kansas City Chiefs and the Philadelphia Eagles will be played inside New Orleans’ climate-controlled Caesars Superdome and will not be affected by a chance of passing rain around the 6:30 p.m. ET kickoff.
On Saturday, New Orleans hit 85 degrees, tying a daily high-temperature record. Sunday is expected to bring a mix of sun and clouds to the Big Easy and temperatures are expected to reach near 77.
Elsewhere, people were digging out on Sunday from the snowstorm that socked the Midwest and the Northeast on Saturday night into Sunday morning.
But a reprieve from the snow will be short-lived for many people across the country as two more storms are lining up and threatening to bring heavy rain and possible flash flooding to the South and more snow to the Midwest and Northeast.
Lake-effect snow warnings for Fair Haven and Oswego, New York, go into effect at 4 p.m. ET Sunday and are expected to last into Tuesday. Up to 16 inches of snow is forecast for the upstate New York area.
The next storm is expected to develop on Monday over Texas and Oklahoma before pushing into the Midwest on Tuesday with rain south of the Ohio River and snow generally north of it. In the areas that see rain, there is a chance for flash flooding on Tuesday from north Louisiana to southeastern Tennessee — or from Shreveport to Atlanta. The rain is expected to last for hours before the atmospheric faucet shuts off.
By Tuesday night, the storm is forecast to bring snow to the mid-Atlantic and Northeast. The storm will likely dump the heaviest snow on Washington, D.C., which is expected to get around 6 inches possibly by sunrise Wednesday. Philadelphia could also get 3 to 6 inches of snow, and an inch to 3 inches is forecast from New York City to Boston.
Yet another storm is expected to arrive on Wednesday across the Great Plains and bring heavy snow to Nebraska, Colorado and Kansas. The storm is expected to spread east on Wednesday to Missouri, Iowa, Illinois, Michigan and Indiana. Chicago could see snow for about 20 hours from Wednesday morning into early Thursday.
The storm will likely just bring rain to the mid-Atlantic states as the snow line will be farther north, where snow is expected again for Boston and upstate New York on Thursday morning.
(NEW YORK) — In its first note of the day, the jury in Daniel Penny’s manslaughter and negligent homicide trial reported that it is “unable to come to a unanimous vote” on whether Penny committed second-degree manslaughter in the death of Jordan Neely, a homeless man, on the New York City subway.
“We the jury request instructions from Judge Wiley. At this time, we are unable to come to a unanimous vote on court one,” the note said.
Judge Maxwell Wiley gave the jury an Allen charge, which refers to the jury instructions given to a hung jury that encourages them to continue deliberating despite the deadlock. He is giving the lawyers time to consider the next steps.
Penny’s lawyer, Thomas Kenniff, unsuccessfully moved for a mistrial, arguing that the Allen Charge would be “coercive.”
Wiley disagreed, saying that it was “too early” to declare a mistrial before encouraging the jury to continue their deliberations.
Since the jury got the case on Tuesday, they have deliberated for more than 20 hours.
Penny, a 25-year-old former Marine, put Neely, a 30-year-old homeless man, in a six-minute-long chokehold after Neely boarded a subway car acting erratically, according to police. Witnesses described Neely yelling and moving erratically, with Penny’s attorneys calling Neely “insanely threatening” when Penny put Neely in a chokehold.
The city’s medical examiner concluded Penny’s chokehold killed Neely.
Penny pleaded not guilty to manslaughter and negligent homicide charges.
The verdict form asks the jury to decide the first count – second-degree manslaughter – before potentially moving to the second count of criminally negligent homicide. Only if it finds Penny not guilty on the first count, can it consider the second count of criminally negligent homicide.
The second-degree manslaughter charge only requires prosecutors to have proven Penny acted recklessly, not intentionally.
“It would be a crazy result to have a hung jury just because they can’t move on to the second count?” prosecutor Dafna Yoran said.
Yoran also told Wiley that a new trial would “ultimately [be] the case if they hang the case.”
Wiley left unanswered the question about whether the jury could move onto the second count if they are unable to reach a verdict on the first count. He said he believed the jury moving to the second count is possible but needs to find the legal authority to do so.
“I think ultimately we are going to have to answer the question of whether they can move to count two,” he said.
Twenty minutes after the judge encouraged them to continue deliberating despite their deadlock, the jury sent back another note requesting more information about the term “reasonable person” in their instructions.
“Ultimately, what a reasonable person is up to you to decide,” Wiley told the jury in response to their note, referring them to a two-part test in jury instruction.
To convict Penny of manslaughter, the jury must be convinced Penny acted recklessly and grossly deviated from how a reasonable person would behave, knowing the risk his conduct posed.
“Would a reasonable person have had the same honestly held belief as the defendant given the circumstances and what the defendant knew at that time?” Wiley asked, referring to the second part of the test.
Before the jury entered, Wiley noted how the “reasonableness” standard was established in People v. Goetz – another high-profile New York trial after Bernhard Goetz shot four teenagers on a New York subway in 1984 after they allegedly tried to rob him. A New York jury convicted Goetz for one count of carrying an unlicensed firearm but acquitted on the more severe charges, and the trial sparked a nationwide debate about race and crime that has echoed forty years later in Penny’s case.