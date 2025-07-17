Trump blasts ‘past supporters’ for demanding release of more Epstein files

Anna Moneymaker/Getty Images

(WASHINGTON) — President Donald Trump continued Wednesday to dismiss calls within his own party for more transparency into the Jeffrey Epstein investigation and made claims, without evidence, that the controversy was designed to undermine him.

In a lengthy social media post, which included references to the president’s previous claims about the 2017 Russian election interference probe, Trump blamed Democrats for creating what he called a “scam” and “hoax.”

“Their new SCAM is what we will forever call the Jeffrey Epstein Hoax, and my PAST supporters have bought into this ‘b——–,’ hook, line, and sinker,” he wrote.

Trump and Attorney General Pam Bondi have come under fire from conservatives on the Hill and across the country for declining to release the Epstein probe files in their entirety.

The Justice Department and FBI last week stated they found no evidence the deceased financier kept a “client list” of associates whom he blackmailed or conspired with to victimize dozens of women.

House Speaker Mike Johnson said Tuesday that Bondi should explain the administration’s handling of the case especially after she told Fox News in February that Epstein’s alleged “client list” was “sitting on my desk now to review.”

Johnson also did not rule out responding to growing calls from Republican lawmakers to have Epstein’s convicted associate, Ghislaine Maxwell, testify before Congress.

“I’m for transparency. We’re intellectually consistent in this,” Johnson said when asked about Maxwell potentially testifying before Congress.

In his post, Trump disavowed those who focus on the Epstein story rather than his accomplishments.

“Let these weaklings continue forward and do the Democrats work, don’t even think about talking of our incredible and unprecedented success, because I don’t want their support anymore!” Trump said.

Trump later doubled down on the messaging in the Oval Office, where he was holding a bilateral meeting with Bahrain Crown Prince Salman bin Hamad Al Khalifa.

ABC News Chief White House Correspondent Mary Bruce pressed Trump on why he was now labeling the issue a “hoax.”

“Has your attorney general told you this was a hoax? What evidence have you seen of that?” Bruce asked the president.

“The attorney general, no. I know it’s a hoax,” Trump insisted, without providing any evidence.

He then continued to argue, without evidence, that this was perpetuated by Democrats, blasting Republicans who are now demanding transparency.

“It was a hoax. It’s all been a big hoax. It’s perpetrated by the Democrats and some stupid Republicans and foolish Republicans fall into the net. And so they try and do the Democrats work. The Democrats are good for nothing other than these hoaxes,” Trump told ABC’s Bruce.

Asked if he is effectively disowning this group of his supporters, Trump said, “Yeah I lost a lot of faith in certain people because they got duped by Democrats.”

Trump then again came to Bondi’s defense, despite growing pressure on her to clarify her past comments on Epstein and even calls for her resignation.

“I really think that she’s done very good,” Trump said. “She says, ‘I gave you all the credible information’ and if she finds any more credible information, she’ll give that too. What more can she do than that? I mean, honestly, what more can she do?”

He then tried to shift focus, saying Epstein “is dead, he’s gone” and argued there are more important things to focus on.

As he wrapped up the press gaggle in the Oval Office and reporters were directed to leave the room, ABC’s Bruce asked the president directly: “Is your name in these files? Is that why they aren’t being fully released?”

Trump pointed to the door and only said “thank you.”

