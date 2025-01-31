Trump border wall is on New Mexico ranchers’ wish list

Rangers await restart of border wall construction. Via ABC News.

(COLUMBUS, N.M.) — As the conflict between U.S. law enforcement and the cartels continues, some New Mexico residents are hopeful that Trump will be successful in finishing the border wall to ensure their safety.

Those who remain hopeful include ranchers Brandy and Russell Johnson, who are living just outside the village of Columbus, New Mexico, on a cattle ranch that borders Chihuahua, Mexico. They say they are eager to see the restart of the border wall construction under the new Trump administration.

The couple recalled to ABC News a time in 2019, during Trump’s first term, when funding came through for new construction on the border wall. The Johnsons fought to be included in the plans, with construction expected to seal up close to 9 miles of the border.

“It’s Oct. 20, 2019, and I received a call today from United States Border Patrol agents advising that we had yet another vehicle drive through,” Russell Johnson said. “This vehicle made its entry through the barbed wire portion of the fence that we share with Mexico. Nobody should have to deal with this kind of activity on their ranch or anywhere for that matter.”

However, the Johnsons, who both have law enforcement backgrounds, never expected to become embroiled in a political conflict over the border.

Months after construction began on their wall section, former President Joe Biden was elected. He promised a more empathetic approach to immigration. By March 2021, he halted the construction project, froze funding, and terminated the emergency declaration made by the first Trump administration along the border.

According to Russell Johnson, a former U.S. Border Patrol agent, all the contractors working on the border wall found themselves in a state of uncertainty. Their equipment had been fully operational, but now the site resembled a ghost town, with all the machinery and materials abandoned.

“It’s probably millions of dollars, considering the amount of steel and what steel costs, it’s probably millions of dollars that’s been sitting there for over four years at this point, that you know, the taxpayer paid for, and it’s just been sitting out there,” Russell Johnson said, referring to the border wall building materials that have been sitting on his property since December 2020.

During the Biden administration, the funding and staffing for the Department of Homeland Security were decreased.

In 2024, a bipartisan border security bill aimed at enhancing resources for the department failed to pass after Trump lobbied Senate Republicans to oppose the bill.

“As the leader of our party, there is zero chance I will support this horrible, open borders betrayal of America,” Trump said at his Nevada rally in 2024. “It’s not going to happen.”

It’s a move that Democrats have criticized as a political stunt.

“This bill would save lives and bring order to the border,” Biden said at State of the Union address in March 2024. “I’m told my predecessor called Republicans in Congress and demanded they block the bill. He viewed it would be a political win for me and a political loser for him.”

The Johnsons believe that limited border patrol agents in the field made them more vulnerable. Additionally, a gap in the border wall, which is less than a mile long, has increased their risk of becoming a target for trafficking.

“It’s one of those deals that if you could take the politics out of it, we could have it fixed overnight,” Russell Johnson said. “And that’s what’s been extremely frustrating to me, is I feel like we’re just a political pawn down here, used by both sides at times, to push one narrative or the other.”

The Johnsons are hopeful that Trump can fulfill his promise to resume construction on the border wall. However, they understand that this requires funding and bipartisan support.

“And I think if, and I’ve preached this to several people, if we could all just sit down at a table, there’s going to be some common ground we can find,” Russell Johnson said.

Officials nationwide should prepare for potential climate disasters, researchers say
Etienne Laurent via Getty Images

(LOS ANGELES) — The fires blazing through Los Angeles County are the latest unprecedented natural disaster likely amplified by our changing climate. In the weeks and months to come, climate attribution science will determine by just how much.

However, we do know that heavy rains, followed by drought and mixed with winds and low humidity created a perfect storm of conditions — just weeks after Hurricane Helene ripped through North Carolina’s Buncombe County, with fatal floods and landslides 400 miles from where the storm made landfall.

Experts say that extreme weather events worsened by climate change are knocking on the doors of people across the country, and local officials must proactively prepare their regions before their residents become the next victims of tragedy.

“One of the things that every local government, every city government, should be doing right now, and the cost is well worth it, is investing in very comprehensive climate risk assessments,” Albany Law School’s climate policy expert Cinnamon Carlarne told ABC News.

These risk assessments look at the potential harms facing a community, their exposure level and vulnerability to disaster — properly setting regions up to plan for and minimize the destruction a disaster can cause.

If lawmakers don’t take action, the toll — both in human life as well as economic damages — will only compound, according to Thomas Culhane, a professor of global sustainability at the University of South Florida.

“I’m frustrated that my now cousin’s home may be lost, and her family was in jeopardy, and my family is in jeopardy because there hasn’t been enough good dialogue about all the incredible solutions that we’ve had for thousands of years, for hundreds of years, for decades, some brand new,” Culhane told ABC News. “We’re not getting together and discussing and then implementing so people can see with their own eyes.”

Los Angeles County is no stranger to extreme weather events. But according to California Department of Forestry and Fire Protection, seven of the 10 largest wildfires in California history have occurred since 2017.

A recent assessment of LA County’s risk and vulnerability found that it was likely that wildfire conditions such as drought, high winds and extreme heat would compound.

The report found that areas between “urbanized land and undeveloped wildland vegetation” often sit within high or very high fire hazard severity zone. Notably, these hazard zones include the regions where the Palisades and Eaton Fires are burning.

It said that 19% of residents live in “Very High Fire Severity Zones” and developers continue to build in these areas despite concerns. The report noted that builders of new housing or infrastructure in such areas must follow requirements that “limit the impacts of wildfire on these properties,” including fire-resistant roofing, improved attic ventilation, tempered glass for exterior windows and maintaining 100 feet of “defensible space” between their structure and nearby landscaping or wildlands.

According to an October 2024 draft Climate Vulnerability Assessment from the office of LA City Planning, officials and researchers took the risk assessment back to communities to garner feedback about the best ways to implement mitigation strategies and create resilient infrastructure that stands strong in the face of climate disasters.

The draft assessment highlighted potential solutions to prevent against wildfire damage.

This included enforcing zoning restrictions to prevent new development in regions with high wildfire risk; requiring building codes in high hazard areas to include the use of fire resistant materials; ensuring reliable water sources and road access for emergency vehicles; and the installation of backup power in strategic locations to maintain essential services during outages.

Additionally, the draft also noted plans to “strengthen power lines, utility poles, and communication networks in wildfire-prone areas to withstand fire impacts” and “create and maintain fire defensible space around structures and infrastructure.”

The draft also encourages the use of indigenous fire risk reduction practices, such as intentional burns. It also suggests that community members can take part by clearing potential wildfire fuel such as dry underbrush, as well as restoring native habitat and plants.

The LA County Office of Sustainability and the LA City Planning office has not responded to ABC News’ request for comment about the climate assessments.

“When you look into indigenous practices or local practices, you see people dealt with these extremes by developing systems and then we ignored them,” Culhane said. “We set up systems that were bound to fail.”

He continued, “If you took seriously the catastrophic potential … put the money in because then we don’t have to pay later. The recovery costs are huge.”

This doesn’t take into account the cost of human life — at least 24 people have been recorded to have died thus far, according to officials.

If cities around the country can uncover and address targeted and individualized potential climate resilience techniques, they can save lives, according to Cinnamon Carlarne.

“We’re committed to a certain level of warming going forward, simply because greenhouse gasses are accumulating in the atmosphere, and we are not reducing our greenhouse gas emissions,” Carlarne said.

However, she argues, it’s vital to continue to do the work to ensure the climate does not worsen further and cause more damage.

“So you are starting to see, because the frequency and intensity of disasters is mounting, and the human and economic cost disasters are mounting, that more and more city and local governments are actually starting to engage in planning, to assess infrastructure and to create ways where they can learn from one another,” Carlarne said. “But we have more and more cities and local governments that are actually recognizing this is one of real, serious challenges for their government systems.”

Texas prepares for severe winter storm
Photo by Brandon Bell/Getty Images

(TEXAS) — As Texas prepares for severe winter weather, Gov. Greg Abbott expressed confidence Wednesday in the state’s power grid.

Frigid temperatures — along with snow, sleet and freezing rain — are expected to make their way into Texas starting Wednesday, especially in the northern part of the state. The storm is expected to start in the west before moving eastward through the state, Abbott said in a press conference Wednesday.

Winter storm advisories are in effect across much of the South, including in Dallas; Little Rock, Arkansas; Memphis and Nashville, Tennessee; Birmingham, Alabama; and Atlanta, which could see up to 6 inches of snow before the weekend.

In preparation for the snowfall in Texas, emergency response resources have been deployed across the state, including more than 350 warming centers.

“Obviously, the lives of our fellow Texans are by far the most important thing, and we’re directing resources and responses and strategies to make sure that we put protecting life first and foremost,” Abbott said.

The power grid is not expected to be an issue during the storm, though officials are preparing for downed power lines as a result of freezing rain and falling trees, he said.

In 2021, more than 100 people died as the state’s power grid failed during back-to-back ice storms.

Electric Reliability Council of Texas CEO Pablo Vegas reiterated Abbott’s confidence in the power grid, saying there is more than an adequate power supply for the expected weather event. ERCOT inspected 150 power stations in December, all of which he said went well, and more inspections are planned for January and February.

Roadways could be impacted by precipitation and icy conditions, and officials are urging Texans to stay off the roads and remain at home as much as possible. Texas Department of Transportation crews have been preparing for days, with over 2,000 crews out treating the roadways, Abbott said.

“I cannot emphasize enough to my fellow Texans, we’re not used to driving on ice and snow. We’re not used to driving in conditions like this,” Abbott said. “Be careful. Be cautious. Make sure that you’re protecting your own life.”

As of Wednesday morning, 16 roads in northwest Texas have already been impacted, Abbott said. The Texas National Guard has activated hundreds of resources, the Texas A&M Forest Service will be ready with chainsaws to clean up after the storm passes and the Texas Highway Patrol will be out to assist motorists.

Texas Division of Emergency Management Chief Nim Kidd urged residents to be prepared at home, ensuring they have food, water and blankets in case they lose power. Kidd also warned of the dangers of carbon monoxide poisoning when using a generator.

18-year-old charged with killing, robbing man during meeting to buy PlayStation 5
Getty Images

(HOUSTON, Texas) — An 18-year-old was arrested and charged in Houston, Texas, after allegedly killing a man during an meetup to purchase a PlayStation 5.

The Houston Police Department charged Zavion Joshua Pabon, 18, with capital murder and aggravated robbery with a deadly weapon in the shooting death of 37-year-old Tyler McGinty, who was selling the video game console.

Patrol officers responded on Nov. 24 to a report of a shooting at a hotel room at 3850 Wilcrest Drive, according to the HPD. The victim was later identified as McGinty.

McGinty was taken to an area hospital in critical condition and was pronounced dead on Nov. 28, the HPD said.

Pabon was later identified as a person of interest in the case and was arrested Thursday and charged with McGinty’s murder, according to the HPD.

According to McGinty’s mother, Tammy Smith, her son was selling a PlayStation 5 online for $350 and went to the hotel to meet with a potential buyer.

“He got his head blown off for a PlayStation 5,” Smith told ABC affiliate station KTRK in Houston.

McGinty had sold several items online, his mother said, adding that she never expected something like this to happen.

“You don’t think like that,” Smith said. “Normal people don’t do this. This isn’t a normal person. This is a very, very bad individual.”

Smith said she finds solace in knowing her son was an organ donor and that his heart continues to beat.

“It just makes me happy, and it comforts me in my time of need as a mom going through grief,” Smith said.

Pabon is currently in jail and has been denied bond, according to the Harris County Clerk’s Office. His next hearing is set for Dec. 12.

