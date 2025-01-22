Trump calls Biden’s letter to him ‘very nice,’ says may make letter public
(WASHINGTON) — President Donald Trump says he has opened the letter former President Joe Biden left for him in Resolute Desk in the Oval Office, calling it “very nice” and suggesting he might make it public.
“Just basically, it was a little bit of an inspirational type of letter, you know? ‘Joy, do a good job. Important, very important, how important the job is.’ But I may, I think it was a nice letter. I think I should let people see it, because it was a positive for him, in writing it, I appreciated the letter,” Trump told reporters Tuesday evening.
Trump appeared to discover the letter Biden left for him on Monday evening in the Oval Office when speaking with reporters.
When one asked whether he’d found the letter, Trump opened the drawer of the desk and found the letter, apparently for the first time. It was in a small white envelope with “47” written on the front and underlined.
“It could have been years before we found this thing. Wow, thank you,” Trump said.
Biden continued the tradition of leaving a letter for his successor — one Trump continued in 2020 when he left after his first term, turning over the office to Biden.
Trump also reflected on his return to the Oval Office, when asked by ABC News about how it felt to be back in the White House.
“What a great feeling, one of the better feelings I’ve ever had,” Trump said.
(WASHINGTON) — President Joe Biden and Vice President Kamala Harris continued their farewell tour on Thursday, attending the Department of Defense Commander in Chief Farewell Ceremony, offering his thanks to U.S. troops for their service throughout his administration.
“Serving as your commander in chief has been the greatest honor of my life. While I’m deeply grateful for your thanks and affection, I’m here to thank you. Thank you for your service to our nation and for allowing me to bear witness to your courage, your commitment, your character. As I listened to the choir sing, I thought about it. You all represent what America is: Character, honesty, integrity, commitment,” Biden said.
The president spoke to the global conflicts he faced during his time in office that as commander in chief he asked American troops to help carry out, including ending the war in Afghanistan and the chaotic withdrawal.
“I believe history will reflect, it was the right thing to do. But I know it was hard. After decades of losing your brothers and sisters, including through withdrawal, the pain was still real. And it was for me as well,” Biden said of the decision with a much more reflective tone than we’ve seen in recent speeches.
Biden also spoke about the ongoing war in Ukraine.
“Six months after that war ended, when Russia began its largest war in Europe since World War II, I asked you to help defend Ukraine. You didn’t hesitate. You kept Ukraine in the fight. Trained Ukrainian soldiers and pilots, troops bolstered NATO’s eastern flank. And above all, you showed the world, America stands up for freedom. Stands with our friends. America stands strong with our allies. We never bend down,” Biden said.
Biden also praised U.S. troops for playing a part in the hostage and ceasefire deal finally coming together, and their service in the Middle East.
“I asked you to deploy to the Middle East. Again, you stepped up, pulling long nights and long deployments to weaken Hamas, to defending Israel against unprecedented attacks in Iran. Imagine, had we not? If we don’t lead the world, who will lead the world?” he said.
The president praised the work of the armed forces for helping to keep China in check and strengthening America’s standing in the Pacific.
Biden also highlighted the work his administration has done to help veterans, including passing the PACT act to help veterans who were exposed to toxic burn pits while serving, like his late son Beau.
Speaking personally about his own family’s experience with the military, Biden praised the first lady’s work with military families. “Most Americans never see the sacrifices that you make every single day. They’ll never see all those holidays and birthdays with an empty seat at the dinner table, because mom or dad was deployed. They’ll never see all the moves you had to make to new states, to new schools, to new jobs. But I see it and Jill saw it. She made it her life’s work. She’s done everything big and small,” Biden said of his wife.
“So, for the last time as commander in chief, I want to say thank you, thank you, thank you to all of the families. We owe you. I’ve long said as a nation, we have many obligations. But I say we only have one truly sacred obligation. That’s the prayer of those we send into harm’s way and care for them and their families when they come home and when they don’t,” Biden added. Closing out his remarks, Biden gave one final request to the troops “not as your president or commander in chief, I say it as a man who spent 50 years of his life serving his country in a different way.”
“Remember your oath. My son, Major Beau Biden, used to call it home base. That’s a set of principles of values that give you light and darkness that guide you,” he said. “It’s true to the military. It’s the best weapons, the best training in the world, with the most cutting-edge ships, planes, and subs. We have the smartest, most well-trained force on Earth. That’s all critical. But that alone is not what makes us strong. This is not what brought Washington its band of brothers together all those years ago.”
“It’s our values. I mean it sincerely, it’s our values, American values, our commitment to honor, to integrity, to unity, to protecting and defending not a person or a party or a place, but an idea,” he said.
Prior to his remarks, the president and first lady were presented with the Distinguished Public Service Medal. Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin placed the medal on the chest pocket of Biden’s suit jacket and presented him with a framed certificate, after a commendation was read overhead.
(CHARLOTTE, N.C.) — The man who in 2016 showed up to a popular pizza restaurant with a gun, claiming there were children being trafficked in the basement, died in an officer-involved shooting on Thursday outside of Charlotte, North Carolina, according to authorities.
Edgar Maddison Welch was armed when he tried to take action against “Pizzagate,” a conspiracy theory that spread during the election cycle of 2016.
It falsely claimed that the New York City Police Department had discovered a child sex trafficking ring in the basement of Comet Ping Pong Pizza in Washington, D.C. The conspiracy theory falsely claimed that the criminal ring was run by operatives from within the Democrat Party.
Welch fired three shots at the restaurant in an effort to “self investigate” the ring, which didn’t exist. He was sentenced to four years in prison.
An officer made a traffic stop on the vehicle after observing that it belonged to Welch, who had an outstanding warrant for his arrest, the statement said.
“A vehicle stop was made by the officer and during his interaction with the driver, the officer recognized the front seat passenger as the person with the outstanding warrant for arrest,” according to the KPD.
“The officer who initiated the traffic stop approached the passenger side of the vehicle and opened the front passenger’s door to arrest the individual,” according to Kannapolis Chief of Police Terry Spry.
During the traffic stop, it was discovered that Welch was armed. Officers called for him to drop his gun, but he “failed to comply,” according to the statement.
“When he opened the door, the front seat passenger pulled a handgun from his jacket and pointed it in the direction of the officer,” he said in the statement, referring to Welch by his position within the vehicle.
“That officer and a second officer who was standing at the rear passenger side of the Yukon gave commands for the passenger to drop the gun,” Spry said.
His statement continued: “After the passenger failed to comply with their repeated requests, both officers fired their duty weapon at the passenger, striking him.”
Welch died two days later at a nearby hospital, Spry said.
The incident is being investigated by an outside police agency to determine if there was any wrongdoing.
(WASHINGTON) — New York City Mayor Eric Adams is scheduled to meet with President-elect Donald Trump on Friday, a spokesperson for the mayor said, marking his latest correspondence with the incoming administration as he also faces federal bribery charges.
The two will sit down ahead of Trump’s inauguration to “discuss New Yorkers’ priorities,” the mayor’s spokesperson, Fabien Levy, said in a statement on Thursday.
“Mayor Adams has made quite clear his willingness to work with President-elect Trump and his incoming administration on behalf of New Yorkers — and that partnership with the federal government is critical to New York City’s success,” Levy said. “The mayor looks forward to having a productive conversation with the incoming president on how we can move our city and country forward.”
Last month, Adams, a Democrat, met with incoming border czar Tom Homan to discuss their plans to remove what the mayor said were violent undocumented immigrants.
While discussing the closed-door meeting at a news conference last month, Adams said the city is going to “protect the rights of immigrants who are hard-working and giving back to the city in a positive way.” The mayor repeatedly said that he and Homan agreed that they do not share the same courtesy for immigrants who he says commit violent crimes.
“We will not be a safe haven for those who commit violent acts. We don’t do it for those who are citizens and we are not going to do it for undocumented citizens,” Adams said.
The mayor was indicted on federal bribery and fraud charges in September. He has maintained his innocence and pleaded not guilty to the five-count indictment, which alleged he accepted luxury travel in exchange for political favors.
The mayor has the backing of Trump, who has claimed Adams was unjustly charged by federal prosecutors and has said he would “take a look” at a pardon for him.
“I think that he was treated pretty unfairly,” Trump said of Adams during a press briefing last month.
The president-elect suggested the charges were retribution for the mayor speaking out against migrants flooding into the country.
“It’s very interesting when he essentially went against what was happening with the migrants coming in,” Trump said. “And, you know, he made some pretty strong statements like ‘This is not sustainable.’ I said, ‘You know what? He’ll be indicted soon.’ And I said it. That is a prediction, a little bit lightheartedly, but I said it. I said, ‘He’s going to be indicted.’ And a few months later he got indicted. So I would certainly look at it.”
Last week, federal prosecutors said in a court filing that the FBI had uncovered “additional criminal conduct” by Adams. They did not elaborate but have said in prior court hearings a superseding indictment is “likely” in the mayor’s criminal case.
Alex Spiro, the mayor’s lawyer, said in response it was “amateur hour” and that the government is “just looking for a headline instead of doing the right thing. I assume we are at the point where New Yorkers are not falling for it.”
Adams, who was elected in 2021, is the first sitting New York City mayor to ever face charges. He is scheduled to stand trial in April.
ABC News’ Ivan Pereira, Aaron Katersky, Lalee Ibssa and Selina Wang contributed to this report.