Trump calls Epstein files ‘irrelevant’ as push for release gains steam

House Speaker Mike Johnson speaks to the media after meeting with victims of Jeffrey Epstein, at the US Capitol, Washington September 2, 2025. Chip Somodevilla/Getty Images

(WASHINGTON) — President Donald Trump on Wednesday cast the Jeffrey Epstein controversy as “irrelevant” amid an effort on Capitol Hill to force a vote to release all files related to the deceased sex offender.

“This is a Democrat hoax that never ends,” Trump told reporters in the Oval Office when asked about the push for more transparency in the Epstein matter.

“From what I understand, I could check, but from what I understand, thousands of pages of documents have been given,” the president said. “But it’s really a Democrat hoax because they’re trying to get people to talk about something that’s totally irrelevant to the success that we’ve had as a nation since I’ve been president.”

The comments came as a group of survivors joined House members in a push to compel the Justice Department to release records so far withheld from Congress.

ABC News Capitol Hill Correspondent Jay O’Brien asked the victims for their reaction to Trump’s characterization that it is a “hoax.”

One survivor, Haley Robson, said it felt like “being gutted from the inside out.”

“Mr. President Donald J. Trump, I am a registered Republican — not that that matters because this is not political — however, I cordially invite you to meet me in the Capitol in person so you can understand this is not a hoax. We are real human beings. This is real trauma,” she responded.

Republican Rep. Thomas Massie and Democratic Rep. Ro Khanna’s effort to force a vote on the files has led to a showdown with House Republican leadership and the White House.

Massie’s discharge petition had 206 signatures as of Wednesday afternoon. It needs 218 to compel a vote on the House floor.

So far, four Republicans have signed on to the Massie and Khanna discharge petition — a procedural tool to bypass GOP leadership and force a vote. Those signers include Massie, Reps. Nancy Mace, Marjorie Taylor Greene and Lauren Boebert. If all 212 Democrats sign the petition, only two more Republicans are needed.

Speaker Mike Johnson urged Republicans to not support Massie’s discharge petition during a closed conference meeting Wednesday morning, according to multiple sources. Johnson instead argued the ongoing investigation by the House Oversight Committee is the better path forward.

The House on Wednesday adopted a resolution by a vote of 212-208-1 that instructs the Oversight Committee to continue its Epstein investigation that began weeks ago.

The measure was Johnson’s preferred vote on the Epstein controversy. Massie has called it a “placebo.”

Johnson said he spoke to Trump about the Epstein files on Tuesday night, and Trump instructed him to “get it out there” and “put it all out there.”

“This is going to be an ongoing effort. It will be bipartisan, which is great and the Oversight Committee’s effort, this is really important to point out, goes further than the discharge petition,” Johnson argued. “It requests more information than the discharge even encompasses. For example, the Epstein estate documents, which is a treasure trove of information not referenced in the discharge. And it has the force of law because we have subpoena authorities.”

Related Posts

Trump tours Texas flood devastation while avoiding criticism he’s heaped on other governors
Win McNamee/Getty Images

(WASHINGTON) — President Donald Trump is touring the devastation left by flash flooding in central Texas amid growing questions about how local officials responded to the crisis as well as questions about the federal response — including the fate of the Federal Emergency Management Agency — that he has so far avoided.

Trump’s visit on Friday comes a week after heavy rainfall caused the Guadalupe River in Kerr County to rise 26 feet in less than an hour, killing at least 121, including dozens of children at the nearby Christian summer camp, Camp Mystic.

He and first lady Melania Trump will see flood-affected areas and participate in a roundtable with first responders and local officials. The two left the White House on Friday morning, with the president stopping to take some questions from reporters.

“It’s a horrible thing. A horrible thing. Nobody can even believe it,” Trump said of the catastrophic flash flooding.

“But we’re going to be there with some of the great families and others, the governor, everybody,” he added.

Accompanying him to Kerr County, one of the hardest hit areas, are Republican Sens. Ted Cruz and John Cornyn.

The search for more than 170 people still missing continues with more than 2,100 responders on the ground in Texas from local, state and federal agencies.

Meanwhile, local officials are under scrutiny about what steps were taken to adequately warn people and how long it took for authorities to take action based on escalating weather and other alerts.

Trump, notably, hasn’t engaged in similar criticism about how the crisis was handled — as he has done in the case of other disasters.

“I would just say this is a hundred-year catastrophe, and it’s just so horrible to watch,” Trump said on Sunday.

Instead, Trump has largely focused on his relationship with Texas Gov. Greg Abbott — a Republican and strong ally of the president.

“We’ve been in touch with Gov. Abbott, I’m very close to Gov. Abbott, and everybody in Texas,” Trump said on Sunday.

It’s a marked contrast to how Trump has reacted in the past, including to the California wildfires earlier this year, where he blasted California’s Democratic Gov. Gavin Newsom and other local Democratic officials.

Some of the hardest-hit areas of central Texas, including Kerr County, are areas of strong Republican support that voted for Trump in the 2024 election.

Trump approved a major disaster declaration for Texas earlier this week.

Abbott said during a news conference on Tuesday that he spoke with Trump that morning and received assurances that assistance would be provided.

“He could not stop talking about how sad he was for all the little girls who have lost their lives,” Abbott said. “He recounted his own understanding of what happened with what was really a tsunami wave, a wall of water, that swept too many of them away.”

“And he cares a lot about those young ladies. And he wants to step up and make sure that any need that we have here in Texas is going to be met very quickly,” Abbott continued.

The White House has pushed back heavily on criticism of the administration’s cuts to the National Weather Service, which led to some to question if staffing levels or forecasting abilities were impacted.

“Blaming President Trump for these floods is a depraved lie, and it serves no purpose during this time of national mourning,” White House press secretary Karoline Leavitt said from the briefing room podium on Monday.

Trump’s also avoided answering questions on whether he is still aiming to phase out FEMA.

Department of Homeland Security Secretary Kristi Noem, discussed the federal response to the floods during a Cabinet meeting on Tuesday.

“We as a federal government don’t manage these disasters, the state does,” Noem contended. “We come in and support them. And that’s exactly what we did here in this situation. FEMA went to an enhanced level immediately. But as soon as you signed the major disaster declaration, we were able to get them resources and dollars right away, just like you envisioned through state lot grants to help them with cleanup. And we’re still there in presence.”

Later in the week, though, Noem went after FEMA during the Biden and other previous administrations — alleging the agency has suffered from “gross mismanagement and negligence.”

“The list of famous failures is staggering,” Noem claimed in comments to the FEMA Advisory Council, a task force designed to recommend reforms to the agency, including possible dismantlement of the agency as it exists today. Trump appointed Abbott as a new member to the group back in April.

Acting FEMA Administrator David Richardson had yet to visit the affected areas in Texas as of Thursday afternoon.

ABC News’ Luke Barr and Kelsey Walsh contributed to this report.

What Trump has said as he warned Iran not to retaliate against the US
Daniel Torok/The White House via Getty Images

(WASHINGTON) — President Donald Trump warned Iran against retaliation several times following U.S. strikes against Tehran’s nuclear facilities on Saturday night.

On Monday, Iran fired missiles targeting Al Udeid Air Base in Qatar — the largest U.S. military base in the region, raising concerns about escalation. A U.S. official told ABC news the U.S. intercepted Iranian missiles with assistance from Qatar.

President Trump was meeting on Monday with his national security team in the Situation Room and has not yet responded to Iran’s retaliatory attack.

In his address to the nation on Saturday night regarding the U.S. strikes against Iran, Trump cautioned Tehran not to hit back.

“Iran, the bully of the Middle East, must now make peace. If they do not, future attacks would be far greater and a lot easier,” Trump said.

“There will be either peace, or there will be tragedy for Iran, far greater than we have witnessed over the last eight days,” Trump said, referencing the aerial strikes exchanged between Israel and Iran in the days leading up to U.S. involvement.

“Remember, there are many targets left,” Trump added. “Tonight’s was the most difficult of them all, by far, and perhaps the most lethal. But if peace does not come quickly, we will go after those other targets with precision, speed and skill. Most of them can be taken out in a matter of minutes.”

Trump issued a similar message in all capital letters on social media: “ANY RETALIATION BY IRAN AGAINST THE UNITED STATES OF AMERICA WILL BE MET WITH FORCE FAR GREATER THAN WHAT WAS WITNESSED TONIGHT.”

Vice President JD Vance was further asked about the possibility of retaliation from Iran during an appearance on ABC News’ “This Week” on Sunday.

Vance said “what happens next is up to the Iranians.”

“If they’re willing to choose the smart path, they’re certainly going to find a willing partner in the United States to dismantle that nuclear weapons program,” Vance said. “But if they decide they’re going to attack our troops, if they decide they’re going to continue to try to build a nuclear weapon, then we are going to respond to that with overwhelming force.”

Top administration officials said over the weekend the U.S. was prepared for potential action from Iran.

Joint Chiefs Chairman Gen. Dan Caine told reporters on Sunday that before the U.S. strike against Iran on Saturday, the military elevated force protection measures across the region.

While the administration says it is not interested in a wider war with Iran, Trump’s strikes against Tehran on Saturday prompted concern about the potential for escalation from Democrats and some Republicans.

This week, some lawmakers may try to advance bipartisan resolutions seeking to limit Trump’s war powers and prohibit U.S. forces from unauthorized hostilities with Iran, though those measures face an uphill battle in the GOP-controlled Congress.

Miami can’t postpone its elections to next year, judge rules
Joe Raedle/Getty Images, FILE

Miami elections could proceed this year as originally planned, after a judge ruled that city officials could not push elections back to 2026 without voter approval.

The ruling comes after the Miami city council voted 3-2, and Miami Mayor Francis Suarez signed off, to cancel November’s elections and hold them in 2026 instead. They argued the alignment with statewide elections would lower costs and increase turnout. The decision was met with pushback for being done via ordinance rather than a vote from the public.

Suarez and council members faced accusations, including from Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis and Florida Attorney General James Uthmeier, of deciding to extend their own time in office, some beyond legal term limits.

Mayoral candidate Emilio Gonzalez filed a lawsuit on June 30, challenging the decision, calling it “unconstitutional” and a “blatant power grab.”

Miami-Dade County Circuit Judge Valerie R. Manno Schurr ruled in favor of Gonzalez on Monday, saying the city did not have the authority to shift elections without voter approval.

“The Court declares that the City of Miami cannot change the dates of municipal elections or the terms of offices for the City’s elected officials without amending the City of Miami Municipal Charter … which requires approval by the electorate,” Schurr wrote in her opinion.

DeSantis lauded Monday’s decision. He previously called the attempt to postpone the elections “wrong” and said he hoped to see “a swift legal response.”

“City of Miami politicians voted to defy term limits, cancel this year’s scheduled election, and extend their own terms in office — all without voter approval. Today, a judge has put the kibosh on the scheme,” DeSantis wrote on X. “Great to see the law and common sense prevail.”

Florida Attorney General James Uthmeier, who had issued a legal opinion on June 11 supporting Gonzalez’s argument, also weighed in on social media.

“Thrilled that the Court agreed with our legal opinion on the City of Miami’s unconstitutional attempt at moving back an election without voter approval,” Uthmeier wrote.

Another amicus brief supporting Gonzalez’s came come from former Miami mayor and current Commissioner Joseph Carollo. Carollo was one of the two commissioners who voted against shifting the elections.

The court’s ruling offers declaratory relief but not injunctive relief, meaning Miami is legally in the wrong but has not been explicitly ordered not to postpone its elections. However, Florida State University Law Professor Michael Morley said “if push comes to shove, the court can just enter injunctive relief” at any time.

The city is appealing Schurr’s decision.

“While we respectfully disagree with the trial court’s decision, we are confident in the strength of our case and remain optimistic about the outcome on appeal,” City Attorney George Wysong wrote in the appeal notice.

Morley said he thought the appeal was “extremely unlikely” to succeed.

Speaking prior to the ruling, University of Miami Law Professor Charlton Copeland said due to the nature of the dispute, the suit would be able to move through the courts “fairly quickly.”

“These are clean legal arguments about what law governs… these aren’t procedurally complicated issues,” Copeland said.

Aubrey Jewett, a professor at the University of Central Florida, said the choice to hold elections on even or odd years involves a “trade off.”

Odd-year elections might have lower turnout, but “a greater emphasis on local issues that people are actually looking at and voting on.” In even years, local concerns might be drowned out by state or federal issues despite a higher turnout, Jewett told ABC News.

Even as elections could go forward this year as planned, Jewett said harm has been done to Miami’s political culture already because the postponement decision was pushed without voter input.

“The local politics has long had a reputation for being sort of an insider’s game, and that a relatively few number of people have a lot of influence,” Jewett said. “I think that for a lot of Miami residents, it will breed even more cynicism and distrust.”

 

