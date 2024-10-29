Trump calls Madison Square Garden rally a ‘lovefest’ amid backlash over speakers’ racist remarks

(PALM BEACH, Fla.) — Former President Donald Trump called his rally at Madison Square Garden a “lovefest” on Tuesday as backlash continues over racist and crude comments made by some speakers at the iconic New York City venue.

Trump spoke about the rally near the end of remarks at Mar-a-Lago on Tuesday that were largely focused on swiping at Vice President Kamala Harris’ record ahead of her speech at the Ellipse in Washington, D.C., where she’ll make a closing argument to voters.

“It was like a lovefest, an absolute lovefest,” Trump said. “It was my honor to be involved.”

“I don’t think anybody’s ever seen what happened the other night at Madison Square Garden, the love, the love in that room — it was breathtaking, and you could have filled it many, many times with the people that were unable to get in,” Trump said.

Trump did not address specific comments made on Sunday that prompted criticism, most notably comedian Tony Hinchcliffe’s joke that Puerto Rico was an “island of floating garbage.”

Trump told ABC News Senior Congressional Correspondent Rachel Scott earlier Tuesday that he didn’t know the comedian and hadn’t seen his comments despite them dominating the airwaves the past two days.

“I don’t know him, someone put him up there. I don’t know who he is,” Trump told ABC’s Scott.

When asked what he made of the comments, Trump didn’t take an opportunity to denounce them and repeated his claim that he hadn’t heard them.

His campaign has said the comedian’s comments don’t reflect the views of Trump or the campaign.

Trump did not take any questions from reporters during the event at Mar-a-Lago on Tuesday.

The former president touched on a variety of familiar campaign themes as he hit Harris over her record on immigration and the economy.

With Harris expected to highlight the violence that happened on Jan. 6 during her speech in D.C. on Tuesday evening, Trump focused on immigration, using anti-immigrant rhetoric as he was standing next to people who have lost their family members to undocumented crime.

Trump had very low energy as he spent most of the press conference repeating his usual stump speech on border security, economy, foreign policy and other topics, but ended his remarks with a promise to “fight like hell” in the final week of the election and once he’s elected.

“We’re going to fight like hell for the next seven days and then hopefully…” Trump said.

“Hopefully, and most importantly, we’re going to be fighting even harder for the next four years because we’re going to turn this around and we’re going to make this country,” he concluded.

He also began his remarks by repeating falsehoods about the election, claiming Democrats “stole” it when President Joe Biden stepped aside and Harris was nominated as the party’s nominee. He also suggested there were “bad spots” in Pennsylvania, a battleground state considered crucial to the election outcome.

“There are some bad spots in Pennsylvania where some serious things have been caught, or are in the process of being caught, but the election itself is going very well,” Trump said.

Doug Emhoff attacks Donald Trump over antisemitic comments
(NEW YORK) — Second gentleman Doug Emhoff has slammed Donald Trump over antisemitic comments made by the former president.

In a new interview with GMA anchor Michael Strahan, the second gentleman, who is Jewish, accused Trump of having a “record” of saying “vile, antisemitic things.”

Strahan asked Emhoff what he thought of Trump’s July interview with WABC in which he claimed Vice President Kamala Harris, Emhoff’s wife and Democratic candidate for president, “doesn’t like Jewish people.”

“It’s typical Donald Trump gaslighting,” Emhoff told Strahan. He “is a guy who has had a record of saying incredibly vile, antisemitic things. So, for him to say that — I just almost laugh at — at how– the chutzpah, as we would say.”

Emhoff has repeatedly attacked Trump over his rhetoric towards Jewish Americans, calling him an antisemite in May after Trump claimed Jewish people who voted for President Joe Biden needed to “have to have their head examined.”

On Wednesday, Emhoff headlined two separate fundraisers for the Harris-Walz campaign, where he defended his wife against comments made by Arkansas Gov. Sarah Huckabee Sanders, who said at a Trump town hall on Tuesday in Michigan that Harris “doesn’t have anything to keep her humble” because she does not have biological children.

“We know that all parents, no matter how you become one, make the same sacrifices and revel in the same joys of raising children as any parent anywhere,” Emhoff said, adding, “Women in this country will never humble themselves before Donald Trump.”

Postmaster general rejects Trump claims about ability to handle mail-in ballots
(WASHINGTON) — Postmaster General Louis DeJoy on Thursday said former President Donald Trump and others are “wrong” to question the Postal Service’s ability to deliver ballots ahead of the presidential election.

Asked by a reporter, at a virtual preview of the 2024 election, to respond specifically to Trump’s claim that the Postal Service might deliberately misplace mail-in ballots, DeJoy responded tersely: “My response is like my response to everyone who says that we’re not prepared for the election — it’s that they’re wrong,” he said. “I don’t know that I need to comment any more than that. They’re wrong.”

At the top of his prepared remarks, DeJoy pushed back on those engaging in rhetoric that undermines the public confidence in the Postal Service, which, DeJoy reminded reporters, had been delivering ballots since 1864.

“We recognize that election officials are under an extreme amount of pressure, and will remain so for at least the next two months,” he said. “We also recognize that the American public will become increasingly alarmed if there is ongoing dialogue that continues to question the reliability of the Postal Service for the upcoming elections.”

“Let me be clear,” DeJoy continued. “The Postal Service is ready to deliver the nation’s mail in ballots.”

DeJoy said the Postal Service delivered 99.89% of ballots from voters to election officials in the 2020 election, which he called a “highly sensitive, sensationalized environment.”

In an interview with right-wing outlet Real America’s Voice from Las Vegas last week, former President Donald Trump escalated false and baseless claims about mail-in voting, even suggesting a possible lawsuit.

“I read the post office is saying how bad it is. The post office is critiquing themselves, saying we’re really in bad shape. We can’t deliver the mail. And they’re not even talking about mail in ballots, right? We’re going to dump millions and millions of dollars,” Trump said, repeating false claims that the last election was “rigged” and that the U.S. voting system is “bad.”

ABC News’ Soorin Kim contributed to this report.

Trump suggests if he loses election, Jewish Americans would ‘have a lot to do with that’
(WASHINGTON) — During his speech at an antisemitism event in Washington, D.C., on Thursday, former President Donald Trump pledged to be the “defender” of Jewish Americans if he wins but also seemed to suggest that if he loses the election, it will be their fault.

“My promise to Jewish Americans is this: With your vote, I will be your defender, your protector, and I will be the best friend Jewish Americans have ever had in the White House,” Trump said.

In his pitch to Jewish voters, Trump brought up some statistics — though he didn’t say where they came from — suggesting he has a lower percentage of Jewish voters ready to vote for him than Vice President Kamala Harris.

“I’m at 40%; that means you got 60% voting for somebody that hates Israel,” Trump said, alluding to the vice president. “It’s only because the Democrat[s] hold a curse on you. You can’t let this happen. 40% is not acceptable because we have an election to win.”

Trump continued, “I really haven’t been treated right, but you haven’t been treated right because you’re putting yourself in great danger, and the United States hasn’t been treated right.”

“I’m not going to call this as a prediction, but in my opinion, the Jewish people would have a lot to do with the loss. If I’m at 40%, I’m at — think of it, that means 60% of voting for Kamala, who in particular is a bad Democrat. The Democrats are bad to Israel, very bad,” he said.

Later in the evening, at an event for the Israeli American Council, Trump continued the same theme.

While talking about the election, he complained about his low support among the Jewish community, ending his speech by saying Jewish voters haven’t treated him “properly” after repeatedly saying Jewish people who vote for a Democrat should have their heads examined.

“I’ll put it to you very simply and as gently as I can, I wasn’t treated properly by the voters who happen to be Jewish,” he said. “I don’t know. Do they know what the hell is happening if I don’t win this election and the Jewish people would really have a lot to do with that if that happens because, at 40%, that means 60% of the people are voting for the enemy. Israel, in my opinion, will cease to exist within two years, and I believe I’m 100%,” said Trump as the crowd appeared to chat among themselves.

Earlier in the night, at the antisemitism event, Trump called on his Democratic opponent to “disavow the support of all Hamas sympathizers, anti-Semites, Israel haters, on college campuses and everywhere else.”

