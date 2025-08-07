Trump calls on Intel CEO to resign

(WASHINGTON) — President Donald Trump called on the CEO of Intel, Lip-Bu Tan, to resign “immediately.”
“The CEO of INTEL is highly CONFLICTED and must resign, immediately. There is no other solution to this problem. Thank you for your attention to this problem!” the president wrote on his social media platform.
Trump did not explain why Tan should resign, nor did he provide evidence for his allegation of a conflict of interest. But the post comes after Republican Sen. Tom Cotton raised concerns about Tan’s alleged ties to China.
“I write to express concern about the security and integrity of Intel’s operations and its potential impact on U.S. national security. In March 2025, Intel appointed Lip-Bu Tan as its new CEO. Mr. Tan reportedly controls dozens of Chinese companies and has a stake in hundreds of Chinese advanced-manufacturing and chip firms. At least eight of these companies reportedly have ties to the Chinese People’s Liberation Army,” Cotton wrote in a letter to Intel Corporation’s Board of Directors Chairman Frank Yeary earlier this week.
Tan has served as Intel CEO since March. Previously, Tan spent 12 years as CEO of Cadence Design Systems, a San Jose, Calif.-based software and tech firm, according to Intel’s website.
Tan, who was born in Malaysia and raised in Singapore, is a founding managing partner of venture capital firm Walden Catalyst.
Shares of Intel fell more than 3% in midday trading.
(WASHINGTON) — Despite repeated claims from the White House that President Donald Trump’s Thursday night gala for the top holders of his cryptocurrency meme coin had nothing to do with his official duties, several of those investors visited the White House Friday afternoon for what they described as a special VIP event, the attendees told ABC News.
Sangrok Oh, a Korean crypto investor and entrepreneur, told ABC News on Friday that he and other top investors had been invited to tour the White House Friday afternoon, though it was not clear to him whether Trump himself would meet them.
“So, we’re going to visit and tour the White House [and] at the same time talk about crypto industries and the future of crypto,” Oh said.
Thursday night’s black tie event, held at Trump’s Washington-area golf club, was attended by around 200 cryptocurrency traders, including many from overseas, who gained admission through a contest that awarded invitations to the top investors in Trump’s meme coin — with at least some of the funds flowing directly into the Trump family’s coffers.
Critics have blasted the gala as a “pay for play” event in which investors who poured millions into Trump’s crypto coin got special access to the president.
News that top $TRUMP coin investors visited the White House appeared to contradict White House Press Secretary Karoline Leavitt’s assertion Thursday that the president was attending the crypto gala in a personal capacity, and that since the dinner did not take place at the White House, it was separate from his official duties.
“The president is attending [the dinner] in his personal time,” Leavitt said Thursday. “It is not a White House dinner. It’s not taking place here at the White House.”
The White House did not immediately respond on Friday to a request for comment from ABC News.
Cherry Hsu, an executive at MemeCore, a Singapore-based blockchain startup, said the firm’s founder, known publicly as “Ice,” had also been invited to the White House on Friday afternoon. MemeCore, according to the contest leaderboard, finished second in the competition with $TRUMP coin holdings in excess of $1 million.
And late Friday, Justin Sun, a Chinese crupto mogul and the top investor in Trump’s meme coin, posted a highly produced video of his White House tour, writing on X, “Was an honor to be invited to tour the @WhiteHouse. Such a privilege to see it in person.”
In addition to his multimillion-dollar investment in the $TRUMP coin, Sun has also invested $75 million in World Liberty Financial, another Trump-backed crypto venture. One month after that investment, SEC lawyers under the Trump administration moved to halt an alleged fraud case against Sun.
The Trump meme coin’s website at one point earlier this month advertised a “Special VIP White House tour” for the top 25 meme coin holders as part of the contest — but as of last week, the site said only that a “Special VIP tour” would be arranged, without mentioning the White House.
The site also included a disclaimer saying the tour was being arranged by the Fight Fight Fight LLC, and that the president himself would be appearing as a “guest.”
(ST. LOUIS) — About 3,200 union members at Boeing facilities in Michigan and Illinois went on strike at midnight on Monday after rejecting an contract offer from the company, the union said.
Local members of the International Association of Machinists and Aerospace Workers, who build and maintain fighter jets, including the F-15 and F/A-18 models, voted on Sunday to reject Boeing’s latest contract offer.
“IAM District 837 members build the aircraft and defense systems that keep our country safe,” IAM Midwest Territory General Vice President Sam Cicinelli said in a statement.
Cicinelli added, “They deserve nothing less than a contract that keeps their families secure and recognizes their unmatched expertise.”
The union members work at Boeing facilities in St. Loius and St. Charles, Missouri, along with Mascoutah, Illinois, according to the union.
They had voted on July 27 to reject an earlier 4-year contract proposal put forward by the company, the union said.
“We’re disappointed our employees rejected an offer that featured 40% average wage growth and resolved their primary issue on alternative work schedules,” Boeing said in a statement on Sunday.
Boeing added, “We are prepared for a strike and have fully implemented our contingency plan to ensure our non-striking workforce can continue supporting our customers.”
(NEW YORK) — President Donald Trump’s tariffs are costing Jeep maker Stellantis hundreds of millions of dollars, the company said Monday.
The giant carmaker expects to have suffered nearly $350 million in losses over the first half of 2025 due to direct tariff payments as well as a loss of planned production on account of the company’s response to the policy, preliminary data showed.
In all, the company expects to have lost as much as $2.7 billion over the first half of 2025 as a result of costly efforts to improve profitability and tariff-related expenses. The losses also include compliance charges with Trump’s suspension of financial penalties tied to fuel emissions standards.
Sales in North America plummeted by one-quarter over a three month period ending in June, when compared to the same period a year earlier. The steep decline owed in part to the “reduced manufacture and shipments of imported vehicles, most impacted by tariffs,” Stellantis said.
Tariffs of 25% on vehicles imported into the United States went into effect on April 2. The auto tariffs, which apply to cars and auto parts, threaten to raise costs for carmakers that often oversee an intricate supply chain snaked between the U.S., Mexico, Canada and beyond.
In a memo in March, the White House touted auto tariffs as a means of bolstering domestic car manufacturers and protecting an industry viewed as important to U.S. national security.
The policy, the White House said, will “protect and strengthen the U.S. automotive sector.”
A day after the tariffs took effect, Stellantis announced it would temporarily pause production at two plants: one in Windsor, Canada, and another in Toluca, Mexico. As a result, the company laid off 900 employees across several U.S. facilities in Michigan and Indiana.
Weeks later, Trump eased the auto tariffs, saying the levies would not stack on top of other sector-specific tariffs, such as those on steel and aluminum.
Still, tariffs appear to have weighed on Stellantis over the first half of this year. A press announcement of preliminary earnings data on Monday mentioned the tariff policy six times.
The preliminary figures arrived without company guidance, which Stellantis paused on April 30. The company released the preliminary data in an effort to address the gap between the consensus forecast among analysts and the company’s performance, Stellantis said.
The company had already anticipated challenges this year as it adjusted offerings, slashed U.S. inventory and sought to mend relationships with car dealers.
CEO Antonio Filosa took the helm of the company last month. In a statement on LinkedIn, he issued a company motto attributed to a previous CEO Sergio Marchionne, saying, “Mediocrity is not worth the trip.”