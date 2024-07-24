Trump campaign wants FEC to block Harris from accessing Biden’s campaign money

Trump campaign wants FEC to block Harris from accessing Biden’s campaign money
Republican presidential candidate former President Donald Trump speaks at a campaign rally, July 20, 2024, in Grand Rapids, Mich. (Anna Moneymaker/Getty Images)

(WASHINGTON) — The Trump campaign has filed a complaint with the Federal Election Commission claiming that Vice President Kamala Harris’ campaign cannot take over President Joe Biden’s campaign’s money, calling it a violation of campaign finance contribution limit.

“Kamala Harris is seeking to perpetrate a $91.5 million dollar heist of Joe Biden’s leftover campaign cash — a brazen money grab that would constitute the single largest excessive contribution and biggest violation in the history of the Federal Election Campaign Act of 1971, as amended,” the complaint filed Tuesday and obtained by ABC News, claims.

The complaint, written by Trump campaign’s attorney David Warrington and targeting Harris, Biden, the Biden campaign (now the Harris campaign), and its treasurer, Keana Spencer, argues that the Biden campaign is “flagrantly violating the Act by making and receiving an excessive contribution of nearly one hundred million dollars” to the Harris campaign.

Harris campaign spokesperson Charles Kretchmer Lutvak in response to the complaint wrote in a statement, “Republicans may be jealous that Democrats are energized to defeat Donald Trump and his MAGA allies, but baseless legal claims – like the ones they’ve made for years to try to suppress votes and steal elections – will only distract them while we sign up volunteers, talk to voters, and win this election.”

Multiple campaign finance experts have said the Harris campaign has lawful access to the Biden campaign’s leftover money — nearly $96 million as recently as July 1 — because a presidential candidate and a vice presidential candidate share the same entity as their joint campaign depository under federal election law.

On Sunday, the Biden campaign officially changed its name to the Harris campaign, placing Harris, who was previously listed in its filing as the vice presidential candidate, to the top of the ticket.

But the crux of the Trump campaign’s argument is that because Biden and Harris have yet to go through the formal nomination process to become the presidential and vice presidential nominees, they couldn’t share the same committee.

“For purposes of the 2024 election cycle, and especially with respect to the primary election still underway, Biden for President is the authorized campaign committee of Mr. Biden and Mr. Biden only,” the complaint argues, claiming the Biden campaign cannot simply amend its filing to change its presidential candidate.

“The Commission must immediately find reason to believe and quickly end this ongoing violation,” the letter concludes, though the FEC is unlikely to resolve the matter before the election. (ABC News has reached out to the FEC for comment.)

Veteran Republican election lawyer Charlie Spies has recently made a similar argument in an op-ed in The Wall Street Journal — claiming that Harris does not have access to the Biden campaign’s money because neither have gone through a formal nomination process yet.

Other election experts ABC News has spoken with have refuted that argument, saying that has not been the FEC’s interpretation of federal election law.

“That might’ve been an issue if this were their first cycle as a ticket, but under FEC rules it’s been Harris’s campaign committee too since 2020 — she’s not being added now,” said Adav Noti, a former FEC attorney who now serves as executive director of watchdog group Campaign Legal Center.

“The fact that Harris has been consistently reported as the VP on committee filings since 2020 reflects how the rule has long been interpreted—basically, that an incumbent president and vice-president continue to share an authorized committee throughout their term,” echoed Brendan Fischer, an election law expert and deputy executive director of watchdog group Documented.

Copyright © 2024, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

Related Posts

Biden honors LGBTQ community at Stonewall opening ceremony in post-debate appearance
Biden honors LGBTQ community at Stonewall opening ceremony in post-debate appearance
Kevin Dietsch/Getty Images

(NEW YORK) — One day after President Joe Biden took the stage to debate former President Donald Trump, he arrived in New York City Friday to celebrate the opening ceremony of the Stonewall National Monument Visitor Center.

The opening ceremony also honors the 55th anniversary of the Stonewall Uprising, a six-day-long series of demonstrations against police raids on gay bars.

In his brief comments, Biden celebrated the LGBTQ+ community and praised its members for a courage that he said has inspired movements across the globe. The president said “the course of history was changed forever” by events that occurred at the Stonewall Inn, marking a pivotal moment in the fight for gay liberation.

“This beloved bar became the site of a call to cry for freedom, dignity, equality and respect — rebellion that galvanized the LGBTQ+ community all across the nation and, frankly, around the world,” Biden said.

The Stonewall National Monument Visitor Center is the first LGBTQ+ visitor center within the National Park System. Organized by LGBTQ advocacy groups PrideLive, the center hopes to serve as a living monument to those who have shaped the LGBTQ+ equality movement. President Obama designated the Stonewall National Monument a national monument eight years ago.

Biden attended the Stonewall event after delivering remarks at a rally in Raleigh, North Carolina, which was his first public appearance since his nationally televised debate Thursday evening with former President Donald Trump. Biden said he was inspired by the bravery of the LGBTQ+ community.

“Your courage and contributions enrich every part of American life. They set an example, I’m not exaggerating, for the entire world. That’s what this center this monument this month is all about,” Biden said.

The president was joined on stage by musician and gay rights activist Sir Elton John.

“As President Biden has reminded us today, we face one of those seminal moments: Do we stand up for our vision and our values, or let misinformation and senseless scapegoating turn back the clock?” John asked. “No f—— way. No. In this moment. too. we must take pride and fight on.”

Copyright © 2024, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

‘Worst president’: Donald Trump reacts to President Joe Biden dropping out of 2024 election
‘Worst president’: Donald Trump reacts to President Joe Biden dropping out of 2024 election
U.S. former President and 2024 Republican presidential candidate Donald Trump speaks during the last day of the 2024 Republican National Convention at the Fiserv Forum in Milwaukee, Wisconsin, on July 18, 2024. (BRENDAN SMIALOWSKI/AFP via Getty Images)

(WASHINGTON) — Former President Donald Trump swiftly reacted to President Joe Biden’s withdrawal from the 2024 election, saying his former opponent was “not fit to run.”

Trump issued his statement on Truth Social, writing, “Crooked Joe Biden was not fit to run for President, and is certainly not fit to serve – And never was!”

He continued, “All those around him, including his Doctor and the Media, knew that he wasn’t capable of being President, and he wasn’t.”

Trump went on to bring up some of his regular campaign talking points, slamming Biden over the border before adding, “We will suffer greatly because of his presidency, but we will remedy the damage he has done very quickly. MAKE AMERICA GREAT AGAIN!”

At the start of his statement, Trump also called Biden “the Worst President, by far, in the History of our Nation.”

The former president’s campaign immediately began a new fundraising push following Biden’s announcement, writing, “But RIGHT NOW, he just quit the race in COMPLETE DISGRACE!”

House Speaker Mike Johnson wrote on X, “At this unprecedented juncture in American history, we must be clear about what just happened. The Democrat Party forced the Democrat nominee off the ballot, just over 100 days before the election.”

He also called for Biden to resign.

“If Joe Biden is not fit to run for President, he is not fit to serve as President. He must resign the office immediately. November 5 cannot arrive soon enough,” Johnson posted on X.

Sen. Josh Hawley quickly reacted to the Biden news, calling for the president to step down.

“Then RESIGN your office. If you can’t run a mere political campaign, you can’t be President,” he wrote in response to Biden’s statement.

House Majority Leader Steve Scalise wrote on X, “Democrat party bosses just proved that they have absolutely no respect for their own voters. After lecturing others about democracy, they just forced Joe Biden off the ticket—trashing the primary choice of 14 million of their own voters.”

Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell said in a statement, reacting to Biden’s announcement, “For four years, the American people have faced historic inflation at home, chaos at the border, and weak leadership on the world stage. Our nation is less prosperous and less secure than it was in January, 2021. We cannot afford four more years of failure.”

“Unfortunately, the Democratic Party has been busy in recent weeks trying to upend the expressed will of the American people in primary elections across the country. Washington Democrats have not proven themselves any more capable than the President of delivering the secure borders, safe streets, and stable prices that working families deserve. They are selling open borders, higher prices, climate radicalism, and soft-on-crime policies, and the American people are not buying,” McConnell’s statement concluded.

Trump campaign advisers Chris LaCivita and Susie Wiles, on behalf of the former president’s campaign, issued a statement slamming Biden and Vice President Kamala Harris.

“Crooked Joe Biden is a complete fraud and a disgrace to our Country,” they said in their statement.

They continued, “And during this entire term, Kamala Harris – as well as every other Democrat in Washington, sat by and did NOTHING. They are all just as complicit as Biden is in the destruction of our once-great Nation, and they must all be thrown out of office.”

They also questioned Biden staying in office following his decision not to run.

“The question then to Kamala Harris is simple: knowing that Joe Biden withdrew from the campaign because of his rapidly deteriorating condition, does Harris believe the people of America are safe and secure with Joe Biden in the White House for six more months?” they said.

In a statement on Sunday, Biden announced he was withdrawing from the 2024 election.

“It has been the greatest honor of my life to serve as your President. And while it has been my intention to seek reelection, I believe it is in the best interest of my party and the country for me to stand down and to focus solely on fulfilling my duties as President for the remainder of my term,” he said in his statement.

The president immediately threw his support behind Vice President Kamala Harris for president.

“My very first decision as the party nominee in 2020 was to pick Kamala Harris as my Vice President. And it’s been the best decision I’ve made,” Biden said.

“Today I want to offer my full support and endorsement for Kamala to be the nominee of our party this year,” Biden said in a post on X. “Democrats — it’s time to come together and beat Trump. Let’s do this.”

Biden said he plans to address the nation later this week with more details on his decision to leave the race.

Copyright © 2024, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

Special counsel criticizes Trump for storing national secrets amid ‘cluttered collection of keepsakes’
Special counsel criticizes Trump for storing national secrets amid ‘cluttered collection of keepsakes’
Department of Justice

(WASHINGTON) — In an overnight court filing in Donald Trump’s classified documents case, special counsel Jack Smith defended the August 2022 search of the former president’s Mar-a-Lago estate, following Trump’s lawyers’ request to dismiss the case on the basis that some of the documents were shuffled around during the search.

The new filing, which comes as the judge overseeing the case, Aileen Cannon, hears arguments today on defense requests to have the case dismissed, provides perhaps the most detailed account of the search and the state of Trump’s boxes that were seized by the FBI — including never-before-seen photos of some of the boxes to illustrate how Trump stored his materials.

“Trump personally chose to keep documents containing some of the nation’s most highly guarded secrets in cardboard boxes along with a collection of other personally chosen keepsakes of various sizes and shapes from his presidency — newspapers, thank-you notes, Christmas ornaments, magazines, clothing, and photographs of himself and others,” the filing says.

Trump pleaded not guilty last year to 40 criminal counts related to his handling of classified materials after leaving the White House, after prosecutors said he repeatedly refused to return hundreds of documents containing classified information and took steps to thwart the government’s efforts to get the documents back. Trump has denied all charges and denounced the probe as a political witch hunt.

“At the end of his presidency, he took his cluttered collection of keepsakes to Mar-a-Lago, his personal residence and social club, where the boxes traveled from one readily accessible location to another — a public ballroom, an office space, a bathroom, and a basement storage room,” Tuesday’s filing said.

The boxes’ lack of organization — and Trump’s detailed familiarity with their contents — prompted some of his staff to call them the “Beautiful Mind” boxes, referring to the film of the same title about genius mathematician John Nash, according to prosecutors.

Trump’s lawyers claim the boxes were not preserved in the exact manner in which they were found, and claim the evidence has been tampered with. However, the special counsel argued in the filing that Trump’s “cluttered collection of keepsakes” and “the haphazard manner” in which the items were stored allowed the contents of the boxes to shift anytime they were moved. The special counsel says the contents of the boxes didn’t change at all, despite some items perhaps moving within the boxes.

“Because the boxes were a mix of items and contained many small, loose materials and papers of various sizes and shapes, items within them necessarily shifted around anytime they were moved,” the filing said.

In the filing, the special counsel details the cautious nature of the FBI agents who were tasked with searching the boxes — both for privileged materials and classified documents.

“However, once agents saw the state in which Trump kept his boxes, it became apparent that maintaining the exact order of all documents and items within the boxes was nigh impossible given the variety of document shapes and sizes (newspapers, photographs, magazines, loose cards and notes, envelopes, etc.), and the presence of other non-documentary items like clothing, framed pictures, and other keepsakes,” the filing says.

Prosecutors argue in the filing that the recent defense arguments about the conditions of the boxes are “newly invented explanations” and Trump’s “latest unfounded accusations against law enforcement professionals doing their jobs.”

Copyright © 2024, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.