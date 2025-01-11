Trump claims Biden blocking his agenda at the last-minute. Policy experts weigh in.

Scott Olson/Getty Images

(WASHINGTON) — As his time in the White House comes to a close, President Joe Biden has implemented a series of executive orders and rules, trying to cement his policies before Donald Trump returns with the threat of undoing them.

From using provisions in federal law to ban much offshore drilling to commuting the sentences of 37 federal death row inmates, Biden has been determined to accomplish the political goals he set out to do four years ago.

Trump, never one to mince words against his rival, has condemned Biden’s moves, claiming he was hurting his agenda — what he says Americans voted for in November.

“They say we’re going to have a smooth transition. All they do is talk,” the president-elect told reporters Tuesday.

“I’m going to put it back on day one. I’m going to have it revoked on day one. We’ll go immediately if we need to… they try to be sneaky,” he said of Biden’s drilling ban.

Some academic policy experts, however, say Biden’s eleventh-hour decisions are not out of the ordinary, especially when it comes to a change of parties in the White House.

“This is pretty typical. Trump is just complaining about it louder,” Jonathan Hanson, a political scientist and lecturer in statistics at the University of Michigan’s Gerald R. Ford School of Public Policy, told ABC News.

The experts noted that Trump’s claims Biden is tying his hands are far from true as some of Biden’s policies can be overturned and mitigated.

On Friday, the Department of Homeland Security announced the extension of Temporary Protected Status (TPS) for asylum seekers from Venezuela, El Salvador, Sudan, and Ukraine. Over 900,000 current beneficiaries will now have 18-month extensions, according to the order.

TPS is one of the few ways that an administration can protect a large group of migrants without congressional approval, however, it’s also within the DHS secretary’s power to end it. Trump and Vice President-elect JD Vance have vowed to end the program, which Trump attempted to do back during his first administration.

Biden announced earlier in the week a ban on offshore drilling using provisions in the 1953 Outer Continental Shelf Lands Act to push forward with the proposal. Under the act, the policy change can only be reversed through an act of Congress.

Dan Mallinson, a professor of public policy and administration at Penn State Harrisburg, told ABC News that it’s not unusual for administrations to pore through federal laws and regulations to find loopholes for executive orders that can’t be easily overturned.

“In a lot of cases, the executive order will be overturned even if it takes time, so those administrations will look for every win they can in the lame-duck session,” he said.

Mallinson said that Biden’s announcement this week of two national monuments in California which would preserve 840,000 acres from any federal drilling, was also done with the same kind of meticulous planning. He did note that Trump could change the plan by limiting the size of the monuments, which he did during his first term after similar moves by President Barack Obama.

Trump himself issued several of eleventh-hour orders during the last weeks of his first presidency, including one two days before he left office that would have scaled back punishments for regulations, only for Biden to reverse them in his first months in office.

“On the face of it, it’s pretty standard. Biden is not doing anything unusual compared to other presidents. It’s the normal course of things for decades,” Hanson said.

The experts pointed out that Trump also faced a similar situation in his first administration and undid several executive orders and changed various policies instituted by Obama in his first months of office, including his ban on offshore drilling.

Trump’s reversal of Obama’s order, however, was scaled back after then-Florida Gov. Rick Scott, a key Trump ally, raised concerns about how it would affect his state. The ban continued for Florida lands.

“It’s not always crystal clear if executive orders or last-minute policy changes will be reversed by the new president,” Mallison said.

The experts said when it comes to Biden’s moves, what was different is the messaging.

The president has been mostly silent during his lame-duck session and pushed on his policy changes with little fanfare, however, Trump has been making more headlines by sounding off on social media, interviews and other media appearances, Mallison noted.

And while Trump may make claims and boast as if he were in office, Biden still has power until Jan. 20, Mallison said.

“Trump is trying to exploit this mentality, which is wrong, that the government has to operate under the president-elect. But the reality is that, constitutionally, Biden is the president now and he can act on his authority,” he said.

Copyright © 2025, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

Biden, Trump respond to deadly New Year’s Day attack in New Orleans
Matthew Hinton via Getty Images

(WASHINGTON) — President Joe Biden said on Wednesday there is “no justification” for what he called the “horrific” attack early on New Year’s Day in New Orleans , noting that the FBI was investigating it as an act of terrorism.

“I have been continually briefed since early this morning by federal law enforcement leadership and my homeland security team, including Secretary of Homeland Security Ali Mayorkas, Deputy Attorney General Lisa Monaco, White House Homeland Security Advisor Liz Sherwood-Randall, and the Mayor of New Orleans regarding the horrific incident that occurred there overnight,” Biden said in a statement.

At least 10 people were killed and 35 injured when a vehicle rammed into a crowd gathered on Bourbon Street, authorities said.

Police say the driver was “hellbent” on causing damage as they drove on the street at a very fast pace in the early morning hours Wednesday. The driver then exited the vehicle with an assault weapon, and was shot and killed by law enforcement.

“I am grateful for the brave and swift response of local law enforcement in preventing even greater death and injury,” Biden said. “I have directed my team to ensure every resource is available as federal, state, and local law enforcement work assiduously to get to the bottom of what happened as quickly as possible and to ensure that there is no remaining threat of any kind.”

“I will continue to receive updates throughout the day, and I will have more to say as we have further information to share. In the meantime, my heart goes out to the victims and their families who were simply trying to celebrate the holiday,” the president added. “There is no justification for violence of any kind, and we will not tolerate any attack on any of our nation’s communities.”

Biden briefly spoke about the attack as he departed Delaware to travel to Camp David, though he declined to comment on specific questions from reporters regarding the suspect’s identity.

“I’ve contacted every agency in the federal government, as well as the state. They’re all coordinating to get — get to the bare facts,” he said.

The president said his first reaction to learning about the violence was “one of anger and frustration” and that he would have “more to say in the next hour or so.”

President-elect Donald Trump also weighed in on the tragedy, calling it “pure evil.”

“Our hearts are with all of the innocent victims and their loved ones, including the brave officers of the New Orleans Police Department. The Trump Administration will fully support the City of New Orleans as they investigate and recover from this act of pure evil!” Trump wrote in a statement on his conservative social media platform.

House Speaker Mike Johnson, a Louisiana native, also called the violence “pure evil.”

“The vicious attack on innocent people celebrating the New Year in New Orleans early this morning was an act of pure evil, and justice must be swift for anyone who was involved,” Johnson wrote on X. “Please join us in praying for the victims, their families, and the first responders and investigators on the scene.”

Louisiana Sen. Bill Cassidy, also a Republican, called the incident “tragic” but said he believed the Sugar Bowl — an annual college football game played in New Orleans on New Year’s Day — should go on.

“The terrorists win if we don’t live our lives. We must live our lives. Otherwise, one more time, they win and they can’t win. We’ve got to track them down, we’ve got to hunt them down, we’ve got to find out their supporting network, and we’ve got to bring them to justice,” Cassidy said on Fox News.

Democratic Rep. Troy Carter of Louisiana, whose congressional district includes New Orleans, said he’s spoken to the White House and to DHS Secretary Alejandro Mayorkas about the attack. Carter said his heart was with the victims and their families.

“As we continue to learn more about this tragedy, including the motive behind such senseless violence, I am committed to working with local and federal authorities to ensure justice for the victims and to strengthen measures that safeguard our communities against acts of terror,” Carter said in a statement.

This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.

Copyright © 2024, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

Tim Walz says Trump is ‘spiraling down,’ pitches Harris’ message of change
ABC News

(WASHINGTON, DC) — Minnesota Gov. Tim Walz, Vice President Kamala Harris’ running mate, said Donald Trump is “spiraling down” after being asked on ABC’s “The View” about the former president’s recent lewd comments.

“It’s very clear that, as you said, Donald Trump is spiraling down, unhinged,” Walz said. “What worries me about these comments, some of these are just so strange that they’re hard to imagine, are the dangerous ones in the middle of that — the ‘enemy from within’ and some of that.”

Walz quickly switched gears, though, to talking about how Trump’s comments stand in contrast with the optimistic vision the Harris campaign is pitching to voters.

“But on the flip side of that is the message that’s starting to break through is this opportunity economy, a new way forward,” Walz said.

This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.

Copyright © 2024, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

Rep. Zooey Zephyr, transgender legislator censured in Montana, wins reelection
Lou Rocco/ABC via Getty Images

(WASHINGTON) — Montana state Rep. Zooey Zephyr — the first openly trans lawmaker in the state — has won her bid for reelection to the Montana House of Representatives after she was censured and barred from the House floor for almost two years. Her win allows Zephyr to take to the House floor for debate once more.

Zephyr’s censure stemmed from her pleas on the House floor against a gender-affirming care ban for transgender youth.

“If you are denying gender-affirming care and forcing a trans child to go through puberty, that is tantamount to torture, and this body should be ashamed,” Zephyr said in the April 18, 2023 debate. “If you vote yes on this bill, I hope the next time you bow your heads in prayer, you see the blood on your hands.”

She later elaborated on the comments in an April 2023 interview with ABC News, arguing that gender-affirming support and care improves the mental health of trans children, who face higher rates of discrimination and bullying.

“I have lost friends to suicide this year,” Zephyr said. “I’ve had families call me when there have been … suicide attempts by trans youth, including one trans teenager who attempted to take her life watching one of these hearings on legislation targeting the transgender community.”

Republican lawmakers responded to her comments on the House floor by refusing to allow her to speak or comment on the House floor, she said. Some legislators, including House Speaker Matt Regier, argued she had broken House rules of decorum.

Demonstrators in support of Zephyr interrupted House business several days later to protest her silencing, and she showed her support by holding up her mic.

“Let her speak,” protesters chanted.

House Republicans voted to censure her in response, representing just over the two-thirds needed to bar her from the House floor.

“All representatives are free to participate in House debate while following the House rules. The choice to not follow House rules is one that Representative Zephyr has made,” said Regier in a statement to reporters following the censure. “The only person silencing Representative Zephyr is Representative Zephyr.”

Several of her colleagues argued that Zephyr was inciting “violence” and showing “flagrant disregard for the safety and well-being” of those at the House, according to one statement from the Montana Freedom Caucus.

Zephyr argued the real violence is the negative impact gender-affirming care bans may have on transgender youth.

The day after her censure, Zephyr could be found seated in the public area of the state capitol building, voting and participating with her laptop as close to the House floor as she was allowed.

“The people sent me here to do the work, and much of that work is on the House floor,” she told ABC News at the time. “I need to be as close as possible, so I can have the conversations with legislators and make sure that I can, at least in some way, make sure the voice of my constituents can be discussed.”

Zephyr filed a lawsuit against the state, Regier and Sergeant at Arms for the Montana House of Representatives Bradley Murfitt in an attempt to reinstate her legislative privileges and duties. The lawsuit was dismissed.

“The recent actions violate my 1st amendment rights, as well as the rights of my 11,000 constituents to representation,” Zephyr said in a tweet Monday. “Montana’s State House is the people’s House, not Speaker Regier’s, and I’m determined to defend the right of the people to have their voices heard.”

Montana Attorney General Austin Knudsen’s office, which represented the state against the lawsuit, denounced the effort as “political activism masquerading as a lawsuit.”

“The ACLU is trying to use the courts to interfere with the legislature as it carries out its constitutional duties on behalf of Montanans,” said Emily Flower, Knudsen’s press secretary. “Any relief granted by the court would be a gross violation of the separation of powers.”

Copyright © 2024, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.