Trump criticizes Brown University for having ‘so few’ cameras amid gunman search

The FBI released new images on Dec. 15, 2025, of an individual sought in connection with the mass shooting at Brown University. FBI

(NEW YORK) — President Donald Trump posted to social media early on Wednesday regarding the ongoing search for a gunman who killed two students at Brown University last weekend, criticizing the university for having so few security cameras on campus.

“Why did Brown University have so few Security Cameras?” the president wrote. “There can be no excuse for that. In the modern age, it just doesn’t get worse!!!”

Students Ella Cook, 19, and Mukhammad Aziz Umurzokov, 18, were killed in the shooting, which occurred on Saturday afternoon. Nine other students were injured in the attack.

As the search for a person of interest in the shooting stretched into its fifth day on Wednesday, the Providence Police Department released images of an individual investigators said “was in proximity of the person of interest.” Police said only that they would like to speak to the individual.

During a news conference Tuesday night, Col. Oscar Perez, chief of the Providence Police Department, said the only videos investigators have released so far are from outside the building.

“That’s all we have. Not inside, just outside,” Perez said.

Rhode Island Attorney General Peter Neronha added that investigators have found no security video of the gunman inside the school’s Barus & Holley engineering building, where the shooting unfolded in a lecture hall.

He said the shooting happened in an old section of the engineering complex.

“There was a major addition put onto that building within the last five years or so. That is a modern building attached to a much older one in the back,” Neronha explained. “The shooting occurs in the old part, towards the back, towards Hope Street. In that older part of the building, there are fewer, if any, cameras in that location. I imagine because it’s an older building.”

Neronha said there are cameras in the newer section of the complex, saying they captured “things like the chaos after the shooting.”

“But what they don’t show is this person of interest,” Neronha said. “So, that’s why we haven’t released those videos. What you do have are videos from a camera outside the Brown building and other cameras from around the neighborhood that the good men and women of law enforcement located and put together in this montage.”

Just after the shooting, which the FBI said occurred at 4:03 p.m. local time, a security video captured the individual emerging onto Hope Street from what investigators described as “lot 42” on the Brown campus, near the Barus & Holley building.

As the individual crossed Hope Street, a police cruiser with its emergency lights flashing was seen less than a block away from him, pulling up and stopping on Hope Street near the scene of the shooting.

Neronha said the Barus & Holley building is on the east edge of the campus, abutting a residential neighborhood.

“It’s not in the heartland of the campus, it’s not the green, and there are several greens. It’s not any of them,” Neronha said. “So, it’s right on the edge of the campus, and where the shooting took place is at the very edge of that building on the edge of the campus.”

Neronha added, “As those of you who know Providence know, you are very quickly into a residential neighborhood, which is why the video footage you are seeing of this person of interest’s movements pre-and post-shooting are in that neighborhood.”

In a statement released late Tuesday night, a Brown University spokesperson said there are more than 1,200 security cameras installed across the campus, specifically in high-traffic areas.

“Brown’s security cameras do not extend to every hallway, classroom, laboratory and office across the 250+ buildings on campus,” the spokesperson said. “For security reasons, it is not prudent to share where cameras are and are not relative to individual buildings and locations.”

The spokesperson added that access to most buildings on campus during the daytime “are open and accessible, while after hours, ID card swipes are required for entry.”

Brown has considerably increased security on campus since the shooting, and the school spokesperson said, “We will do a large-scale, systematic security review of the entire campus.”

On Wednesday, the Providence Police Department said investigators are trying to identify an individual they would like to speak to who “was in proximity of the person of interest.” The police department released three images of the person and asked for the public’s help.

In an update on the conditions of victims who are still being treated at Rhode Island Hospital, officials said one patient remains in critical but stable condition, six others are in stable condition and two victims have been discharged.

Police also released enhanced surveillance images and video of a person of interest and asked the public for help identifying the individual based on movement patterns, posture and body language.

Authorities said they believe the person of interest was in the area from around 10 a.m. on Saturday, hours before the attack. The individual may have been surveying the neighborhood in advance, investigators said.

“We believe that he was actually casing out the area,” Col. Perez said of the person of interest, adding, “We strongly believe that he is a suspect in the incident.”

Police said the gunman fled the campus after the shooting. A person of interest was detained and then released by police on Sunday. No charges have been filed and police have not commented on a possible motive.

The FBI described the person of interest as “a male, approximately 5’8″ with a stocky build.”

Police said reviewing the large volume of video data is time-consuming and that public assistance could help identify key moments.

Officials reported they have received hundreds of tips so far, with nearly 200 considered actionable and still under investigation.

Authorities reiterated that there is no credible or specific ongoing threat related to the shooting, but said increased security measures will remain in place as a precaution while the investigation continues.

ABC News’ Alex Ederson contributed to this report.

5 hospitalized after helicopter crashes in Huntington Beach, California
Michael Heiman/Getty Images

(LOS ANGELES) – Five people were injured and rushed to hospitals after a helicopter crashed in Huntington Beach, California, on Saturday.

The helicopter came down around 2 p.m. local time in a beach parking lot between Twin Dolphins Drive and Beach Boulevard, according to city officials.

Videos taken by bystanders showed the wreckage lodged in palm trees near a hotel.

Two people were pulled from the helicopter wreckage and three others on the ground were hurt, a city of Huntington Beach spokesperson said in a statement.

The victims were all taken to area hospitals in unknown conditions, the spokesperson said.

The city said in a news release the helicopter was associated with a “Cars and Copters” event scheduled for Sunday.

There’s no word yet on a cause of the crash.

The Federal Aviation Administration and the National Transportation Safety Board have been notified, the city said.

Timothy Bartlett said he was filming a TikTok video of helicopters landing when he captured the moment of the crash.

“I was stunned,” Bartlett said. “As soon as I saw it spinning, I knew it was going to crash because it just didn’t look right, and I knew something was wrong.” 

People ran to the site of the crash and police started moving everyone back, Bartlett told ABC News. From what he witnessed, he said it appeared a tail rotor broke off from the helicopter.

Bartlett said that while the helicopter did not burst into flames, he saw what appeared to be helicopter fuel leak out.

“I just was hoping, praying that everyone was OK,” Bartlett said. 

Ex-court clerk in Alex Murdaugh double murder trial pleads guilty to charges stemming from case
Alex Murdaugh sits during an evidentiary hearing at the Richland County Courthouse in Columbia, South Carolina, on Jan.16, 2024. (Tracy Glantz/The State/Tribune News Service via Getty Images)

(NEW YORK) — A former South Carolina court clerk who served during the double murder trial of Alex Murdaugh pleaded guilty on Monday to criminal charges stemming from the case — including for releasing sealed court exhibits to the press and then lying about it, and over the promotion of her book about the high-profile trial.

Former Colleton County Clerk of Court Mary Rebecca “Becky” Hill pleaded guilty to obstruction of justice, perjury and misconduct in office.

“I take full responsibility for my actions, and I know I have let down this Court, my community, and the people who placed their trust in me,” Hill said in court. “There is no excuse for my mistakes. I am ashamed of them, and I will carry that shame with me for the rest of my life.”

Judge Heath Taylor said he doesn’t believe Hill deserved incarceration and sentenced her to three years’ probation and 100 hours of community service.

Taylor said Hill has been “humiliated throughout this whole ordeal.”

“A lot of folks got swept up in the hoopla that was that trial,” Taylor said while handing down the sentence. “A lot of folks probably made a lot of money, but you didn’t.”

Hill was arrested in May, more than two years after Murdaugh was found guilty of brutally murdering his wife, Margaret “Maggie” Murdaugh, 52, and younger son, Paul Murdaugh, 22, who were found dead from multiple gunshot wounds near the dog kennels at the family’s hunting estate in 2021.

A judge imposed two sentences of life in prison, to be served consecutively for the murders.

According to the arrest warrants filed against Hill, investigators found she obstructed justice during the 2023 trial and then committed perjury during a hearing amid Murdaugh’s bid for a new trial last year.

Investigators found she obstructed justice in February 2023 during the trial by releasing or making available “‘scaled evidence’ photographs to a third party or parties, such act occurring in violation of a written court order issued to protect the ‘sealed evidence’ photographs, in violation of the law of the State of South Carolina,” the arrest warrant stated.

She then gave “false and misleading testimony” during a hearing on Jan. 29, 2024, in Richland County, as part of Murdaugh’s appeal, when she denied that she allowed anyone from the press to view the sealed exhibits in February 2023, according to the arrest warrant.

She was also charged with misconduct for using her office to promote a book she co-authored about the trial on social media, “such act being for her own financial gain and in violation of her duties, in violation of the laws of the State of South Carolina,” the arrest warrant stated. The book, “Behind the Doors of Justice: The Murdaugh Murders,” was ultimately pulled from publication over accusations of plagiarism.

The probe also found she received financial bonuses totaling nearly $12,000 between September 2021 and March 2024 for her own financial gain, “in violation of her duties, and further in violation of the laws of the State of South Carolina,” according to the arrest warrant.

Hill said in court Monday that she has “already begun the hard work of rebuilding the relationships I damaged by accepting responsibility, seeking forgiveness from those I love, and repaying any improper bonus I received.”

“I am committed to making amends, to being honest, and to living in a way that reflects the values I failed to uphold,” she said.

Her attorney, William Lewis, said they respect the judge’s decision and found the probationary sentence to be “appropriate.”

The Colleton County Clerk’s Office said it does not have any comment on Hill’s case.

Hill resigned as the Colleton County clerk of court in March 2024, amid the South Carolina Law Enforcement Division’s investigation into allegations she may have abused her government position for financial gain.

In the wake of the double murder trial, the South Carolina State Ethics Commission filed 76 counts of ethics violations against Hill over allegations she improperly sought financial gain through her position.

Border Patrol commander Greg Bovino expected to depart Chicago in coming days
U.S. Border Patrol Chief Greg Bovino leads his troop as they confront demonstrators outside of an immigrant processing center on September 27, 2025 in Broadview, Illinois. Scott Olson/Getty Images

(CHICAGO) — U.S. Customs and Border Protection commander-at-large Greg Bovino is expected to be leaving the city of Chicago in the coming days, multiple sources tell ABC News.

The Department of Homeland Security will continue to maintain a presence in the city, according to sources.

Bovino’s departure could mean he is set to go to another city, or return to the El Centro sector in Southern California, according to a source.

DHS Assistant Secretary for Public Affairs Tricia McLaughlin said the agency isn’t leaving Chicago.

“We aren’t leaving Chicago,” she posted citing statistics from “Operation Midway Blitz,” the surge of federal immigration enforcement in the city.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

