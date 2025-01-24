Trump crypto meme coin is a ‘deep concern,’ Dem lawmakers tell regulators

(Michael Godek/Getty Images)

(WASHINGTON) — In a new letter, Democratic lawmakers are asking federal regulators to look into legal and ethical questions around the meme cryptocurrency coins launched by President Donald Trump and the first lady.

The letter formally raises concerns about the risk of foreign countries trying to curry influence by buying the coins — and the ethics of Trump making “extraordinary profits off his presidency.”

Sen. Elizabeth Warren, the top Democrat on the Senate Banking Committee and an advocate for crypto regulation, co-wrote the letter with Rep. Jake Auchincloss, D-Mass., who sits on the House Committee on Energy and Commerce.

Warren and Auchincloss point to the foreign emoluments clause of the U.S. Constitution, which states “[N]o Person holding any Office of Profit or Trust under [the United States], shall, without the Consent of the Congress, accept of any present, Emolument, Office, or Title, of any kind whatever, from any King, Prince, or foreign State.”

“Anyone, including the leaders of hostile nations, can covertly buy these coins, raising the specter of uninhibited and untraceable foreign influence over the President of the United States, all while President Trump’s supporters are left to shoulder the risk of investing in $TRUMP and $MELANIA,” Warren and Auchincloss wrote to the Office of Government Ethics, the Treasury Department, the Commodity Futures Trading Commission and the Securities and Exchange Commission.

The meme coins also pose a conflict of interest, they write, because Trump’s family members are expected to directly profit off an industry he is charged with regulating. The president nominates the Chairs of the Commodity Futures Trading Commission, and Securities and Exchange Commission, the Directors of the Financial Crimes Enforcement Network and Consumer Financial Protection Bureau, and the Secretary of the Treasury.

“This creates an unavoidable conflict of interest, as he will be in a position to both benefit directly from the sale of the tokens while also setting the policy on how these markets are regulated. He will be in a position to seek commitments from agency heads, to not only decide how the market is valued, but to implement lax policies to crack down on crypto scams like pump-and-dump schemes that are regularly conducted through meme coins,” the letter says.

ABC News reached out to the White House for comment.

Trump launched the $TRUMP coin Friday night, just days before he took office. Its estimated value is now $7 billion, according to CoinGecko. The $MELANIA coin is worth around $400 million. A big share of the profits from these coins go toward Trump and his businesses, according to financial disclosures. (If Trump divests of his interests in these companies like he did with most of his assets during his first term, his family could still profit off them.)

Meme coins are a highly volatile type of cryptocurrency that allow people to bet on a popular personality or trend.

On Thursday, Trump signed an executive order seeking to support the expansion of cryptocurrencies.

Federal court stays alleged 9/11 mastermind’s guilty plea hearing
FBI/Getty Images/Handout

(WASHINGTON) — The Biden administration succeeded in blocking a plea deal for Khalid Sheikh Mohammed after a federal court issued an administrative stay of a hearing set for Friday.

The alleged 9/11 mastermind was expected to plead guilty as part of a plea agreement worked out by military prosecutors that would have removed the death penalty as a possibility in his case.

This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.

Supreme Court weighs fate of TikTok days before ban on app to take effect
Al Drago/Bloomberg via Getty Images, FILE

(WASHINGTON) — The future of TikTok in the U.S. hangs in the balance at the Supreme Court on Friday when the justices hear a last-ditch challenge to a law that would ban the video-sharing app in nine days unless its Chinese-based parent company sells its stake.

The momentous case — TikTok v. Garland — pits one of the world’s most popular social media platforms against all three branches of the U.S. government, which have aligned over the idea that the app poses a serious risk to national security.

Congress passed the law last April with large bipartisan majorities last year to target foreign adversary-owned platforms that collect troves of data on individual Americans and disseminate propaganda or disinformation. President Joe Biden signed it; lower federal courts have upheld it.

ByteDance, which owns TikTok and is headquartered in China, denies any malign activity in the U.S. and has argued the law violates free speech rights of the 170 million Americans it says use the app each month. It has previously ruled out a sale.

An ABC News/Ipsos poll last spring showed 34% of adults said they used the app, which matches an estimate from the Pew Research Center. Pew also reports that 63% of 13- to 17-year-olds use the platform. Together, these add up to about 103 million users.

The poll showed just 12% of adults reported using TikTok “often,” 10% said they used it “occasionally” and 12% said they use the app “rarely.”

Lower courts have rejected the company’s First Amendment challenges, saying the government’s justifications are compelling, given evidence of China’s extensive cyber espionage efforts and covert content manipulation.

“Unless TikTok executes a qualified divestiture,” Judge Douglas Ginsburg wrote for the D.C. Circuit U.S. Court of Appeals, “TikTok’s millions of users will need to find an alternative media of communication. That burden is attributable to the [People’s Republic of China’s] hybrid commercial threat to U.S. national security, not to the U.S. Government.”

The Supreme Court is hearing the case on an unusually fast track, just days before a ban on TikTok is set to take effect on Jan. 19. A ruling is likely, though not guaranteed, this month.

If the ban is allowed, it would become unlawful for app stores run by U.S. companies like Apple and Google to offer TikTok downloads or updates with new features or technical fixes. It would not become a crime to use TikTok, and users who have downloaded the app could likely continue to use it for now, technology experts said.

More than a dozen countries, including India, Canada, Australia, and Taiwan, have already blocked or restricted TikTok. In 2023, the U.S. government banned the use of TikTok on any federal devices.

If the ban is put on hold, it would signal that the court has serious concerns about free speech.

The Supreme Court’s conservative majority has historically been highly deferential to the government’s position on matters of national security, but the justices are also likely to be cautious about a precedent-setting decision that could silence a wildly popular communication tool.

One wild card in the case may be the position of President-elect Donald Trump, who once unequivocally supported banning TikTok in the U.S. but now calls it a “unique medium for freedom of expression.”

Trump asked the court in a filing late last month to pause the divestiture deadline in order to give him a chance to reach a “negotiated resolution” to save the app once he takes office on Jan. 20.

In an amicus brief, Trump’s nominee for solicitor general, John Sauer, unusually invokes Trump as someone who “alone possesses the consummate dealmaking expertise, the electoral mandate, and the political will to negotiate a resolution to save the platform while addressing the national security concerns expressed by the Government.”

Trump does not take a position on the constitutionality of the law and, legal experts said, does not provide a legal basis for the justices blocking or delaying otherwise lawfully enacted legislation unless they find it patently unconstitutional.

Both sides have already spent years trying to reach a deal to institute new privacy protections and independent oversight mechanisms that would assuage concerns of U.S. officials. TikTok had proposed creating a data security subsidiary, based in the U.S., and establishing strict limits on what user data could be accessed by Chinese authorities.

Top U.S. national security agencies ultimately deemed the proposals insufficient.

Mike Johnson to meet with Trump at Mar-a-Lago to ‘map’ strategy ahead of speakership vote
Joe Raedle/Getty Images

(PALM BEACH, FL) — House Speaker Mike Johnson is spending New Year’s Day with President-elect Donald Trump ahead of a showdown vote later this week to keep his leadership post.

Johnson told Louisiana-based radio station News Radio 710 KEEL that he would spend the day Wednesday with Trump at his Mar-a-Lago estate in Florida.

“We’re going to map out some strategy, and he wanted to take photos and do a big endorsement on that day,” Johnson told the station in a story published on Tuesday. “I called him yesterday and said, ‘Mr. President, let’s go ahead and do that,’, so he did.”

ABC News has reached out to Johnson’s office for comment.

Trump endorsed Johnson on Monday, calling on Republicans to unite and “not blow” the opportunity after maintaining House control and winning a majority in the Senate in the November elections.

Johnson, who angered some in his own party during last month’s legislative fight to fund the government and avoid the shutdown, might be able to lose only one member’s support during Friday’s vote — depending on attendance.

While Trump’s endorsement was a win for Johnson, some hardline Republicans are still skeptical he will have the support to get reelected as speaker. One of Johnson’s opponents, Kentucky GOP Rep. Thomas Massie, has doubled down that he still does not plan to vote for him even after Trump’s endorsement.

Trump told ABC News White House Correspondent MaryAlice Parks on Tuesday night that he believes Republicans will back Johnson, saying he’s “the one that can win right now.”

Still, Trump went on to suggest dozens of lawmakers don’t “like” Johnson, who ascended to the top post last year after Republican infighting led to the historic ouster of then-Speaker Kevin McCarthy.

“I think we’re going to have a great time in Washington, and I think we’re going to get great support, and he’s the one that can win right now. People like him. Almost everybody likes him. Others are very good too, but they have 30 or 40 people that don’t like him, so that’s pretty tough,” Trump said.

When asked if he’s calling other members of Congress in support of Johnson, Trump said he would if needed.

“If necessary, but I think really, we’re going to have a great time. We’re going to get a successful vote. He’s a good man. He’s a very wonderful person, and that’s what you need,” the president-elect said.

There are roughly 15 House Republicans by ABC News’ count who are undecided on whether they’ll vote for Johnson.

No one has come out to publicly challenge Johnson for speaker. Indiana GOP Rep. Victoria Spartz, though, told Fox News on Monday that some of her colleagues are interested in the speakership though she wouldn’t provide names.

“I hope we have it [a speaker] before January 6th,” Spartz said. Jan. 6 marks the date that the 2024 election results will be certified by Congress.

House Republican leadership on Wednesday published an op-ed on Fox News also pleaded with their conference to stick together so they can deliver on Trump’s campaign promises — noting the challenges of their narrow House majority.

“The American people cannot afford to wait for relief when their lives and livelihoods are at stake. As the Republican leadership in Congress, we have prepared an aggressive plan to remove any roadblocks and provide a glidepath for President Trump’s reforms and policy agenda,” wrote Johnson, Majority Leader Steve Scalise, Majority Whip Tom Emmer and Republican Conference Chairwoman-elect Lisa McClain.

They added, “To implement that vision, we must remain united.”

ABC News’ Alexandra Hutzler contributed to this report.

