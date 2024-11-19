Trump defense secretary pick Pete Hegseth was flagged as potential military ‘insider threat’ because of ‘Deus Vult’ tattoo

James Devaney/GC Images/Getty Images

(WASHINGTON) — The National Guardsman who in 2021 pegged Pete Hegseth as a potential “insider threat” clarified in an interview with ABC News that his complaint targeted a “Deus Vult” tattoo on the former Fox News host’s arm — not a cross on his chest, as Hegseth has repeatedly claimed. 

President-elect Donald Trump last week tapped Hegseth to lead the Department of Defense. He listed Hegseth’s experience as a veteran and his media experience as his reasons for the choice.

As Reuters and The Associated Press first reported, Sgt. DeRicko Gaither sent an image of the “Deus Vult” tattoo to Maj. Gen. William Walker shortly before President Joe Biden’s inauguration. The phrase, which translates from Latin to “God wills it,” has been co-opted by white nationalist groups, experts have said.

“This information is quite disturbing, sir,” Gaither wrote in the email to Walker, who has not responded to ABC News’ request for comment. “This falls along the lines of (an) Insider Threat.”

Hegseth claimed in his book “The War on Warriors” that his “orders were revoked” ahead of Biden’s inauguration because fellow service members had flagged a tattoo of the Jerusalem Cross on his chest as a white nationalist symbol. As a result, Hegseth wrote, he resigned from the military.

But Gaither clarified in a text message to ABC News that his complaint targeted the “Deus Vult” tattoo, despite “the narrative that has been out there.”

“Just so we are clear. This has NOTHING to do with the Jerusalem Cross tattoo on his chest,” Gaither wrote in the text. “This has everything to do with the ‘DEUS VULT’ Tattoo on his inner bicep.”

Gaither’s sensitivity to what he described as the “disturbing” imagery in Hegseth’s tattoos came at a time when the military was grappling with the fact that dozens of active and former service members had participated in the Jan. 6 riots at the U.S. Capitol.

Gaither, who confirmed to ABC News the contents of his complaint — which he wrote just one week after Jan. 6, emphasized that “this wasn’t then and isn’t now a personal attack towards Pete Hegseth.”

“The information received and [the] email sent on January 14th was the protocol that had to be followed because of the position assignment that I was assigned to,” explained Gaither, who was at the time assigned as the Guards’ head of security. “The protocol was followed and would be followed again if this issue involved any other service member, myself included.”

As ABC News has reported, Hegseth fired back at the initial coverage of this matter in The Associated Press by claiming it was “Anti-Christian bigotry.”

“They can target me — I don’t give a damn — but this type of targeting of Christians, conservatives, patriots and everyday Americans will stop on DAY ONE at DJT’s DoD,” Hegseth wrote on X.

Allison Robbert-Pool/Getty Images

(WASHINGTON) — During his campaign for president, Donald Trump and his advisers worked to vehemently distance themselves from Project 2025, the controversial plan to overhaul the federal government proposed by a closely aligned conservative group. But several individuals connected to the plan have already received posts in the new administration, and one of the plan’s top architects is under consideration for a top position, according to multiple sources familiar with the discussions.

Russ Vought, who authored a chapter on “Executive Office of the President” for Project 2025’s “Mandate for Leadership: The Conservative Promise,” which Project 2025 describes as “a comprehensive policy guide for the next conservative U.S. president,” is under consideration for a cabinet-level position in the next administration and has been vetted by Trump’s transition team, sources said.

Vought not only authored a chapter in the 922-page Project 2025 plan, but he was also deeply involved in drafting Project 2025’s playbook for the first 180 days of a new Trump administration. His Center for Renewing American is also listed as a member of Project 2025’s advisory board, according to the plan’s website.

Vought — who has been seen at Trump’s Mar-a-Lago Club in recent days meeting with Trump’s top advisers — served in Trump’s first administration as the director of the Office of Management and Budget, and has been in active discussions to return to the next administration, sources familiar with the matter said.

It’s not clear what position Vought could ultimately get, but he’s been discussed as a candidate for his previous job or for a top White House post that focuses on economic policy, the sources said.

When asked for comment, the Trump transition team pointed to President Trump’s comments in his debate with Kamala Harris where he stated, “This was a group of people that got together, they came up with some ideas, I guess some good, some bad, but it makes no difference. I have nothing to do [with it].”

During his run for the White House, Trump claimed he knew “nothing” about Project 2025 and his campaign advisers fiercely worked to distance the campaign from it.

Trump transition co-chair Howard Lutnick told the Financial Times last month that Project 2025 “is an absolute zero for the Trump-Vance transition.”

“You can use another term — radioactive,” Lutnick said.

While personnel decisions are not final until Trump announces them, sources told ABC News that Trump’s transition team has considered several other individuals with ties to the plan, including Project 2025 authors as well as several contributors to the document.

Gene Hamilton, the author of the Department of Justice chapter, is among those being considered for a top legal role in Trump’s administration, according to sources. In his Project 2025 chapter, Hamilton criticizes the DOJ, claiming it has been “captured by an unaccountable bureaucratic managerial class and radical Left ideologues who have embedded themselves throughout its offices and components.”

Hamilton calls for a sweeping “top-to-bottom overhaul” of the Justice Department, as well as an internal review of “all major active FBI investigations,” recommending the termination of any that are deemed unlawful or contrary to national interests.

Another name that has been floated for a potential position in the Trump administration is Reed Rubinstein, who contributed to Project 2025 and is under consideration for the next general counsel for the Department of Treasury, according to one potential personnel list reviewed by ABC News.

In recent days, Trump has announced other selections to fill out the coming administration who also have ties to Project 2025, marking a stark reversal from how he campaigned.

On Sunday, Trump’s team said that Brendan Carr will serve as the chairman of the Federal Communications Commission — a selection that places one of tech billionaire Elon Musk’s active defenders in charge of regulating the nation’s airwaves. Carr, who has used his position to defend Musk’s companies, authored the chapter of Project 2025 that detailed how he intended to run the agency.

Former ICE Director Tom Homan has been picked to serve as “border czar” for the incoming administration, overseeing the mass deportations that have been promised by Trump throughout his 2024 campaign, and immigration hard-liner and top adviser Stephen Miller will serve as Trump’s deputy chief of staff for policy. Both Homan and Miller have ties to Project 2025.

Homan is a Visiting Fellow at The Heritage Foundation, the Trump-aligned group behind the controversial plan, and is also listed as a contributor to the Project 2025 document. Miller’s organization, America First Legal, originally appeared on the list of advisory board members to Project 2025.

ABC News reported in July that Miller asked for his group to be removed from the Project 2025 website’s list of advisory board members amid ongoing attacks from Democrats about the plan on the campaign trail.

A major part of Project 2025’s agenda is to expand presidential power and drastically cut federal agencies like the Department of Education — moves that Trump, on the campaign trail, has supported.

The proposal also calls for a reversal of the Food and Drug Administration’s approval of the abortion pill mifepristone and calls for health agencies to promote “fertility awareness” as an “unsurpassed” method of contraception.

Win McNamee/Getty Images

(ATLANTA) — Vice President Kamala Harris plans on Friday to give her first abortion speech in Atlanta, where she will address the deaths of two Georgia women who, according to a senior campaign official, highlight the “dangerous consequences” of what Harris calls “Trump Abortion Bans.”

Reproductive rights have been one of the driving issues of the Harris’ campaign. Her team launched a “reproductive freedom” bus tour in early September with their first stop in Palm Beach County, former President Donald Trump’s backyard.

According to that same senior official, Harris plans to warn Georgians to not believe what the campaign describes as Trump’s flip-flopping record regarding abortion — noting that, if given the chance, he would ban abortion nationwide.

Trump during this month’s debate noted that he had returned the regulation of abortion care to state governments, saying it should be up to the states to decide. He would not commit during the debate to vetoing a potential federal abortion ban if it came to his desk as president. Instead, he said that situation would not arise.

Harris on Friday plans to speak about two women who died in 2022. Amber Thurman and Candi Miller’s deaths were a direct result of Georgia’s six-week ban, according to reporting by ProPublica. The Georgia ban went into effect after the U.S. Supreme Court struck down Roe v. Wade.

Thurman died two weeks after the Georgia ban was passed in 2022, after waiting 20 hours in a suburban Atlanta hospital for an incomplete abortion, according to the report. Miller died after declining to seek medical care for complications from abortion medication, the report said.

Thurman’s family appeared on Oprah Winfrey’s “Unite for America” live-streamed event that featured Harris on Thursday. In one of the more emotional moments of the program, her mother, Shanette Williams, tearfully proclaimed that she would not let her daughter become a “statistic.”

“Initially, I did not want the public to know my pain,” Williams recounted through tears. “I wanted to go through in silence. But I realized that it was selfish. I want y’all to know that Amber was not a statistic. She was loved by a family, a strong family, and we would have done whatever to get my baby, our baby, the help that she needed.”

Georgia is a key battleground state that Biden narrowly won in 2020, beating former Trump by about 12,000 votes. Recognizing that she could not only rely on voters in the metro-Atlanta area to keep the state blue, Harris visited rural counties in southeastern Georgia during a two-day swing that culminated in a rally in Savannah.

Currently, Harris is neck-and-neck with Trump in the polls in the state, according to 538’s average. Trump leads by a one-point margin in Georgia, with 48% compared to Harris’ 47%.

The vice president is scheduled to head to Madison, Wisconsin, for a rally later on Friday evening.

Michele Crowe/CBS via Getty Images

(WASHINGTON) — Vice President Kamala Harris’ campaign on Wednesday announced that following a “strong” vice-presidential debate performance from running mate Gov. Tim Walz Tuesday night, he’ll embark on a weeklong travel and media blitz — including rallies, direct voter engagement events, fundraisers and two national TV interviews — that begins in battleground Pennsylvania on Wednesday.

“Walz will participate in more media interviews and engagements to reach key demographics and target voters that the campaign is working to win, combining national, battleground state, and specialty media interviews with high-impact digital engagements including with sports content creators and podcasts,” the campaign said.

Walz will also make his late-night TV debut as Harris’ running mate and be a guest on a “top pop culture podcast” during an upcoming swing on the West Coast, the campaign said — though specific details have not yet been disclosed.

Walz’s interactions with national media have been rare since he hit the campaign trail, with his only national interviews being the ABC News and MSNBC post-presidential debate interviews on Sept. 10 and the joint sit-down interview with Harris on CNN on Aug. 29.

Walz is kicking off the swing with a central Pennsylvania bus tour on Wednesday with Pennsylvania Sen. John Fetterman — a trip meant to be done with Harris, however her schedule shifted to focus on Hurricane Helene. On Wednesday, Harris visits Georgia to survey the storm damage, give updates on the government response and hear from local officials on the ground.

Walz’s Pennsylvania bus tour includes stops in Harrisburg and Reading before Fetterman joins him for a campaign rally in York.

Pennsylvania is a critical battleground state where both campaigns will focus their time in the remaining weeks until Election Day. Pennsylvania went for former President Donald Trump by over 44,000 votes in 2016 before President Joe Biden took it back by over 80,000 votes in 2020.

On Saturday, Walz will be fundraising, starting with an Ohio swing in Cleveland and Cincinnati. He’ll then travel to the West Coast to fundraise, with stops in California and Washington.

According to the campaign, Walz will also continue his campaigning with stops in the Sun Belt. He will make another visit to Reno, Nevada, to hold a campaign rally that was originally postponed in light of the Davis wildfires in September. He then goes to Arizona for a series of political events to kick off the start of early voting in the state.

“With just over 30 days until the election, the Harris-Walz ticket is entering the final stretch of the campaign aggressively, with a robust travel and media schedule to ensure that every American voter knows what’s on the line in November,” the campaign said.

