Trump diagnosed with ‘chronic venous insufficiency’ after swelling: White House
(WASHINGTON) — President Donald Trump underwent medical testing after he had been seen with deep bruises on his hand and swollen legs in recent days, and was diagnosed with chronic venous insufficiency, White House press secretary Karoline Leavitt said Thursday.
Leavitt said Trump noted “mild swelling in his lower legs,” which prompted the White House medical team to evaluate him. They concluded that Trump has chronic venous insufficiency — a condition in which there isn’t adequate blood flow in the veins in the legs. This can cause the blood to pool, causing swelling in the lower legs.
“The president underwent a comprehensive examination including diagnostic vascular studies, bilateral lower extremity intravenous doppler ultrasounds were performed and revealed chronic venous insufficiency, a benign and common condition, particularly in individuals over the age of 70,” Leavitt said in the Thursday White House press briefing.
While chronic venous insufficiency is not considered a serious medical condition and it is treatable, it can be uncomfortable or painful. The condition is very common in older adults. Treatment typically can include medication to increase blood flow, elevating legs, or minor procedures to improve blood flow, or surgery in more severe cases.
There was no evidence of deep vein thrombosis or arterial disease and an echocardiogram showed normal cardiac structure and function, Leavitt said, adding that all results from testing were “within normal limits.”
Leavitt addressed photos circulated online that show minor bruising on the back of the president’s hand, attributing the bruising to “minor soft tissue irritation from frequent handshaking and the use of aspirin.”
“The president remains in excellent health,” Leavitt said.
Leavitt was later asked whether Trump had any discomfort relating to the condition, and she said that he felt none.
“Nope. No discomfort from the president at all. And you probably all see that on a day to day basis. He’s working around the clock,” Leavitt said.
The White House has released a memorandum from President Trump’s physician, Sean Barbabella, outlining the President’s recent health updates regarding his swollen legs and bruising on his hand — but it didn’t provide any additional details.
The president underwent his annual physical at Walter Reed National Military Medical Center in April. The report from Barbabella, who performed Trump’s physical, stated that the president was “in excellent health” at the time.
(WASHINGTON) — Former President Joe Biden has reemerged into the public eye with two back-to-back sit-down interviews, sharing his diagnosis of the Democrats’ stinging election losses, defending his mental acuity, which was fiercely questioned at the end of his term, and all the while defining his version of his more than three-decades-long political legacy.
And while some Democrats say there is “a place for Joe Biden at the table,” others say it’s better for him to be out of the spotlight and that relitigating his campaign is stagnating the party.
Speaking to ABC’s “The View” on Thursday, Biden took responsibility for President Donald Trump’s historic return to the White House and pushed back on claims of cognitive decline in his final year in office. He also addressed his next steps, saying he was “getting squared away trying to figure out what the most significant and consequential role I can play, consistent with what I’ve done in the past.”
Part of that reflection will come in the form of a book that he said he is beginning to write now. But some Democrats are torn as to whether the book and a few media appearances are where they’d like his contributions to end.
Long-time allies of the former president told ABC News that they welcome Biden’s return and advocate for him to staunchly defend and define his reputation and accomplishments publicly.
“He has a responsibility and certainly the right to defend his record. Biden would be beyond crazy just to quietly let his record get misrepresented as it has been done all last week,” Democratic Rep. Jim Clyburn told ABC News. Clyburn said he was unable to watch Biden on “The View,” but was “glad” to see Biden out there.
Former Democratic National Committee Chair Jamie Harrison also said he was heartened by Biden’s recent appearances — another of which was with the BBC earlier this week.
“Seeing Joe Biden reminds me that our president can be a good, decent and honest leader. Reminds me that we have had presidents with slight majorities that have legislated to protect the environment, stabilized and grown the economy, created new jobs, reduced the cost of health care, invested in our infrastructure and respected our nation’s history. I will always be grateful to President Biden for his commitment to saving America in one of our darkest times,” said Harrison.
Veteran Democratic strategist Donna Brazile, former interim DNC chair, said she welcomed Biden back into the public square and pointed to Trump’s frequent invocation of the former president as a principal reason why Biden ought to respond.
Brazile, a current ABC News contributor, added that Biden stayed relatively quiet during Trump’s first 100 days in office this term, honoring an unwritten presidential tradition, and stressed that Biden deserves a platform.
“There’s a place for Joe Biden at the table, and we should acknowledge that,” Brazile said. “Just because you’re a former president doesn’t mean that you have to somehow or another disappear. Former presidents have every right to speak up.”
Brazile did have one concern: that the party would look to only one voice to take cues from in this period of rebuilding — a habit she said she finds unwise. Instead, Brazile said she hopes this becomes a time when a “new group of leaders” emerge.
Ken Martin, the current chair of the DNC, expressed gratitude for Biden in a statement to ABC: “No Democratic president has invested more in the Party’s infrastructure than Joe Biden, and I’m deeply grateful for the President’s service not only to our nation but his ongoing service to the Party.”
Jamie Selzler, a DNC member from North Dakota and former executive director of the state’s Democratic party, disagreed with some points Biden raised in his interview on “The View,” particularly that he could have prevailed over Trump.
Still Selzer along with other Democrats say that despite their breaks from Biden’s view of campaigns past, feel that he should be some part of the party’s future.
“We need more voices in this fight, not fewer, and President Biden’s voice is a welcome one,” Selzer said.
Other blocs of the party are far more critical, with some Democrats telling ABC News that they find the former president’s foray defensive and a misguided distraction.
One Democratic strategist said they believe Biden is mishandling his role and stagnating the party.
As long as the conversations revolve around Biden, the strategist, who has experience in Congress and presidential campaigns, said, “we cannot move forward as a country or a party.”
“He’s not really telling his own story. He’s just fighting with everyone else about their telling of his story,” the strategist said.
This strategist said they believe that Biden should follow in the less vocal post-White House footsteps of former presidents such as Barack Obama, George W. Bush and Bill Clinton. This person said Biden should focus his attention on his eventual presidential library and foundation.
“These first 100 days, these first six months, like this first calendar year, it’s all going to be political questions. You don’t have to answer those anymore. You actually shouldn’t be answering those anymore,” the strategist said of Biden. “Democrats talk a lot about how Donald Trump has ruined norms. Joe Biden is kind of ruining a lot of norms with how to be an ex-president right now.”
Senior Democratic strategist Sawyer Hackett told ABC News that while Biden is entitled to defend his legacy, relitigating campaign losses, or in his estimation, “rewriting political history,” is wholly unhelpful and stressed the party is in desperate need to move forward.
“The Democratic Party is working to claw itself out of the political wilderness we were left in under the stewardship of Joe Biden. It’s utterly delusional and extremely unhelpful for Biden to wax poetic about how he could have beaten Trump, given the dire straits he left our coalition in,” said Hackett.
To Hackett, Biden will best serve fellow Democrats from the wings.
“The most consequential role Biden can play is one off stage, far from the spotlight of domestic politics,” he said.
(WASHINGTON) — The White House General Services Administration is expected to send a letter to federal agencies on Tuesday asking them to “identify any contracts with Harvard, and whether they can be canceled or redirected elsewhere,” a senior administration official told ABC News.
The move comes as President Donald Trump continues his attack on the school as the university has not complied with the administration’s demands over providing data on its international students. It comes after the president announced over the weekend that he is considering allocating $3 billion away from Harvard to other trade schools, the latest in his battle with the Ivy League school.
The administration argues in the letter, obtained by ABC News, that being a contractor of the federal government “comes with the deep responsibility and commitment to abide by all federal laws and ensure the safeguarding of taxpayer money.”
The letter goes on to allege that Harvard “continues to engage in race discrimination, including in its admissions process and in other areas of student life” — some of the diversity, equity and inclusion practices that the Trump administration has worked to curtail.
The letter also alleges that the university has “potential discriminatory hiring practices and possible violations of Title VII of the Civil Rights Act of 1964.” The letter also takes issue with what they say is Harvard’s “disturbing lack of concern for the safety and wellbeing of Jewish students,” according to the administration official — a reference to instances of antisemitism on campus.
The letter says that agencies should “consider its contracts with Harvard University and determine whether Harvard and its services efficiently promote the priorities of the Agency.” It also instructs agencies to have a list of contracts with the university and the action the agency will take on it by June 6.
“We recommend that your agency terminate for convenience each contract that it determines has failed to meet its standards, and transition to a new vendor those contracts that could be better serviced by an alternative counterparty. Going forward, we also encourage your agency to seek alternative vendors for future services where you had previously considered Harvard,” the letter adds.
The school hasn’t immediately commented about the letter.
Sen. Lindsey Graham said it’s “too early to tell” if Iran has given up its nuclear ambitions following U.S. strikes against key nuclear facilities in the country, but the Trump ally said he believes it’s still the regime’s “desire” to make a nuclear weapon.
On Friday, President Donald Trump seemed to dismiss the potential for Iran to resume its enrichment program, telling reporters, “The last thing they’re thinking about right now is enriched uranium.”
Pressed by “This Week” co-anchor Jonathan Karl about those comments and whether Iran has given up its “ambitions to be a nuclear power,” Graham said, “Too early to tell. I do agree that the three sites were obliterated.”
But, the South Carolina Republican argued that while Iran is “done with that enrichment program,” the regime is “not done wanting to destroy Israel or trying to come after us.”
“Operation Midnight Hammer was a tremendous military success. It set the program back, I think, a couple years,” Graham said. “But the question for the world, does the regime still desire to make a nuclear weapon? The answer is yes. Do they still desire to destroy Israel and come after us? The answer is yes. Until that changes, we’ve got to keep our — we’re in trouble.”
Trump has suggested there may be a meeting with the Iranians at some point soon. Graham said he believes Iran must publicly affirm Israel’s sovereignty before any such meeting should occur.
“Here’s the requirement to sit down and talk: They have to say, for the first time, the Iranian regime, ‘We recognize Israel’s right to exist. We don’t like the state, we don’t like what they do, but we recognize Israel has the right to exist as a people,'” Graham said. “If they can’t say that, you’re never going to get a deal worth a damn. So before you sit down with the Iranians, make them say publicly for the first time, ‘Israel has a right to exist,’ and they can’t say that, that tells you all you need to know about who you’re dealing with.”
Here are more highlights from Graham’s interview:
Graham says Trump told him “it’s time to move” on Russia sanctions bill
Graham: So what does this bill do? If you’re buying products from Russia and you’re not helping Ukraine, then there’s a 500% tariff on your products coming to the United States. India and China buy 70% of Putin’s oil. They keep his war machine going. My bill has 84 co-sponsors. It would allow the President to put tariffs on China and India and other countries, to get them — stop them from supporting Putin’s war machine, to get him to the table for the first time yesterday, the President told me —
Karl: You were playing golf with him.
Graham: Yeah, I was playing golf with him. He says, ‘It’s time to move, move your bill.’ ‘There’s a waiver in the bill, Mr. President, you’re in charge of whether or not it’s to be implemented.’ But we’re going to give President Trump a tool in the toolbox he doesn’t have today. After the July break, we’re going to pass a bill that would allow the president —
Karl: And he’s going to sign it?
Graham: Yeah, I think we’re in good shape, but he has a waiver. It’s up to him how to impose it, but we’re trying to get Putin to the table.
On the Supreme Court decision on injunctions: “Judge-shopping needs to stop.”
Graham: So the ruling was, a single judge cannot stop policy for the entire country — that’s beyond the mandate of a federal district court judge. You still have judicial review, but it has to go up the chain. A single judge can’t stop a program for the entire country. And that’s a good thing, because people were going judge shopping. The right would go judge —
Karl: I mean, you were going judge-shopping back in the day.
Graham: Everybody goes judge-shopping!
Karl: I’m old enough to remember when you were all in favor of the injunction against DAPA (Deferred Action for Parents of Americans and Lawful Permanent Residents) under Obama.
Graham: Totally! I mean — and I’m here to say, judge-shopping needs to stop. We need to have a system where if you’re going to enjoin policy for the nation, it’s done at a higher level than a single judge for the left or the right.
On Trump attacking fellow Republican Sen. Thom Tillis Karl: The president went on a tirade against Tillis last night, said he’s going to meet with primary challengers, said that he’s grandstanding on all of this. What do you make of that? Is it grandstanding?
Graham: I’ve been on the receiving end of that (laughs).
Karl: Yes, you have.
Graham: He runs hard, and he can forgive. We’re trying to do hard things that should be done and have to be done. We’re $37 trillion in debt. Medicaid has grown 50% in five years. It’s about to take over Medicare. What we’ve done [in this bill] is limited the growth to 6% for two years, 4% after that, so Medicaid is not cut.