Trump escalates war with Harvard: ‘They’re getting in deeper and deeper’

Trump escalates war with Harvard: ‘They’re getting in deeper and deeper’
Andrew Harnik/Getty Images

(WASHINGTON) — President Donald Trump escalated his war with Harvard University on Wednesday, accusing it of “treating the country with great disrespect” and suggesting that it should stop fighting his policies.

“But Harvard wants to fight. They want to show how smart they are, and they’re getting their a– kicked, Trump told reporters in the Oval Office.

“All they’re doing is getting in deeper and deeper and deeper,” Trump said. “They’ve got to behave themselves.”

The president has accused Harvard of being antisemitic and taking in billions of federal dollars.

“I think they’re dealing very badly. Every time they fight, they lose another $250 million,” Trump said. “Yesterday, we found another $100 million.”

The president also doubled down on his claims that the school has enrolled too many foreign students and not done enough to ensure they aren’t “troublemakers.”

“They’re taking people from areas of the world that are very radicalized, we don’t want them making trouble in our country,” Trump said, adding that Harvard should cap its foreign students at 15%.

“We have people who want to go to Harvard and other schools. They can’t get in because we have foreign students there. But I want to make sure that the foreign students are people that can love our country,” he said.

Last month, Homeland Security Secretary Kristi Noem sent a letter to Harvard demanding information on every international student with an F-1 visa that allows nonimmigrants to study in the U.S., warning that failing to comply with the request would result in the withdrawal of the school’s Student and Exchange Visitor Program certification.

Harvard, which has sued the administration over its funding and grant cuts, said in a statement that it provided the federal government with “thousands of data points concerning its entire F-1 visa student population.” However, last week, Noem announced that she revoked the school’s SEVP certification and prevented it from accepting foreign students.

Harvard filed a lawsuit the next day and a judge granted a temporary order blocking the move.

Asked about a group of Jewish students at Harvard who protested on Tuesday against the federal government’s threats and cuts over perceived antisemitism, Trump dismissed their criticism and reiterated his claims of antisemitism at Harvard and other elite institutions.

“They’re hurting themselves. They’re fighting,” Trump said. “You know, Columbia has been, really, and they were very, very bad. What they’ve done that very antisemitic and lots of other things. But they’re working with us on finding a solution. And, you know, they take it off that hot seat. But Harvard wants to fight.”

Copyright © 2025, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

Related Posts

Trump administration reviewing case of FBI informant convicted of lying about Bidens
Trump administration reviewing case of FBI informant convicted of lying about Bidens
Demetrius Freeman/The Washington Post via Getty Images

(WASHINGTON) — The Department of Justice said it is reviewing the criminal case brought against a former FBI informant convicted of peddling lies about former President Joe Biden and his son Hunter Biden and is moving for a judge to release the man from prison immediately while his case is on appeal.

Alexander Smirnov was sentenced to six years in prison in January after pleading guilty to lying to his FBI handler about the Biden family’s ties to a Ukrainian energy company — in addition to a series of unrelated tax fraud charges.

Smirnov’s lies were later seized on by House Republicans to bolster their efforts to impeach Joe Biden over unproven claims that he corruptly used his position as vice president in the Obama administration to benefit himself financially once out of office.

“The United States intends to review the government’s theory of the case underlying Defendant’s criminal conviction,” Assistant U.S. Attorney David Friedman said in a filing Thursday, offering no further explanation.

The case against Smirnov, brought by former special counsel David Weiss, who was previously a Trump-appointed U.S. attorney, alleged he concocted “fabrications” about Joe Biden and his son accepting $5 million in bribes from the Ukrainian energy giant Burisma. The indictment accused Smirnov of repeatedly changing his story about the alleged bribery scheme after meeting with senior members of Russia’s intelligence services, in what Weiss described as a deliberate effort to influence the 2024 presidential election.

The Thursday filing points to health problems Smirnov has reportedly faced since his incarceration. His attorneys have said he has suffered from chronic eye disease for over a year and requested he be released to receive treatment from a doctor in California.

The judge overseeing his case, however, repeatedly rejected their efforts prior to his guilty plea, arguing he posed a risk of flight from the United States based on his extensive contacts with overseas foreign intelligence services.

A DOJ spokesperson declined to comment further on the government’s filing.

Copyright © 2025, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

Unanimous Supreme Court upholds FDA block of flavored vapes
Unanimous Supreme Court upholds FDA block of flavored vapes
STOCK PHOTO/Getty Images

(WASHINGTON) — A unanimous Supreme Court on Wednesday backed the Food and Drug Administration’s refusal to authorize the sale of kid-friendly flavored e-cigarettes and vapes, including the flavors “Killer Kustard Blueberry,” “Rainbow Road,” and “Pineapple Express.”

Justice Samuel Alito, in his opinion for the court, rejected the manufacturers’ claims that the agency had acted arbitrarily and capriciously in violation of federal law by changing the requirements for product approval in the middle of the process.

“In the end, we cannot say that the FDA improperly changed its position with respect to scientific evidence, comparative efficacy, or device type,” Alito wrote. He returned the case to a lower court for further review.

The ruling effectively holds the line on the government’s decision to severely limit the number of flavored tobacco products legally available in the U.S. market out of concerns over the impact on children.

Kid-friendly flavors, such as fruit, candy, mint, menthol and desserts — which are largely not approved by the FDA and are currently sold on store shelves illegally — have been fueling an explosion in retail sales of e-cigarettes.

While vaping among youth is declining, more than 1.6 million children use the products, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. Nearly 90% of them consume illicit flavored brands.

“Today’s ruling is a major victory for the health of America’s kids and efforts to protect them from the flavored e-cigarettes that have fueled a youth nicotine addiction crisis,” said Yolanda Richardson, president of the Campaign for Tobacco-Free Kids, an advocacy group. She noted the FDA has denied over 26 million flavored e-cigarette product applications so far.

“While the FDA has authorized the sale of only 34 e-cigarette products, manufacturers continue to flood the market with thousands of illegal, unauthorized products,” Richardson said in a statement. “To end this crisis, the FDA must deny marketing applications for flavored e-cigarettes and step up enforcement efforts to clear the market of illegal products. Today’s ruling should spur the FDA to act quickly to do so.”

The companies — White Lion Investments LLC and Vapetasia LLC — did not immediately respond to ABC News’ request for comment on the Supreme Court’s ruling.

Since 2009, federal law requires sellers of new nicotine products to provide regulators with scientific evidence to show that the products would promote public health, but the statute does not spell out specifically what evidence is necessary and sufficient. The FDA’s guidance on how to meet that requirement was at the center of the case.

While the first Trump administration had taken a hard line against the marketing and sale sweet and candy flavored vapes, President Donald Trump said during the campaign that he wants to “save” flavored vapes. It’s not clear how the FDA, newly under his control, may modify regulations around flavored vapes or alter the approval process.

Despite their loss in the case, vape manufacturers are able to reapply for approval with the FDA in a new application and attempt to show how benefits of the product to public health would outweigh the dangers to teens.

“In light of the statutory text and the well-documented and serious risks flavored e-cigarette products pose to youth, it should have come as no surprise that applicants would need to submit rigorous scientific evidence showing that the benefits of their products would outweigh those risks,” Justice Sonia Sotomayor concluded in a short concurring opinion in the case.

Copyright © 2025, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

Trump expected to invoke wartime Alien Enemies Act to carry out mass deportations: Sources
Trump expected to invoke wartime Alien Enemies Act to carry out mass deportations: Sources
Hulton Deutsch/Corbis via Getty Images, FILE

(WASHINGTON) — As early as Friday, President Donald Trump is expected to invoke the Alien Enemies Act — a wartime law that allows the president to detain or deport the natives and citizens of an enemy nation — as part of the efforts to carry out mass deportations, according to two U.S. officials familiar with the matter.

The Department of Defense is not expected to have a role in the invoking of the authority, which could be used to deport some migrants without a hearing

There have been discussions inside the administration about invoking the act, multiple sources said.

Trump had previously said on the campaign trail that he planned to invoke the act.

The act hasn’t been used since World War II, when it was used to detain Japanese Americans.

During World War II, the Alien Enemies Act was partially used to justify the internment of Japanese immigrants who had not become U.S. citizens. The broader internment of Japanese-Americans was carried out under executive orders signed by President Franklin D. Roosevelt and not the Alien Enemies Act since the law does not apply to U.S. citizens.

Copyright © 2025, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.