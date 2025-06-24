Trump faces bipartisan pushback to Iran strike as some question his war powers

Daniel Torok/The White House via Getty Images

(WASHINGTON) — President Donald Trump’s strike against Iran will be met with pushback on Capitol Hill this week as some lawmakers argue the military action was unconstitutional.

There are several bipartisan resolutions that could receive a vote in coming days that may put some lawmakers in uncomfortable positions as they consider whether Trump ignored the role of Congress in striking Tehran.

It’s unlikely though, at this stage, that Trump’s rank-and-file Republican base will broadly abandon him by supporting these bills. If any were to make it to Trump’s desk, there likely wouldn’t be enough votes to override his veto.

“I don’t think this is an appropriate time for a war powers resolution, and I don’t think it’s necessary,” House Speaker Mike Johnson told reporters Monday afternoon at the Capitol.

Fears of escalation ramped up on Monday as Iran retaliated against the U.S. with a missile attack on a U.S. military base in Qatar. The missiles were intercepted and there were no immediate reports of casualties at the base, according to U.S. officials.

Johnson said it’s up to Trump whether the United States responds to Iran’s attempt to retaliate on Monday.

“The president warned them not to retaliate, but he was also very clear that the threat of Iran obtaining nuclear capability is a threat not just to Israel and the Middle East, but to the United States as well. They’ve been very clear about their intentions and how much they hate us,” Johnson said. “The president made an evaluation that the danger was imminent enough to take his authority as commander in chief.”

House Minority Leader Hakeem Jeffries expressed skepticism about Trump’s decision to strike Iran’s nuclear sites over the weekend.

“We’ve seen no evidence to date that an offensive strike of this nature was justified under the War Powers Act or the Constitution,” Jeffries said at a news conference in the Capitol on Monday. “And what I can say is not a scintilla of evidence to date has been presented that I have seen to justify the notion that there was an imminent threat to the United States of America.”

Trump’s decision to hit Iran in the stated aim of wiping out its nuclear capabilities follows a decades-long pattern of presidents taking military action and not waiting for Congress to sign off. Other examples include Joe Biden’s airstrikes in Syria in 2021, Barack Obama’s military campaign against ISIS in Syria and Iraq as well as George H.W. Bush’s invasion of Panama.

House and Senate lawmakers are expected to receive briefings on the Iran strike on Tuesday.

Trump faces bipartisan blowback

Republican Rep. Thomas Massie and Democratic Rep. Ro Khanna introduced a War Powers Resolution last week to prohibit “United States Armed Forces from unauthorized hostilities in the Islamic Republic of Iran.”

Democratic Sen. Tim Kaine is leading a similar Senate resolution, which could come up sometime this week as the chamber tries to move forward with a megabill to fund much of Trump’s domestic policy agenda.

All three appeared on “Face the Nation” on CBS News on Sunday to make their case.

Massie contended there was “no imminent threat to the United States” that would authorize the president to strike Iran without congressional approval.

Kaine similarly said: “This is the U.S. jumping into a war of choice at Donald Trump’s urging without any compelling national security interests for the United States to act in this way, particularly without a debate and vote in Congress. We should not be sending troops and risking troops’ lives in an offensive war without a debate in Congress.”

Kaine added that he hopes Republicans push back.

“I know many Republicans will fall in line and say a president can do whatever he wants. But I hope members of the Senate and the House will take their Article I responsibilities seriously,” the Virginia Democrat said.

Khanna warned there is a possibility the strike is not a one-time occurrence.

“There are people who want regime change in Iran. And they are egging this president on to bomb. I hope cooler heads will prevail,” Khanna said on CBS. “We need to pass Thomas Massie and my War Powers Resolution to make it clear that we’re not going to get further entrenched into the Middle East.”

Trump lashed out at Massie in a lengthy social media post on Sunday, writing the Republican congressman is “not MAGA” and that “MAGA doesn’t want him” and “doesn’t respect him.” Trump said he’ll campaign for Massie’s Republican primary opponent in the next election.

Congress has twice before called out Trump on his use of military force without congressional approval.

In 2019, Congress approved a bill to end U.S. support for the war in Yemen, which Trump vetoed. In 2020, Trump ordered the drone strike that killed top Iranian general Qassem Soleimani. In response, Congress passed legislation seeking to limit a president’s ability to wage war against Iran, which was again quickly rejected by Trump.

What is the 1973 War Powers Resolution?

The legislation introduced by Massie and Khanna seeking to limit Trump’s ability to take U.S. military action against Iran cites the 1973 War Powers Resolution, which states that the president “in every possible instance shall consult with Congress before introducing United States Armed Forces into hostilities or into situation where imminent involvement in hostilities is clearly indicated by the circumstances.”

It also states that in the absence of a declaration of war but when armed forces are introduced, the president must report to Congress within 48 hours the circumstances necessitating their introduction and must terminate the use of U.S. armed forces within 60 days unless Congress permits otherwise. If approval is not granted and the president deems it an emergency, then an additional 30 days are granted for ending operations.

Trump admin says strike was legally justified

Top officials defended the military action over the weekend. Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth said the administration “complied with the notification requirements” of the War Powers Resolution, saying members of Congress were notified “after the planes were safely out.”

Vice President JD Vance and Secretary of State Marco Rubio also sought to emphasize the U.S. is not at war with Iran.

Trump, though, warned that more strikes could come if Iran doesn’t negotiate a deal.

“If peace does not come quickly, we will go after those other targets with precision, speed and skill,” he said in his address to the nation on Saturday night.

Republican Sen. Lindsey Graham, a vocal supporter of military action against Iran leading up to Trump’s decision, argued on NBC News that Trump has all the authority he needs under Article II of the Constitution.

“Congress can declare war or cut off funding,” Graham said. “We can’t be the commander in chief. You can’t have 535 commanders-in-chief.”

The administration could also cite an existing military authorization as grounds for legal justification for striking against Iran.

The 2001 Authorization for Use of Military Force (AUMF) is a joint resolution passed by Congress that authorized counterterrorism operations by U.S. military forces against those responsible for the 9/11 attacks. Congress passed another AUMF targeting Iraq in 2002. Both have since been cited to authorize military force in more than 20 countries, including Afghanistan, Iraq, Syria and Somalia due to the broad language in the resolutions.

Critics have often said the 2001 and 2002 AUMFs grant the president powers to unilaterally wage “perpetual worldwide wars” and some lawmakers have been keen to repeal it — but those efforts have all been unsuccessful.

ABC News’ John Parkinson and Lauren Peller contributed to this report.

Trump and Canada’s Carney to hold high-stakes meeting amid tariff war, takeover threat
Canada’s Prime Minister Mark Carney/ Artur Widak/NurPhoto via Getty Images

(WASHINGTON) — President Donald Trump and Canada’s Prime Minister Mark Carney meet on Tuesday at the White House for a high-stakes, and possibly tense, meeting amid a tariff trade war between the two neighbors and allies.

The two leaders will greet each other at 11:30 a.m. ET and then hold a bilateral meeting in the Oval Office.

Carney’s visit comes off the heels of his election win to replace Justin Trudeau that was fueled, in part, by his anti-Trump platform.

After his victory, Carney warned Canadians: “Trump is trying to break us so that America can own us. That will never, that will never ever happen.”

Trump, meanwhile, has taken relentless aim at Canada since returning to office in January. He’s threatened to make Canada the 51st state and slapped steep tariffs on the nation, which is one of the United States’ biggest trading partners.

Trump has said he’s “not sure” what the prime minister wants to discuss but added that Canada “wants to make a deal,” while Carney said on Friday that they will focus on “trade pressures and the broader future economic and security relationship.”

“I’m not pretending these discussions will be easy — they won’t proceed in a straight line,” Carney said last week. “There will be ups and downs, zigzags along the way. But as I said in my remarks, I will fight for the best possible deal for Canada. I will only accept what’s in the best interest of Canadians, and I will take as much time as necessary to achieve that.”

The historically friendly relationship between the U.S. and Canada is now on edge. Trump and Carney’s face-to-face meeting in the Oval Office could yield progress on easing tariffs or strain the relationship even further.

One advantage for Carney compared to his predecessor going into this meeting is his lack of history with Trump. Trudeau left his post with a bruised relationship with the president, who Trump repeatedly trolled as “governor” rather than prime minister. The two leaders were unable to work out a tariff deal.

A 25% tariff imposed by Trump remains in place for Canadian goods that are not compliant with the United States-Mexico-Canada Agreement (or USMCA) as well as a 10% tariff on Canadian oil imports and 25% tariff on all cars, auto parts, steel and aluminum.

Canada’s retaliatory action includes a 25% tariff on vehicles imported from the U.S. that are not compliant with USMCA. In March, Canada imposed $21 billion worth of retaliatory tariffs were applied on items like American orange juice, whiskey, peanut butter, coffee, appliances, footwear, cosmetics, motorcycles and certain pulp and paper products.

Canada also has a lot to lose if Trump follows through with threat to impose 100% tariffs on films produced outside the U.S.

Trump wants to send US citizens to foreign prisons. Legal experts say he can’t.
Win McNamee/Getty Images

(WASHINGTON) — The Trump administration has deported hundreds of migrants it alleges are MS-13 gang members — calling them “terrorists” — to El Salvador’s notorious CECOT mega-prison.

Could American citizens convicted of violent crimes be next?

“If it’s a homegrown criminal, I have no problem,” President Donald Trump told reporters in the Oval Office on Monday during his meeting with Salvadoran President Nayib Bukele.

“If we can do that, that’s good. And I’m talking about violent people. I’m talking about really bad people. Really bad people. Every bit as bad as the ones coming in.”

Before reporters entered the room, Trump even suggested to Bukele he should build more prisons because the mega-prison isn’t “big enough” to hold “the homegrowns” he wants to send from the U.S.

“We’re studying the laws right now,” Trump said, after earlier saying they “always have to obey the law.”

He made a similar comment about sending Americans to foreign prisons in February, saying back then as well that the laws would be need to be checked.

Several legal experts told ABC News any such scenario would be unconstitutional.

“I don’t think that any president who understands the rule of law or who respects the constitutional democracy that we live in would even think in these terms,” said David Leopold, an attorney and former president of the American Immigration Lawyers Association.

“The United States is the home of United States citizens. And citizens cannot be deported, period,” Leopold said.

“There are numerous constitutional provisions that bar the president and the attorney general from sending American criminals to prisons in other nations,” said Michael Gerhardt, a constitutional law professor at the University of North Carolina.

Several administration officials have been pressed to elaborate on what legal grounds they believe would allow them to do this. So far, they’ve sidestepped.

“Well, Jesse, these are Americans who he is saying who have committed the most heinous crimes in our country. And crime is going to decrease dramatically because he has given us a directive to make America safe again,” Attorney General Pam Bondi, who Trump specifically said was looking into the issue, told Fox News’ “Jesse Watters Primetime” on Monday night.

“These people need to be locked up as long as they can, as long as the law allows. We’re not going to let them go anywhere. And if we have to build more prisons in our country, we will do it,” Bondi said, notably mentioning sending Americans to prisons in the U.S.

White House press secretary Karoline Leavitt was asked on Tuesday if deporting American citizens to Central American prisons is legal or if the administration would have to change the law.

“Well, it’s another question that the president has raised,” Leavitt responded. “It’s a legal question that the president is looking into.”

Trump and other officials said they’d deport American criminals who commit “egregious” crimes. Trump on Monday cited criminals who “push people into subways” or “hit elderly ladies on the back of the head.”

“Of course, we have the right as a government to incarcerate people who are a danger to society, even to execute people who are danger to society, but they’re Americans, they remain here. That’s the baseline right of citizenship, and always has been,” said Amanda Frost, a professor at the University of Virginia School of Law.

Any effort to deport an American citizen to a prison in El Salvador (its CECOT prison has been criticized for alleged human rights abuses) or elsewhere would likely be a violation of the Eighth Amendment, which prohibits cruel and unusual punishment, Frost said.

One potential loophole could be for the Trump administration to try to target naturalized U.S. citizens, who can lose their immigration status if they’ve committed treason or falsified information during their naturalization process. But those instances are rare.

“If someone’s a naturalized citizen, there could be an effort to denaturalize that person and deport them,” Frost said. “But then it would have to be that they committed some sort of fraud or error in their naturalization process. An unrelated crime could not be the basis for denaturalizing and deporting somebody.”

Still, experts were alarmed by Trump’s comments on wanting to send American citizens to foreign prisons — especially as the legal battle regarding Kilmar Abrego Garcia continues to play out.

The Supreme Court has ordered the Trump administration to “facilitate” Abrego Garcia’s return to the U.S. and say he was deported illegally. Bondi on Monday said it was “up to El Salvador” to return him, and Salvadoran President Bukele said he wouldn’t do so.

“That is chilling,” Frost said, “because if that’s their view, then assuming they can manage to get people out of the country, they could then throw up their hands and say, ‘We can do nothing about it.'”

ABC News Senior Political Correspondent Rachel Scott on Tuesday asked Trump’s “border czar” Tom Homan if he believed it was illegal for Trump to send Americans to an El Salvador prison. Homan said he hasn’t talked to the president yet.

“The notion is just so absurd,” Leopold, the former president of American Immigration Lawyers Association, said. “If it wasn’t so terrifying that a sitting president of the United States so loosely uses rhetoric about deporting United States citizens, it would be laughable.”

Abrego Garcia is being held at CECOT after being wrongfully deported by the Trump administration last month. Trump and other officials claim he is a MS-13 gang member, though the administration has provided little evidence of that in court.

Federal judge in Pennsylvania rules that Trump’s invocation of AEA is lawful
Brandon Bell/Getty Images

(WASHINGTON) — A federal judge in Pennsylvania ruled Tuesday that President Donald Trump’s invocation of the Alien Enemies Act to deport alleged migrant gang members is lawful, but determined that the administration has provided insufficient notice before deporting migrants under the proclamation.

U.S. District Court Judge Stephanie Haines’ ruling stands in contrast to two other federal judges who have ruled that Trump’s use of the AEA for deportations is unlawful.

The Trump administration has invoked the Alien Enemies Act — an 18th century wartime authority used to remove noncitizens with little-to-no due process — to carry out deportations by proclaiming that migrant gang members constitute a “hybrid criminal state” that is invading the United States.

Haines, a Trump appointee, said she found that the proclamation “complies with AEA,” but said that the Trump administration “must provide greater notice to those subject to removal under the AEA than they are currently providing.”

In her ruling, Judge Haines said that the declarations submitted by the Trump administration to the court “indicate that there is factual basis for President Trump’s conclusions in the Proclamation” and pointed to the designation made by Secretary of State Marco Rubio of the Venezuelan criminal gang Tren de Aragua as a foreign terrorist organization.

As a result, Judge Haines said she found that the proclamation meets the definition of a “predatory incursion” under the AEA.

Haines also said she will afford “substantial deference to the conclusion” by Trump that TdA is “acting at the direction, clandestine or otherwise, of the Maduro regime in Venezuela.”

“It would be intolerable that courts, without the relevant information, should review and perhaps nullify actions of the Executive taken on information properly held in secret,” Judge Haines said.

However, the judge ruled that the Trump administration cannot remove the petitioner, a Venezuelan man in Immigration and Customs Enforcement custody identified as A.S.R., unless he is given 21 days notice and “an opportunity to be heard.” Haines added the notice to A.S.R. needs to be in English and Spanish and must clearly “articulate the fact that he is subject to removal” under the AEA.

A.S.R., according to the government, was moved to a detention center in Texas last month.

Lee Gelernt, an attorney for the American Civil Liberties Union, said in a statement to ABC News that the ACLU disagrees with the judge’s ruling on the use of the AEA.

“The court properly rejected the government’s argument that they can remove people with only 12 hours’ notice,” said Gelernt. “But we disagree with the court’s ruling that the Alien Enemies Act can be used during peacetime.”

In her ruling, Judge Haines said the case “implicates significant issues.”

“In resolving those issues, this Court’s unflagging obligation is to apply the law as written,” Haines wrote in her conclusion. “The court now leaves it to the Political Branches of the government, and ultimately to the people who elect those individuals to decide whether the laws and those executive them continue to reflect their will.”

Earlier this month, a Trump-appointed federal judge blocked the Trump administration from deporting migrants under the AEA in Southern District of Texas, ruling that its invocation of the AEA “exceeds the scope” of the law.

A week later, a federal judge in New York ruled that the AEA was “not validly invoked” by the Trump administration when it sought to deport two alleged Tren de Aragua members from that state.

