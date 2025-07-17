Trump, facing MAGA uproar over Epstein files, tries to shift blame elsewhere

Trump, facing MAGA uproar over Epstein files, tries to shift blame elsewhere

Anna Moneymaker/Getty Images

(WASHINGTON) — Facing uproar in his MAGA base over the Jeffrey Epstein files, President Donald Trump continues to try to shift blame for the controversy to others, including onto Biden administration officials for what he calls a ‘hoax.”

Trump, in a phone interview with “Just the News” on Real America’s Voice on Wednesday night, alleged without providing evidence that Democrats and former officials doctored files relating to the disgraced financier and convicted sex offender.

The comments came when Trump was asked if he wanted one prosecutor to look into the broad subject of political prosecution.

“Well, I think it’s in the case of Epstein, they’ve already looked at it, and they are looking at it, and I think all they have to do is put out anything credible,” Trump said.

“But you know, that was run by the Biden administration for four years. I can imagine what they put into files, just like they did with the others,” Trump continued. “I mean, the Steele dossier was a total fake, right? It took two years to figure that out for the people, and all of the things that you mentioned were fake.”

“So I would imagine if they were run by Chris Wray and they were run by Comey, and because it was actually even before that administration, they’ve been running these files, and so much of the things that we found were fake with me,” Trump said.

Despite Trump’s claims that Democrats “put” things in the files, many documents relating to Epstein, including those that mention Trump and several prominent Democrats, have been public for years.

Epstein was arrested in 2019 and died in prison while awaiting trial on sex-trafficking charges while Trump was president. A review by the Justice Department and FBI found no so-called “client list” and confirmed Epstein died by suicide in prison.

The brief memo put out by the DOJ and FBI last week stoked furor among Trump’s diehard supporters after years of prominent right-wing figures pushing accusations about Epstein and the “deep state” that’s protecting elites.

Trump’s since sought various ways to put out the political firestorm, coming to Bondi’s defense while also saying she should release what she deems “credible.”

Now, he’s shifted to calling the Epstein files a “hoax” and those Republican supporters who are questioning his administration’s handling of it as “stupid” and “foolish.”

“Some of the naive Republicans fall right into line, like they always do,” the president said on “Just the News.”

Calls for transparency on Epstein came from several Republicans on Capitol Hill on Wednesday. And Trump’s own former vice president, Mike Pence, called for the administration to “release all of the files” regarding the Epstein investigation.

Copyright © 2025, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

Related Posts

Trump touts ‘very strong’ Alcatraz as Bureau of Prisons assessing reopening prison
Trump touts ‘very strong’ Alcatraz as Bureau of Prisons assessing reopening prison
Tayfun Coskun/Anadolu Agency via Getty Images

(WASHINGTON) — The new director of the federal Bureau of Prisons said the agency will “vigorously” pursue “all avenues to support and implement” the president’s agenda after President Donald Trump said he was wanted to reopen Alcatraz as a “substantially enlarged and rebuilt” prison.

Over the weekend, Trump posted on Truth Social that he was directing the Bureau of Prisons, along with the Department of Justice, FBI and DHS to reopen the facility.

“The Bureau of Prisons (BOP) will vigorously pursue all avenues to support and implement the President’s agenda,” said BOP Director William K. Marshall III, who was sworn in last month. “I have ordered an immediate assessment to determine our needs and the next steps. USP Alcatraz has a rich history. We look forward to restoring this powerful symbol of law, order, and justice. We will be actively working with our law enforcement and other federal partners to reinstate this very important mission.

“Just an idea I had,” Trump told reporters Sunday night when asked what prompted his proposal. “And I guess because so many of these radicalized judges, they want to have trials for every single, think of it, every single person that’s in our country illegally, they came in illegally. That would mean millions of trials, and it’s just so ridiculous what’s happening.”

Alcatraz, which sits in the middle of San Francisco Bay, has not been an operational prison since 1963, according to the National Park Service, which has maintained it as part of the Golden Gate National Recreation Area since 1972. More than 1 million people visit the island each year, according to the BOP.

The facility, which was built as a fort to protect San Francisco Bay then converted to an Army prison before holding federal inmates, has housed notorious prisoners such as mobster Al Capone. Known as “The Rock,” the prison held on average 260 to 275 people, according to the Bureau of Prisons, and many inmates considered the living conditions at the prison to be better than most at the time, the agency says.

It was estimated that it would take $3 million to $5 million for restoration and maintenance work to keep the prison open in addition to daily operating costs, which were far higher than other federal prisons. Alcatraz’s daily per capita cost in 1959 was $10.10 compared to $3.00 for the federal prison in Atlanta.

A recent inspector general report estimated that the Bureau of Prisons facilities across the country needed $2 billion worth of repairs. The BOP has had to close facilities because of the dire conditions inside some prisons.

Elizabeth Neumann, a former DHS deputy chief of staff, told ABC News Live that the BOP “already has some pretty significant problems with its existing prisons.”

“They’ve closed a number in recent years just because they can’t maintain them. So to try to also turn around something that hasn’t been operational for 60 years, and make it habitable for people to be imprisoned would be a lot of money,” she said.

And it’s not just the cost of getting the facility ready to house inmates, she said.

“San Francisco is a very high cost of living area. Federal employees get paid more if they work in those high cost areas. So it’s not really a cost effective solution,” Neumann said. “If you’re looking to build producer capacity, you would it’s more effective to just build something new in a part of the country where the cost of living is lower.”

Neumann said she wasn’t surprised by Trump’s suggestion. She said during his first administration, she was often tasked with researching some of his proposals.

“He has a lot of ideas. People will go off and study them, then they’ll come back with the facts and, and usually it gets dropped at that stage,” she said.

House Speaker Emerita Nancy Pelosi, who represents the area in Congress, shot down Trump’s proposal.

“Alcatraz closed as a federal penitentiary more than sixty years ago. It is now a very popular national park and major tourist attraction. The President’s proposal is not a serious one,” she posted on X.

Copyright © 2025, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

House GOP works to get bill to advance Trump’s agenda back on track
House GOP works to get bill to advance Trump’s agenda back on track
Kevin Dietsch/Getty Images

(WASHINGTON) — House Republicans are working to get their mega-bill encompassing Trump’s legislative agenda back on track Friday morning — a day after hard-liners in the party signaled that they would derail it over concerns that it adds to a bloated national debt.

The GOP holdouts could complicate advancing the package out of the House Budget Committee as it convenes Friday morning.

Republican Reps. Ralph Norman, Chip Roy and Andrew Clyde are expected to vote against the tax and budget measure, leaving Republicans with only two votes they can lose.

Republican Rep. Josh Brecheen, who appeared skeptical on Thursday, said on social media that “we have a duty to know the true cost of this legislation before advancing it. If we are to operate in truth, we must have true numbers — even if that means taking some more time to obtain that truth.”

They are also working to strike a consensus on the SALT caps — the amount of state and local taxes that can be written off on federal tax returns — as moderates draw a red line opposing the proposed $30,000 cap on those deductions.

The vote is yet another test of Speaker Mike Johnson’s speakership as he works to placate the hard-liners and unify the factions of his conference.

On Thursday, Johnson spoke with the holdouts and said budget negotiations are still ongoing.

“Keep this thing moving forward,” he said of the more than 1,000-page mega-bill.

Johnson said Friday that he is keeping President Donald Trump up to date with the latest developments with the massive package and that the president is excited about the House’s “forward progress.” Johnson said he has not asked Trump for help whipping hard-liners in support of the bill.

Copyright © 2025, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

What Trump has said as he warned Iran not to retaliate against the US
What Trump has said as he warned Iran not to retaliate against the US
Daniel Torok/The White House via Getty Images

(WASHINGTON) — President Donald Trump warned Iran against retaliation several times following U.S. strikes against Tehran’s nuclear facilities on Saturday night.

On Monday, Iran fired missiles targeting Al Udeid Air Base in Qatar — the largest U.S. military base in the region, raising concerns about escalation. A U.S. official told ABC news the U.S. intercepted Iranian missiles with assistance from Qatar.

President Trump was meeting on Monday with his national security team in the Situation Room and has not yet responded to Iran’s retaliatory attack.

In his address to the nation on Saturday night regarding the U.S. strikes against Iran, Trump cautioned Tehran not to hit back.

“Iran, the bully of the Middle East, must now make peace. If they do not, future attacks would be far greater and a lot easier,” Trump said.

“There will be either peace, or there will be tragedy for Iran, far greater than we have witnessed over the last eight days,” Trump said, referencing the aerial strikes exchanged between Israel and Iran in the days leading up to U.S. involvement.

“Remember, there are many targets left,” Trump added. “Tonight’s was the most difficult of them all, by far, and perhaps the most lethal. But if peace does not come quickly, we will go after those other targets with precision, speed and skill. Most of them can be taken out in a matter of minutes.”

Trump issued a similar message in all capital letters on social media: “ANY RETALIATION BY IRAN AGAINST THE UNITED STATES OF AMERICA WILL BE MET WITH FORCE FAR GREATER THAN WHAT WAS WITNESSED TONIGHT.”

Vice President JD Vance was further asked about the possibility of retaliation from Iran during an appearance on ABC News’ “This Week” on Sunday.

Vance said “what happens next is up to the Iranians.”

“If they’re willing to choose the smart path, they’re certainly going to find a willing partner in the United States to dismantle that nuclear weapons program,” Vance said. “But if they decide they’re going to attack our troops, if they decide they’re going to continue to try to build a nuclear weapon, then we are going to respond to that with overwhelming force.”

Top administration officials said over the weekend the U.S. was prepared for potential action from Iran.

Joint Chiefs Chairman Gen. Dan Caine told reporters on Sunday that before the U.S. strike against Iran on Saturday, the military elevated force protection measures across the region.

While the administration says it is not interested in a wider war with Iran, Trump’s strikes against Tehran on Saturday prompted concern about the potential for escalation from Democrats and some Republicans.

This week, some lawmakers may try to advance bipartisan resolutions seeking to limit Trump’s war powers and prohibit U.S. forces from unauthorized hostilities with Iran, though those measures face an uphill battle in the GOP-controlled Congress.

Copyright © 2025, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.