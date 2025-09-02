Trump family profits from launch of World Liberty Financial crypto token

Chip Somodevilla/Getty Images

(NEW YORK) — The Trump family secured a roughly $5 billion windfall on Monday as trading of a digital token belonging to its primary cryptocurrency venture, World Liberty Financial, opened.

That figure is based on public disclosures that report “certain family members of Donald J. Trump [hold] 22.5 billion $WLFI tokens.”

On Tuesday morning, the value of $WLFI hovered around 23 cents, leaving the Trump family with a stake of approximately $5 billion. Cryptocurrencies are notoriously volatile assets, and as the value of the token fluctuates, so will the value of Trump family’s stake.

World Liberty Financial said earlier Monday in a statement that tokens belonging to the founding “Team” were locked and therefore unable to be sold pending a “vesting schedule TBD,” meaning the Trump family’s $5 billion position exists only on paper for the time being.

The Trump family helped launch World Liberty Financial last year during the height of the 2024 presidential campaign. A corporate entity owned by the Trump family controls a 60% stake in the company, according to the firm’s website, where Trump was once listed as the firm’s “Chief Crypto Advocate.”

Trump is now listed on the website as “Co-Founder Emeritus” with a footnote that says, “Removed upon taking office.”

Earlier this summer, investors in World Liberty voted to make the coin tradeable, and on Monday, the company allowed coin owners to begin selling their stakes — up to 20%, according to the company.

Before settling at around 23 cents, shares of the token spiked early on Monday with its value peaking at roughly 40 cents before the shares’ value tapered off, according to Binance.

The White House has repeatedly denied critics’ claims that Trump’s role in his family’s emerging cryptocurrency empire while overseeing crypto industry regulations poses any conflicts of interest or ethical concerns.

Lifeguard impaled by beach umbrella: ‘Tough young woman’
Kena Betancur/VIEWpress

(ASBURY PARK, N.J.) — A lifeguard is in the hospital after she was impaled by an umbrella at a New Jersey beach on Wednesday morning, officials said.

The woman was found on the ground near the lifeguard stand with an umbrella stake that had pierced the front of her left shoulder and was sticking out the back of her arm by about 1 foot, Asbury Park Fire Chief Kevin Keddy told ABC News.

She was being treated by her fellow lifeguards, Keddy said, and when the fire department officials arrived they took over and stabilized her. The fire department responders also cut the umbrella stake in the front and in the back to make the wound more manageable, he said.

Paramedics then responded and took the lifeguard to a hospital, Keddy said, adding she was conscious and alert the whole time.

“She’s a tough young woman,” the chief said.

The circumstances surrounding the impalement were not immediately clear, but Keddy said his advice to beachgoers is to always make sure umbrellas are placed securely in the sand and are carried with the point down.

Abrego Garcia’s attorneys request 30-day stay if he is ordered released pending trial
Alex Wong/Getty Images

(NEW YORK) — Kilmar Abrego Garcia’s attorneys on Monday asked a federal judge for a 30-day stay if he is ordered released from custody while awaiting trial.

The lawyers said their request comes after they were advised by the government that if released, the Department of Homeland Security would begin removal proceedings for the accused MS-13 gang member.

“Given the uncertainty of the outcome of any removal proceedings, Mr. Abrego respectfully requests that, should the Court deny the government’s motion for revocation, the issuance of an order releasing Mr. Abrego be delayed for 30 days to allow Mr. Abrego to evaluate his options and determine whether additional relief is necessary,” his lawyers wrote.

Abrego Garcia, a Salvadoran native, was deported in March to El Salvador’s CECOT mega-prison — despite a 2019 court order barring his deportation to that country due to fear of persecution — after the Trump administration claimed he was a member of the criminal gang MS-13, which he denies.

He was brought back to the U.S. last month to face charges in Tennessee of allegedly transporting undocumented migrants within the U.S. while he was living in Maryland. He has pleaded not guilty.

Last week, U.S. District Judge Waverly Crenshaw Jr. said he anticipates making a decision Monday on whether Abrego Garcia should be released pending trial.

The attorneys said in Monday’s filing that the government does not oppose their request for a stay.

Missing hiker found after going days without food, water in Northern California
A Placer County Sheriff vehicle. George Rose/Getty Images

(PLACER COUNTY, Calif.) — A missing hiker was found safe after getting lost for days in steep terrain in Northern California, according to officials.

Placer County Sheriff’s Office crews searched for the hiker, whose name was not released, for days after he went missing on Monday in the Euchre Bar area, near the North Fork American River.

The man was first reported missing when he sent a text to 911 saying that he was lost and without food or water, according to the sheriff’s office.

Dispatchers were unable to reestablish contact with the man after he texted 911, but authorities said they were able to obtain approximate coordinates of his location.

Deputies found the hiker’s vehicle at the trailhead. Aerial resources including a helicopter and drones were deployed but were unable to get to the hiker through the dense tree canopy, authorities said.

A full search and rescue mission was launched, according to the sheriff’s office, including specialized mountain rescue team members.

More than 50 search and rescue members, including nine K9 teams, were deployed over the next two days. Falcon 30 and additional drone teams assisted with aerial searches during the day, while deputies remained staged at the trailhead overnight.

Dive teams also began sourcing the riverbanks on Wednesday. The hiker was found at around 11 a.m. local time by the dive team along the shore of the river.

“The hiker was tired, hungry, and thirsty – but otherwise okay,” the sheriff’s office said in a statement.

“We want to send a huge thank you to all the volunteer Search and Rescue team members, including several from allied agencies. They dedicated countless hours over several days to search in extremely challenging terrain. Their commitment and expertise were instrumental in bringing this case to a positive outcome,” the sheriff’s office said.

