Trump fires CQ Brown as Joint Chiefs Chairman

Trump fires CQ Brown as Joint Chiefs Chairman
(Photo by Monika Skolimowska/picture alliance via Getty Images)

(WASHINGTON) — In an unprecedented move both Gen. Charles “CQ” Brown Jr, the chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff, and Adm. Lisa Franchetti, the Navy’s top admiral, were fired from their posts by President Donald Trump, marking the first time that two members of the Joint Chiefs of Staff had been dismissed from their senior military roles.

As a retired military officer, Caine will be brought back onto active duty and will have to be confirmed by the Senate in order to assume the role of the president’s senior military adviser and the nation’s top military officer.

Caine retired after serving 34 years in the Air Force where he served as an F-16 pilot, the assistant commanding general at Joint Special Operations Command, and the Central Intelligence Agency’s associate director for military affairs.

“I want to thank General Charles ‘CQ’ Brown for his over 40 years of service to our country, including as our current Chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff,” Trump announced on his Truth Social account. “He is a fine gentleman and an outstanding leader, and I wish a great future for him and his family.”

As chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff, Brown became the president’s top military adviser in October 2023 and was to complete a four-year term at the end of September 2027. He was the second African American to serve in the role and Franchetti was the first woman to serve as the Navy’s top admiral.

The role of chairman is intended to be apolitical and by design the chairman’s four-year term overlaps presidential election years meaning someone serving in the role could serve in two different presidential administrations.

Trump as president has the authority to remove generals and senior officers from their positions and reassign them, but if forced out of a role, officers may not find another opening available to them.

“Today, I am honored to announce that I am nominating Air Force Lieutenant General Dan ‘Razin’ Caine to be the next Chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff,” Trump wrote. “General Caine is an accomplished pilot, national security expert, successful entrepreneur, and a “warfighter” with significant interagency and special operations experience.”

“During my first term, Razin was instrumental in the complete annihilation of the ISIS caliphate,” said Trump, repeating praise of the three-star general that he had placed since his first term after meeting him during a tour of U.S. military troops in Iraq.

“It was done in record-setting time, a matter of weeks,” said Trump. “Many so-called military ‘geniuses’ said it would take years to defeat ISIS. General  Caine, on the other hand, said it could be done quickly, and he delivered.”

“Despite being highly qualified and respected to serve on the Joint Chiefs of Staff during the previous administration, General Caine was passed over for promotion by Sleepy Joe Biden,” said Trump. “But not anymore! Alongside Secretary Pete Hegseth, General Caine and our military will restore peace through strength, put America First, and rebuild our military.”

Defense officials told ABC News that Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth called both Brown and Franchetti to advise them that they were being removed from their posts. At the time both Brown and Franchetti were traveling outside of Washington, Brown having completed a tour of U.S. military troops on the southern border with Mexico, and on his way to California to link up with Franchetti where both of them were to participate in a conference.

Hegseth later said in a statement that he would request nominations to replace Franchetti; Gen. James Slife, the Air Force’s Vice Chief of Staff; and the Judge Advocates General for the Army, Navy and Air Force.

Earlier this week both Brown and Franchetti appeared on a list of generals and admirals provided by the Trump administration to Congressional Republicans that Hegseth was considering firing or removing from their positions.

“General Caine embodies the warfighter ethos and is exactly the leader we need to meet the moment. I look forward to working with him,” said Hegseth in a statement issued after Trump’s announcement.

“The outgoing Chairman, Gen. Charles ‘CQ’ Brown, Jr., USAF, has served with distinction in a career spanning four decades of honorable service,” said Hegseth. ‘I have come to know him as a thoughtful adviser and salute him for his distinguished service to our country.

“Under President Trump, we are putting in place new leadership that will focus our military on its core mission of deterring, fighting and winning wars,” he added.

In a statement provided to ABC News Slife said “The President and Secretary of Defense deserve to have generals they trust and the force deserves to have generals who have credibility with our elected and appointed officials.”

“While I’m disappointed to leave under these circumstances, I wouldn’t want the outcome to be any different,” said Slife. “I wish the President, the Secretary, and the Airmen of the USAF the very best as they serve our nation in challenging times.”

The removal of some of the nation’s most senior military officers drew criticism from a former member of the Joint Chiefs of Staff.

“Our military has accepted the principle of civilian control of the military for 236 years. What may seem like an arcane principle to most Americans, is essential to the healthy civil-military relations that drive effective national security decision-making,” retired Gen. George Casey, a former Army Chief of Staff told ABC News in a statement.

“Firing officers for following the directives of the previous civilian leadership of the Department of Defense will undermine that principle and is completely unnecessary. Change the policy, not the people,” he added.

Sen. Roger Wicker, the chairman of the Senate Armed Services Committee thanked Brown “for his decades of honorable service to our nation” and expressed confidence that “Hegseth and President Trump will select a qualified and capable successor for the critical position of Chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff.”

Sen. Jack Reed, the ranking Democrat on the committee, said he was “troubled by the nature of these dismissals” and said they appear “to be part of a broader, premeditated campaign by President Trump and Secretary Hegseth to purge talented officers for politically charged reasons, which would undermine the professionalism of our military and send a chilling message through the ranks.”

Brown was nominated to be the first Black chief of staff for the Air Force by Trump during his first term, in early 2020.

However, he received criticism from Hegseth in the leadup to his confirmation as defense secretary, as well as from Trump following his 2024 election win.

Both Brown and Franchetti’s names appeared on a list circulating through Republican offices in Congress of top Pentagon officials that Hegseth was said to be considering having removed from their posts.

“First of all, you’ve got to fire the chairman of the Joint Chiefs,” Hegseth said in a November appearance on the “Shawn Ryan Show.”

“But any general that was involved — general, admiral, whatever — that was involved in any of the DEI woke s— has got to go,” he continued. “Either you’re in for warfighting, and that’s it. That’s the only litmus test we care about.”

“We’ll never know, but always doubt — which on its face seems unfair to C.Q.,” he wrote in his book “War on Warriors.” “But since he has made the race card one of his biggest calling cards, it really doesn’t much matter.”

Hegseth also called into question Franchetti’s qualifications to be the Navy’s top Admiral.

In the same book he wrote: “If naval operations suffer, at least we can hold our heads high. Because at least we have another first! The first female member of the Joint Chiefs of Staff — hooray.”

Copyright © 2025, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

Related Posts

Senate panel quietly seeking more info on Pete Hegseth ahead of confirmation hearings: Sources
Senate panel quietly seeking more info on Pete Hegseth ahead of confirmation hearings: Sources
Tim Graham/Getty Images

(WASHINGTON) — Following reports of alleged impropriety by Pete Hegseth, President-elect Donald Trump’s pick to lead the Department of Defense, the top Republican and Democrat on the Senate Armed Services Committee have quietly made a request for additional information from the veterans organization Hegseth once ran, as well as the district attorney in Monterey County, California, according to communications reviewed by ABC News.

The committee appears to be looking deeper into recently reported accusations of a 2017 sexual assault as well as allegations of financial misconduct on Hegseth’s part, both of which Hegseth has denied.

The allegations have created an uphill climb for the former Fox News host, who can only afford to lose the votes of three Senate Republicans when his confirmation comes up for a vote in the coming weeks.

The committee’s requests, which were made in early December, ask that documents be provided to the Senate Armed Services Committee no later than Monday, Jan. 6, just over a week before Hegseth is scheduled to appear before the panel for his public confirmation hearing on Jan. 14.

The requests, reviewed by ABC News, show that the top Republican on the committee, Sen. Roger Wicker, R-Miss., and the top Democrat, Sen. Jack Reed, D-R.I., sought additional information from the Monterey County district attorney concerning allegations of sexual assault that were levied against Hegseth in 2017 and first reported in November, following Trump’s announcement of Hegseth as his DOD pick.

The Monterey Police Department released a report last month detailing how a woman told investigators in October 2017 that she had encountered Hegseth at an event afterparty at a California hotel where both had been drinking, and claimed that he sexually assaulted her.

When police approached Hegseth as part of their investigation, he denied the accusation and “stated that the engagement … was mutual,” the police report said.

No charges were filed, although Hegseth subsequently paid the woman as part of a settlement agreement, which Hegseth’s attorney said was only because Hegseth feared his career would suffer if her allegations were made public. The agreement stated that Hegseth made no admission of wrongdoing in the matter.

Though the police report was made public in November, sources said members of the Senate Armed Services Committee were seeking any evidence beyond what was included in the report, as well as any documents containing legal analysis or recommendations.

The Monterey County District Attorney responded to the committee’s request on Dec. 20, informing the committee that the office did not have any additional evidence in the case beyond the publicly available police report, according to a letter from the DA’s office to the committee obtained by ABC News.

The DA did note, however, that — while they possess only a case summary and a memo declining to prosecute Hegseth — some of the other records the committee requested contain protected work by attorneys, and they declined to provide some of them due to their protected status.

Spokespeople for both Wicker and Reed declined to comment to ABC News.

In an interview with conservative media personality and former Fox News host Megyn Kelly in early December, Hegseth admitting to being in a hotel room with the woman but denied raping her.

“Absolutely not. Absolutely not. I’ve been honest about that encounter, starting with law enforcement,” he said when asked if he had raped a woman.

“I may have been drinking, but I was cognizant enough to remember every single detail,” he said. “And I’m not here to say that my conduct was good — you know, being in a hotel room with someone that’s, you know, not the person you’re with is not OK. I own up to that, and I’ve had to own up to that, and that’s been difficult.”

The senators are also seeking information from Concerned Veterans for America, a veterans organization for which Hegseth was once CEO, after a New Yorker story contained allegations that Hegseth engaged in financial mismanagement and sexist behavior while at the helm of that organization. Hegseth has broadly denied the allegations.

The committee has requested all documents related to Hegseth’s employment, any financial records and tax returns related to his management position at the organization, and any written documentation alleging wrongdoing or misconduct by Hegseth.

A representative for Concerned Veterans for America did not respond to requests for comment from ABC News.

Reached by ABC News, Hegseth’s attorney, Timothy Parlatore, maintained that his client is innocent and said that Hegseth is “cooperating fully with any requests for information from the committee.”

Trump publicly endorsed Hegseth last month after the allegations of misconduct initially got Hegseth a rocky reception on Capitol Hill.

“Pete Hegseth is doing very well. He will be a fantastic, high energy, Secretary of Defense,” Trump posted on his Truth Social platform. “Pete is a WINNER, and there is nothing that can be done to change that!!!”

Wicker, who will oversee Hegseth’s nomination hearing before the Armed Services Committee, has repeatedly signaled that he’s interested in a thorough vetting of the candidate.

In early December, amid speculation that Hegseth might not submit to a traditional FBI background check, Wicker told ABC News that it would be his preference to see such a background check carried out.

The Republican said the committee was, at the time, “looking at the way it’s been done traditionally and getting information about that, as to who actually orders the FBI background check.”

When pushed by ABC News about a background check on Hegseth, Wicker said, “I would prefer a full background check, yes.”

Hegseth has since been submitted for a full FBI screening, according to his attorney.

He’s also met with several senators on Capitol Hill, including Wicker, and recently appeared to be gaining support.

Wicker has not yet publicly endorsed Hegseth, but following their meeting he said he thought Hegseth would be in “pretty good shape” regarding his confirmation.

Copyright © 2025, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

Rep. Waltz: Negotiations to release Hamas hostages are underway
Rep. Waltz: Negotiations to release Hamas hostages are underway
ABC News

President-elect Donald Trump’s pick for national security adviser, Rep. Mike Waltz, R-Fla., said negotiations for a deal to free the hostages in the Hamas-Israel war “are literally happening as we speak.”

“Let’s allow our hostages to be set free. I want to see them walking across the tarmac, or at a minimum, some type of agreement before inauguration because President Trump is serious,” Waltz told ABC’s “This Week” co-anchor Jonathan Karl on Sunday. “Any deal will only get worse for Hamas, and there will be all hell to pay in the Middle East if we continue to have this kind of hostage diplomacy.”

Officials close to ceasefire negotiations told ABC News on Sunday that a high-level Israeli delegation led by the head of the Mossad has already arrived in Doha for a critical round of talks. Egyptian and U.S. officials are participating in the conversations, including Trump’s incoming Middle East adviser Steven Witkoff and President Joe Biden’s outgoing adviser Brett McGurk.

On U.S. relations with Russia, Karl asked Waltz about plans for Trump and Russian President Vladimir Putin to meet.

Last week, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said that Putin would welcome a meeting with Trump, but that it would most likely happen after he takes office. When asked about a potential meeting with the Russian president while attending a dinner with Republican governors, Trump said, “He wants to meet, and we’re going to, we’re setting it up.”

Waltz told Karl that “preparations are underway” for that meeting and that from Trump’s perspective, “you can’t enter a deal if you don’t have some type of relationship and dialogue with the other side, and we will absolutely establish that in the coming months.”

Concerning Ukraine, Waltz said the Trump administration will be asking about its military manpower, noting that it “could generate hundreds of thousands of new soldiers” if it lowered its draft age.

“They certainly have taken a very noble and tough stand, but we need to see those manpower shortages addressed,” Waltz said. “This isn’t just about munitions, ammunition or writing more checks. It’s about seeing the front lines stabilized so that we can enter into some type of deal.”

Trump has also repeatedly expressed interest in acquiring Greenland and the Panama Canal, even not ruling out using the U.S. military to do so if he saw fit.

Asked if Trump was serious about using military power, Waltz said, “What he’s very serious about is the threats that we’re facing in the Arctic — the threats that we’re facing in the Western Hemisphere.”

“Enough is enough for having our adversaries coming into our Western Hemisphere threaten our, you know, our national security and President Trump is ready to take big, bold steps to ensure the United States is well-defended,” he said.

Further pressed by Karl on whether Trump would use military force to acquire Greenland and the Panama Canal, Waltz said the president-elect “is never going to take an option off the table, unlike, frankly, his predecessor, so when it comes to our national defense, that is paramount to the commander in chief.”

ABC News’ Jordana Miller contributed to this report.

Copyright © 2025, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

US to ban Russian, Chinese software and hardware in vehicles
US to ban Russian, Chinese software and hardware in vehicles
Ditto/Getty Images

(WASHINGTON) — The United States is going to ban Russian and Chinese software in vehicles, according to the Department of Commerce, due to national security concerns.

The final rule, posted on the federal register Tuesday morning, comes after the Commerce Department’s Bureau of Industry and Security previewed the rule months ago.

During the rulemaking process, the Bureau of Industry and Security found that certain technologies originating from China or Russia present an undue and unacceptable risk to U.S. national security.

“Cars today aren’t just steel on wheels – they’re computers,” outgoing Commerce Secretary Gina Raimondo said in a news release Tuesday. “They have cameras, microphones, GPS tracking, and other technologies that are connected to the internet. Through this rule, the Commerce Department is taking a necessary step to safeguard U.S. national security and protect Americans’ privacy by keeping foreign adversaries from manipulating these technologies to access sensitive or personal information.”

The software bans will apply to Model 2027 cars, while the hardware bans will apply to Model 2030 vehicles.

The final rule, which only applies to passenger vehicles, establishes that hardware and software integrated into the Vehicle Connectivity System (VCS) and software integrated into the Automated Driving System (ADS), the systems in vehicles that allow for external connectivity and autonomous driving capabilities, present an undue and unacceptable risk to national security when designed, developed, manufactured, or supplied by persons with a sufficient nexus to the PRC or Russia, the department said.

The department says it will issue a separate rule addressing commercial vehicles in the near future.

A senior administration official told reporters on a conference call that the automotive industry largely agreed with these recommendations, which were based on national security concerns.

“Malicious access to these critical supply chains could allow our foreign adversaries to extract sensitive data, including personal information about vehicle drivers or owners, and remotely manipulate vehicles,” according to a release from the Commerce Department.

The rule also prohibits manufacturers with a sufficient nexus to the PRC or Russia from selling new connected vehicles that incorporate VCS hardware or software or ADS software in the United States, even if the vehicle was made in the United States.

Another senior administration official said that the dangers of Chinese and Russian software extend beyond the car. If mobile phones are connected to this software, it could give China an easy way to extract user data.

“Recent malicious cyber activity, particularly activity that they do that was volt typhoon has really heightened the urgency of preempting even more risk to our critical infrastructure, and we’ve seen not just volt typhoon, but really mounting evidence of the PRC pre-positioning malware in our critical infrastructure, solely for the purpose of sabotage and disruption,” a senior administration official said. “With potentially millions of connected vehicles coming on the road, you know, each with 10-to-15-year lifespans, the risk of sabotage really increases substantially. The second set of risks, as was alluded to as well, are this data security risk given the massive amount of sensitive personal data, including geo location data, audio, video recordings and other live data that’s collected connected by these vehicles.”
 

Copyright © 2025, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.