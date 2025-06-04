Trump frustrated by Justice Amy Coney Barrett, other Supreme Court picks: Sources
(WASHINGTON) — President Donald Trump has privately expressed frustration about the Supreme Court justices he appointed, mostly complaining about Justice Amy Coney Barrett, three people familiar with the conversations told ABC News.
Those sources said the president conveyed that the justices he appointed could do more to back his agenda.
Several Trump allies have also taken their complaints about Barrett directly to the president, labeling her as “weak.”
Others have expressed their viewpoints publicly, according to sources familiar with the matter.
Conservative lawyer Mike Davis recently said on Steve Bannon’s podcast, “She’s a rattled law professor with her head up her a–.” Davis, a Trump ally, is in frequent communication with the president, sources have told ABC News.
Justice Barrett has not commented on brewing right-wing criticism of her votes from the bench nor would she be expected to: members of the court almost never engage directly, much less in the moment, with political critiques.
A senior administration official and additional sources familiar with Trump’s thinking tell ABC News the president is looking to nominate judges in the mold of Samuel Alito, Clarence Thomas, and late Antonin Scalia.
Barrett is a former Scalia law clerk, which Trump and Barrett both highlighted when he announced her as his nominee to replace the late Ruth Bader Ginsburg in 2020.
“Particularly poignant to me was her long and deep friendship with Justice Antonin Scalia, my own mentor,” Barrett said in the White House Rose Garden at the time. Maureen Scalia was also in the audience.
In a statement to ABC News, principal deputy press secretary Harrison Fields stated: “President Trump will always stand with the U.S. Supreme Court, unlike the Democrat Party, which, if given the opportunity, would pack the court, ultimately undermining its integrity. The president may disagree with the Court and some of its rulings, but he will always respect its foundational role.”
CNN was first reported Trump’s private frustration with Barret Tuesday.
While the president has privately complained about Barrett, it is notable that he has not attacked her publicly.
Trump defended her after she sided with the court’s liberal justices ruling the Trump administration must unfreeze foreign aid payment.
“She’s a very good woman. She’s very smart, and I don’t know about people attacking her, I really don’t know,” Trump told reporters.
However, Trump recently attacked Federalist Society leader Leonard Leo, who advised him on judicial nominations during his first term, calling him a ‘sleazebag.’
“I am so disappointed in The Federalist Society because of the bad advice they gave me on numerous judicial nominations,” Trump wrote.
(ANNAPOLIS, Md.) — At the U.S. Naval Academy, it’s not what’s on the shelves that’s drawing attention — but what’s missing.
The institution’s Nimitz Library has been stripped of 381 titles, according to a list published in the New York Times, including works exploring race, gender, and national identity.
The culling includes “I Know Why the Caged Bird Sings” by Maya Angelou, “How to Be an Antiracist” by Ibram X. Kendi, “Bodies in Doubt” by Elizabeth Reis, and “White Rage” by Carol Anderson. None was banned outright — just rendered “not immediately available,” a Naval Academy spokesman, Cmdr. Tim Hawkins, said. The books, he said, had been placed in a room where patrons could no longer access them.
President Donald Trump’s Jan. 29 executive order titled “Ending Radical Indoctrination in K-12 Schooling” has been extended to cover the country’s military academies. With language targeting what it called “discriminatory equity ideology” and “gender ideology” — which he later called “the tyranny of so-called diversity, equity and inclusion policies” — the order set in motion extensive removals, reviews and institutional confusion.
“There isn’t any clear criteria,” Katherine Kuzminski, director of Studies at the Center for a New American Security, told ABC News. “It leaves leadership scrambling — how do we ensure compliance without being accused of overcorrecting?”
Kuzminski said military leaders, bound by a strict code to obey lawful orders, are grappling with what she called the ambiguity of the policy. “Particularly in the Air Force,” she noted, “when the Tuskegee Airmen learning module was removed from basic training for a few days, leadership was trying to follow through with the best of intentions.”
Department of the Navy leadership determined which books required removal at the Naval Academy library, Hawkins told ABC News.
Initially, officials searched the Nimitz Library catalog, using key word searches, to identify books that required further review, Hawkins said. Approximately 900 books were identified during the preliminary search, he said, and department officials then closely examined the preliminary list to determine which books required removal to comply with directives outlined in executive orders issued by the president.
That ultimately resulted in nearly 400 books being selected for removal from the Nimitz Library collection, he said.
Historians and former military officials told ABC News the implications are chilling. Richard Kohn, a military historian and former chief historian for the Air Force, sees the move as a “cleansing” effort. “It reveals a certain kind of weakness in the current administration’s confidence,” he said. “They’re determined to appeal to their MAGA constituency by rolling back decades of progress on race, religion, and diversity.”
For Kohn, removing these books from the shelves sends a clear message to cadets: To get ahead in the military, avoid certain ideas.
Retired U.S. Air Force Col. Thomas Keaney, a senior fellow at Johns Hopkins School of Advanced international Studies, spoke about how far the academies have come — and how far he said they risk falling back. “When I was there,” he said, “it was a whites-only institution,” he said of the U.S. Air Force Academy. “It was the poorer for it.” Education, he insisted, is about exposure. “You are not harming people by letting them read,” he said.
In a letter to the secretaries of the Army, Navy, and Air Force, Democratic Reps. Adam Smith and Chrissy Houlahan called the book removals “a blatant attack on the First Amendment” and “an alarming return to McCarthy-era censorship.”
They demanded to know who ordered the removals, the process used and which titles were being purged, while urging an immediate halt.
The academies have issued carefully worded responses — or none at all — when asked by ABC News for comment.
The U.S. Merchant Marine Academy did not respond to repeated requests. The U.S. Naval Academy, U.S. Air Force Academy and U.S. Coast Guard Academy issued brief statements affirming compliance with executive orders but offered few specifics.
“The Coast Guard Academy is conducting a comprehensive review of its curriculum to ensure compliance with all executive orders,” a spokesperson said.
The U.S. Naval Academy spokesman confirmed that “nearly 400 books” had been removed from its Nimitz Library, explaining the move as an effort “to ensure compliance with all directives outlined in Executive Orders issued by the President.”
He emphasized what he called the library’s robust collection — some 590,000 print books and thousands of academic resources — framing the book removals as minor compared to the size of the overall collection. “The Naval Academy’s mission,” the spokesperson added, “is to develop Midshipmen morally, mentally and physically … to prepare them for careers of service to our country.”
At the U.S. Air Force Academy, a spokesperson noted that a curriculum review was underway “to ensure our compliance with executive orders.”
But outside voices in military academic circles warned that the issue goes beyond compliance, saying it strikes at the core of intellectual development.
“You can’t make ideas safe for people, but you can make people safe for ideas,” said Kohn, who specializes in civil-military relations. “If you don’t mentor students in the academies to understand what’s going on in American society, you don’t really educate them.”
Keaney, the former U.S. Air Force officer, was more circumspect but equally concerned. “I don’t think anyone is going to be hurt by reading anything — however nutty or outside their own culture it is,” he said. “You’re not harming people by exposing them to ideas. On the contrary, you’re training them to be discerning leaders. Give them a chance. Don’t leave them to deal from ignorance.”
(WASHINGTON) — Republicans were on Capitol Hill Monday night as they dodged or laughed off ABC News’ exclusive reporting that President Donald Trump was considering accepting a luxury jet as a gift from the Qatari government to potentially use as Air Force One.
While several senators avoided questions or made jokes, few were willing to give a full-throated defense of the proposed gift.
Like most Republicans, Sen. Cynthia Lummis, R-Wyo., initially said she didn’t know enough about the story to comment but called it “an interesting one.”
When ABC News told her that Trump intended to use the gifted plane as Air Force One, she broke into laughter. “It might make me consider the appropriateness of that? Yes,” she said.
Asked if she had security concerns about its use as Air Force One, she broke out laughing and said, “Well, they better sweep that plane from front to back.”
Sen. Josh Hawley, R-Mo., made a tongue-in-cheek comment of his own when asked about security concerns.
“Well, I think it’d be better if it were a big, beautiful jet made in the United States of America,” he said.
Majority Leader John Thune said he needed more information on the reports before he could make an appropriate assessment. “I don’t know enough about it yet and I don’t know that it’s — I don’t know if there’s — any offer. I’m sure if and when we have more information, we’ll sort it out,” Thune said.
House Speaker Mike Johnson refused to comment, saying he didn’t have enough information. “I’m not going to comment on it,” Johnson said, adding, “I haven’t seen all the details about it.”
When asked about the price tag of the potential gift — an estimated $400 million – Sen. John Kennedy, R-La., sidestepped the issue.
“I think we ought to follow the law, whatever that is,” he said. “Well, France gave us the Statue of Liberty,” Kennedy told reporters.
(WASHINGTON) — White House National Economic Council Director Kevin Hassett defended President Donald Trump’s tariffs on Sunday, refuting the idea they will cost American consumers more.
“So, the fact is, the countries are angry and retaliating and, by the way, coming to the table. I got a report from the [U.S. Trade Representative] last night that more than 50 countries have reached out to the president to begin a negotiation. But they’re doing that because they understand that they bear a lot of the tariff. And so, I don’t think that you’re going to see a big effect on the consumer in the U.S. because I do think that the reason why we have a persistent, long-run trade deficit these people have very inelastic supply. They’ve been dumping goods into the country in order to create jobs, say, in China,” Hassett told ABC News’ “This Week” anchor George Stephanopoulos.
Trump announced tariffs on nearly all of the U.S.’s trading partners on Wednesday. Trump’s policy includes a 10% tariff on all imports, as well larger tariffs on some individual countries. The announcement was met with an immediate and ongoing plunge in global markets as well as various countries levying retaliatory tariffs against the U.S. Democratic lawmakers and critics of Trump’s economic policy raised alarms about a potential recession and adverse effects on the U.S.’s relationship with allies.
The universal 10% tariffs went into effect on Saturday, while tariffs on individual countries are set to go into effect on Wednesday.
Former Treasury Secretary Larry Summers disagreed with Hassett’s contention that tariffs will cause a drop in prices for American consumers.
“This is the biggest self-inflicted wound we’ve put on our economy in history. We are increasing inflation because the prices are higher because of the tariffs. That gives people less spending power. That means fewer jobs,” Summers said after Hassett’s interview. “Markets are looking at all of that. And they think companies are going to be worth $5 trillion less than they thought before these tariffs started. And that’s just the loss to companies. If you add in the loss to consumers, a reasonable estimate would probably be something like $30 trillion.”
Here are other highlights from Hassett and Summers’ interviews:
Hassett on Trump using the market crash to influence the Fed Stephanopoulos: Right, but you also — he also said prices were going to come down and he just conceded the prices are going to go up. Also on Truth Social, the president retweeted a post that said the market drop was part of a deliberate strategy to force the Fed to lower interest rates. Is that the president’s strategy? If not, why did he post it?
Hassett: Yeah, that, you know, the bottom line is the president has been talking about tariffs for 40 years and this is like been absolutely the policy that he’s focused on in the campaign and throughout his political career. And you know, the cyclical cycle of the Fed, it comes and goes. That’s a different matter. But this is President Trump’s desired policy. He’s been arguing for it ever since. I think he was on “The View” 30, 40 years ago, and it’s exactly — the baseline tariff is exactly what he — he put into the convention.
Stephanopoulos: But is it his strategy —
Hassett: So, this is not a surprise for anyone.
Stephanopoulos: Is it his strategy to force the Fed to lower interest rates, and that the market crash was part of that strategy?
Hassett: We understand the Fed is an independent agency. We respect the independence of the Fed. But the president’s allowed to have an opinion. The — absolutely, the president’s allowed to have an opinion but there’s not going to be any political coercion over the Fed, for sure.
Stephanopoulos: So — so that is his strategy? Tank the market so the Fed will lower interest rates?
Hassett: No, no, no.
Hassett on the lack of tariffs against Russia Stephanopoulos: Why did the president not include Russia on the list of countries who are facing tariffs?
Hassett: There’s obviously an ongoing negotiation with Russia and Ukraine, and I think the president made the decision not to conflate the two issues. It doesn’t mean that Russia, the fullest of time, is going to be treated wildly different than every other country, but Russia is one of the only countries, one of the few countries, that is not subject to these new tariffs, aren’t they? They’re in the middle of a negotiation, George, aren’t they?
Stephanopoulos: Well, I’m asking a different question: Why? And I just want to know why—
Hassett: Would you literally advise that you go in and put a whole bunch of new things on the table in the middle of a negotiation that affects so many American and Ukrainian and Russian lives.
Stephanopoulos: Negotiators do that. Negotiators do that all the time.
Hassett: No, no, that’s not appropriate to throw a new thing into these negotiations right in the middle of it. It’s just not.
Stephanopoulos: So you are conceding that Russia is not paying any new tariffs, unlike many of our allies, including Europe, Canada, Mexico.
Hassett: Russia is in the midst of negotiations over peace that affects, really, thousands and thousands of lives of people, and that’s what President Trump is focused on right now.
Summers on the stock market Stephanopoulos: If you’re advising American consumers, also American corporate leaders on where this is headed, how would you counsel them to prepare for all of this?
Summers: Look, I think there’s a very good chance there’s going to be more turbulence in markets. The two-day move we saw on Thursday and Friday was the fourth largest two-day move since the Second World War. The other three were the 1987 crash, the 2008 financial crisis, and the pandemic. So a drop of this magnitude signals that there’s likely to be trouble ahead. And people ought to just be very cautious.
But the risk is, of course, when all of us decide to be cautious, that can become a bit of a self-fulfilling prophecy. Unless and until the president recognizes that this is a very serious error that is likely to have very adverse consequences, I think it’s likely to make things very difficult. I think people are right to hold off on making big new purchases, businesses are right to be cautious. People are right to want to hold cash. What we need is a reversal of these policies, and until we have a reversal, I think we’re going to have a real problem. This is a moment of testing for the president’s advisers. The intellectually honest ones know that this reflects presidential 40-year fixation, not any kind of proven economic theory.