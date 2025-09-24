Trump hangs autopen image instead of Biden portrait in presidential portrait gallery

President Donald Trump listens to a reporter’s question during a bilateral meeting with President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelensky at the 80th session of the United Nations General Assembly (UNGA) at the UN headquarters on September 23, 2025 in New York City. World leaders convened for the 80th Session of UNGA, with this year’s theme for the annual global meeting being “Better together: 80 years and more for peace, development and human rights.” (Photo by Chip Somodevilla/Getty Images)

(WASHINGTON) — President Donald Trump is once again making decorative changes to the White House — disparaging former President Joe Biden in the process. 

The White House has installed a new presidential portrait gallery along the West Wing Colonnade, unveiling the wall of photos on Wednesday. While the new “Presidential Walk of Fame” features portraits of all the presidents in gilded frames, Biden’s portrait is replaced with a picture of an autopen. 

The White House called attention to the change on its social media.

Trump has long criticized Biden’s use of the autopen, a routine method of executing official documents when signatories are unable to sign them. The use of autopen is commonplace on Capitol Hill and in the White House and has been used by former presidents on both sides of the aisle.

Trump has pushed unfounded claims that Biden didn’t understand what was going on during his presidency because of his use of an autopen to sign legislation and pardons. Trump has suggested that the pardons Biden signed using the technology should be considered null and void.

Biden has pushed back on Trump’s claims.

“Let me be clear: I made the decisions during my presidency. I made the decisions about the pardons, executive orders, legislation, and proclamations. Any suggestion that I didn’t is ridiculous and false,” Biden said in his statement.

Trump has teased in recent weeks that he would make good on this extraordinary move as he continues to disparage Biden’s legacy. 

“It’s a decision I have to make. We put up a picture of the autopen,” Trump said in an interview with The Daily Caller earlier this month.

The colonnade has served as an iconic part of the White House since it was built during Thomas Jefferson’s presidency. The open-air walkway has been used by presidents and their staffers to travel quickly between the West Wing and the Executive Residence. 

The gallery is part of Trump’s larger changes to the White House grounds which include paving over the grass and adding tables with umbrellas where he has since hosted dinners at the so-called “Rose Garden Club.”

Construction is also underway for an expansive new ballroom, which Trump has touted.

This also isn’t the first time Trump has attempted to use his power to erase symbols of those he has disagreed with from being featured inside the White House. 

In June, the Trump White House removed a portrait of Hillary Clinton, the former first lady and secretary of state as well as Trump challenger in the 2016 election. Clinton’s portrait was replaced it with a red, white and blue painting of Trump. Then in August, Trump moved portraits of former Presidents Barack Obama, George W. Bush and George H.W. Bush from the entryway of the White House to have a less-prominent position. 

House Oversight chair says Jill Biden, Harris should be subpoenaed over Joe Biden’s mental capacity
Kevin Dietsch/Getty Images

(WASHINGTON) — House Oversight Committee Chairman James Comer told reporters that former Vice President Kamala Harris and former first lady Jill Biden “should” be subpoenaed in the panel’s investigation into former President Joe Biden‘s mental capacity while in office after another top Biden official pleaded the Fifth today.

“Well, I think they should,” Comer told ABC when asked if the committee should subpoena Harris and Jill Biden. “They should have already issued statements. They should have already done public relations campaign to sit down and answer questions. They should go on FOX, they should go on CNN and answer questions.”

Comer also said the committee has scheduled a slate of depositions with former Biden officials in the GOP’s investigation of the Biden administration’s use of the presidential auto-pen. At President Donald Trump’s urging, Republicans have taken aim at Biden’s clemency actions signed during his final hours in office — wondering whether staff acted on their own accord or at the direction of the president.

“So we’re going to bring in everyone. We’re moving up the line,” Comer later added. “So we’ve started with the lower-level staffers that we think were the ones that actually put the documents in the autopen and pressed power. Now we’re moving up to the people that we think told the staffers to use the autopen. So we’ll — we’ll see where that takes us. But I think the possibility is very good that — that we’ll be asking members of the family to come in and talk.”

Anthony Bernal, a veteran aide of three Democratic presidential administrations — Bill Clinton, Barack Obama, and Joe Biden — whose service culminated as assistant to the president and chief of staff to the first lady, on Wednesday invoked the Fifth Amendment twice during a closed-door deposition before the committee investigating former President Biden’s mental capacity while in office.

“Well, unfortunately, that was quick,” Comer said after the deposition. “This is the second witness that we’ve brought in via subpoena for a deposition that has pleaded the Fifth and they’ve stated they’re not going to answer questions.”

In a letter obtained by ABC News, Bernal’s lawyer told the committee he invoked the Fifth Amendment, arguing “it is entirely appropriate and justified for Mr. Bernal to invoke his rights under the Fifth Amendment to the Constitution.”

“The record is also clear that persons of the full range of the political spectrum, in recent and historical Congressional investigations, have invoked their Fifth Amendment rights to decline to answer questions from Congress. Any suggestion that such an invocation is itself evidence of wrongdoing would be highly irresponsible and flatly wrong, particularly from those elected to represent the people and uphold the Constitution,” the letter states.

Bernal “respectfully” declined to answer any of the committee’s questions in the deposition, according to the letter.

The committee believes Bernal may have insight into the Biden’s cognitive decline — as he was one of just four aides present at Biden’s beach home in Rehoboth, Del., last July when Biden decided to drop his bid for reelection amid overwhelming pressure from the Democratic Party following his disastrous debate performance against Trump the month before.

Last week, Biden’s former White House physician, Kevin O’Connor, also pleaded the Fifth and asserted patient-doctor confidentiality in response to questions from Republican investigators.

Another Republican present at Wednesday’s deposition, Rep. Byron Donalds of Florida, expressed disdain for Bernal’s testimony — calling it “crazy.”

“First thing’s first, that’s just crazy,” Donalds began. “You can’t answer a simple question about the former president’s ability to discharge duties and you worked in the White House as chief of staff to the first lady.”

Donalds corroborated Comer’s statement that Bernal pleaded the Fifth and added that he did not read his own testimony, which was read by his lawyer.

“He can say whatever he wants in his testimony, by the way his attorney read,” Donalds said. “He wouldn’t even read his own statement, his attorney read his statement for him.”

Democratic Rep. Jasmine Crockett of Texas said “They still look like losers” of her Republican colleagues as she left the Bernal deposition.

California will move forward with redistricting vote to counter Texas, Newsom says
Justin Sullivan/Getty Images

(WASHINGTON) — California Gov. Gavin Newsom announced Thursday that he is moving forward with putting proposed new congressional maps for the state on the ballot on a Nov. 4 special election in an attempt to counter mid-decade redistricting being pushed by Republicans in Texas.

“I know they say ‘Don’t mess with Texas.’ Well, don’t mess with the great Golden State,” Newsom said at a news conference, flanked by Democratic members of Congress and California union leaders.

“We’re doing this in reaction to a president of the United States that called a sitting governor of the state of Texas and said, ‘Find me five seats,'” he added later.

He said the state government will affirm its commitment to the state’s independent redistricting commission after the 2030 census, “but we’re asking the voters for their consent to do midterm redistricting in 2026, 2028 and 2030 for the congressional maps to respond to what’s happening in Texas … and we’ll do so in a way that also affirms our desire as a state to level the playing field all across the United States.”

In a campaign video released concurrently with his announcement, Newsom framed the issue in stark terms.

“It is a five-alarm fire for democracy in the United States of America. Donald Trump, who is trying to light a torch on democracy, continues to try to rig the election,” Newsom says in the video.

As the governor was speaking, federal agents appeared to be conducting an immigration enforcement operation outside of the venue.

“Where are we? We are at Democracy Center and right outside at this exact moment? There are dozens and dozens of ICE agents, you Donald Trump, you think it’s coincidental? Donald Trump and his minions, Tom Homan, tough guy, clearly decided, coincidentally or not, that this was a location to advance ICE arrests,” said.

Los Angeles Mayor Karen Bass said there was “no way” the operation was a coincidence.

“This was widely publicized that the governor and many of our elected officials were having a press conference here to talk about redistricting. And they decided they were going to come and thumb their nose in front of the governor’s face,” she said. “Why would you do that? It’s unbelievably disrespectful. It’s a provocative act. They’re talking about disorder in Los Angeles and they are the source of the disorder in Los Angeles right now. This is just completely unacceptable.”

ABC News has reached out to Customs and Border Protection for comment.

The California legislature will have to pass legislation to put the maps on the ballot.

Speaking to reporters after the announcement, Newsom said California won’t move forward with its mid-decade redistricting plans if Republican-run states considering redistricting don’t move forward with redrawing their own maps.

“This does not go forward — I want to remind everybody — unless one of these other states move forward, there’s still an exit ramp — not just Texas, but Missouri, as I mentioned, or Florida, Indiana, these other states that are considering doing the unprecedented, rigging their elections with midterm redistricting. So we’re hopeful they don’t move forward. If that’s the case, this effort will not be necessary. But we’re not waiting,” he said.

Republicans are criticizing Newsom’s move as political.

“Gavin Newsom’s latest stunt has nothing to do with Californians and everything to do with consolidating radical Democrat power, silencing California voters, and propping up his pathetic 2028 presidential pipe dream,” National Republican Congressional Committee spokesperson Christian Martinez said in a statement ahead of the press conference.

“Newsom’s made it clear: he’ll shred California’s Constitution and trample over democracy — running a cynical, self-serving playbook where Californians are an afterthought and power is the only priority.”

Trump says he will go out with police, military to patrol DC Thursday night
Andrew Harnik/Getty Images

(WASHINGTON) — President Donald Trump announced that he is “going out” with police and military in Washington, D.C. on Thursday to oversee the surge in federal law enforcement and National Guard, who are responding to what he says is a crime emergency in the district.

“I’m going to be going out tonight, I think, with the police and, with the military, of course. So we’re going to do a job. The National Guard is great. They’ve done a fantastic job,” Trump told radio host Todd Starnes on Thursday.

The president mobilized the National Guard one week ago to assist the police, claiming crime was out of control.

The plan came a day after Vice President JD Vance, Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth and White House deputy chief of staff Stephen Miller visited the National Guard at Union Station, where they were drowned out with boos from protesters.

This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.

