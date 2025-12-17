Trump hangs plaques mocking Biden, Obama along White House Colonnade

President Donald Trump has installed plaques underneath the portraits of presidents in the Rose Garden colonnade that detail aspects of their presidencies. ABC News

(WASHINGTON) — President Donald Trump has installed plaques underneath portraits of presidents at the White House, using them to insult and make unfounded claims about some of his predecessors including Joe Biden and Barack Obama — the latest in a series of controversial White House changes under Trump.

The plaques, many of which the White House said Trump penned himself, add to what the president has dubbed the “Presidential Walk of Fame” — a portrait gallery along the West Wing Colonnade — and describe the tenures of former commanders in chief in an overtly political way.

Trump’s most recent predecessors’ plaques read the most editorialized. The permanent signs are stylistically similar to the president’s social media posts, with sporadic capitalizations and punctuation — including many exclamation points.

Under Biden, depicted only by his signature written by the presidential autopen, the plaque includes claims such as “Sleepy Joe Biden was, by far, the worst President in American History,” adding that he took office “as a result of the most corrupt Election ever seen in the United States” and that “Biden oversaw a series of unprecedented disasters that brought our Nation to the brink of destruction.”

Trump also attacked Biden for his economic record, his climate, immigration and foreign policies, including the Afghanistan withdrawal (calling it “among the most humiliating events in American History”). He also said that because of Biden’s “weakness,” Russia invaded Ukraine, and “Hamas terrorists launched the heinous October 7th attack on Israel.”

The plaque also cites what Trump calls Biden’s “severe mental decline, and his unprecedented use of the Autopen.”

Under Obama, Trump wrote: “Barack Hussein Obama was the first Black President, a community organizer, one term Senator from Illinois, and one of the most divisive political figures in American History.” 

Obama’s plaque ends with a more false claims that he “spied on the 2016 Presidential Campaign of Donald J. Trump, and presided over the creation of the Russia, Russia, Russia Hoax, the worst political scandal in American History.” 

The plaques also make two references to Hillary Clinton, the former secretary of State and the 2016 Democratic nominee who lost to Trump. Under Obama’s portrait, it says that Hillary Clinton was his “handpicked successor,” and noted that she “would then lose the Presidency to Donald J. Trump.” Under Bill Clinton’s portrait, it says that “President Clinton’s wife, Hillary, lost the Presidency to President Donald J. Trump.”

Obama had no comment about the plaque. ABC News did not receive immediate responses from Biden and the Clintons for comment.

Many of the plaques were “written directly by the President himself,” White House press secretary Karoline Leavitt said in a statement about the new decor.

“The plaques are eloquently written descriptions of each President and the legacy they left behind. As a student of history, many were written directly by the President himself,” Leavitt said in the statement.

Trump had teased these bronze plaques during an interview with Fox’s Laura Ingraham in November, saying that each would describe what the respective president did during his tenure.

In addition to the changes he has made to the colonnade, Trump has also altered the White House by paving over the Rose Garden, renovating White House Palm Room that was originally designed by former first lady Jackie Kennedy and connects the front of the White House to the Rose Garden in the back and redesigning the Oval Office. He has added statues around the Rose Garden and added ample gold leafing and decor to the Oval Office.

Most notably, Trump tore down the East Wing of the White House earlier this year, making room for a sweeping, multimillion-dollar ballroom that the president has said will be completed by the end of his term. 

Copyright © 2025, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

Epstein survivors speak out ahead of House vote, take aim at Trump
Epstein abuse survivor Haley Robson speaks during a news conference with lawmakers on the Epstein Files Transparency Act outside the U.S. Capitol on November 18, 2025 in Washington, DC. (Anna Moneymaker/Getty Images)

(WASHINGTON) — A group of women victimized by late sex offender Jeffrey Epstein spoke out at the U.S. Capitol on Tuesday ahead of a highly anticipated vote on a House bill ordering the release of the Justice Department’s files on Epstein.

“We are fighting for the children,” said survivor Haley Robson, as she held up a photograph of herself as a young girl.

Robson said this is a “human issue” and called for political agendas to be put aside before delivering a direct message to President Donald Trump.

“And to the president of the United States of America, who is not here today, I want to send a clear message to you. While I do understand that your position has changed on the Epstein files and I’m grateful that you have pledged to sign this bill, I can’t help to be skeptical of what the agenda is. So with that being said, I want to relay this message to you: I am traumatized. I am not stupid.”

“You have put us through so much stress, the lockdown, the halt of these procedures that were supposed to have happened 50 days ago, the Adelita Grijalva who waited to get sworn in, and then get upset when your own party goes against you, because what is being done is wrong,” Robson said. “It’s not right. For your own self-serving purposes. This is America. This is land of the free, land of the free.”

“I do not feel free today,” Robson added. “I don’t know if the women behind me feel free today, so I am begging every member of Congress, every representative, to step up and choose the chaos. Choose the survivors, choose the children. Protect the children, all children. You protect all of us equally.”

Another survivor, Jena-Lisa Jones, also directly addressed Trump and criticized his administration’s handling of the Epstein matter.

“I beg you, President Trump, please stop making this political. It is not about you, President Trump. You are our president. Please start acting like it. Show some class, show some real leadership, show that you actually care about people other than yourself. I voted for you, but your behavior on this issue has been a national embarrassment,” Jones said.

This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.

Copyright © 2025, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

Senate to vote on paying some federal workers as shutdown hits Day 23
Sen. Ron Johnson (R-WI) speaks to reporters on Capitol Hill on October 6, 2025 in Washington, DC. Andrew Harnik/Getty Images

(WASHINGTON) — There’s going to be a different sort of government funding vote on Thursday as the ongoing shutdown reaches in 23rd day.

The Senate on Thursday will vote on a bill put forward by Republican Sen. Ron Johnson called the “Shutdown Fairness Act.” While the bill would not end the shutdown, it would allow some federal employees to get paid.

Johnson’s bill would provide appropriations to pay the troops and “excepted employees” of federal agencies being affected by the shutdown. That includes employees determined by the Office of Personnel Management to be performing emergency work, or for contractors who provide support to those employees.

Meanwhile Democratic Sen. Chris Van Hollen said he’d offer an alternative bill to Johnson’s that would pay all federal employees.

Johnson urged his colleagues to support the bill and slammed Democrats ahead of Wednesday night’s note to fund the government — which failed to advance for the 12th time.

“If Democrats vote for a 12th time to keep the government shut down, they should at least vote to pay those who are still working,” Johnson wrote on X. “It’s common sense and common courtesy — there’s no excuse to oppose the Shutdown Fairness Act.”

The bill would need 60 votes to pass and it’s unclear if it will get the support it needs to pass.

The vote on this bill comes as federal workers will miss their first full paycheck on Friday. 

The legislation puts Democrats in an interesting spot, as Republicans will work to brand votes against this bill as votes against paying federal workers.

Over the last few days, several Democrats have said that they support paying federal employees — but some have added that they oppose the bill because it gives too broad of discretion to the White House and Office of Management and Budget to determine who is considered essential enough to be paid. 

Meanwhile, some Republicans say there’s a simpler way for Democrats to ensure all federal employees get paid: funding the government. 

“Ron Johnson’s bill would essentially weaponize the government shutdown to allow President Trump to decide who works and gets paid and who doesn’t work and doesn’t get paid,” Van Hollen said. “Our belief is that no federal employee, no one should bear the burden or be punished for a shutdown they have nothing to do with. So our view is that we want to make sure everybody gets paid at the end of the day.”

When pressed on why he would not, therefore, support the clean bill Republican’s have put forward 11 times, Van Hollen said it’s important to both pay Americans and protect health care.

“Of course, we want to open the government. That’s the best way to address this issue. We also need to address these other big issues,” Van Hollen said.

Van Hollen said he will likely offer his counter proposal on the floor and seek unanimous consent for its passage. It will almost certainly be blocked. 

If Johnson’s bill passes, the House would have to return from recess to take it up in order for it to pass.

No vote is expected for Thursday on the clean short-term funding bill. With senators leaving town for the weekend, this shutdown will drag on to Monday.

Copyright © 2025, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

House set to vote on ending government shutdown
Speaker of the House Mike Johnson, R-La., arrives to brief the media on a timeline to possibly end the government shutdown in the Capitol Visitor Center on Monday, November 10, 2025. (Tom Williams/CQ-Roll Call, Inc via Getty Images)

(WASHINGTON) — The House will be in session on Wednesday for the first time in 54 days, with all eyes on a vote to end the longest government shutdown in U.S. history.

The House is expected to hold first votes shortly after 5 p.m. ET on Senate-passed legislation to reopen the government with a final vote after 7 p.m.

Wednesday marks the 43rd day of the shutdown, shattering the previous 35-day record.

Speaking to reporters at the Capitol on Wednesday, House Speaker Mike Johnson said the “national nightmare” of the shutdown will soon come to an end. He issued an apology to Americans who are dealing with flight delays, food insecurity and those who have missed paychecks as a result of the weekslong impasse — for which he blamed Democrats.

“And I just want to say that we’re very optimistic about the vote tally tonight, and we think this is going to happen, and we’re sorry that it took this long. So Republicans are going to deliver for the people,” Johnson said. 

The Senate on Monday night passed the deal to fund the government through Jan. 30, 2026, plus provide full-year funding for the Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program and WIC, its program for women, infants and children; veterans programs and military construction. It also includes language to reverse Trump administration firings during the shutdown and to ensure furloughed workers receive backpay.

It passed in a 60-40 vote, after eight Democrats broke ranks with the party and joined Republicans to bring the weekslong impasse to a close.

Johnson, earlier this week, had advised members to begin making their way back to Washington as travel delays persist across the country. The House has been out of session since Sept. 19.

Once Rep.-elect Adelita Grijalva is sworn in, Johnson can only afford to lose two Republican votes if all members are present and voting. There could also be a handful of moderate Democrats who support the legislation, though Democratic leadership is whipping against it.

Despite the fact that it reverses some of his administration’s actions during the shutdown, President Donald Trump signaled he would sign the deal.

“I’ll abide by the deal. The deal is very good,” Trump said on Monday.

Democrats are now dealing with infighting as the shutdown ends without any of the Democratic demands on health care, but sources told ABC News that Senate Republican leadership promised to allow a vote on a bill of Democrats’ choosing related to the Affordable Care Act in December.

Though Johnson notably would not commit to holding a vote in the House on the Affordable Care Act subsidies.

“I do not guarantee the outcome of legislation or dates or deadlines or anything,” he said on Monday.

House Minority Leader Hakeem Jeffries, who opposed the Senate deal, said House Democrats are considering a discharge petition related to the ACA subsidies, but declined to provide specifics on the plan.

“We’ll continue that fight today, tomorrow, this week, next week, this month, next month, this year, next year. We’re going to continue that fight to fix our broken health care system and lower the high cost of living for the American people and the American people know that we’re on the right side of this fight,” Jeffries said on Monday.

Such a move would require 218 signatures to force a vote in the House. There are several House Republicans who have advocated for a one-year extension of the ACA tax credits, though it’s unlikely Johnson would support this effort.

Copyright © 2025, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.