Trump, Harris lean on outside factors to sway stubbornly competitive race
(WASHINGTON) — Former President Donald Trump and Vice President Kamala Harris are locked in a race that refuses to budge outside the polling margin of error despite historic developments — and outside factors are starting to play increasingly important roles.

Two assassination attempts, a debate, controversies over conspiracy theories and theorists from the Trump campaign and more have largely failed to move the electoral needle in any significant way, leaving the players on the court looking for help from the stands before Election Day.

For Trump, a recent push to change the way Nebraska’s electoral votes are tallied and changes to the rules in Georgia marked an effort to gain advantages in key battleground areas. Meanwhile, Harris is leaning on referendums on abortion to juice turnout while hoping that a firestorm surrounding North Carolina Lt. Gov. and GOP gubernatorial nominee will depress Republicans in the purple state.

Taken together, the maneuvers serve as a way to find some — any — edge, even if on the margins, in a race that poll after poll shows remains a nailbiter.

“With a highly polarized electorate, a lot of these states and a lot of these elections come down to winning or losing on the margins, so every bit helps,” said North Carolina Democratic strategist Morgan Jackson.

“It’s an environment that a blowout is 3 points,” he added. “People are just locked in. Forty-seven percent of people are locked in on one side, 47% of people are locked in on the other side, and whatever candidate has that ability to move the needle in the margins is going to win.”

The need to find an edge has been underscored in most national and swing state polls, which rarely show either side having a lead outside the margin of error. The polling average from 538 hasn’t grown beyond a 3.7-point lead for Harris since the end of July, an edge that doesn’t leave Democrats sitting pretty or Republicans out of the game.

That’s not for lack of trying.

Two assassination attempts on Trump are the type of black swan event that would ordinarily fuel a flood of goodwill for a candidate. On the flip side, Harris’ debate performance and controversies around the former president about his remarks about legal immigrants in Springfield, Ohio, and affiliation with conspiracy theorist Laura Loomer might help lift the vice president’s standing in yesteryear’s political climate.

But with each candidate enjoying high floors of support, they’re forced to look elsewhere for boosts.

Trump allies pushed through new vote-counting rules in Georgia, including the hand tallying of ballots versus relying on machines — a push the former president has alleged will help weed out fraud but that experts have insisted will instead lead to more errors.

He also waged a pressure campaign to have Nebraska’s electoral count be a winner-take-all system rather than allot Electoral College votes by congressional district, offering Harris a window to get one vote in Omaha. That effort died due to insufficient support among Republican state legislators.

Harris is banking that a base energized by abortion ballot initiatives will lift her to victory in target states like Arizona, Florida and Nevada. And Robinson’s scandal, involving posts on a chat forum for a pornographic website in which he called himself a “black NAZI,” among other things, is taking place in the one swing state that went for Trump in 2020 and Democrats believe is flippable.

“When it comes to abortion referendums or hand-counting ballots or Robinson, you’re not moving a whole point here on anything. You’re maybe moving a couple thousand votes. And are these states going to come down to a couple thousand votes, is really the core question,” said one former senior Trump administration official. “You try to get your bits and pieces.”

The importance of the outside factors makes sense in a race where on candidate, Trump, has universal name recognition. Harris has room to cultivate voter perceptions of her, but also is a prominent political figure, having spent four years as a California senator and another nearly four years in her current office.

“A little bit,” a source familiar with the Harris campaign’s thinking said when asked if they were surprised by the overall lack of movement in the race. “We all how well-defined and well-known Trump is, so it should come as no surprise that it’s harder to move views of him. But I did expect, given voters’ lack of familiarity with the vice president, that by all accounts, a strong debate performance would have done more to move the needle for her.”

“Look, [Trump] had the best 10 weeks of his political career this summer, and Harris has had the best 10 weeks of any Democrat ever running, and we’re exactly where we were three months ago,” added Dave Carney, a GOP strategist and head of a pro-Trump super PAC.

Leaning on outside factors isn’t a wholly original tactic.

Karen Finney, a Democratic strategist who worked on Hillary Clinton’s 2016 campaign, noted that former President George W. Bush leaned on anti-same sex marriage ballot initiatives to gin up enthusiasm among conservatives in 2004 and that former President Bill Clinton traveled in 2106 for a fundraiser in Utah, a deep red bastion, to try to make gains among Mormon voters who were skeptical of Trump. The Clinton campaign also released an op-ed in a state newspaper.

“Campaigns are looking for places where they can gain even a little bit of an advantage, sometimes that comes in unexpected places,” Finney said. “Given how close the margins are, you don’t want to leave anything on the table.”
It’s unclear how much the candidates will benefit.

Bush coasted the victory in 2004, but that win was largely attributed to the country reelecting a commander-in-chief during wartime. And Clinton famously lost to Trump.

But, strategists in both parties said, it’s at least worth a shot

“There isn’t anybody who doesn’t have an opinion about Donald Trump, and it’s not going to move,” said Peter Giangreco, a Democratic strategist and presidential campaign trail veteran. “So, if you can’t affect turnout, then what else are you going to do?”

Kamala Harris picking Tim Walz could pave way for first Native American female governor
(WASHINGTON) — Minnesota Gov. Tim Walz was tapped as Vice President Kamala Harris’s running mate on Tuesday — a choice that could potentially usher in a historic first.

If Harris and Walz win, prompting Walz to resign as governor, Minnesota Lt. Gov. Peggy Flanagan would take over the position, according to Minnesota’s constitution — and would become the first Native American woman to ever serve as a state governor.

She would also be the first woman to serve as governor of Minnesota in the state’s history.

Flanagan, 44, a member of the White Earth Band of Ojibwe, is “currently the country’s highest ranking Native woman elected to executive office,” according to a biography on her office’s website. She was first elected to the lieutenant governorship in 2018.

In a social media post on Tuesday, Flanagan celebrated the news Walz had been selected as the vice presidential nominee.

“I’ve been friends with Tim Walz for almost 20 years. And for more than five years, he’s been my partner in justice at the Minnesota Capitol,” she wrote. “He has the grit and the grace to keep our country moving forward alongside Kamala Harris.”

As lieutenant governor, Flanagan worked with Walz and other members of the Minnesota Democratic-Farmer-Labor Party to pass a laundry list of progressive legislation — including free school breakfasts and lunches, paid family and medical leave, legalizing marijuana, codifying abortion access and enacting stricter firearms laws — in what Walz called “the most productive session in Minnesota history,” according to the Star Tribune.

She also created the the country’s first Missing and Murdered Indigenous Relatives Office, co-chairs Minnesota’s Young Women’s Initiative and chairs the Minnesota Interagency Council on Homelessness.

Flanagan was first elected to the Minneapolis Board of Education in 2004. An experienced organizer, she spent nearly a decade training progressive candidates on how to effectively run for public office — among those candidates was Walz himself.

She also served as executive director of the Minnesota branch of youth advocacy nonprofit Children’s Defense Fund, during which time she successfully campaigned to raise the statewide minimum wage.

Flanagan went on to serve in the Minnesota House of Representatives, where she led the Subcommittee on Child Care Access and Affordability and cofounded the state’s first People of Color and Indigenous Caucus.

Born and raised by a single mother in St. Louis Park, Flanagan still lives in the Minnesota city with her husband Tom, daughter Siobhan and dog, Reuben.

There have been two Native American men elected to be governor — Johnston Murray and Kevin Stitt, both in Oklahoma. Stitt is the current governor of Oklahoma.

In an interview with The 19th, Flanagan previously reflected on what her heritage meant to her as a public servant.

“I couldn’t have ever imagined being able to see elected leaders who look like me. And for my daughter, this is simply her reality,” she said. “That is how we build a strong organization. That is how we build a strong party.”

‘It’s a crying shame:’ Harris pans ‘harmful’ attacks on Haitian migrants in NABJ interview
(WASHINGTON) — Vice President Kamala Harris forcibly panned the recent “harmful” attacks on Springfield, Ohio’s Haitian migrants during a National Association of Black Journalists panel in Philadelphia on Tuesday where she delivered her most extensive comments on those attacks and on race more largely, a topic she has shied away from focusing on — a stark contrast from her 2019 run for president.

“It’s a crying shame,” Harris said when asked about former President Donald Trump and his running mate, Sen. JD Vance, spreading the unsubstantiated claims that Haitian migrants in Springfield, Ohio, were stealing and eating neighbors’ pets. “I mean, my heart breaks for this community.”

A spokesperson for the city of Springfield told ABC News these claims are false, and that there have been “no credible reports or specific claims of pets being harmed, injured or abused by individuals in the immigrant community.”

A rash of bomb threats have targeted schools, government buildings and elected officials’ homes in Springfield, forcing evacuations and closures. Harris noted that some children in Springfield had to evacuate their schools because of bomb threats on what was picture day for them.

“Children. Children. A whole community put in fear,” she said.

The vice president said those in power should understand the weight of their words and be measured in what they say. She argued that Trump’s comments about the migrants in Springfield have lost him the public’s trust.

“When you are bestowed with a microphone that is that big, there is a profound responsibility that comes with that, that is an extension of what should not be lost in this moment, this concept of the public trust to then understand what the public trust means,” she said. “It means that you have been invested with trust to be responsible in the way you use your words, much less how you conduct yourself, and especially when you have been and then seek to be again, president of the United States of America.”

She called on the rhetoric to stop and for Americans to “turn the page.”

“I know that people are deeply troubled by what is happening to that community in Springfield, Ohio, and it’s got to stop,” Harris told the panel. “And we’ve got to say that you cannot be entrusted with standing behind the seal of the president of the United States of America, engaging in that hateful rhetoric that, as usual, is designed to divide us as a country, is designed to have people pointing fingers at each other.”

Harris called the former president’s comments about migrants in Springfield “exhausting” and “harmful.”

“I think most people in our country, regardless of their race, are starting to see through this nonsense and to say, ‘You know what, let’s turn the page on this,'” she said. “This is exhausting and it’s harmful and it’s hateful and grounded in some age-old stuff that we should not have the tolerance for.”

Harris’ comments on Tuesday marked her harshest rebuke of the unfounded claims about Springfield’s Haitian migrants. Despite being asked multiple times by reporters about them, Harris had previously declined to comment.

The panel comes just days after an apparent assassination attempt on Trump at his West Palm Beach golf club. The White House said Harris had a “cordial” call with the former president on Tuesday.

“I checked on to see if he was OK, and I told him what I have said publicly, ‘there is no place for political violence in our country,'” Harris said of the call. “I am in this election, in this race, for many reasons, including to fight for our democracy and in a democracy, there is no place for political violence. We can and should have healthy debates and discussion and disagreements, but not resort to violence to resolve those issues.”

Asked if she felt Secret Service could keep her and her family safe, Harris said, “I do.”

“But I mean, you can go back to Ohio, not everybody has Secret Service, and there are far too many people in our country right now who are not feeling safe.”

The panel discussion also featured Harris’s most extensive remarks on race since launching her presidential bid over the summer.

She tied many of her economic proposals to the Black community, including her small business tax credit, saying “part of what I also know is that our young Black men, our Black men, just like any group of people … are really the backbone of our economy overall. And when they do better economically, we all do better.”

But in the time since she got into the race, at a similar NABJ panel interview in July, Trump got into a fiery back-and-forth with reporters and falsely questioned Harris’ race.

“So I’ve known her a long time, indirectly, not directly, very much, and she was always of Indian heritage, and she was only promoting Indian heritage,” Trump said during that heated exchange. “I didn’t know she was Black until a number of years ago, when she happened to turn Black, and now she wants to be known as Black. So I don’t know, is she Indian or is she Black?”

Harris — the child of an Indian mother and Jamaican father, both immigrants to the United States — has not directly responded to Trump’s comments. In an August interview with CNN, after being asked to comment on the personal attacks Trump has lobbied at the vice president surrounding her racial identity, Harris dodged.

“Same old, tired playbook,” she told the network. “Next question, please.”

And when asked to comment on the same attacks during ABC News’ debate last week, instead of speaking about her own racial identity, Harris chose a more generic answer.

“I think it’s a — a tragedy that we have someone who wants to be president who has consistently over the course of his career attempted to use race to divide the American people,” she told ABC News’ David Muir.

Harris is not new to people falsely questioning her “Blackness.” During her presidential run in 2019, Harris faced questions about whether she was Black enough to identify as a Black candidate.

“I’m Black, and I’m proud of being Black,” Harris said on “The Breakfast Club” radio show in February of that year. “I was born Black. I will die Black, and I’m not going to make excuses for anybody because they don’t understand.”

Harris’ 2019 campaign also put a larger focus on race compared to her current run for president.

At the NBC debate in 2019, Harris strong-armed her way into the opportunity to take on then-Vice President Joe Biden on efforts to desegregate public schools, specifically school busing programs.

“As the only Black person on this stage, I would like to speak on the issue of race,” Harris said, interjecting as the moderators were moving on to someone else.

During that debate, Biden brought up his ability to work with politicians across the aisle, fondly recounting his relationship with segregationist Sens. James O. Eastland of Mississippi and Herman E. Talmadge of Georgia. Harris, who directly benefited from busing programs, jumped in to respond.

“It was not only that, but you also worked with them to oppose busing,” Harris continued. “And you know, there was a little girl in California who was part of the second class to integrate her public schools, and she was bused to school every day. And that little girl was me.”

In another departure from her time as a candidate in 2019, as vice president, and as Biden’s running mate during his bid for reelection, Harris hardly mentions one of her top issues: Black maternal mortality.

In 2020, Harris had a section on her website’s issues page devoted to “Health Justice For Black Communities,” with a commitment to “fight to end the Black maternal mortality crisis.” Now, her website only says she’ll “combat maternal mortality” more generally. She introduced the Maternal CARE Act to tackle the issue while in the Senate. The bill mentioned “Black women” 10 times.

ABC News has reached out to the Harris campaign for comment on the shift between her two presidential campaigns, and whether this is part of political calculation ahead of the general election. They did not respond by the time of publication.

Oprah Winfrey surprise speaker at DNC: ‘Decency and respect are on the ballot’
(CHICAGO) — Oprah Winfrey, making a surprise appearance, called on Americans to choose “joy” and “common sense over nonsense” during a rousing speech at the Democratic National Convention on Wednesday night.

“What we’re going to do is elect Kamala Harris as the next president of the United States,” she said after taking the stage to one of the loudest receptions of the night.

Oprah laid out the 2024 election as a series of choices voters have to make, and singled out independents and undecided voters — while noting that she herself is a registered independent.

“More than anything, you know, this is true, that decency and respect are on the ballot in 2024, and just plain common sense,” she said. “Common sense tells you that Kamala Harris and Tim Walz can give us decency and respect.”

She urged voters to further choose “optimism over cynicism,” “common sense over nonsense” and “the sweet promise of tomorrow over the bitter return to yesterday.”

“We won’t go back. We won’t be set back, pushed back, bullied back, kicked back. We’re not going back!” she said, as the crowd chanted, “We’re not going back!”

Toward the end of her fired-up remarks, Oprah told the crowd, “Let us choose truth, let us choose honor and let us choose joy!” — emphasizing the word joy, a common theme for Harris and the convention.

“Because that’s the best of America. But more than anything else, let us choose freedom. Why? Because that’s the best of America. We’re all Americans. And together, let’s all choose Kamala Harris,” she said, saying the name “Kamala Harris” in her signature bellow.

The first time Oprah put her legacy brand behind a political candidate was with Barack Obama in 2008.

“That was some epic fire,” she said of the Obamas speeches last night, taking inspiration from Michelle Obama’s call on the crowd to “do something!”

Oprah did not mention Donald Trump by name but appeared to reference the former president and his running mate JD Vance.

“America is an ongoing project,” she said. “It requires commitment. It requires being open to the hard work and the hard work of democracy, and every now and then, it requires standing up to life’s bullies.”

She then brought up Vance’s “childless cat lady” comments to cheers.

“Despite what some would have you think we are not so different from our neighbors,” she said. “When a house is on fire, we don’t ask about a homeowner’s race or religion. We don’t wonder who their partner is or how they voted. No, we just try to do the best we can to save them. And if the place happens to belong to a childless cat lady, well, we try to get that cat out too.”

Oprah gave tribute to Tessie Prevost Williams, who died earlier this year. Williams was one of four Black girls who helped integrate New Orleans public schools in 1960.

She then tied Williams to Harris, saying Williams “paved the way for another young girl who, nine years later, became part of the second class to integrate the public schools in Berkeley, California.”

Harris famously reflected on her experience as a child being bused to school each day. During a spar with President Joe Biden on the debate stage on busing, Harris told him: “That little girl was me.”

