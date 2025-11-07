Trump heaps praise on Hungary’s Viktor Orban in White House meeting

Photo by Mark Wilson/Getty Images)

(WASHINGTON) President Donald Trump welcomed Hungary’s autocratic leader Viktor Orban to the White House on Friday, praising him repeatedly as a “great leader” as met sat to discuss trade and Russia’s war in Ukraine.

“I like and respect him,” Trump said as he and Orban sat for lunch with their teams in the Cabinet Room, specifically applauding Orban’s views on immigration and crime.

Orban in turn celebrated what he said will be a “golden age between the United States and Hungary” with Trump’s return to office.

Orban is in Washington seeking an exemption to new U.S. sanctions targeting Russia’s largest oil companies and their subsidiaries that will go into effect later this month.

President Trump was asked if he would grant Hungary’s request.

“We’re looking at it because it’s very difficult for him to get the oil and gas from other areas,” Trump replied, expressing sympathy for Hungary’s geographic reliance on Russia for energy resources.

“It’s a big country. But they don’t have sea. They don’t have the ports. And so they have a difficult problem,” Trump said before turning to criticize European countries he said don’t have that issue but continue to buy Russian oil.

Orban called the issue “vital” for Hungarians.

Orban was recently going to play host to a summit between President Trump and Russian President Vladimir Putin, before Trump called the proposed meeting off amid frustration with the lack of progress in peace talks.

Trump said they had picked Budapest, Hungary, as the location because both he and Putin liked Orban.

On Friday, Trump reiterated that if he and Putin were to meet, he would like to do it in Budapest. Trump said he and Orban would be discussing a potential summit with Putin.

“We were talking about that with Viktor, he understands Putin and knows him very well,” Trump said, adding: “I think that Viktor feels we’re going to get that war ended in the not too distant future.”

As Orban gave his view on the war, Trump turned to him and asked, “So you would say that Ukraine cannot win that war?”

“You know, a miracle can happen,” Orban replied. 

Trump previously welcomed Orban to the White House during his first term, in 2019, breaking from his predecessors who had shunned Hungary’s prime minister from Washington.

The two men met several times when Trump was out of office at his Florida estate, including during the summer of the 2024 campaign and after Trump became president-elect.

Orban has been embraced by many prominent American conservatives over his positions on immigration and LGBTQ issues, and has spoken several times at the Conservative Political Action Conference. Orban hosted a CPAC event in Hungary earlier this year.

Trump on Friday said it was an “honor to have a friend of mine here” at the White House.

“He’s done a fantastic job. He’s a very powerful man within his country … He’s run a really great country, and he’s got no crime, he’s got no problems, like some countries do,” Trump said.

U.S. Speaker of the House Mike Johnson (R-LA) speaks during a news conference on the government shutdown at the U.S. Capitol on October 09, 2025 in Washington, DC. Kevin Dietsch/Getty Images

(WASHINGTON) — As the government shutdown plows forward with no end in sight, many civilian federal workers are feeling the impact as they receive only a partial paycheck on Friday, the 10th day of the impasse.

For many federal workers, the partial paycheck is the last payment they will receive until the shutdown ends.

“You’ve got millions of American families who will now have to figure out how to make their mortgage, how to cover their rent, pay the car note and keep food on the table — because Democrats, Chuck Schumer, his colleagues in the Senate are here playing games,” House Speaker Mike Johnson said during a Friday morning press conference.

House Minority Leader Hakeem Jeffries fired back in his own Friday morning press conference saying Republicans are “not serious about reopening the government” and that Democrats are open to having meetings to discuss off-ramps. He urged Republicans to work with Democrats to “pay our federal employees and at the same time address the Republican health care crisis.”

On Thursday night, the Senate again failed to pass the clean seven-week funding bill. Following the seventh failed vote, senators left town for the weekend — ensuring the shutdown lasts for at least two weeks with the next chance to vote to fund the government on Oct. 14.

House Republican leaders on Friday canceled votes for all of next week. 

The latest failed Senate vote guarantees that some 2 million military service members will miss their paycheck on Wednesday, Oct. 15 and won’t be paid until the government reopens.

The last time service members went without pay was in 2018 when the Coast Guard went without money in a shutdown under President Donald Trump’s administration. Other troops haven’t gone without pay in decades, although private financial institutions are offering zero percent loans.

Johnson said that Trump is “working on ways” to ensure the military troops get paid during the shutdown but did not provide specifics.

“The executive branch, the president is working on ways that he may have as well to ensure that troops are paid,” Johnson said Friday morning. “The Republican party stands for paying the troops; the Democrats are the ones that are demonstrating over and over and over – now eight times – that they don’t want troops to be paid. This could not be any simpler than it is – look at the record.”

Pressed by ABC News on the worsening effects of the government shutdown and the millions of federal employees and soldiers going without pay, Jeffries was firm, saying Democrats will not buckle without health care concessions from Republicans. 

“Republicans have the House, the Senate, and the presidency. They decided to shut the government down. Republicans in the House have decided to remain on vacation,” Jeffries said.

The shutdown already appears to be impacting many military families, with some lined up at food pantries around the country.

On Thursday, a military mom called into Johnson’s appearance on CSPAN and begged him to bring the House back to session to pass a standalone bill to provide military troops pay during the shutdown, saying her “kids could die” if her family experiences a lapse in pay on Oct. 15.

The National Military Family Association estimates that one in five military and veteran families are experiencing some level of food insecurity. Also, 25% of military families report having less than $500 in savings, the association found in its most recent report.

The next vote on clean House-passed funding bill in the Senate will be Tuesday at 5:30 p.m. ET — which will be Day 14 of the shutdown.

Members of the National Guard arrive at the Guard’s headquarters at the D.C. Armory on August 12, 2025 in Washington, DC. Anna Moneymaker/Getty Images

(WASHINGTON) — National Guard troops called to active duty in Washington, D.C., by President Donald Trump have made dozens of arrests to combat what the president says is rampant violent crime that statistics show is actually decreasing.

On Tuesday night, more than 1,450 federal law enforcement officers and National Guard members patrolled Washington, according to a White House official. Forces made 43 arrests on Tuesday night — nearly twice the amount they made Monday night.

Those forces included 750 D.C. Metropolitan Police Department officers who were “uniformed, marked as patrol and directly assigned as anti-crime officers,” the White House official said. That was in addition to the federal law enforcement who had been previously mobilized in the area. The White House official said that there were about 30 National Guard troops on the ground last night.

The forces, which included 19 inter-agency teams, were “deployed throughout all seven districts in D.C. to promote public safety and arrest violent offenders,” the White House official said.

On Monday, Trump announced his plans to deploy National Guard troops in the nation’s capital, declaring a public safety emergency in order to put the Washington police department under federal control and station the National Guard on the city’s streets. Trump’s control of the D.C. police force expires in 30 days, after which Congress would have to weigh in.

Trump has long threatened to take control of Washington, saying he wants to crack down on violent crime in the district although police statistics show that in the past two years, violent crime in Washington has fallen dramatically.

“Fighting crime is a good thing. We have to explain we’re going to fight crime — that’s a good thing,” Trump said of the effort during an event at the Kennedy Center Wednesday afternoon. “Already they’re saying, ‘He’s a dictator.’ The place is going to hell. We’ve got to stop it. So instead of saying, ‘He’s a dictator,’ they should say, ‘We’re going to join him and make Washington safe.'”

After Trump’s announcement Monday, approximately 850 officers and agents fanned out over D.C. right after Trump declared a crime emergency in the capital, making 23 arrests, White House press secretary Karoline Leavitt said Tuesday.

The surge in federal law enforcement has yielded more than 100 total arrests since Aug. 7, according to a White House official. The official said that the charges have included one homicide charge, seven narcotics charges, 33 firearms charges, 10 warrants, 23 charges against undocumented immigrants and 29 other charges. The official adds that they have seized 24 firearms since operations began.

The official said that on Wednesday night they expect “significantly higher National Guard presence to be on the ground throughout Washington, D.C.” The White House official adds that beginning Wednesday night, the operations will transition to round-the-clock, 24/7 operations. Operations had been previously focused on evening and overnight hours.

On Tuesday, National Guard troops were spotted on the National Mall, with many stationed around the base of the Washington Monument. The troops left Wednesday morning. It was not immediately clear why the presence of U.S. troops along the National Mall was needed, other than to put Trump’s orders on display. The area, marked by museums, monuments and long stretches of grass, is known as a relatively safe part of the city that attracts mostly tourists and school groups.

Andrew Harnik/Getty Images

(WASHINGTON) — President Donald Trump greeted Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy at the White House on Friday, with Zelenskyy in Washington to make his case for procuring American Tomahawk cruise missiles and other military assets.

Trump and Zelenskyy, wearing a dark suit, shook hands when the Ukrainian president arrived at the West Wing entrance. The two men are having a working lunch in the Cabinet Room.

“We want to see if we can get this done,” Trump said.

Zelenskyy said he thinks there is “momentum” to end the war. “We want peace. Putin doesn’t want. That’s why we need pressure on him,” he said.

“President Trump has a big chance now to finish this war,” Zelenskyy said, pointing to Trump’s brokering of a fragile ceasefire in the Middle East between Israel and Hamas. “That’s why I hope that he will do this, and we will also have such big success for Ukraine.”

Trump appeared bullish days ago about potentially selling the long-range weapons to Ukraine as he expressed disappointment in Moscow’s onslaught as the war drags on three-and-a-half years later.

But after a phone call with Russian President Vladimir Putin on Thursday, Trump seemed more cautious and began to express concern about depleting the U.S. supply.

“That’s a problem. We need tomahawks and we need a lot  of other things that we’ve been sending over the past four years to Ukraine,” Trump said as he and Zelenskyy took questions from reporters on Friday.

Trump acknowledged it would be an “escalation” to sell the weapons to Kyiv, but said he and Zelenskyy would discuss it.

The president also he would share with Zelenskyy what he and Putin spoke about on Thursday. After their two-hour conversation, Trump said he and Putin are planning to meet again soon, this time in Hungary, to discuss the war.

This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.

