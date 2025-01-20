Trump inauguration: Vladimir Putin, others from international community react

Trump inauguration: Vladimir Putin, others from international community react
MORRY GASH/AFP via Getty Images

(WASHINGTON) — Donald Trump was sworn into office on Monday for a second term in the White House, and international figures across the globe are sharing their reactions to the 47th president’s inauguration.

Here’s what world leaders are saying:

Russian President Vladimir Putin

Russian President Vladimir Putin congratulated Trump on his return to office, specifically his “desire to restore direct contacts with Russia, which were interrupted through no fault of our own by the outgoing administration.”

“We also hear his statements about the need to do everything to prevent a third World War,” Putin said during a meeting with members of the Russian Security Council. “Of course, we welcome this attitude and congratulate the U.S. president-elect on taking office.”

Pope Francis

Pope Francis sent a message to Trump wishing him “wisdom, strength and protection.”

“Inspired by your nation’s ideals of being a land of opportunity and welcome for all, it is my hope that under your leadership the American people will prosper and always strive to build a more just society, where there is no room for hatred, discrimination or exclusion,” the pope said.

He also encouraged Trump to be a promoter of peace, as “our human family faces numerous challenges, not to mention the scourge of war.”

“I invoke upon you, your family, and the beloved American people an abundance of divine blessings,” the pope said.

Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau

Canada’s outgoing prime minister, Justin Trudeau, shared his congratulations to Trump.

“Congratulations, President Trump. Canada and the U.S. have the world’s most successful economic partnership. We have the chance to work together again — to create more jobs and prosperity for both our nations,” he wrote on X.

U.K. Prime Minister Keir Starmer

Keir Starmer, the prime minister of the United Kingdom, also gave his regards to Trump.

“The special relationship between the U.K. and the U.S. will continue to flourish for years to come,” Starmer said in a video posted on X. “With President Trump’s long-standing affection and historical ties to the United Kingdom, I know that depth of friendship will continue.”

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy wished success to Trump and said he looks forward to “active and mutually beneficial cooperation” between the two countries.

“Today is a day of change and also a day of hope for the resolution of many problems, including global challenges,” he wrote on X. “We are stronger together, and we can provide greater security, stability, and economic growth to the world and our two nations.”

Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi

Narendra Modi, the prime minister of India, called Trump his “dear friend” while congratulating him on his inauguration.

“I look forward to working closely together once again, to benefit both our countries, and to shape a better future for the world,” Modi wrote on X. “Best wishes for a successful term ahead!”

President of the European Commission Ursula von der Leyen

Ursula von der Leyen, the president of the European Commission, said the EU “looks forward to working closely” with Trump.

“Together, our societies can achieve greater prosperity and strengthen their common security,” she wrote on X. “This is the enduring strength of the transatlantic partnership.”

King Charles III

Buckingham Palace confirmed to ABC News that King Charles III sent a personal message of congratulations to Trump on his inauguration, reflecting on the enduring special relationship between the U.K. and the U.S.

This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.

Copyright © 2025, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

Related Posts

China nearly triples nuclear arsenal since 2020, Pentagon report says
China nearly triples nuclear arsenal since 2020, Pentagon report says
Rainer Puster / EyeEm/Getty Images

(WASHINGTON) — China has nearly tripled its nuclear warhead arsenal since 2020, according to the Pentagon’s latest China military power report released Wednesday.

“DOD estimates the PRC has surpassed 600 operational nuclear warheads as of mid-2024,” a senior U.S. defense official told reporters this week.

In 2020, the Pentagon estimated China’s nuclear stockpile was in the low 200s.

“The PLA continues its rapid nuclear build up,” the official said, using an acronym for the People’s Liberation Army, adding that China is expected to exceed 1,000 warheads by 2030.

China is also diversifying the kinds of nuclear weapons it’s building, the official said.

“When you look at what they’re trying to build here, it’s a diversified nuclear force that would be comprised of systems ranging from low-yield precision strike missiles all the way up to ICBMs, with different options at basically every rung on the escalation ladder, which is a lot different than what they’ve relied on traditionally,” the official said.

China’s budding nuclear arsenal, still dwarfed by those of the U.S. and Russia, is just one part of a broader strategy to build its influence on the global stage, the official said.

“The PRC seeks to amass national power to achieve what Xi Jinping has referred to as the great rejuvenation of the Chinese nation by 2049 and to revise the international order in support of the PRC system of governments and its national interests,” the official said.

Despite economic and corruption-related setbacks, China’s military is making steady progress in modernizing its non-nuclear capabilities as well, according to the official.

“They also are showing some interest in developing a new conventional ICBM that could strike Hawaii, Alaska and the continental United States. And I think this is in part to address what they’ve seen as a long-standing asymmetry in the U.S.’s ability to conduct conventional strikes against the PRC, and for many decades, their inability to reach out and strike the U.S. territory with anything other than nuclear and ballistic missiles,” the official said.

Beijing has become ever more willing to use military coercion to help achieve its aims, according to the DOD report.

“Throughout 2023, the PRC escalated tensions with the Philippines in the South China Sea by ramming and boarding vessels en route to supply Second Thomas Shoal. The PRC also amplified its diplomatic, political and military pressure against Taiwan in 2023 and into this year,” the senior defense official said.

But the People’s Liberation Army has identified some of its own shortcomings, including with the strength of its leaders, according to the report.

“The PLA to continues to highlight what they refer to as the ‘five incapables,’ which is a PLA slogan asserting that some PLA commanders are incapable of judging situations, understanding higher authorities’ intentions, making operational decisions, deploying forces or managing unexpected situations,” the defense official said.

Despite several soft spots, the U.S. lists China as the Defense Department’s No. 1 “pacing challenge.”

“Our National Security Strategy identifies the PRC as the only competitor with the intent, and increasingly, the capability, to reshape the international order,” the official said.

Copyright © 2024, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

Hanna Katzir, Israeli hostage survivor who spent 49 days in captivity, has died
Hanna Katzir, Israeli hostage survivor who spent 49 days in captivity, has died
Creative Touch Imaging Ltd./NurPhoto via Getty Images

(JERUSALEM) — Hanna Katzir, an Israeli hostage survivor who was released last year after 49 days of captivity in Gaza, has died, officials said.

Katzir, 78, struggled with a “complex medical condition” for “many months” after she was released, Kibbutz Nir Oz said in a statement.

During Hamas’ surprise terror attack on Israel on Oct. 7, 2023, Katzir was kidnapped from her home and her husband, Rami, was killed in their safe room at Kibbutz Nir Oz, the Hostages and Missing Families Forum Headquarters said.

The couple’s son, Elad, was kidnapped and later killed in captivity, the Hostages Families Forum said. His body has since been returned to Israel.

Hanna Katzir spent 49 days as a hostage before she was released.

“Mom was a woman, wife, and devoted mother who was all about love. Her heart could not withstand the terrible suffering since October 7th,” her daughter, Carmit Palty Katzir, said in a statement.

There are 100 hostages remaining in Gaza, many of whom are feared dead.

“Each day in captivity endangers the lives of our loved ones,” Carmit Palty Katzir said. “A comprehensive agreement for the return of our 100 brothers and sisters must move forward.”

Hanna Katzir’s funeral will take place at Kibbutz Nir Oz on Tuesday.

Copyright © 2024, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

World ‘surprised’ by how quickly Assad’s Syria collapsed, Austin says
World ‘surprised’ by how quickly Assad’s Syria collapsed, Austin says
Ozan Kose via Getty Images

(LONDON) — U.S. Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin said Monday that the international community was “surprised to see that the opposition forces moved as quickly as they did” in Syria as President Bashar Assad’s government collapsed in the face of a surprise rebel offensive.

“Everybody expected to see a much more stiff resistance from Assad’s forces,” Austin said while in Japan, during what is expected to be his last trip to the Indo-Pacific region as defense secretary.

The speed of developments, he added, “was surprising, I think, to most everybody in the international community.”

Damascus’ fall to rebel forces on Sunday marked “a moment of historic opportunity for the long-suffering people of Syria to build a better future for their country,” President Joe Biden said in a post to X, adding, “It is also a moment of risk and uncertainty.”

U.S. forces are already moving to suppress any hint of an ISIS resurgence in central and eastern Syria, where hundreds of American personnel have been active for several years alongside Kurdish forces to defeat the remnants of the jihadist group.

U.S. forces launched 75 strikes on ISIS targets in central Syria on Sunday to “disrupt, degrade and defeat” the group, the head of the U.S. Central Command said in a statement.

Austin said the strikes were designed “to keep the pressure on ISIS.”

“As this unfolds, there’s a potential that elements in the area, such as ISIS, could try to take advantage of this opportunity and regain capability,” he explained.

“We’ve been tracking ISIS as a part of our ‘Defeat ISIS’ campaign for some time, as you know, and we’ve seen cells trying to strengthen and develop additional capability out in the Vidalia Desert and those strikes were focused on those cells,” Austin said.

U.S. forces are “still evaluating the results, but I think that we’re going to find that we’ve been pretty successful,” Austin said.

 

Copyright © 2024, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.