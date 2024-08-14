Trump is running against Harris, but he can’t seem to stop attacking Biden

Trump is running against Harris, but he can’t seem to stop attacking Biden
Joe Raedle/Getty Images

(WASHINGTON) — Despite a new Democratic opponent who entered the race some three weeks ago, former President Donald Trump appears to be still focused on the man no longer in the race — President Joe Biden.

Ever since Vice President Kamala Harris took over the top of the Democratic ticket, the Trump campaign and his allies have attempted to turn their focus toward the new Democratic rival — but on the campaign trail so far, Trump has kept up attacks on the current president as he struggles to define Harris.

At campaign rallies and during interviews, Trump has characterized Biden exiting the race as a “coup” even though Democrats rallied around the newly minted ticket and largely haven’t pushed back on the sudden change in presidential candidates. Most recently, he brought it up during his conversation with tech mogul Elon Musk on X Monday night.

“We have somebody that hasn’t received one vote for president and she’s running,” Trump said during a news conference in Mar-a-Lago last week.

He also falsely claimed that Democrats would have invoked the 25th Amendment if Biden didn’t step down willingly. The 25th Amendment says that the vice president replaces the president if they die in office or resign, or if members of the president’s Cabinet decide the president is unable to fulfill the duties of the office. Some members of Trump’s own Cabinet and his allies discussed invoking the 25th Amendment after the attacks at the U.S. Capitol on Jan. 6, 2021.

And even as he says he finds Harris to be an easier rival, Trump has repeatedly pushed baseless claims about the possibility of Harris being replaced, saying that Biden could make a “comeback” or that the Democratic Party could replace Harris with another candidate.

So far on the campaign trail, many of Trump’s attacks on Harris have centered on his old lines of attack against Biden and painting her as “worse” than the sitting president, including calling her “more radical” than Biden.

As he attacks both Biden and Harris, Trump insists that he hasn’t recalibrated his campaign to focus solely on Harris, saying, “It’s the same policies: open borders, weak on crime.”

In a direct attack against Harris, Trump has repeated the false claim that Harris was appointed “border czar,” a label that has stuck with the vice president since Biden tasked her with leading diplomatic talks to address the root causes of migration from El Salvador, Honduras and Guatemala.

Trump has also attacked her for supporting a ban on fracking, single-payer healthcare such as “Medicare for All,” inflation and the economy.

In addition to her record as vice president, the Trump campaign has tried to differentiate themselves from Harris, scrutinizing her over the lack of media appearances since becoming the nominee.

“Kamala refuses to do interviews because her team realizes she is unable to answer questions, much like Biden was not able to answer questions, but for different reasons,” Trump wrote in a social media post.

The Trump campaign stresses that in the more than 20 days since Harris has become the nominee, she has not yet had media availability.

By contrast, in the past week, Trump held the news conference in Palm Beach, Florida, and his running mate Sen. JD Vance spoke to the press daily during a battleground blitz mirroring Harris’ trip with her running mate, Minnesota Gov. Tim Walz.

Copyright © 2024, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

Related Posts

After Harris selected Walz as running mate, a look at the 2 men who came closest to being picked
After Harris selected Walz as running mate, a look at the 2 men who came closest to being picked
Andrew Harnik/Getty Images

(WASHINGTON) — When Gov. Josh Shapiro took the stage ahead of the newly minted Democratic ticket of Vice President Kamala Harris and Minnesota Gov. Tim Walz on Tuesday night in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, he told the crowd — made up of thousands of his constituents — how much he enjoyed being their governor.

“I want you to know, every single day, I go to work for you,” he said to loud cheers.

Shapiro, who had been informed hours earlier he would not be Harris’ running mate, expressed the same sentiment in an earlier post on X after Harris announced her selection of Walz.

Indeed, Shapiro — whose strong popularity in a critical swing state made him an instant front-runner to join the Harris ticket — had concerns about leaving his role as governor, which he assumed just last year, a person familiar with the vetting process told ABC News.

The person cited Shapiro’s “love” of the job and, notably, of being in an executive role, suggesting that playing second fiddle to Harris may not have been a good fit.

In a condensed vetting process to find Harris’ running mate, in which the vice president’s team looked into roughly a dozen candidates, just three ended up holding in-person meetings with Harris and her team Sunday in Washington, D.C.: Walz, Shapiro and Arizona Sen. Mark Kelly.

Kelly met with Harris for roughly an hour and “walked out of it feeling really good,” a person with knowledge of his vetting process told ABC News, though Harris quickly appeared to narrow her options to Walz and Shapiro by Sunday night.

The near immediate emergence of Kelly’s name as a possible running mate surprised his team, and the opportunity “fell out of the sky” for a former astronaut who had not run for elected office until 2019, the person said, adding that Kelly was “playing with house money.”

That’s not to say the senator appreciated being passed over.

“He’s a very competitive guy,” a person who knows Kelly well, but hasn’t spoken to him in recent days, told ABC News.

“He doesn’t like losing.”

During the two-week sprint to find Harris’ running mate, the final vice presidential hopefuls received praise from Democratic strategists and elected officials — but each endured negative headlines.

Shapiro received the brunt of negative attention when progressives attacked him relentlessly for what they perceived to be a lack of empathy toward pro-Palestinian campus protestors this spring. Shapiro, who is Jewish, encouraged University of Pennsylvania officials to disband a pro-Palestinian encampment this spring, though he has also been critical of Israel, calling Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu “one of the worst leaders of our time.”

The governor was also challenged over his support for school vouchers and a nearly $300,000 settlement his administration entered into to resolve a sexual assault complaint against an ex-aide, who thereafter resigned.

Copyright © 2024, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

Bill Nye says record-breaking extreme heat ‘a taste of the normal of the future’
Bill Nye says record-breaking extreme heat ‘a taste of the normal of the future’
ABC News

(WASHINGTON) — After a week of record-breaking extreme heat across the nation, science educator Bill Nye told “This Week” co-anchor Martha Raddatz that the extreme heat and flooding making headlines is “a taste of the new normal.”

“The latest research is that there’s not a turning point or a tipping point or a knee in the curve. It’s just gonna get hotter and hotter and worse and worse and more and more extreme,” Nye said Sunday. “So this is a taste of the normal of the future, unless we humankind get to work and address it.”

More than 100 million Americans across 27 states are under heat alerts Sunday from coast to coast, including two of the nation’s largest cities, New York and Los Angeles.

Extreme heat is the leading cause of weather-related fatalities, according to the National Weather Service.

Research has shown that extreme heat waves like these have been amplified due to human-induced climate change, which has increased the intensity, frequency and length of many naturally occurring weather events.

The average number of heat waves that major U.S. cities experience each year has doubled since the 1980s, according to the federal government’s fifth National Climate Assessment.

“Our [ABC News Chief Meteorologist and Chief Climate Correspondent] Ginger Zee talks about climate change a lot, global warming,” Raddatz told Nye. “What do we need to do right now, in your view?”

“The first thing is talk about climate change,” Nye said. “If we were talking with our families and friends and people we vote for about climate change, we’d be much more inclined to do something about it.”

“And then the other thing I always say is vote,” he added. “We have a situation right now here in the United States where one side, one political party isn’t acknowledging the problem, let alone coming up with a plan to do something about it. Furthermore, the other side is kowtowing — is doing what the fossil fuel industry wants to do.”

A recent Quinnipiac poll found that only 4% of registered voters consider climate change the most urgent issue facing the country today.

Democrats and Republicans have also grown further apart on climate change and environmental issues in recent years, according to data from the Pew Research Center.

Some Republicans, including former President Donald Trump, have repeatedly called climate change a “hoax.” Trump has said that, if elected in November, he would roll back many of the Biden administration’s climate policies.

“If you meet with people who don’t believe in climate change, don’t believe in global warming — and there are a lot of them — what do you say to them? What do you say to them to convince them?” Raddatz asked Nye.

“If I could convince people in one sitting that would be fabulous, but that is proven quite difficult,” Nye said. “The problem we have in climate change is we don’t have a 9/11 or a Pearl Harbor. It’s slow motion.”

Meanwhile, some environmental activist groups, like the Sunrise Movement, have long been calling on Biden to declare a national climate emergency and take what they consider to be more aggressive action to combat climate change in the U.S.

Raddatz asked Nye about the push for a national climate emergency on Sunday, saying, “Some advocates are pushing for President Biden to declare a national climate emergency. Is that something that he should do, in your view?”

“I don’t know how well that would work,” Nye said. “People who are already inclined to dismiss what he says will just be that much more dismissive, perhaps. What we want to do is get everybody to work together to acknowledge that we have this problem. And I, as I say, I strongly believe that the United States has to lead the world.”

Nye explained that part of his work has been pointing out that humans are causing climate change.

“We’re doing it because we’ve created this wonderful quality of life for so many people by burning ancient carbon — ancient swamps — coal, oil, gas. We just got to stop doing that,” he said. “And so there are many alternative sources of energy, but we have to work together to share it. And I’m talking about transmission lines and energy storage, as well as developing more efficient renewable sources at the same time.”

ABC News’ Kenton Gewecke and Dan Peck contributed to this report.

Copyright © 2024, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

Harris to hold rally in Georgia as campaign continues to make battleground state push
Harris to hold rally in Georgia as campaign continues to make battleground state push
Vice President Kamala Harris speaks during The Rocket Foundation Summit on Gun Violence Prevention at The Carter Presidential Center on June 18, 2024 in Atlanta, Georgia. (Julia Beverly/Getty Images)

(WASHINGTON) — Vice President Kamala Harris is holding a rally in Atlanta on Tuesday, marking her 15th trip to Georgia since taking office and her first trip to the battleground state since launching her own presidential bid.

On a call with reporters ahead of her trip, Harris’ campaign said Georgia, a formerly red state that voted blue in the last presidential election, is still “in play.”

“The vice president is energizing and mobilizing our base,” said Dan Kanninen, the campaign’s battleground states director. “Having a candidate who can mobilize our key Biden-Harris coalition, talking about the issues that resonate with Georgians … make that state in play.”

Since President Joe Biden announced earlier this month that he was leaving the 2024 race, Harris has secured commitments from enough delegates to become the presumptive nominee if they all honor their commitment when voting, according to ABC News reporting.

The trip comes as the campaign reported raising $200 million in less than a week since Biden dropped his reelection bid and endorsed Harris. The campaign is also boasting 170,000 new volunteers who have signed up to back Harris. This past weekend to commemorate the 100-day mark from November’s election, the campaign hosted 2,300 events across the battleground states with more than 29,000 volunteers participating.

Harris — who will be introduced by a graduate of Morehouse College, a historically Black university — will be joined by Sens. Jon Ossoff and Raphael Warnock as well as former Rep. Stacey Abrams along with several other special guests. One of those special guests will rapper Megan Thee Stallion, who is expected to give a special performance at the rally, a source confirmed to ABC News.

Harris’ remarks at the rally will follow a meeting with local reproductive rights leaders and activists.

Georgia played a crucial role in Biden’s 2020 victory, going blue for the first time since 1992 due, in significant part, to organizing efforts from Abrams, who spent years spearheading get-out-the-vote efforts in Black communities. Harris’ campaign will be looking to replicate success in Georgia by shoring up support among Black voters, a key group of voters that both Harris and former President Donald Trump will work to connect with as the November election approaches.

Biden only won the state by some 12,000 votes in 2020, a win heavily contested by Trump, who is currently in the midst of an election interference case in the state. Trump hasn’t held a campaign event in Georgia since his debate with Biden in June.

Kanninen said although the Harris campaign has achieved an impressive fundraising haul in a short amount of time, they are not getting “comfortable.”

“I continue to be very clear with our partners and with our own staff. This campaign will not get comfortable. We jumped in with just 100 days ago against an opponent who has shown he’s willing to do anything to win,” said Kannien. “This is going to be an incredibly close race just like it was in 2020. But just like four years ago, we are going to win this thing.”

The Harris campaign told reporters they expect the state to be just as “competitive” this election, claiming that their infrastructure in the state gives them an advantage.

“We expect it to be as close as competitive this year,” said Communications Director Michael Tyler. “That’s why we have the team and the operation in place to make sure that we can turn out every single Harris voter in the state of Georgia.”

According to the campaign, they have more than 170 coordinated staff and 24 offices across the state with three of those opening this past weekend. The Trump campaign only recently opened its first campaign office in the state in June.

“We’re making these investments across the entire map because the data is clear. We have multiple pathways to 270 electoral votes,” said Kanninen. “The vice president is strong in both the blue wall and in the Sun Belt and we are running hard in both.”

Copyright © 2024, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.