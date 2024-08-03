Trump is wrong about immigrants taking ‘Black jobs,’ economists say

Scott Olson/Getty Images

(WASHINGTON) — Former President Donald Trump this week voiced an alarming claim about the alleged threat that immigrants pose to Black workers.

“Coming from the border are millions and millions of people who happen to be taking Black jobs,” Trump said at a gathering of the National Association of Black Journalists in Chicago. “They’re taking the employment from Black people.”

Trump has delivered the same dire warning about an immigrant threat to Black employment on multiple occasions throughout the 2024 campaign, including at a debate with President Joe Biden in June.

Economists who spoke to ABC News dismissed the claim as false. In fact, they said, a tight job market in recent years delivered record-low Black unemployment and spurred rapid wage gains.

“The claim is absolutely not true,” Valerie Wilson, the director of a program on race, ethnicity and the economy at the left-leaning Economic Policy Institute Action, told ABC News.

In a statement to ABC News, the Trump campaign claimed that undocumented immigrants pose a threat to Black employment.

“Illegal immigration disproportionally affects Black workers, including other minority workers, and we need to do everything to protect them from their jobs from being taken away,” Trump campaign spokesperson Steven Cheung said.

Cheung noted that the the current Black unemployment rate of 6.3% is higher than its lowest level under Trump of 5.3%. Inflation-adjusted weekly earnings for Black workers currently stand lower than they did at their high point under Trump, Cheung added.

“That is why President Trump has promised the largest deportation operation in American history since President Dwight D. Eisenhower. Kamala Harris will give amnesty and citizenship to all 15 million illegal aliens and make permanent the assault on Black American jobs,” Cheung added.

The all-time lowest figure for Black unemployment recorded in a single month registered at 4.8% in April 2023 during Biden’s term. Last year, the average Black unemployment rate stood at 5.5%, setting a record for the lowest figure over a calendar year, U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics data shows.

To be sure, the unemployment rate stood much higher than the 3.3% unemployment rate among white workers in 2023. Historically, the Black unemployment rate has clocked in roughly twice as high as that of white people, due in large part to continued racial discrimination among employers, economists previously told ABC News.

Another key metric has shown robust job gains among Black workers. Last year, the share of job holders between the ages of 25 to 54 — known as the “prime age” for workers — reached an all-time high of nearly 78% among Black people, the Economic Policy Institute found. That statistic helps correct for issues such as aging or higher education that can skew unemployment statistics.

“The bottom line is immigrants aren’t pushing out Black workers,” Christian Weller, a professor of public policy at the University of Massachusetts at Boston who studies racial disparities in employment, told ABC News.

“It isn’t particularly surprising,” Weller added. That’s because immigrants act not only as workers but also as consumers, helping fuel demand for goods and services, which in turn propels economic activity and drives up hiring, he said.

The economy has grown at a solid pace in recent years, defying fears among some observers of a potential slowdown. Gross domestic product expanded much faster than expected over three months ending in June, U.S. Commerce Department data last week showed.

In June, a budget outlook released by the nonpartisan Congressional Budget Office said immigration would account for a sizable share of U.S. economic growth over the coming decade. In all, the U.S. GDP will rise nearly $9 trillion higher than it would otherwise due to an anticipated influx of immigrants, the CBO found.

“At the heart of this question is not just that these are people who are filling jobs that need to be filled, but they are also paying taxes, raising their families, and spending in the neighborhoods and communist in which they live,” Michelle Holder, a labor economist at John Jay College of Criminal Justice, told ABC News.

When speaking about the issue this week, Trump falsely characterized immigrants as a threat to “Black jobs.” That phrase “Black jobs,” which Trump used previously, drew condemnation from some economists.

Holder, who is also Black, said the term invokes a period of U.S. history that predates anti-discrimination laws, when some job listings explicitly described jobs as available only to Black applicants.

“I get a visceral reaction because there was a time in this country when there was work considered only suitable for Black people,” Holder said.

When asked about the phrase on Wednesday at the gathering of the National Association of Black Journalists, Trump said: “A Black job is anybody that has a job. That’s what it is.”

Wilson, of Economic Policy Institute Action, also criticized the phrase, in part because it fails to acknowledge the issue of “occupational segregation,” in which employers tend to place Black workers in low-wage positions rather than high-wage ones. The U.S., she added, has made progress in addressing that trend in recent years, though it remains an impediment for wage gains among Black workers.

“It’s just a very poor choice of words in terms of trying to say anything about the labor market, and it’s a poor choice of words in particular because it’s offensive,” said Wilson, who is Black.

“It totally ignores the facts about the current economy and the improvement that we’ve seen over the last four years,” Wilson added.

Karl Tapales/Getty Images

(NEW YORK) — AT&T has announced that the company believes a hacker stole records of calls and texts from nearly all of AT&T’s wireless customers, according to a financial filing from the company.

“The data does not contain the content of calls or texts, personal information such as Social Security numbers, dates of birth, or other personally identifiable information,” AT&T said in their statement released early Friday morning. “These records identify the telephone numbers with which an AT&T or MVNO wireless number interacted during these periods, including telephone numbers of AT&T wireline customers and customers of other carriers, counts of those interactions, and aggregate call duration for a day or month.”

AT&T says it has taken “additional cybersecurity measures” in response to this incident including closing off the point of unlawful access.

AT&T confirmed that it will provide notice to its current and former impacted customers.

“AT&T is working with law enforcement in its efforts to arrest those involved in the incident,” the company said. “Based on information available to AT&T, it understands that at least one person has been apprehended. As of the date of this filing, AT&T does not believe that the data is publicly available.”

AT&T says the incident has not had a “material impact on AT&T’s operations,” and AT&T does not believe that the incident is “reasonably likely to materially impact AT&T’s financial condition or results of operations.”

This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.

Brandon Bell/Getty Images

(NEW YORK) — An outage caused by a software update distributed by cybersecurity firm CrowdStrike triggered a wave of flight cancellations at several major U.S. airlines – but the disruption was most severe and prolonged at Delta Airlines.

In all, the carrier canceled more than 2,500 flights over a period that stretched from last Friday, when the outage began, into the middle of this week.

The U.S. Department of Transportation opened an investigation into Delta this week over its uniquely severe flight disruptions.

“All airline passengers have the right to be treated fairly,” Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg said on Tuesday in a post on X.

In a statement on Tuesday, Delta said it is fully cooperating with the investigation. “Across our operation, Delta teams are working tirelessly to care for and make it right for customers impacted by delays and cancellations as we work to restore the reliable, on-time service they have come to expect from Delta,” the company said.

The company also issued an apology on Wednesday for the outage-related problems.

“Please accept our sincere apologies for the disruption to your recent travel plans caused by a vendor technology outage affecting airlines and companies worldwide,” the airline said in a statement.

“It’s a surprise that a multi-billion-dollar corporation like Delta would allow this to happen,” Henry Harteveldt, a travel industry analyst at Atmosphere Research Group, told ABC News.

“I’m hopeful that the worst is behind us now. While we can breathe a sigh of relief, I think a lot of people are understandably nervous about flying Delta,” Harteveldt added.

Delta did not immediately respond to an ABC News request for comment.

Airline and cybersecurity experts spoke to ABC News about what made the CrowdStrike outage so disruptive, and why it took days for Delta to resume normal service.

What made the CrowdStrike outage so disruptive for Delta

The CrowdStrike outage was so impactful because of the severity of the IT failure and the scale of its reach within the internal operating systems at Delta, experts told ABC News.

“For a company such as Delta, they rely on countless partner services for everything from scheduling pilots and planes to providing meal service and snacks to allowing customers to select their seats,” David Bader, a professor of cybersecurity and the director of the Institute of Data Science at the New Jersey Institute of Technology, told ABC News.

“The CrowdStrike bug disrupted many of those critical services that keep the airline running at full capacity,” Bader added.

Mark Lanterman, the chief technology officer at the cybersecurity firm Computer Forensic Services, said the outage resulted from a faulty software update initiated by CrowdStrike. The resulting computer bug interrupted core services because of the degree to which CrowdStrike pervades the Delta operating systems, he added.

“The CrowdStrike update is deep inside the operating system. When that was installed, there was bad code inside of this update. And when Windows came across the bad code, it panicked and it crashed,” Lanterman said.

The outage, which affected CrowdStrike clients that use Windows operating systems, disrupted a critical system that ensures each flight has a full crew, Delta said in a statement on Monday.

“Upward of half of Delta’s IT systems worldwide are Windows based,” Delta said.

Why did it take days for Delta to resume normal service?

The reason for the prolonged recovery from the outage was because the CrowdStrike update disruption required a manual fix at each individual computer system, experts told ABC News. While each fix can be completed in no more than 10 minutes, the vast number of Delta’s digital terminals required significant manpower to address, expert said.

“This isn’t a fix that could be done automatically; IT resources can’t just sit at a computer and push out an update and everything is fixed,” Lanterman said. “It took so long because Delta has a lot of computers and likely they have limited IT resources to go from computer to computer.”

In a statement on Tuesday, the airline acknowledged the challenge posed by the manual fix requirement.

“The CrowdStrike error required Delta’s IT teams to manually repair and reboot each of the affected systems, with additional time then needed for applications to synchronize and start communicating with each other,” Delta said.

Craig Hastings/Getty Images

(NEW YORK) — There’s still plenty of time to plan more fun in the sun summer getaways, but if you haven’t yet booked travel for shoulder season — or winter holidays — experts are sharing why now may be the sweet spot time of year to scope out savings.

What is shoulder season? How to save on travel during off-peak months

Jesse Neugarten, founder and CEO of Dollar Flight Club, understands the importance of finding the best offers on airfare and told Good Morning America that travelers can find “significant savings” during shoulder season.

“It refers to the periods between peak and off-peak travel times when destinations are less crowded and travel costs are generally lower,” she said.

The upcoming shoulder season in Europe, for example, during early autumn — September to October — “offers favorable weather without the high prices and large crowds of peak season,” she said.

“Traveling during shoulder season allows you to take advantage of reduced airfare and accommodation rates due to decreased demand, leaving more money in your wallet,” Neugarten explained.

Her company has sent out deal alerts on both domestic and international travel during this time period “such as round-trip flights to Europe for under $400 and within the U.S. for as low as $250.”

Neugarten added that “prices are on average 15% cheaper when looking at U.S. to Europe routes during the off season, but can be up to 25% cheaper on particular routes.”

“Additionally, some regions experience a brief shoulder season in January, following the holiday season,” she said. “As tourists head home, hotels and airlines often reduce prices, encouraging travelers to take advantage of quieter winter getaways.”

Fellow industry expert Daniel Green echoed her sentiments, adding that travel dates set just after the very end of summer typically come with price drops, since hotels and airlines alike “can’t guarantee that the weather will be what you expect,” depending on the destination.

Green, the co-founder and chief technology officer at Faye Travel Insurance, told GMA to think of it “like booking a ski vacation the day the slopes are due to open, even though it may not be snowing yet.”

“Because you’re taking that risk that your ski vacation will be spent entirely in the lodge — or your beach vacation might be spent under the wrong type of umbrella — there’s less demand for flights and accommodation, so you can save,” he said.

Like many in the space, Green also encouraged people to utilize tools like Google Flights, which he said “will often show you the price for an entire month, so you can easily see if the week before you intended to fly is half the price.”

Save on travel by booking now for the opposite season

Scott Keyes, another proponent of tracking flight prices, has regularly emphasized the importance of booking trips for the opposite season if you want to save on airfare. He previously told Good Morning America about the “Goldilocks window,” which is the ideal time to book a flight because “it’s not too early or too late” for the price to be just right.

“If you book 11 months in advance, you don’t see many cheap flights, but also, if you wait until a week or two before, your likelihood of a cheap flight at that point is gonna be very low,” the Going.com founder said.

Tips for booking cheap flights for winter during summer

Neugarten’s first suggestion is to start early: “Begin your search several months in advance to catch early bird deals. We recommend at least three months prior.”

Next, be flexible. “Flexibility with travel dates and destinations increases your chances of finding cheaper flights,” she said. “Keep an open mind for new places you haven’t explored yet.”

Like Green and Keyes, Neugarten said travelers should “sign up for free fare alerts,” whether it’s with her company or by utilizing tools like Google Flights and Hopper “to receive insights on optimal booking times and notifications of price drops.”

“Consider nearby airports — sometimes flying into or out of a nearby airport can be significantly cheaper,” Neugarten said. “Don’t be afraid to drive a little further to a different airport. You might save hundreds on the flight.”

Once you’re ready to book, she suggested going directly through the airline, because carriers “occasionally offer exclusive deals on their websites that are not available through third-party booking sites.”

“Also, make sure to keep an eye on points and miles deals during shoulder season,” she added.

What’s the 21-day rule for airfare bookings?

Keyes also reminded travelers to follow his golden rule of air travel, back-timing when to book based on your departure date in order to align with an airline’s “advanced purchase requirement,” found in the fine print of the fare terms and conditions.

“Pull up a calendar and circle 21 days before your travel date,” he said. “That needs to be your sort of drop-dead date to get your flights booked by.”

