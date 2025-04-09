Trump moves full steam ahead on politically risky tariffs despite market tumult

(WASHINGTON) — After days of market tumult, President Donald Trump on Wednesday makes good on his long-sought goal of imposing aggressive tariffs against dozens of U.S. trading partners.

But his gamble comes with major political risks for his legacy amid mounting concerns from Republicans and business leaders that’s he’s making a mistake by going too far in exacting economic retaliation.

Chief among his new trade moves is a hefty 104% tariff rate on China, which was set to go into effect with the rest at 12:01 a.m. on Wednesday.

Trump has painted what he calls “reciprocal” tariffs as retribution for a grievance he’s held for “35 years” — that the U.S. is being “ripped off” by trade imbalances.

“Nobody but me would do this,” he said in the Oval Office on Monday. “You know it would be nice to serve a nice, easy term. But we have an opportunity to change the fabric of our country. We have an opportunity to reset the table on trade.”

On Tuesday night, on the eve of realizing what he’s said he considers one of his crowning political achievements, he boasted in freewheeling remarks to congressional Republicans, “I know what the hell I’m doing. I’m telling you, these countries are calling us up kissing my ass. They are. They are dying to make a deal.”

“Many countries have ripped us off left and right. But now it’s our turn to do the ripping,” he continued.

By doing so, he’s moving full steam ahead on a campaign promise that turned real on April 2 in a flashy event in the White House Rose Garden — a move prompting economic and political backlash.

U.S. markets experienced their worst week since the coronavirus pandemic, with trillions lost in retirement and college savings accounts in just 48 hours after Trump’s tariff announcement. Looking ahead at potential future fallout, economists increased their odds of a recession this year.

Stocks rallied early Tuesday amid optimism on the administration beginning negotiations with various countries, but turned back into red territory before day’s end as the world braced for the additional Trump tariffs soon being put in place.

China — the world’s second-largest economy behind the U.S. — says it’s ready to “fight to the end” on Trump’s tariffs.

Up on Capitol Hill, some Republicans started to express increasing anxiety about the president’s approach.

“Whose throat do I get to choke if this proves to be wrong?” Sen. Thom Tillis, a North Carolina Republican, pointedly asked U.S. Trade Representative Jamieson Greer as he testified before the Senate Finance Committee on Trump’s agenda.

Tillis and other GOP members of the panel joined Democrats in questioning why the administration’s refused to consider exemptions on certain goods critical to American industries, such as farming and garment manufacturing.

“I’m somewhat disappointed to hear that exclusions of some of these things are being ruled out at this point in time,” Sen. Ron Johnson, R-Wis., told Greer.

Greer defended Trump’s policies as he noticeably sidestepped questions from Democrats on how much “short-term pain” American consumers can expect to face from higher prices and inflation.

A Reuters/Ipsos poll published Tuesday found that a majority (57%) of American adults oppose Trump’s new tariffs.

“These measures are aimed squarely at achieving reciprocity and reducing our massive trade deficit to restore production in the United States,” Greer told lawmakers. Greer said Trump was “fixed in his purpose” on the issue when asked if he’d reverse course if inflation rose as a result.

The White House has said nearly 70 countries have reached out to Trump officials to talk about tariffs.

Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent told ABC News Chief White House Correspondent Mary Bruce on Tuesday morning that agreements with some big trading partners could happen “very quickly.”

But at the podium later that afternoon, White House press secretary Karoline Leavitt declined to provide any timeline for when Trump would like to see deals completed, only that he is moving at “Trump speed.”

“The president likes to get things done, but he’s very much focused on ensuring that these deals are good for the American worker, they are good for American manufacturing, and again, that they tackle these crippling deficits with these countries,” Leavitt said, adding that these will be “tailor-made” agreements for each nation rather than wholesale changes.

Stocks slump after Trump declines to rule out recession
Matteo Colombo/Getty Images

(NEW YORK) — U.S. stocks dropped in early trading on Monday, suffering widespread losses a day after President Donald Trump declined to rule out the possibility of a recession.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 515 points, or 1.2%; while the S&P 500 declined 1.4%. The tech-heavy Nasdaq plummeted nearly 2%.

Tesla, the electric carmaker led by Elon Musk, sank nearly 6%. United Airlines and Delta each fell more than 5.5%.

The selloff extended a drop-off from the previous week amid uncertainty stoked by Trump levying tariffs against Canada, Mexico and China, some of which were withdrawn or delayed. The S&P 500 recorded its worst week since September.

When asked about a potential recession in an interview broadcast on Sunday, Trump said tariffs imposed in recent days could bring about a “period of transition.”

“I hate to predict things like that,” Trump told Fox News in an interview taped on Thursday. “It takes a little time, but I think it should be great for us.”

In response to a question later on Sunday about his reluctance to rule out a recession, Trump said: “I tell you what, of course you hesitate. Who knows?”

Since Inauguration Day, the Dow Jones Industrial Average has fallen 2.5%. The S&P 500 has dropped 5% over that period, while the Nasdaq has plummeted 9%.

The market slowdown has coincided with some worse-than-expected overall economic performance.

A jobs report on Friday showed U.S. employers hired 151,000 workers last month, falling short of the expected 170,000 jobs added.

In February, a key gauge of consumer confidence registered its largest monthly drop since August 2021, the nonpartisan Conference Board said last month. The share of consumers who expect a recession within the next year surged to a nine-month high, the data showed.

Still, some measures of consumer sentiment improved. Consumers’ assessment of current business conditions moved higher, while an uptick in purchasing plans for a home extended a monthslong recovery.

Mortgage rates also have dropped for seven consecutive weeks, FreddieMac data showed. The average rate for a 30-year fixed mortgage stands at 6.63%, its lowest level since December.

This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.

US stocks sink in 1st trading after Trump’s tariffs announcement
Spencer Platt/Getty Images

(NEW YORK) — U.S. stocks plunged in early trading on Thursday, just hours after President Donald Trump’s sweeping tariffs announcement touched off threats of countermeasures from foreign leaders.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average plummeted 1,100 points, or 2.6%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq declined 4.3%.

The S&P 500 tumbled 3.3%, setting it on pace for its worst trading day in more than two years.

The selloff hammered shares of some major multinational corporations with supply chains abroad.

Nike plummeted 11%, while Apple fell nearly 8%. E-commerce giant Amazon slid 6%.

Shares fell for each of the other so-called “Magnificent Seven,” a group of large tech firms that helped drive stock market gains in recent years.

Meta, the parent company of Facebook and Instagram, dropped 7%. Chipmaker Nvidia slid 4.5%.

Tesla, the electric carmaker led by Trump-advisor Elon Musk, declined 4%.

Shares of U.S. retailers that depend largely on imported products also tumbled, with Dollar Tree down 11% and Five Below seeing 25% losses.

While Trump said the tariffs would free the U.S. from dependence on foreign goods, fears of a deepened international trade war appeared to influence the stock market reaction.

During the event at the White House on Wednesday, Trump unveiled a sweeping set of baseline tariffs on all trading partners and what he described as “kind reciprocal” tariffs on nations he claimed were the worst offenders in trade relations with the U.S.

“My fellow Americans, this is Liberation Day,” Trump said from the Rose Garden. “April 2, 2025, will forever be remembered as the day American industry was reborn, the day America’s destiny was reclaimed and the day that we began to make America wealthy again,” he said.

The president announced the measures would include a minimum baseline tariff of 10% on all trading partners and, further, more targeted punitive levies on certain countries, including China, the European Union and Taiwan.

Trump held up a chart with a list of nations and what the new U.S. tariffs against them will be.

At the top was China, which Trump said was set to be hit with a 34% tariff rate as he claimed it charged the United States 67%.

The 34% reciprocal rate for China is in addition to a previous 20% tariff Trump slapped on the nation — bringing the effective tariff rate on one of the U.S.’s biggest trading partners to 54% total.

While the longstanding effects of Trump’s newly minted tariffs stand to be seen, some experts told ABC News ahead of Wednesday that the measures could threaten economic growth and employment since duties slapped on imports risk increasing costs for businesses that rely on raw materials from abroad.

“If both businesses and consumers start to worry and pull back their spending, that is what can tip the U.S. over into a recession,” Kara Reynolds, an economist at American University, previously told ABC News.

Mark Zandi, chief economist at Moody’s Analytics, described the tariffs as “the fodder for an economic downturn.”

ABC News’ Max Zahn contributed to this report.

Black Monday to the COVID crash: Worst days in the history of the US stock market
Bettmann Archive via Getty Images

(NEW YORK) — As the world reels from tariffs instituted by the Trump administration, stock markets are widely in decline.

On Friday, U.S. stock saw the worst decline since the COVID-19 pandemic began in 2020. But the declines last week did not rank among the worst crashes in the history of the U.S. stock markets.

President Donald Trump said Sunday, “I don’t want anything to go down, but sometimes you have to take medicine to fix something and we have such a horrible — we have been treated so badly by other countries because we had stupid leadership that allowed this to happen.”

Here are the worst declines in the history of the Dow Jones Industrial Average by percentage:

5.) March 12, 2020 (-2,352.60, -9.99%)

Four days before the worst COVID-related drop in stocks, the Dow slid 9.99%. Blue chip stocks also dropped 7.79% — the 14th-worst all-time — on March 9, the first day of the COVID-induced drops.

4.) Oct. 29, 1929 (-30.57, -11.73%)

The stock market crash of October 1929 signaled the end of the “Roaring Twenties” and the beginning of the Great Depression. This was the second day of the big drop, known as “Black Tuesday,” which began one day earlier and occupies the next spot on this list.

3.) Oct. 28, 1929 (-38.33, -12.82%)

The first Black Monday in the history of the Dow Jones, investors’ fortunes were wiped out in a major wake-up call for people who thought the the good times would last forever.

2.) March 16, 2020 (-2,997.10, -12.93%)

Many Americans can recall the crash that happened as the world was shutting down over the COVID-19 pandemic. The worldwide shutdowns and disruptions to the global supply chain caused investors to bail.

1.) Oct. 19, 1987 (-508, -22.61%)

Black Monday, or the first contemporary global financial crisis according to the Federal Reserve, followed seven months of explosive growth on Wall Street. Stocks had climbed 44% over those months, according to the Fed, before the U.S. announced a larger-than-expected trade deficit. After moderate losses in the week before, the global markets tanked and Monday opened to panic from U.S. investors as well.

Note: The Dow Jones officially considers Dec. 12, 1914, the worst day in trading history, but economists agree 1987’s Black Monday was the worst. The stock market closed in July 1914 due to the start of World War I, and wouldn’t open again until Dec. 12, 1914. Even then, it was on a limited basis, with the official return to full trading on April 1, 1915. Technically, the Dow actually went up on Dec. 12, 1914, but a retroactive correction makes it look like it went down.

