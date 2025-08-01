Trump moves nuclear submarines in response to Russia’s ‘highly provocative’ statement

Andrew Harnik/Getty Images

(WASHINGTON) — President Donald Trump said on Friday he’s ordered two nuclear submarines to move in the “appropriate regions” in response to what he called “highly provocative statements” from the deputy chair of Russia’s security council, Dmitry Medvedev.

Trump announced the move in a post to his social media platform. He did not specify in the post exactly where the submarines would be going.

“Based on the highly provocative statements of the Former President of Russia, Dmitry Medvedev, who is now the Deputy Chairman of the Security Council of the Russian Federation, I have ordered two Nuclear Submarines to be positioned in the appropriate regions, just in case these foolish and inflammatory statements are more than just that,” Trump wrote.

“Words are very important, and can often lead to unintended consequences, I hope this will not be one of those instances,” he added.

Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth reposted Trump’s statement on X.

Medvedev has recently sounded off on social media on Trump’s deadline for Russia to come to a ceasefire agreement with Ukraine or face severe sanctions.

“Trump’s playing the ultimatum game with Russia: 50 days or 10… He should remember 2 things: 1. Russia isn’t Israel or even Iran. 2. Each new ultimatum is a threat and a step towards war. Not between Russia and Ukraine, but with his own country. Don’t go down the Sleepy Joe road!” Medvedev posted on X earlier this week.

Trump has expressed growing frustration with Russian President Vladimir Putin over the war in Ukraine. Russia launched a record 6,443 drones into Ukraine in July, ABC News reported.

On Monday, Trump announced he was moving up the timeline for Russia to make peace from 50 days to 10 days.

“I want to be generous, but we just don’t see any progress being made,” Trump said. “I’m not so interested in talking anymore.”

This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.

White House slams judges who ruled against Trump on tariffs
Jim Watson/AFP via Getty Images

(WASHINGTON) — The White House on Thursday lashed out at federal judges who have blocked President Donald Trump from being able to impose global tariffs — a key part of his second-term agenda.

Trump, who has a long history of going after judges whose rulings he disagrees with, as of Thursday afternoon had yet to weigh in on two courts deeming some of his tariffs as “unlawful.”

White House press secretary Karoline Leavitt, though, opened her briefing with a lengthy attack on the legal setbacks. She called it “judicial overreach” and called on the nation’s highest court to step in.

“These judges are threatening to undermine the credibility of the United States on the world stage,” Leavitt said. “The administration has already filed an emergency motion for a stay pending appeal and an immediate administrative stay to strike down this egregious decision. But ultimately, the Supreme Court must put an end to this for the sake of our Constitution and our country.”

The Court of International Trade on Wednesday struck down Trump’s global tariffs as “contrary to law.” A federal appeals court is temporarily delaying the ruling while the administration challenges the ruling, reinstating the policy for now.

The three-judge panel had found the International Emergency Economic Powers Act, which Trump leaned on to enact his tariffs, does not give him the “unlimited” power to impose the levies he has in recent months. They said it the authority for most tariffs rests with Congress, and Trump’s tariffs don’t constitute “unusual and extraordinary threat” that would allow him to act unilaterally.

Leavitt criticized the panel as “activist judges” despite its three members being appointed to the bench by three different presidents: Trump, Barack Obama and Ronald Reagan.

“The president’s rationale for imposing these powerful tariffs was legally sound and grounded in common sense,” she said. “President Trump correctly believes that America cannot function safely longterm if we are unable to scale advanced domestic manufacturing capacity, have our own secure, critical supply chains, and our defense industrial base is dependent on foreign adversaries.”

“Three judges of the U.S. Court of International Trade disagreed and brazenly abused their judicial power to usurp the authority of President Trump, to stop him from carrying out the mandate that the American people gave him,” she added.

Leavitt also touted the Republican-controlled Senate declining a bipartisan measure put forward to block Trump’s tariffs. That measure failed by the slimmest of margins in a 49-49 vote.

“Following Liberation Day, Congress firmly rejected an effort led by Senator Rand Paul and Democrats to terminate the president’s reciprocal tariffs. The courts should have no role here,” she argued.

When Trump announced his long-anticipated “Liberation Day” tariffs against nearly all U.S. trading partners in early April, he deemed chronic trade deficits a national emergency that “threatens our security and our very way of life.”

Since then, he’s often changed or delayed the tariff rates originally set out, often resulting in market turmoil. A 90-day pause on the higher, so-called “reciprocal” levies instituted so Trump could work on trade deals is set to expire in early July.

ABC News Senior Political Correspondent Rachel Scott asked the White House if its actively reviewing other methods to implement Trump’s tariff agenda in light of the court orders.

“The president’s trade policy will continue. We will comply with the court orders. But yes, the president has other legal authorities where he can implement tariffs,” Leavitt said.

“We can walk and chew gum at the same time,” Leavitt said.

ABC News’ Kelsey Walsh and Peter Charalambous contributed to this report.

Senate Democrats demand probe of Ed Martin’s pledge to ‘shame’ Trump’s opponents, other actions at DOJ
Craig Hudson For The Washington Post via Getty Images

(WASHINGTON) — Democrats on the Senate Judiciary Committee are pushing for an investigation into top Justice Department official Ed Martin over his stated plans to “shame” political opponents of President Donald Trump who he’s unable to charge criminally, as well as a host of other politically charged matters Martin has publicly pledged to pursue in his new position.

“I write to express my grave concern about Ed Martin’s stated intention to abuse his new roles as lead of the so-called “Weaponization Working Group” you constituted at the Department of Justice (DOJ) and as DOJ’s Pardon Attorney,” Sen. Dick Durbin, the ranking member of the Judiciary Committee, said in a letter transmitted to the Justice Department, which was first obtained by ABC News. “Following his disgraceful tenure as Interim U.S. Attorney for the District of Columbia, Mr. Martin apparently plans to continue his misconduct in his new roles at DOJ.”

The DOJ did not immediately respond to an ABC News request for comment on the letter.

Martin’s controversial tenure as the interim U.S. Attorney for Washington, D.C., in the opening months of Trump’s presidency thrust the office into turmoil and led several Senate Republicans to state publicly they wouldn’t support his permanent confirmation in the role.

But once the White House announced they were pulling Martin’s nomination, Trump said Martin would instead be appointed to several top positions working out of DOJ’s main headquarters — serving as an associate deputy attorney general, the U.S. pardon attorney and director of the so-called “Weaponization Working Group.”

Martin celebrated the news on his X account, posting ‘Eagle Unleashed,’ and in various interviews celebrated what he described as a mandate from Trump directly to target the alleged ‘weaponization’ of the department under the Biden administration.

“It’s classic Donald Trump, right? That somebody tries to block him and block his pick, and he decides to double down,” Martin told Breitbart News last month. “This is probably the greatest job I could ever envision.”

In a news conference announcing his departure from the D.C. U.S. Attorney’s Office, Martin confirmed he planned to launch a probe of last-minute pardons issued by former President Joe Biden just before he left office — and suggested that officials he’s unable to charge would instead be publicly “shamed.”

“There are some really bad actors, some people that did some really bad things to the American people,” Martin said. “And if they can be charged, we’ll charge them. But if they can’t be charged, we will name them … And in a culture that respects shame, they should be people that are shamed. And that’s a fact. That’s the way things work. And so that’s how I believe the job operates.”

The approach would directly conflict with longstanding DOJ policy that prohibits prosecutors from naming or disparaging individuals who they don’t intend to charge criminally.

When asked about that policy by ABC News during the news conference, Martin said he would “have to look at what the provision you’re referring to, to see — we want to square ourselves with doing the things correctly.”

The letter from Senate Democrats said Martin’s statements “are a brazen admission that Mr. Martin plans to systematically violate the Justice Manual’s prohibition on extrajudicial statements by shaming uncharged parties for nakedly partisan reasons. Weaponizing DOJ in this manner will further undermine the public’s trust in the department in irreparable ways.”

In his early days as pardon attorney, Martin said he advised the president in his pardon of former Virginia county sheriff Scott Jenkins, who had been sentenced to ten years in prison for a federal bribery conviction.

“No MAGA left behind,” Martin posted on X in response to the pardon.

Durbin’s letter further cited reports Martin has “personally advocated” fast-tracking pardons for members of the Proud Boys and Oath Keepers who were convicted of seditious conspiracy stemming from their roles leading up to the attack on the Capitol, after President Trump initially opted to commute their sentences in his sweeping clemency action for the nearly 1600 individuals charged in connection with Jan. 6.

Durbin’s letter requests Bondi provide a host of records related to Martin’s appointment and early days as head of the Weaponization Working Group and Pardon Attorney’s Office. It’s unclear whether DOJ will ultimately respond to Durbin’s demands given Democrats’ minority position on the committee.

Trump officially pardons reality TV stars Todd and Julie Chrisley
Trump officially pardons reality TV stars Todd and Julie Chrisley
Paul Archuleta/Getty Images

(WASHINGTON) — President Donald Trump officially pardoned reality TV stars Todd and Julie Chrisley on Wednesday.

The official word came a day after his communications adviser announced the president would pardon the pair, who are serving time for tax evasion and bank fraud.

Their daughter, Savannah Chrisley, posted an image on Instagram Wednesday afternoon appearing to show Trump signing and posing with the pardon. A White House official confirmed the pardon.

Savannah Chrisley had appealed to the Trump administration for pardons for her parents and spoke at the 2024 Republican National Convention. She said on Tuesday that Trump had called her to notify her that “he was signing paper pardon paperwork for both of my parents.”

“I will forever be grateful for President Trump, his administration and everyone along the way, all of my lawyers, the people who put in countless hours and effort and love for my family to make sure that my parents got home,” the 27-year-old said in a video on Instagram on Tuesday.

The couple, who became famous for their show “Chrisley Knows Best,” were sentenced in November 2022 to a combined 19 years in prison on charges including fraud and tax evasion. Todd Chrisley was sentenced to 12 years in prison and 16 months of probation while Julie Chrisley was ordered to serve seven years in prison and 16 months of probation.

The couple was also ordered to pay $17.8 million in restitution.

The charges against the Chrisleys stem from activity that occurred at least as early as 2007, when the couple allegedly provided false information to banks and fabricated bank statements when applying for and receiving million of dollars in loans, according to the U.S. Attorney’s Office. In 2014, two years after the alleged bank fraud scheme ended, the couple is accused of fabricating bank statements and a credit report that had “been physically cut and taped or glued together when applying for and obtaining a lease for a home in California.”

In their sentencing memo, prosecutors said the Chrisleys had engaged in a “fifteen-year fraud spree.”

“Chrisley Knows Best” premiered in 2014 and followed the lavish lifestyle of wealthy real estate developer Todd Chrisley and his family.

This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.

 

