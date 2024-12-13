Trump now says bringing down grocery prices, as he promised, will be ‘very hard’

Trump now says bringing down grocery prices, as he promised, will be 'very hard'
Jim Vondruska/Bloomberg via Getty Images

(WASHINGTON) — President-elect Donald Trump campaigned relentlessly on grocery prices in the 2024 race, vowing to bring down costs quickly for American families if given four more years in the White House.

But in an interview with Time in conjunction with being named the magazine’s “Person of the Year,” Trump now says doing that will be a “very hard” task.

Trump was asked if his presidency would be considered a “failure” if he didn’t deliver on his promise to slash Americans’ food bills.

“I don’t think so. Look, they got them up,” referring to the Biden-Harris administration. “I’d like to bring them down. It’s hard to bring things down once they’re up. You know, it’s very hard,” Trump said.

The president-elect then added he believed lower prices were possible through boosting energy production and solving supply chain issues.

“But I think that they will. I think that energy is going to bring them down. I think a better supply chain is going to bring them down. You know, the supply chain is still broken. It’s broken,” Trump said.

Just last week, Trump told NBC’s “Meet the Press” that he won the election because of immigration and the economy.

“I won on the border, and I won on groceries,” he told NBC’s Kristen Welker. “Very simple word, groceries. Like almost — you know, who uses the word? I started using the word — the groceries. When you buy apples, when you buy bacon, when you buy eggs, they would double and triple the price over a short period of time, and I won an election based on that. We’re going to bring those prices way down.”

Exit polls showed deep discontent with the economy was a big factor in driving voters to Trump.

Inflation spiked to more than 9% during the Biden-Harris administration, a 40-year high. Negative views on the economy plagued President Joe Biden and Vice President Kamala Harris, with the share of people saying they’ve gotten worse off under the current administration surpassing even Great Recession levels, according to exit poll analysis.

Inflation has since cooled to 2.7% as of November. The latest CPI report found some food items like rice, flour and bacon fell over the past year. But the cost of eggs skyrocketed because of an avian flu outbreak.

Trump said he will bring down prices through increasing American energy production, though domestic oil production under the Biden administration’s reached record levels, as well as through tariffs.

The latter proposal has sparked alarm from many economists, who warn consumers will ultimately be saddled with the effects of slapping taxes on imported goods.

Trump so far proposed high tariffs on China, Mexico and Canada. Mexico and Canada account for the United States’ first and third largest suppliers of agricultural products, according to the Departure of Agriculture.

Asked by NBC’s Welker if he could guarantee Americans won’t pay more because of tariffs, Trump demurred.

“I can’t guarantee anything. I can’t guarantee tomorrow,” he said before going on to claim that before the coronavirus pandemic he had the “greatest economy in the history of our country.”

House passes government funding bill that avoids shutdown, sends it to Senate
Tom Williams/CQ-Roll Call, Inc via Getty Images

(WASHINGTON) — The House voted Wednesday to pass a bill that funds the federal government until Dec. 20 and averts a government shutdown at the end of the month.

Once again, Democrats helped Republicans get the bill over the finish line, with all Democrats voting for the bill and 82 Republicans voting against it.

Speaker Mike Johnson’s push to pass a funding measure that included the SAVE Act — a bill that would have required proof of citizenship to vote — failed last week due to Democratic opposition and several Republican defections. Earlier Johnson had pulled it from the floor when it was clear he didn’t have the votes to get it passed.

Before the vote, House Minority Leader Hakeem Jeffries pointed out that it has been House Democrats that have helped Republicans avoid shutdowns during the current Congress.

“Can anyone name a single thing that extreme MAGA Republicans in the House have been able to do on their own to make life better for the American people? A single thing? Just one,” he asked. “Can the American people name a single thing that extreme MAGA Republicans have done to make their lives better? Zip, zero. So that is the track record that will be presented to the American people,” he said.

Former President Donald Trump had called on congressional Republicans to allow the government to shut down over the SAVE Act.

Johnson told ABC News, “I am not defying President Trump” when asked if the former president approved of the new solution to avoid a shutdown.

“I’ve spoken with him at great length, and he is very frustrated about the situation,” Johnson said at his weekly press conference on Tuesday. “His great concern is election security, and it is mine as well. It is all of ours.”

Johnson asserted Trump “understands the current dilemma” with House Republicans and said, “there’s no daylight between us.”

The White House and congressional Democrats all slammed Johnson’s attempt to tie the voter eligibility legislation to government funding, noting that it’s already illegal for noncitizens to vote in federal elections.

But the “clean” short-term measure to avert a shutdown was praised by Democratic leaders and the Biden administration.

Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer said the Senate would “immediately move” to pass the measure as soon as the House sends it over, and “if all goes well in the House, the Senate should be sending President Biden a bill before the end of today.

“Americans can breathe easy that because both sides have chosen bipartisanship, Congress is getting the job done,” Schumer said on the Senate floor. “We will keep the government open. We will prevent vital government services from needlessly coming to a halt. We will give appropriators more time to fully fund the government before the end of the year. And I’m especially pleased we’re getting the job done with some time to spare.”

In addition to funding the government through Dec. 20, the bill includes funds to replenish FEMA and $231 million for the U.S. Secret Service in the wake a second apparent assassination attempt against Trump.

The White House Office of Management and Budget on Tuesday released a statement calling for “swift passage of this bill in both chambers of the Congress to avoid a costly, unnecessary Government shutdown.”

ABC News’ Allison Pecorin contributed to this report.

Trump, Harris lean on outside factors to sway stubbornly competitive race
Win McNamee/Getty Images

(WASHINGTON) — Former President Donald Trump and Vice President Kamala Harris are locked in a race that refuses to budge outside the polling margin of error despite historic developments — and outside factors are starting to play increasingly important roles.

Two assassination attempts, a debate, controversies over conspiracy theories and theorists from the Trump campaign and more have largely failed to move the electoral needle in any significant way, leaving the players on the court looking for help from the stands before Election Day.

For Trump, a recent push to change the way Nebraska’s electoral votes are tallied and changes to the rules in Georgia marked an effort to gain advantages in key battleground areas. Meanwhile, Harris is leaning on referendums on abortion to juice turnout while hoping that a firestorm surrounding North Carolina Lt. Gov. and GOP gubernatorial nominee will depress Republicans in the purple state.

Taken together, the maneuvers serve as a way to find some — any — edge, even if on the margins, in a race that poll after poll shows remains a nailbiter.

“With a highly polarized electorate, a lot of these states and a lot of these elections come down to winning or losing on the margins, so every bit helps,” said North Carolina Democratic strategist Morgan Jackson.

“It’s an environment that a blowout is 3 points,” he added. “People are just locked in. Forty-seven percent of people are locked in on one side, 47% of people are locked in on the other side, and whatever candidate has that ability to move the needle in the margins is going to win.”

The need to find an edge has been underscored in most national and swing state polls, which rarely show either side having a lead outside the margin of error. The polling average from 538 hasn’t grown beyond a 3.7-point lead for Harris since the end of July, an edge that doesn’t leave Democrats sitting pretty or Republicans out of the game.

That’s not for lack of trying.

Two assassination attempts on Trump are the type of black swan event that would ordinarily fuel a flood of goodwill for a candidate. On the flip side, Harris’ debate performance and controversies around the former president about his remarks about legal immigrants in Springfield, Ohio, and affiliation with conspiracy theorist Laura Loomer might help lift the vice president’s standing in yesteryear’s political climate.

But with each candidate enjoying high floors of support, they’re forced to look elsewhere for boosts.

Trump allies pushed through new vote-counting rules in Georgia, including the hand tallying of ballots versus relying on machines — a push the former president has alleged will help weed out fraud but that experts have insisted will instead lead to more errors.

He also waged a pressure campaign to have Nebraska’s electoral count be a winner-take-all system rather than allot Electoral College votes by congressional district, offering Harris a window to get one vote in Omaha. That effort died due to insufficient support among Republican state legislators.

Harris is banking that a base energized by abortion ballot initiatives will lift her to victory in target states like Arizona, Florida and Nevada. And Robinson’s scandal, involving posts on a chat forum for a pornographic website in which he called himself a “black NAZI,” among other things, is taking place in the one swing state that went for Trump in 2020 and Democrats believe is flippable.

“When it comes to abortion referendums or hand-counting ballots or Robinson, you’re not moving a whole point here on anything. You’re maybe moving a couple thousand votes. And are these states going to come down to a couple thousand votes, is really the core question,” said one former senior Trump administration official. “You try to get your bits and pieces.”

The importance of the outside factors makes sense in a race where on candidate, Trump, has universal name recognition. Harris has room to cultivate voter perceptions of her, but also is a prominent political figure, having spent four years as a California senator and another nearly four years in her current office.

“A little bit,” a source familiar with the Harris campaign’s thinking said when asked if they were surprised by the overall lack of movement in the race. “We all how well-defined and well-known Trump is, so it should come as no surprise that it’s harder to move views of him. But I did expect, given voters’ lack of familiarity with the vice president, that by all accounts, a strong debate performance would have done more to move the needle for her.”

“Look, [Trump] had the best 10 weeks of his political career this summer, and Harris has had the best 10 weeks of any Democrat ever running, and we’re exactly where we were three months ago,” added Dave Carney, a GOP strategist and head of a pro-Trump super PAC.

Leaning on outside factors isn’t a wholly original tactic.

Karen Finney, a Democratic strategist who worked on Hillary Clinton’s 2016 campaign, noted that former President George W. Bush leaned on anti-same sex marriage ballot initiatives to gin up enthusiasm among conservatives in 2004 and that former President Bill Clinton traveled in 2106 for a fundraiser in Utah, a deep red bastion, to try to make gains among Mormon voters who were skeptical of Trump. The Clinton campaign also released an op-ed in a state newspaper.

“Campaigns are looking for places where they can gain even a little bit of an advantage, sometimes that comes in unexpected places,” Finney said. “Given how close the margins are, you don’t want to leave anything on the table.”
It’s unclear how much the candidates will benefit.

Bush coasted the victory in 2004, but that win was largely attributed to the country reelecting a commander-in-chief during wartime. And Clinton famously lost to Trump.

But, strategists in both parties said, it’s at least worth a shot

“There isn’t anybody who doesn’t have an opinion about Donald Trump, and it’s not going to move,” said Peter Giangreco, a Democratic strategist and presidential campaign trail veteran. “So, if you can’t affect turnout, then what else are you going to do?”

Bill Clinton indicates he hopes Biden doesn't issue preemptive pardons
ABC

(NEW YORK) — Former President Bill Clinton, during an appearance on ABC’s The View on Wednesday, indicated he hopes President Joe Biden will not preemptively pardon people who could be targeted by the incoming administration of President-elect Donald Trump, including Clinton’s wife, former Secretary of State Hillary Clinton.

“If President Biden wanted to talk to me about that, I would talk to him about it. But I don’t think I should be giving public advice on the pardon power. I think it’s too — it’s a very personal thing, but it is — I hope he won’t do that,” Clinton said.

“Most of us get out of this world ahead of where we’d get if all we got was simple justice. And so it’s normally a fool’s errand. You spend a lot of time trying to get even,” he added.

President Biden and his senior aides have been discussing possible preemptive pardons for people who might be targeted by the new Trump administration, according to a source close to the president. Experts have told ABC News he has the power to do so under the Constitution.

Clinton emphasized that he does not believe any potential charges from the incoming Trump administration brought against Hillary Clinton would be valid, arguing that she did not do anything wrong with her handling of emails during her time at the State Department — a controversy which became a flashpoint late in the 2016 election cycle.

Asked separately about his recent comments that a Republican could be more likely to be the first female president, Clinton said, “The impulse to say a woman probably shouldn’t be president comes more from the right than from the left — in the brain — and it’s an impulsive thing.”

He also surmised that voters are not always looking toward how much experience a politician had, because of how they’re focused on day-to-day issues.

“If you’re an alienated voter and you’re genuinely worried about your family’s financial security or your personal security, then the last thing you want is somebody who’s well qualified … if you think the total sum of impact of government action is negative, then you may not want somebody who’s well qualified,” Clinton said.

“And that’s the danger we’re at now, because it actually does matter if you know things.”

Asked about what may happen after Trump’s victory, Clinton emphasized that Trump won fairly.

“So, I think what we have to do is to observe a peaceful transfer of power, stand up for what we believe, and work together when we can,” Clinton said.

“I do not think we should just be jamming them, even though they do that to us a lot. I think it’s a mistake,” he added.

During the 2024 campaign cycle, Bill Clinton campaigned for Vice President Kamala Harris, serving as a key surrogate sent to rural areas and to speak with working-class voters.

Asked how Democrats can win back working-class voters who have been shifting to support Republicans, Clinton said that he feels part of the challenge is “cultural,” as rural voters skewer more conservative and are dealing with things they are not used to.

“The world moves on, and things that once made sense to people don’t anymore,” he said. “The world moves on, and things that once made sense to people don’t anymore. Things that should make sense don’t anymore.”

“We need to quit screaming at each other and listen to each other. We need to have a serious conversation about these things. And I think one of the things that Democrats sometimes do is give up on too many people, because the demographics say they’re not going to be for it,” Clinton said.

“Well, that may be, but you know, if you don’t deal with something that’s controversial, just because you don’t want to hear it, that’s like an insult to voters.”

Clinton has devoted time to charitable and health causes since his presidency, and his memoir “Citizen: My Life After the White House” released in November.

“First, it was fun, and secondly, it was important,” Clinton said of his charitable work. “And thirdly, I could do it. And it didn’t matter if the president was Barack Obama or George Bush, we just did things that human beings needed.”

