Trump officials accidentally shared Yemen war plans via group chat with media: Report
(WASHINGTON) — Members of the Trump administration coordinated highly sensitive Yemen war plans on an unsecure group chat, which accidentally included Jeffrey Goldberg, the editor-in-chief of The Atlantic, he wrote in a report for the publication on Monday.
White House National Security Council spokesman Brian Hughes shared with ABC News the statement he provided The Atlantic confirming the veracity of a Signal group chat, which Goldberg said included Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth.
“At this time, the message thread that was reported appears to be authentic, and we are reviewing how an inadvertent number was added to the chain. The thread is a demonstration of the deep and thoughtful policy coordination between senior officials. The ongoing success of the Houthi operation demonstrates that there were no threats to our servicemembers or our national security,” Hughes said in the statement.
(WASHINGTON) — In a dramatic scene only a few minutes into President Donald Trump’s joint address to Congress on Tuesday, a longtime Democratic congressman interrupted the speech in an outburst that eventually caused him to be ejected from the House chamber.
Trump had just referenced the Nov. 5 election, calling his victory a “mandate,” when Rep. Al Green, an 11-term Democrat representing the Houston area, stood up, pointing his cane at the dais and shouted, “You have no mandate to cut Medicaid.”
Trump sought to continue with his speech, referencing his popular vote victory and then a poll he said shows Americans think the country is headed in the right direction, but Green continued to interrupt, drawing boos and then chants of “USA! USA!” from the Republican side of the chamber.
Finally, House Speaker Mike Johnson jumped in, banging his gavel: “Members are directed to uphold and maintain decorum in the House, and to cease any further disruptions. That’s your warning.”
When Green’s protest continued, Johnson called the sergeant at arms to escort Green from the House chamber.
Green later told ABC News he’d welcome any consequences from his disruption, saying he was “following the wishes of conscience.”
“There are times when it it better to stand alone than not stand at all,” he added.
Following the speech, Johnson said Green should be censured for his disruption.
“It’s a spectacle that was not necessary. He’s made history in a terrible way. And I hope he enjoys it,” the House speaker told reporters after the address. “If they want to make a 77-year-old heckling congressman the face their resistance, the Democrat party. So be it. We will not tolerate it on the House floor.”
A censure is a formal reprimand by the House for violations of the House code of conduct and serves as a public condemnation of their behavior.
Johnson said he’s “quite certain” there will be several Republicans who will bring forward a censure resolution against Green and he would put the resolution up for a vote on the House floor.
Other Democrats in the audience sought to display their displeasure with Trump in slightly less disruptive ways. Several of them held up black signs reading “False,” “Save Medicaid,” “Protect Veterans,” and “Musk Steals.” Other staged walkouts throughout the speech.
(WASHINGTON) — President Donald Trump has never kept his contempt for the Federal Emergency Management Agency a secret, contending that the agency has been operating poorly and rarely helped disaster victims.
On Friday, while touring North Carolina neighborhoods that were ravaged by Hurricane Helene, the president said he was planning an executive order that would “begin the process of fundamentally reforming and overhauling FEMA, or maybe getting rid of them.” His order would create a task force that would look for reforms, according to sources.
However, Trump’s authority does not give him the power to terminate the agency unilaterally, according to federal laws.
Doing so would require congressional action.
FEMA is part of the Department of Homeland Security, which has an operating budget and disaster relief fund that needs to be replenished by Congress every year to help states deal with disaster recovery, preparedness, response and mitigation efforts.
The U.S. government uses the funds to reimburse local governments and states in disasters.
Congress late last year replenished the disaster relief fund by $110 billion, with $29 billion for FEMA’s response, recovery and mitigation activities related to presidentially declared major disasters, including Hurricane Helene and Milton, which President Joe Biden signed into law in December.
When a disaster hits, state and local governments are in charge, and a lot of what FEMA currently does is support them and reimburse states for disaster aid.
Trump has claimed this process has not worked well and hurt people in disaster areas.
“You want to use your state to fix it and not waste time calling FEMA. And then FEMA gets here and they don’t know the area. They’ve never been to the area, and they want to give you rules that you’ve never heard about. They want to bring people that aren’t as good as the people you already have. And FEMA has turned out to be a disaster,” Trump told reporters Friday.
However, lawmakers from both sides of the aisle have traditionally supported FEMA, given assistance from the agency could be needed at any time. A majority of direct FEMA assistance since 2015 has gone to states such as Florida, Louisiana and Texas, which have been hit with several natural disasters, according to federal records.
Trump’s proposals have been echoed by many of his supporters, including the Heritage Foundation, which pushed forward proposals in its “Project 2025” playbook.
The think tank proposed moving the agency out of DHS and privatizing some of its programs, including the National Flood Insurance Program, which operates in vulnerable areas where, in some instances, private insurers won’t — and raising the damage and cost threshold that states need to meet in order to qualify for federal relief.
It also proposed changing the cost-sharing arrangement so that the federal government only covers a maximum of 75% of the costs of disasters instead of 100%.
There was little initial reaction from Capitol Hill on Trump’s call to end FEMA. However, one key Republican said she is not fully on board.
Maine Sen. Susan Collins told reporters Friday that she “informally” raised the idea of FEMA reform or elimination to her Senate Republican colleagues and that she expects an “oversight hearing or some reforms” regarding the agency.
“I still think you need some sort of FEMA-like agency at the federal level because states are overwhelmed at times of terrible natural disasters, but it sounds like an oversight hearing or some reforms based on the feedback I got today,” she said.
ABC News’ Isabella Murray, Rachel Scott and Ivan Pereira contributed to this report.
(WASHINGTON) — Outgoing Secretary of Homeland Security Alejandro Mayorkas, who for four years has been a target for Republican criticism, said that national tragedies should not be used for “political disagreements.”
“There are people that lobby vitriol in public, and have relationships in private, that are quite inconsistent with the vitriol,” he told ABC News in an exit interview from his office at DHS headquarters in Washington.
“Times of tragedy should drive unity of effort and unity of care, whether that be the hurricanes and tornadoes of Helene and Milton, or whether that be the wildfires in California, or whether that be the tragic death of 14 individuals on in the early morning hours of January 1, and not be ammunition for political disagreement,” he said. “We’ve got to get back to a place where we can disagree and we can unify when the American people need it.”
He said his hope is that “we can disagree with civility and mutual respect.”
Mayorkas’ time as DHS secretary saw one crisis after another, including big increases in migrants crossing the southern border illegally to an unprecedented threat environment to an evolving cybersecurity landscape.
Through it all, he said remains proud of the department’s work.
“I am on the ground with the people of this department in in times of success, in times of tragedy,” Mayorkas said.
He personally traveled to funerals for Border Patrol agents who died in the line of duty, recalling how at one he was moved by the outpouring of honor and respect.
“… along the highway in Texas,” he said, “one saw police officers, firefighters, citizens standing outside of their cars at bus stops all along the multi-mile stretch of highway, saluting the car and the motorcade. Incredibly powerful message of the impact of our work and the impact of people doing the work on the broader community.”
For Mayorkas, who spent 11 years working at DHS, serving as secretary was the honor of a lifetime.
“I love this job. I love the mission. I love the people who perform it, and it’s going to be very hard to leave,” he said.
Regrets, he said, are “unproductive.”
“If I said no, there’s nothing we could have done better, I would be basically saying that we achieved perfection, and that obviously is not the case,” he said. “In any large, multifaceted organization such as an administration, there are disagreements over policy and practice, and decisions are made, and then we all march as one in executing.”
He maintained he is leaving DHS in better shape than how he found it, and, he insists, that starts with the border.
“We have built and delivered a model where the border is more secure now than it was in 2019 and we have safe, lawful and orderly pathways that have delivered humanitarian relief to people in need and cutting out the smugglers, we have modernized the system of border security and humanitarian relief in unprecedented ways,” he says of the department’s work, noting the border has seen the lowest daily average of migrants in December since July 2020.
Mayorkas said that the incoming Trump administration’s critical rhetoric “misses everything that we have tried to do, and I view it as rhetoric that is a political and not substantive.”
“For example, they speak of focusing on public safety and national security threats when they talk about mass deportations,” he said. “Well, they speak of it as something new, when in fact, that is a continuation of precisely what we’ve done.”
Mayorkas also said that the incoming administration will have access to “tools at their disposal that were not tools that we had at our disposal,” meaning potentially increased funding from Congress.
In June 2024, President Joe Biden signed a series of executive actions on the border, that DHS says curbed illegal immigration by nearly 55%.
When asked by ABC News why the Biden administration didn’t act sooner to take the actions that President Joe Biden ordered in June 2024, during the presidential campaign, he said there was “bipartisan pressure” to not lift the order established by then-President Donald Trump to curb migrants at the border due to a public health emergency, known as Title 42.
“Everyone expected that when we lifted it, calamity would ensue, 18,000 encounters, 20,000 encounters in a day, from on both sides of the aisle and that calamity did not occur,” he said. “And then we turned to Congress for funding, more ICE officers, more Border Patrol agents, more Office of Field Operations personnel, more immigration judges denied. We went to Congress again, again, denied. We entered the bipartisan Senate negotiations, mission accomplished, political torpedo, no legislative reform,” he said, noting how how then-candidate Donald Trump told congressional Republicans to block the measure. “And then the president acted,” he said of President Biden.
Mayorkas also became the first Cabinet-level secretary to be impeached because, after House Republicans claimed his failed to handle the immigration issue.
“It should never have occurred. And I wish that the members of Congress had followed the law, and if they had, it would not have occurred,” he said. “And it’s unfortunate when the law is overridden by politics.”
He also said the country is in a “heightened threat environment,” and to look no further than what happened on January 1st in New Orleans as an example.
Mayorkas said that the department under his watch is helping state and local governments take a public health approach to stopping mass attacks.
“If one takes a look at the assailant in Buffalo, the assailant in Uvalde, Texas, the assailant at the July 4 parade outside, in a suburb outside of Chicago, those three assailants exhibited signs manifested externally, signs of radicalizing to violence for different reasons,” he said, adding if someone notices them, the assailant can get help.
Mayorkas said he also has focused on positioning DHS to take on the challenge posed by artificial intelligence by personally recruiting people to come work on the issue and setting up the AI Safety Board — a collection of private and public partners who help shape the department’s AI policy.
The DHS secretary oversees 22 agencies with more than 260,000 employees – on issues ranging from the border to federal disaster management to the Secret Service.
He said that he wishes he could stay on to see reforms being made to the Secret Service after the assassination attempt on Donald Trump in July, which he described as an agency “failure.”
“Let me be clear, I consider the Secret Service to be the best protective service in the world. Success is when nothing occurs, and there are countless examples of that success,” he said.
Mayorkas, who said he plans to stay on the job until Monday at noon, told ABC News he has had “substantive and very productive and very collegial” conversations with Trump’s pick to be the new DHS secretary, South Dakota Gov. Kristi Noem.