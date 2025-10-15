Trump overheard on ‘hot mic’ apparently talking business with Indonesian leader

U.S. President Donald Trump and Indonesia’s President Prabowo Subianto gesture as they pose for a photo, at a world leaders’ summit on ending the Gaza war on October 13, 2025 in Sharm El-Sheikh, Egypt. Suzanne Plunkett – Pool / Getty Images

(WASHINGTON) — President Donald Trump and Indonesian President Prabowo Subianto appear to have been overheard on Monday discussing what seemed to be a Trump family business venture, leading to criticism that it undermines what the White House has said about a firewall existing between the president’s official duties and his personal fortune.

During the exchange, which took place on a live camera feed shortly after Trump addressed a gathering of leaders in Egypt to laud the Gaza ceasefire plan, Subianto asked Trump to meet with “Eric,” presumably referring to Eric Trump, president’s son who is the executive vice president of the Trump Organization.

“Would you do that?” Trump responds. “He’s such a good boy. I’ll have Eric call you.”

Neither leader appeared to be aware that their conversation was being picked up by a microphone. The audio is muffled and at times difficult to discern. It was not clear exactly what the two men were discussing.

The White House did not respond to a request for comment from ABC News. In the past, White House officials have said that Trump’s assets are held in a trust controlled by his family, and that, while president, he has no role in the family’s business dealings in order to avoid ethical concerns.

White House press secretary Karoline Leavitt told reporters in May that it was “frankly ridiculous that anyone in this room would even suggest that President Trump is doing anything for his own benefit.”

A spokesperson for the Trump Organization said in a statement that “The Trump Organization has two of the largest and most substantial projects in all of Indonesia, which began in 2015, long before President Trump entered office for the first term.”

“It should come as no surprise that our unbelievable property was referenced given its prominence within the country,” the statement said.

Critics immediately leapt on the nature of the discussion between Trump and Subianto, saying that “there is no line between Trump presidential and personal business,” according to Tony Carrk, the executive director of Accountable.US, a nonprofit government watchdog.

“The President is apparently using a foreign leader summit as a platform to smooth things over for his son’s condo development ventures in Indonesia,” Carrk said.

The exchange began when Subianto approached Trump behind the lectern where he had just finished addressing world leaders on camera, in front of the media. The first intelligible words came from Subianto, who describes a region as “not safe, security-wise,” before asking to meet with Eric.

“We’ll look for a better place,” Subianto says moments later.

“I’ll have Eric call you,” Trump responds.

“Eric or Don,” Subianto says, apparently referring to Trump’s son Donald Trump Jr., another executive vice president at the Trump Organization.

At one point during the conversation, Subianto tells Trump, “I told Hary, also, by the way,” possibly referring to Hary Tanoesoedibjo, an Indonesian real estate developer who has partnered with the Trump Organization on both of its existing projects in the country.

Just days before the summit, Tanoesoedibjo posted a video on social media promoting the Trump-branded property in Lido City, a town just south of Jakarta, boasting of its “breathtaking views” and “unmatched prestige.” Tanoesoedibjo’s firm, MNC Land, is also in the process of developing another Trump-branded property in Bali.

MNC Land did not immediately respond to a request for comment from ABC News.

Before parting ways, Trump, on the video feed, tells Subianto: “You’re a fantastic guy. I’ll have one of them call you. I like that you told me that. We don’t need that.”

Indonesia’s foreign minister downplayed the conversation, according to Bloomberg

“They’re friends, so it’s natural for them to speak privately,” Sugiono, the foreign minister, told reporters. “If there’s anything specific that needs follow-up, I will be informed.”

Copyright © 2025, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

Related Posts

Alaska airport employee arrested for allegedly stalking fellow staff members using GPS tracking devices: DOT
Lance King/Getty Images

(ANCHORAGE, Alaska) — An employee at an Alaska airport has been arrested for allegedly stalking fellow staff members by placing GPS tracking devices underneath their vehicles, according to the state department of transportation.

Dustin Madden, a 40-year-old airport operations specialist at Ted Stevens Anchorage International Airport, was arraigned on Thursday afternoon “in connection with an investigation involving unauthorized GPS tracking devices placed on employees’ personal vehicles,” the Alaska DOT said in a press release on Thursday.

Officials said Madden’s arrest follows “multiple reports” from airport staff members who “discovered GPS trackers on their personal vehicles while parked in the airport’s employee parking lot.”

Madden was charged with four misdemeanor counts of stalking and one felony count of tampering with evidence, but officials said “further charges may be forthcoming.” Two of the stalking incidents known by officials occurred in July, with a third in 2024 and a fourth in 2022, according to court records.

The suspect had been an employee at the airport since Sept. 30, 2020, and is now on administrative leave, officials said.

He remains in custody at the Anchorage Correctional Complex, according to jail records.

DOT officials are asking for anyone impacted by this incident to contact authorities, as officials said they believe “there may be additional victims who have not yet come forward.”

If someone does discover a tracking device on their vehicle, officials said to not remove or tamper with it, to contact law enforcement immediately and allow officials to “respond, coordinate appropriate next steps and work to preserve the device as potential evidence.”

“The Anchorage International Airport is committed to ensuring a safe, respectful and secure workplace, and acts of surveillance, intimidation or harassment will not be tolerated. Security and privacy protocols are under review to ensure strong protection of staff and visitors, and Anchorage Police and Fire are increasing patrol of parking areas,” the department of transportation said.

It is unclear whether Madden has an attorney who can speak on his behalf. Court records indicate his next court appearance is scheduled for Aug. 26.

The Anchorage Department of Transportation and the Anchorage International Airport Police and Fire did not immediately respond to ABC News’ requests for comment.

Anyone who was affected by the incident or has relevant information is urged to contact airport police at 907-266-2411.

Surfside condo investigators believe deadly collapse started in the pool deck
Damage caused by the partial collapse of the Champlain Towers condominium building, Surfside, Miami Beach, Florida. (Jeff Greenberg/Universal Images Group via Getty Images)

(SURFSIDE, Fla.) — More than four years after the deadly collapse of the Champlain Towers South condominium complex in Surfside, Florida, federal investigators are expected to announce their preliminary findings on Tuesday regarding the cause of the tragedy.

“It is more likely that the collapse initiated in the pool deck than the tower,” a slide deck prepared ahead of today’s National Construction Safety Team Advisory Committee meeting states.

Champlain Towers South was an oceanfront complex just north of the Miami Beach city line. The collapse of the structure killed 98 people in the middle of the night in June 2021.

Researchers from the National Institute of Standards and Technology have preliminarily concluded that the pool deck started to collapse more than seven minutes before the building fell to the ground, confirming what was suggested in earlier media reports.

The exact cause of the collapse has been under investigation in the years since the incident, but investigators have long focused part of their attention on the pool deck.

“At the time of the failure, the pool deck’s slab-column connections had critically low margins of safety,” the presentation notes. “The bulk of the critically low margins of safety was caused by design understrength and misplaced slab reinforcement.”

Officials noted in their presentation that issues with the pool deck existed from the time Champlain Towers South was built more than four decades ago.

“The structure had low resistance to progressive collapse, allowing the collapse of the pool deck to spread into and throughout the middle and east parts of the tower,” the slides added.

The federal probe into the collapse has been delayed several times. The final investigative report was previously expected to be completed in 2025, but that goal has since been pushed back another year.

Oral arguments begin in lawsuits over Rumeysa Ozturk, Mohsen Mahdawi arrests by ICE
Mohsen Mahdawi speaks to a Globe reporter in Fairlee, Vermont, May 7, 2025. (Jessica Rinaldi/The Boston Globe via Getty Images)

(NEW YORK) — A federal appeals court in New York will hear oral arguments Tuesday in cases involving two graduate students who claim they were unlawfully detained earlier this year by Immigration and Customs Enforcement as part of the Trump administration’s crackdown on pro-Palestinian campus activism.

The detention in March of Tufts doctoral candidate Rumeysa Ozturk was captured on a video that depicted a man in a hoodie stopping her on a street in Somerville, Massachusetts. Men and women in masks approached her and she was heard screaming as she was taken into custody.

Her attorneys said Ozturk, a Turkish national, spent six weeks in detention for writing an op-ed in her student newspaper the year before that criticized the university’s rejection of student government resolutions concerning Israel’s military campaign in Gaza. They called it “a shocking violation of the First Amendment.”

The federal government is appealing a lower court decision granting Ozturk release on bail while her immigration case is pending. Her attorneys urged a three-judge panel of the 2nd US Circuit Court of Appeals to reject it.

“Ms. Öztürk is now free, back living and studying in Massachusetts,” her attorneys said. “Respondents did something they had no power at all to do: unconstitutionally detain her to retaliate against and punish her for her speech in support of Palestinian human rights.”

The government is also challenging Mohsen Mahdawi’s release on bail.

Mahdawi, who was detained in April after completing his naturalization interview, had been outspoken on the Columbia University campus in opposition to the war in Gaza.

In both cases, the government argued that no federal court can hear a habeas challenge until the administrative immigration review process runs its course.

Mahdawi’s attorneys, and Ozturk’s attorneys, argued nothing in federal law allows for indefinitely detaining noncitizens before they can appeal the constitutionality of their detention.

“Any other conclusion would give the executive branch a powerful tool of unchecked censorship — the ability to detain noncitizens as punishment for their political viewpoints, thereby chilling the speech of untold others for as long as the government takes to administer its executive branch immigration procedures,” Mahdawi’s lawyers argued.

