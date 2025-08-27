Trump pledges to protect Social Security amid possible cost cutting

Trump pledges to protect Social Security amid possible cost cutting

Chip Somodevilla/Getty Images

(WASHINGTON) — President Donald Trump is once again vowing to protect Social Security if congressional Republicans seek another reconciliation bill.

Asked earlier this week what he would prioritize should Republicans in Congress seek a reconciliation bill, a cost-cutting tactic that would bypass the usual Senate filibuster, Trump said he would focus efforts on cutting unnecessary things, and “save” others, such as Social Security.

“One thing I said and I gave my word — we’re not going to hurt anybody on Medicaid, Medicare or Social Security,” Trump said Monday in the Oval Office. Congress is prohibited from touching Social Security’s benefit structure or revenue mechanisms in a reconciliation bill.

Trump went on to say “we’re doing great on Social Security” and that “we’re going to protect it.”

Protecting Social Security is a common refrain for Trump, who promised to protect the federal program on the campaign trail and has reiterated that message through his second term as president — even as his administration has sought cuts for other federal programs and agencies.

Trump has touted “no tax” on Social Security with the passage of the One Big, Beautiful Bill Act last month. While the bill doesn’t end Social Security taxes, it will provide many older Americans who qualify for the program with a tax break, according to a Politifact report.

Trump’s megabill gives an additional tax deduction of up to $6,000 for Americans 65 and older. The tax deduction is temporary and is in effect until 2028.

While the move that could mean more income for seniors, some critics say it will have little effect on the social insurance.

Laurence Kotlikof, a professor of economics at Boston University, said changes to the tax deductibles “make it look like Trump had made good on his promise, but there’s no connection of this at all to the taxation of Social Security benefits.” Kotlikof explained that if a person is low income and their tax rate is low to begin with, they will not get much of a tax break from the deductible.

Democrats have criticized the GOP-passed megabill as benefiting the rich while hurting low-income people.

The Trump administration celebrated the program’s 90th anniversary earlier this month with the Social Security Administration’s leader saying he is looking for ways to help the program evolve to help future generations, too.

Frank Bisignano, the administrator of the Social Security Administration, earlier this month shared plans to help Social Security become a “digital-first agency.” Bisignano said the administration had a “bold goal” for 200 million Americans to have a digital SSA account by the end of next year — making the program predominantly digital.

While Trump has expressed confidence in the future of the program, projections state that the program’s trust fund will run out in less than a decade.

The Social Security trust fund, which pays retirement and survivor benefits, is set to run out in 2033, resulting in a 23% reduction in payable benefits at that time, according to the 2025 Trustees Report — a Social Security Administration report that describes the projected fiscal outlook for both Medicaid and Social Security programs and their trust funds. The OASI trust fund will be able to pay 100% of total benefits until 2033. At that time, the reserves will be depleted and will be sufficient to only pay 77% of total benefits, according to the 2025 Trustee Report.

The combined trust funds that Social Security uses to pay retirees, survivors and those with disabilities are set to run out by 2034 — a year earlier than what was last projected in the 2024 report, according to the Trustees Report. Once the combined funds are depleted, the funds would only be able to pay 81% of benefits, according to the report.

The OASI trust fund that is projected to run out in 2033 was valued at $2.538 trillion at the end of 2024, according to the 2025 OASDI Trustees Report. The combined trust funds that fund social security are worth in total $2.7 trillion as of the end of 2024, according to trust fund data on the Social Security Administration website.

In a written statement to ABC News, the Social Security Administration touted the “historic” tax relief to seniors due to the passing of the Trump’s megabill and maintained that it will continue to work with Congress to “protect and strengthen” the program.

Copyright © 2025, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

Related Posts

White House defends tariffs on Brazil despite trade surplus
White House defends tariffs on Brazil despite trade surplus
Anna Moneymaker/Getty Images

(WASHINGTON) — National Economic Council Director Kevin Hassett defended President Donald Trump’s newly unveiled 50% tariff against Brazil, the United States’ second-largest trading partner, saying the move is part of the administration’s broader global tariff strategy.

Speaking with ABC News’ “This Week” co-anchor Jonathan Karl, Hassett said that the president has the authority to impose new tariffs if he thinks there is a national defense emergency or a national security threat — though Trump’s letter to Brazil highlighted the ongoing criminal case against his political ally, former President Jair Bolsonaro.

“So how is it a national security threat … how Brazil is handling a criminal case against its former president?” Karl asked.

“Well, that’s not the only thing,” Hassett said.

“The bottom line is that what we’re doing absolutely, collectively across every country is we’re onshoring production in the U.S. to reduce the national emergency, that is, that we have a massive trade deficit that’s putting us at risk should we need production in the U.S. because of a national security crisis,” he added.

“But again, as we’ve just established, we have a trade surplus with Brazil, not a deficit,” Karl noted.

“If you look at an overall strategy, if you don’t have an overall strategy for this, then there’ll be transshipping and everything else, and you won’t achieve your objectives,” Hassett said.

Pressed by Karl about Trump’s recent criticism of Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell, Hassett echoed the White House’s criticism of recent cost overruns in the renovation of the Fed’s Washington, D.C., headquarters.

“I think that whether the president decides to push down that road or not is going to depend a lot on the answers that we get to the questions that [Office of Management and Budget Director] Russ Vought sent to the Fed,” Hassett said when asked if the cost overruns could be used as a pretext to fire Powell.

“Yes or no answer. Does the president, in your view, have the authority to fire the Fed chair?” Karl asked.

That’s a thing that’s being looked into,” Hassett said. “But certainly, if there’s cause, he does.”

Here are more highlights from Hassett’s interview

On new tariffs with the European Union and Mexico

Karl: So let me ask you, because what we’re hearing from the Europeans and from the Mexicans is they were in the middle of these negotiations as this was, as this was going on, so is this a negotiating tactic, or are these tariffs real?

Hassett: These — well, these tariffs are real if the president doesn’t get a deal that he thinks is good enough, but, you know, conversations are ongoing, and we’ll see where the dust settles. The bottom line is that President Trump has produced a huge amount of tariff revenue with the tariffs we’ve seen in the first half of the year. The Congressional Budget Office has said that tariff revenue over the next 10 years will help reduce the deficit and secure our entitlement programs is $3 trillion and consumers haven’t seen that.

You know, Consumer Price Index inflation right now is the lowest it’s been in over a decade. And so what President Trump has always said is that the foreign suppliers, the foreign governments are going to bear most of the tariffs. It’s being visibly seen, and I think that that’s probably affecting his negotiating position because we’ve got all this empirical evidence that his position has been proven correct in the data.

On copper tariffs

Karl: Let me ask you about the 50% tariff that the president has imposed on copper imports. Copper, of course, is widely used in construction, industrial manufacturing, cars, mobile phones, and the like. This is what The Wall Street Journal had to say about these tariffs: “Mister Trump is going to make U.S. firms pay 50% more for a vital metal while they wait five or more years for U.S. sourcing. How does making it more expensive to build aircraft, ships, and ammunition promote national security? This is national insecurity.” What’s your response to The Wall Street Journal?

Hassett: Right. The bottom line is that if there is a time of war, then we need to have the metals that we need to produce American weapons, and copper is a key component in many American weapon sets. And so, as we look forward to the threats that America faces, the president decided that we have plenty of copper in the U.S., but not enough copper production. And that’s why he’s taken this strong step.

Karl: But are you concerned about the effect of higher copper prices before American manufacturing can get up to speed?

Hassett: The fact is that that effect that you’re just discussing is something that you mentioned that economists said were going to be coming all year, these effects, and inflation is way, way down. In fact, inflation in the U.S. is right about the same level as it is in Europe.

Copyright © 2025, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

Former Biden adviser Mike Donilon testifying in House committee probe into Biden mental fitness
Former Biden adviser Mike Donilon testifying in House committee probe into Biden mental fitness
Drew Angerer/Getty Images

(WASHINGTON) — Mike Donilon, former President Joe Biden’s senior adviser, is appearing for a closed-door interview on Thursday in the House Oversight Committee’s probe into the former president’s mental fitness while in office.

Donilon, one of Biden’s oldest and closest advisers, is speaking before the Republican-led committee’s attorneys as its chairman, Republican Rep. James Comer, continues his investigation into Biden.

No members are expected to attend Donilon’s interview on Thursday, which began shortly after 10 a.m.

Donilon is the latest in a line of former Biden officials who have been called before the committee to answer questions about the former president’s mental capacity while he was in office. On Wednesday, Steve Ricchetti, who served as a counselor for Biden, answered questions.

Last week, former Chief of Staff Ron Klain cooperated with the committee for several hours.

However, several other aides have not been willing to engage with the committee and invoked the Fifth Amendment, including Dr. Kevin O’Connor, the former physician to Joe Biden, and Annie Tomasini, who served as the deputy chief of staff to Biden.

Biden himself rejected reports of cognitive decline during an appearance on ABC’s “The View” in early May.

“They are wrong. There’s nothing to sustain that,” Biden said at the time.

Copyright © 2025, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

Obama rallies Texas Democrats who left state to block GOP redistricting plan
Obama rallies Texas Democrats who left state to block GOP redistricting plan
Former U.S. President Barack Obama participates in a book talk with former German Chancellor Angela Merkel at The Anthem on December 02, 2024 in Washington, DC. Obama and Merkel discussed her memoir “Freedom” as well as world politics and the history the two former leaders have witnessed. (Photo by Kevin Dietsch/Getty Images)

(WASHINGTON) — Former President Barack Obama on Thursday joined a virtual meeting with Texas House Democrats who left the state to deny Republicans the ability to pass newly drawn GOP-favorable congressional maps, cheering on their efforts and stressing their work comes at a critical time in the fight against partisan gerrymandering.

ABC News is first to report on the meeting and its contents.

Obama “lauded their fight against the Republican efforts to enact an even more egregious gerrymander in Texas ahead of the midterms. He made clear that they are part of a bigger effort to protect free and fair elections and commended them for inspiring others with their actions,” an Obama spokesperson told ABC News in a statement.

This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.

Copyright © 2025, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.