Trump posts campaign video of Arlington National Cemetery visit after ‘incident’

Republican presidential nominee, former U.S. President Donald Trump, at Arlington National Cemetery on August 26, 2024 in Arlington, Virginia. (Anna Moneymaker/Getty Images)

(WASHINGTON) — A photography-related “incident” occurred at Arlington National Cemetery Monday during a visit by former President Donald Trump, leading to a report being filed, the cemetery said in a statement to ABC News.

While the cemetery did not immediately provide specifics, NPR reported that a source had told the publication that two Trump campaign officials engaged in a verbal and physical altercation with a cemetery staff member during Trump’s visit, which came on the third anniversary of the deaths of 13 service members during the U.S. withdrawal from Afghanistan.

The alleged altercation took place after the Trump campaign officials were asked not to take photos and videos in Section 60, a section of the cemetery where recent U.S. veterans are buried, NPR reported.

When contacted by ABC News on Tuesday night, a representative for the Arlington National Cemetery released a statement that confirmed an “incident” but didn’t provide specifics.

“Federal law prohibits political campaign or election-related activities within Army National Military Cemeteries, to include photographers, content creators or any other persons attending for purposes, or in direct support of a partisan political candidate’s campaign. Arlington National Cemetery reinforced and widely shared this law and its prohibitions with all participants. We can confirm there was an incident, and a report was filed,” the statement read.

On Tuesday, Trump’s campaign posted a video capturing moments from the former president’s visit to Arlington National Cemetery, including more images of his visit to Section 60 where the alleged altercation occurred, and appears to be an example of how the campaign violated the cemetery’s rules.

The TikTok video, which is overlayed by guitar instrumentals, shows a montage of Trump participating in the wreath-laying ceremony, taking photos with Gold Star families and visiting Section 60.

In the video, Trump can be heard making a political point throughout the video — blaming the Biden-Harris administration for the chaotic withdrawal from Afghanistan. The video is also captioned “Should have never happened,” again condemning his political opponent’s previous actions.

In the TikTok video, Trump and some of the family members are seen smiling and holding thumbs up as they posed for photos, with overlaid captions claiming Trump didn’t lose a single soldier in 18 months, but that a “disaster” ensued after the Biden-Harris administration took over.

Trump campaign’s communications director, Steven Cheung, posted on X what he said was proof of the team’s approval to have an official photographer and videographer outside the main press pool.

“Only former President Trump may have an official photographer and/or videographer outside of the main media pool,” a screengrab of what appears to be an access guideline posted by Cheung reads. However, it should be noted that campaign officials — not professionals — were also taking photos and videos of the day’s events.

Cheung also claimed on Tuesday night after the news broke that, “There was no physical altercation as described, and we are prepared to release footage if such defamatory claims are made” in a statement to ABC News.

Trump campaign staffers posted multiple pictures and videos of Trump visiting Arlington Cemetery, including from what appears to be Section 60, using the moment to criticize Vice President Kamala Harris’ absence. Trump was at the cemetery on the third anniversary of the attack at Abbey Gate during the withdrawal from Afghanistan to pay tribute to the 13 U.S. Service members killed in the incident.

In one video posted by Trump campaign’s senior adviser Chris LaCivita, Trump can be seen laying flowers on the grave of Staff Sgt. Ryan Knauss, who died in the attack. LaCivita wrote in the post that Trump was speaking on the phone with Knauss’ family, who couldn’t make it to the ceremony on Monday.

Multiple other Trump campaign staffers posted photos from there, and some of the images were then shared by the Trump campaign on their official X account.

Prior to the event, the cemetery had been explicit in its rule that no Trump activity could be filmed during his visit to Section 60.

Monday’s press pool note read: “The family visit to Section 60 following the wreath laying is private and at their explicit request, there will be NO coverage at that location. Your POOL will wait inside the press van during this visit. POOL will then be taken to an unknown location for an OTR stop to round out the morning.”

On Tuesday, following NPR’s report, Cheung said in a statement that “there was no physical altercation as described.” He also claimed someone “decided to physically block members of President Trump’s team.”

In a statement to ABC News, LaCivita, a combat-wounded Marine, stressed that Trump “was there on the invitation of the Abbey Gate Gold Star Families to honor their loved ones who gave the ultimate sacrifice for their country,” calling the individual who attempted to block Trump campaign officials “despicable.”

What is Project 2025? A look at the conservative presidential wish list
Joe Sohm/Visions of America/Universal Images Group via Getty Images

(WASHINGTON) — Project 2025, a 922-page playbook of controversial policy proposals intended to guide the next conservative administration, is gaining attention as the presidential election campaigns heat up.

Project 2025 has been authored by at least two dozen members of Donald Trump’s administration and allies, organized by conservative think tank The Heritage Foundation and is backed by more than 100 additional groups.

Democrats say the plan is a warning of what is to come under a second Trump term, while Trump has tried to distance himself from the policy proposals: “They are extreme, seriously extreme,” said Trump in a July 20 rally. “I don’t know anything about it. I don’t want to know anything about it.”

Project 2025 officials told ABC News that it does “not speak for any candidate or campaign.” However, Trump’s official campaign plan called Agenda47 aligns with several proposals in Project 2025.

So, what is in Project 2025?

Some of Project 2025’s goals

The project suggests disbanding federal agencies like the Department of Education — an idea Trump has supported — and the Department of Homeland Security. It recommends privatizing others, including the Transportation Security Agency, and would expand presidential control over the executive branch.

“The modern conservative president’s task is to limit, control and direct the executive branch on behalf of the American people,” the project reads in its first section titled, “Taking the Reins of Government.”

On health care, the project recommends withdrawing the abortion pill mifepristone from the market and stopping the drug from being mailed, eliminating mandated insurance coverage for the week-after pill, prohibit funding for patients traveling across state lines for reproductive health care and prohibit funding for health care centers that provide abortions.

Additionally, the project suggests that the Department of Health and Human Services should “maintain a biblically based, social science-reinforced definition of marriage and family.”

On climate change, Project 2025 suggests cutting federal money for research and investment in renewable energy, and instead calls for the next president to “stop the war on oil and natural gas.”

The project aims to repeal and eliminate preventive climate change initiatives. The project calls for replacing carbon-reduction goals to instead increase the use of fossil fuel energy production and “energy security.”

This aligns with Trump’s official Agenda47, in which Trump said he plans to make America the “No. 1 producer of oil and natural gas in the world.”

On economics, the proposals recommend cutting and restricting the use of food stamps and social welfare programs, creating more eligibility requirements for Medicaid, creating a two-rate individual tax system of 15% and 30%, reducing the corporate income tax rate, cutting rates for high-income investors and canceling federal student loan forgiveness programs.

On housing, the project recommends that it reverse several Biden administration policies, including the Housing Supply Fund, which states that it provides funding and low-income housing tax credits to “address market gaps, increase housing supply and help to stabilize housing prices over the long term … [and] remove barriers to affordable housing development.”

It also would remove Biden-backed programs aimed at addressing housing discrimination, including the Property Appraisal and Valuation Equity program and affirmatively furthering fair housing.

Trump’s Agenda47 broadly calls for new home construction, tax incentives and cutting housing regulation.

On diversity, the project proposes eliminating several terms from “every federal rule, agency regulation, contract, grant, regulation, and piece of legislation that exists” including: “sexual orientation,” “gender,” “gender equality,” “gender awareness,” “gender-sensitive” “abortion,” “reproductive health,” “reproductive rights,” “diversity, equity, and inclusion” and more.

On immigration, the project advocates for immediately deporting unaccompanied children, increased funding for a wall on the U.S.-Mexico border, for the implementation of fees for asylum seekers and speedier processing at a premium price, pause funding for nongovernmental immigration groups and more.

Project 2025 also advocates for a “merit-based immigration system,” and urges the next president to get rid of the existing employment visa process, the family-based chain migration process and lottery systems, replacing it with a system “to award visas only to the best and brightest.”

In Trump’s Agenda47, he states he plans on carrying out “the largest deportation operation in American history” as well as reinstated Trump-era policies including increased focus on the border wall.

On education, the document calls for increased school choice and parental control over schools — limiting federal school accountability and encouraging every parent to direct their child’s share of public education funding “to choose a set of education options that meet their child’s unique needs” — which has been embraced by several conservative leaders through ESA programs.

It also bars public education employees from using a name or pronoun other than what is listed on a student’s birth certificate without a parent’s permission, and it would not require a school employee to use a name or pronoun for someone “that does not match a person’s biological sex if contrary to the employee’s or contractor’s religious or moral convictions.”

Trump similarly backs school choice policies, eliminating tenure for teachers, defund schools that “promote gender transition,” and plans to “promote love of country” in education.

He also states on his website that he plans to sue large private universities and “use that money to endow a new institution called the American Academy.”

Separately, the project recommends that pornography be “outlawed” and criminalize its distribution.

Is Trump tied to Project 2025?

While Trump has said that he doesn’t know anything about Project 2025, several of the former president’s current and former advisers and appointees have authored or supported the project.

They include:

Christopher Miller — who served as Acting Secretary of Defense and Special Assistant to the President under Trump — is credited with the project’s Department of Defense recommendations.

Ben Carson — who served as the Secretary of Housing and Urban Development (HUD) under Trump — is credited with the project’s (HUD) recommendations.

Brendan Carr — who was appointed to serve as a member of the Federal Communications Commission (FCC) — is credited with the project’s FCC recommendations.

Adam Candeub — who served under the Trump administration as Acting Assistant Secretary of Commerce for Telecommunications and Information — is credited with the project’s Federal Trade Commission recommendations

Bernard L. McNamee — who was nominated to the Federal Energy Regulatory Commission by Trump — is credited with recommendations on the Department of Energy and Related Commissions.

Additionally, the RNC platform committee’s policy director, Russ Vough, authored a portion of the Project 2025 plan.

The RNC platform committee’s Deputy Policy Director Ed Martin is also president of the Eagle Forum Education & Legal Defense Fund, which is listed on the project’s advisory board.

Others connected to Trump, including Trump’s United Nations Commission on the Status of Women appointee Lisa Correnti, are listed among the contributors.

Some conservatives are distancing themselves from Project 2025, including former Trump adviser Stephen Miller, who is requesting the removal of his organization, America First Legal, from the website’s list of advisory board members, sources familiar with the situation told ABC News.

However, Trump’s official Agenda47 and the proposals uplifted by the Republican National Committee align in part with some of Project 2025’s goals.

President Joe Biden’s campaign has used Project 2025 in its efforts to motivate voters away from Trump.

“Project 2025 is the plan by Donald Trump’s MAGA Republican allies to give Trump more power over your daily life, gut democratic checks and balances, and consolidate power in the Oval Office if he wins,” Biden’s campaign states on its website.

ABC News’ Will Steakin and Soo Rin Kim contributed to this report.

Suspense builds around Trump’s vice presidential pick
Joe Raedle/Getty Images

(WASHINGTON) — Former President Donald Trump is expected to announce his running mate in the coming days, with the focus zeroing in on Sens. Marco Rubio, J.D. Vance and North Dakota Gov. Doug Burgum.

Trump has been teasing his vice presidential pick for months and whoever he chooses will speak at the Republican National Convention next week.

On the “The Clay Travis & Buck Sexton Show” on Friday, Trump said he would like to announce his vice presidential pick during the RNC next week or slightly before that — suggesting Monday as a possibility.

“I’d love to do it during the convention, which would be, you know, or just slightly before the convention, like Monday,” Trump said. “I’d love to do it on Tuesday or Wednesday, actually, but for a lot of complex reasons that you people understand, pretty much don’t do that.”

During the interview, he compared the selection of his running mate to a “highly sophisticated version of The Apprentice.”

His senior adviser, Jason Miller, said earlier this week that Trump could announce his choice “any time this week” as the RNC approaches. All eyes will be on Trump as he hosts a rally in Butler, Pennsylvania, on Saturday — just days before the RNC kicks off.

As his supporters and others in the political world await Trump’s announcement of his running mate, his top contenders continue their usual activities, patiently waiting for the former president’s call.

Both Rubio and Vance were in Washington, D.C., this week — on Capitol Hill. ABC News asked Vance if he had talked to the president about serving as vice president. He said no.

After Trump’s debate with President Joe Biden, Burgum avoided questions about being Trump’s running mate. Asked if he were still actively being vetted for the job, Burgum ignored the question, responding, “Tonight’s all about President Trump.”

Before his return to Washington, Rubio took the stage at Trump’s rally in Doral, Florida, on Tuesday evening, lauding Trump for his administration’s accomplishments.

During the rally, Rubio said that Biden wanted the 2024 campaign to focus on anything other than the comparison between Biden and Trump.

“Well, that’s what this campaign is. That’s what this campaign is all about. That’s why he was the 45th President of the United States, and that’s why Donald Trump will be the 47th President of the United States of America,” Rubio said.

Trump’s pick for his No. 2 comes at a critical time in the campaign cycle as a growing number of Democrats call for Biden to step aside as the party’s nominee and rally behind Vice President Kamala Harris.

Over the past few days, Trump and his vice presidential contenders have targeted Harris as talk grows about wanting her to challenge the former president in November.

“Despite all the Democrat panic this week, the truth is it doesn’t matter who they nominate because we are going to beat any one of them in thundering landslides,” Trump said on Tuesday night in Doral.

On Tuesday night, Vance accused Harris of being part of a cover-up on Biden’s fitness for office.

“This is a person who, for four years, has saddled the United States with a president who can’t do the job, and she did it all for political power,” Vance said about Harris on Fox News. “She knew that whether it was now or four years from now, she would be the person who stood to inherit the presidency.”

ABC News’ Soorin Kim, Lalee Ibssa and Kelsey Walsh contributed to this report.

Despite new criticism, Trump told Walz in 2020 he was ‘very happy’ with his handling of George Floyd protests
Joe Raedle/Getty Images

(WASHINGTON) — In the hours after Vice President Kamala Harris announced Gov. Tim Walz as her running mate, allies of former President Donald Trump rushed to denigrate the Minnesota Democrat, seizing on criticism of his handling of the riots in the wake of George Floyd’s murder in May 2020.

“He allowed rioters to burn down the streets of Minneapolis,” Ohio Sen. JD Vance, the Republican candidate for vice president, said Tuesday.

But at the time, Trump expressed support for Walz’s handling of the protests, according to a recording of a phone call obtained by ABC News — telling a group of governors that Walz “dominated,” and praising his leadership as an example for other states to follow.

“I know Gov. Walz is on the phone, and we spoke, and I fully agree with the way he handled it the last couple of days,” Trump told a group of governors on June 1, 2020, according to a recording of the call, in which he also called Walz an “excellent guy.”

“I was very happy with the last couple of days, Tim,” Trump continued. “You called up big numbers and the big numbers knocked them out so fast it was like bowling pins.”

Trump also suggested on the call that it was his encouragement that sparked Walz to call in the National Guard: “I said, you got to use the National Guard in big numbers,” Trump said. A spokesperson for the Harris-Walz campaign said Wednesday that was untrue.

Karoline Leavitt, a spokesperson for the Trump campaign, said Trump lauded Walz only after the governor heeded his advice to enlist support from the National Guard.

“Governor Walz allowed Minneapolis to burn for days, despite President Trump’s offer to deploy soldiers and cries for help from the liberal Mayor of Minneapolis,” Leavitt said in a statement to ABC News. “In this daily briefing phone call with Governors on June 1, days after the riots began, President Trump acknowledged Governor Walz for FINALLY taking action to deploy the National Guard to end the violence in the city.”

Trump’s contemporaneous approval of Walz’s decision-making in the wake of George Floyd’s murder undermines one of Republicans’ most vocal lines of attack against the vice presidential nominee. Critics have accused Walz of stalling the mobilization of the National Guard to quell rioters who set fire to 1,500 buildings, caused some $500 million in property damage, and were linked to at least three deaths.

Walz, himself a 24-year veteran of the National Guard, ultimately summoned more than 7,000 guardsmen to the Twin Cities. But that decision came 18 hours after Minneapolis Mayor Jacob Frey initially asked the governor to activate military personnel.

“This hesitation cost Minnesotans their lives, communities, and livelihoods,” according to an investigative report compiled by Republicans in the state Senate.

At the time, Walz condemned the Republicans’ report — which was published just weeks before his 2022 reelection — as a political hit job that was “unhelpful.” More recently, Walz brushed aside scrutiny of his handling of the protests.

“It is what it is,” he recently told reporters. “And I simply believe that we try to do the best we can.”

Inside the aftermath

In the days after the murder of George Floyd, as agitators set fires and laid siege to a police precinct, city officials scrambled to contain the unrest.

Floyd, a Black man, was killed by Officer Derek Chauvin on Monday, May 25, 2020. By Wednesday evening, the city’s police “had expended all available resources,” according to a copy of the written request for the National Guard prepared by police officials.

At 6:29 p.m. that Wednesday, Frey called Walz to request the National Guard, he later told the Star-Tribune. That verbal communication was followed up hours later, at 9:11 p.m., with a written request from city police officials. A copy of the written request obtained by state senators indicated that the city would need 600 guardsmen to help with area security, transportation assistance and logistical support.

That evening, Frey’s office crafted a draft press release announcing that the National Guard had been called in, but did not disseminate it, according to records released by the city and reported by local outlets. Instead, city aides would have to wait another 15 hours before Walz would formally mobilize the National Guard.

In text messages released by the city, a member of the mayor’s staff asked, “What’s happening? As far as the Guard,” around 8:00 p.m. on Wednesday night. Another staffer replied that Frey “said Walz was hesitating.”

“According to Minneapolis officials, the governor’s office responded that they would consider the request, but the city did not receive any follow-up until much later,” according to an after-action report commissioned by the state.

On Thursday afternoon, Walz imposed a curfew on city residents and formally mobilized the National Guard. The first troops arrived within hours, and by that weekend, the unrest had largely been quelled.

On Friday, Walz told reporters he had spoken with Trump the day before and that Trump had “pledged his support in terms of anything we need in terms of supplies to get to us.”

Days later, on the June 1 phone call with governors, Walz thanked Trump and accepted his praise before making comments of his own — expressing support for peaceful protesters and suggesting that governors who might otherwise hesitate to call in the National Guard could do so delicately, and frame them as “not an occupying force,” but instead as “neighbors, teachers, business owners.”

“That’s a really effective method,” Walz said.

Trump agreed, but added his own spin on the role of guardsmen.

“It got so bad a few nights ago that the people wouldn’t have minded an occupying force,” Trump said. “I wish we had an occupying force in there.”

An ‘unproductive’ spat

A pair of after-action reports commissioned by the city and state cited private miscommunications and public disputes between Walz and Frey as impediments to effectively handling the protests. At one point, Walz characterized the city’s response as an “abject failure.”

“Several interviewees blamed the Mayor and Governor for their public disagreements about the response to the protests and expressed that this was unproductive,” according to the report commissioned by the city, which was released in March 2022.

The state-commissioned report arrived at a similar conclusion: “Other state officials claim that the request became complicated when elected officials became involved (i.e., the Minneapolis mayor, the governor’s office).”

Another complicating factor, those after-action reports indicated, was the failure of city officials to articulate their needs. The requests made on May 27 “initially lacked clarity and that more information and time was needed for [the state’s emergency management office] to develop the necessary details of the mission to activate the Minnesota Guard,” one report said.

For his part, Walz initially argued that mobilizing thousands of National Guardsmen requires time.

“The average person maybe assumes that there’s soldiers waiting in helicopters to drop in like they do in movies,” Walz said that Tuesday, May 26. “Actually, they’re band teachers and small business owners. They’re folks working in a garage in Fergus Falls who get a call that says you’ve got 12 hours to report to your armory.”

Days later, however, Walz told a reporter that “if the issue was that the state should have moved faster, that is on me.”

Lt. Gen. Jon Jensen, the director of the Minnesota National Guard at the time, later testified before state senators that, had the National Guard been deployed sooner, the protests might not have been so destructive.

“If we had done things differently on Tuesday, as it relates to numbers, as it relates to tactics, could we have avoided some of this? My unprofessional opinion as it relates to law enforcement is ‘yes,'” Jensen said. “My professional military opinion is ‘yes.'”

