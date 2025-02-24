Trump predicts Russia-Ukraine war could end ‘within weeks’

Chip Somodevilla/Getty Images

(WASHINGTON) — President Donald Trump is hosting French President Emmanuel Macron at the White House on Monday, with Russia and Ukraine atop the agenda as the world marks three years since Vladimir Putin’s invasion.

Trump said he believed the war could end “soon” as he and Macron sat for a bilateral meeting in the Oval Office.

“I think we could end it within weeks — if we’re smart,” Trump told reporters. “If we’re not smart, it’ll keep going and we’ll keep losing.”

The two leaders were also holding a news conference in the East Room, where they can expect to be peppered with more questions about the status of peace talks.

Trump said he will meet with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy soon, signaling the U.S. and Ukraine were “close” to a deal giving the U.S. access to profits from Ukraine’s valuable mineral resources and that Zelenskyy would come to Washington to sign it. Trump has demanded the access as a way for Ukraine to pay back U.S. aid during the war.

“I will be meeting with President Zelenskyy. In fact, he may come this week or next week to sign the agreement,” Trump said.

Trump also said he would meet with Putin, but did not elaborate on a timeline. Trump said he is having serious discussions with Russia about “economic development deals” in addition to ending the war in Ukraine — but did not elaborate on what exactly those deals could look like.

The U.S. president was asked if he would call Putin a “dictator” — as he did with Zelenskyy last week. Trump notably declined to do so.

“I don’t use those words lightly,” Trump responded. “I think we’re going to see how it all works out.”

Macron, during a Q&A on his social media last week, said he would tell Trump: “You can’t be weak in the face of President Putin. It’s not you, it’s not your trademark, it’s not in your interest. How can you then be credible in the face of China if you’re weak in the face of Putin?”

Macron convened European leaders for emergency meetings on Ukraine in Paris last week, as top U.S. officials held talks with Russian counterparts in Saudi Arabia without Ukraine and Europe.

Macron said France and its partners agreed Ukraine must always be involved and its rights respected in negotiations and that security concerns of Europeans must be taken into account.

“Following discussions over the past few days with European colleagues and allies, we are committed to ensuring that peace returns to Ukraine in a just, solid, and lasting manner, and that the security of Europeans is strengthened through all upcoming negotiations,” Macron posted on X on Sunday ahead of his trip to Washington.

The Trump administration’s increased pressure on Ukraine to resolve the conflict, with Trump calling Zelenskyy a “dictator” and falsely blaming Ukraine for Russia’s ongoing assault. Trump escalated his criticism last week, when he said Ukraine has “no cards” to play as negotiations unfold.

Meanwhile, Trump said he’s had “good talks” with Putin. Trump has not appeared to make any demands of Russia as negotiations unfold, while he’s ruled out NATO membership and a return to Ukraine’s 2014 borders.

The posture marks a seismic shift in U.S. foreign policy, and comes as the Trump administration brandishes an “America First” agenda that could upend traditional transatlantic alliances.

Vice President JD Vance caused a stir when he took an aggressive tone toward Europe’s leadership on immigration, free speech and more as he spoke at the Munich Security Conference. Vance told U.S. allies the greatest threat to Europe was “within” and not Russia or China.

Vance doubled down on those themes in his speech at CPAC last week. Asked there about the future of U.S. alliances on the continent, Vance said they would continue to have “important” partnerships with Europe.

“But I really do think the strength of those alliances is going to depend on whether we take our societies in the right direction … That friendship is based on shared values,” he said.

Copyright © 2025, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

Related Posts

ABC News

(WASHINGTON) — Marianne Williamson, spiritual leader and author who ran two longshot Democratic presidential campaigns in 2020 and 2024, is running for chair of the Democratic National Committee, framing her run as a way to reimagine the Democratic Party as the party regroups and takes stock of its losses during the 2024 election cycle.

In an announcement video posted early Thursday morning, Williamson framed her candidacy for party chair as a chance to rethink the party as a whole.

“I feel that in order for the Democrats to rise like a phoenix on the ashes of our electoral defeat, we need to look at more than just the outer issues, such as data analysis and field organizing and fundraising,” Williamson said. “We need to transform — in a way, we need to reinvent the Democratic Party in order to counter what MAGA is bringing to the table.”

In an accompanying blog post, Williamson stressed Democrats must better understand President-elect Donald Trump’s appeal and strategy to better counter it, adding that she wants to “reinvent the party from the inside out.”

“President Trump has ushered in an age of political theater — a collective adrenaline rush that has enabled him to not only move masses of people into his camp, but also masses of people away from ours. It does not serve us to underestimate the historic nature of what he has achieved,” Williamson wrote. “In fact, it’s important that we recognize the psychological and emotional dimensions of Trump’s appeal. We need to understand it to create the energy to counter it.”

“As Chairwoman, I will work to reinvent the party from the inside out. For if we want a new President in four years, and a new Congress in two, then we must immediately get about the task of creating a new party,” she added later.

Williamson also said that she would have a “a 365-days-of-the-year strategy” to allow Americans to be politically involved yearround and that she wants the party to inspire Americans.

Williamson was unable to generate a groundswell of support in either of her bids for president, although she stayed in the race until the Democratic presidential primaries concluded and she gained some traction with Democrats who wanted to protest the White House on the Israel-Hamas war.

Williamson was also hypercritical of the DNC, in part, for not holding presidential primary debates against President Joe Biden Biden last cycle and has accused it of rigging the process against her.

“We have a very frayed bond of affection with millions of Americans particularly working people in the United States. We have to address the problem on that level. On the level of the heart. On the level of the mind,” Williamson told ABC News Live anchor Kyra Phillips on Thursday afternoon. “People aren’t feeling it about Democrats anymore. At least not enough of them to make for the kind of victory we need in ’26 and ’28.”

Williamson needs to get the support of at least 40 DNC members to qualify for the first DNC candidate forum in early January. The DNC plans on hosting four moderated forums before the election.

She joins a handful of other declared candidates for DNC chair, including Wisconsin Democratic Party chair Ben Wikler and Minnesota Democratic-Farmer-Labor Party chair Ken Martin and former Maryland Gov. Martin O’Malley. Jamie Harrison, the current chairman, isn’t running for reelection.

DNC leadership elections will be held at National Harbor outside Washington on Feb. 1.

Copyright © 2024, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

Nathan Posner/Anadolu via Getty Images

(WASHINGTON) — House Democratic veteran Rep. Gerry Connolly fended off a challenge from progressive Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez on Tuesday, putting the Virginia Democrat in line to become the House Oversight Committee’s top-ranked Democrat in the new Congress.

Connolly has served on the Oversight Committee since 2009 and has led Democrats on the subcommittee on government operations since 2013. He announced on Nov. 7 that he was diagnosed with esophagus cancer, opening the door for a challenge from Ocasio-Cortez.

Despite those health challenges, Connolly won by a vote of 131-84, according to multiple Democratic sources — cementing his role in one of the most high-profile positions in Washington to combat the incoming Trump administration and a unified Republican majority in Congress.

Ocasio-Cortez has served on the Oversight Committee since her first term in 2019 when she took Capitol Hill by storm as a leader of the so-called Squad. Despite the defeat today, she is still poised to take on a prominent role on the panel in the 119th Congress.

Connolly said he is ready to take on the Trump administration.

“He [Trump] may feel more emboldened, but that may also make him more reckless,” Connolly said. “There is a law on this land and we’re going to make sure it’s enforced.”

“Our strategy is going to be to tell the truth and if that hurts then we know we’ve made our mark,” he said.

Connolly said he was able to defeat AOC because, “I think my colleagues were measuring their votes by who’s got experience, who’s seasoned, who can be trusted, who’s capable on it, who’s got a record of productivity. And I think that prevailed.”

Connolly won an initial recommendation Monday evening from the House Democratic Steering Committee to lead Democrats on the panel in the next Congress over AOC by a vote count of 34-27.

In defiance of that recommendation, Ocasio-Cortez asked the full caucus to vote on the contest.

The results come as Democrats undergo a post-election reckoning following Vice President Kamala Harris’ loss to President-elect Donald Trump — a period of soul-searching that has put a noticeable dent in House Democrats’ traditional deference to seniority for committee assignments.

Democrats so far have already opted for younger, more junior Democrats to jump the line to serve as the top party member of the Judiciary, Agriculture and Natural Resources committees, moves that amounted to significant shakeups on Capitol Hill.

The maneuvering comes as Democrats prepare for battle with the Trump administration next year, with members hopeful that younger, more energetic voices would be able to better carry the party message into what are expected to be high-profile policy fights, even if Democrats are stuck in the minority.

However, when it came to the Oversight Committee, Democrats appeared to still prioritize Connolly’s standing despite his health issues over Ocasio-Cortez, a progressive and effective communicator but someone who has emerged as a prominent boogeyman for national Republicans.

Overall, Democrats have selected five women to be ranking members on committees in the next Congress, along with several people of color, while Republicans have tapped zero women.

Copyright © 2024, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

Julia Demaree Nikhinson – Pool/Getty Images

(WASHINGTON) — President Joe Biden issued pardons to several close family members Monday in the final minutes of his presidency.

“My family has been subjected to unrelenting attacks and threats, motivated solely by a desire to hurt me — the worst kind of partisan politics,” Biden wrote in a statement. “Unfortunately, I have no reason to believe these attacks will end.”

“That is why I am exercising my power under the Constitution to pardon James B. Biden, Sara Jones Biden, Valerie Biden Owens, John T. Owens, and Francis W. Biden,” he continued. “The issuance of these pardons should not be mistaken as an acknowledgment that they engaged in any wrongdoing, nor should acceptance be misconstrued as an admission of guilt for any offense.”

The five preemptive pardons were issued to James Biden, Joe’s younger brother; Sara Jones Biden, James’ wife; Valerie Biden Owens, Joe’s younger sister; John T. Owens’, Valerie’s husband; and Francis W. Biden, Joe’s younger brother.

While he was sitting in the Capitol Rotunda attending the inauguration of President-elect Donald Trump, Biden announced the preemptive pardons for his siblings and in-laws.

“I believe in the rule of law, and I am optimistic that the strength of our legal institutions will ultimately prevail over politics. But baseless and politically motivated investigations wreak havoc on the lives, safety, and financial security of targeted individuals and their families. Even when individuals have done nothing wrong and will ultimately be exonerated, the mere fact of being investigated or prosecuted can irreparably damage their reputations and finance,” Biden said.

“The issuance of these pardons should not be mistaken as an acknowledgment that they engaged in any wrongdoing, nor should acceptance be misconstrued as an admission of guilt for any offense,” Biden said.

This comes after Biden issued a controversial pardon for his son, Hunter Biden, in early December over tax evasion and federal gun charges. Biden had repeatedly said he did not plan to pardon Hunter.

James Biden, 75, has especially come under fire from Republicans.

Congressional Republicans have pressed the incoming Justice Department to bring charges against James Biden for allegedly lying to Congress as part of its impeachment inquiry into the outgoing president and his family.

James Comer, the chair of the House Oversight Committee, wrote to incoming Attorney General Pam Bondi on Friday seeking to hold James Biden accountable for “having misled Congress regarding Joe Biden’s participation in his family’s influence peddling and deserving of prosecution under federal law.

Comer and his Republican colleagues had already issued a criminal referral for James Biden to the Justice Department. Comer reacted to the preemptive pardons of Biden’s family, saying they serve as “a confession of their corruption.”

The pardon warrant, signed Jan. 19, excuses James Biden and the other family members of “ANY NONVIOLENT OFFENSES against the United States which they may have committed or taken part in during the period from January 1, 2014, through the date of this pardon.”

These were the second preemptive pardons issued by the outgoing president on Monday, not an unusual act for departing leaders. He also issued pardons to potential targets of the incoming Trump administration, including Dr. Anthony Fauci, retired Gen. Mark Milley and lawmakers who served on the House Jan. 6 committee.

“Our nation relies on dedicated, selfless public servants every day. They are the lifeblood of our democracy,” Biden said in a statement. “Yet alarmingly, public servants have been subjected to ongoing threats and intimidation for faithfully discharging their duties.”

ABC News’ Alexandra Hutzler contributed to this report.

Copyright © 2025, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.