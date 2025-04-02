Trump privately indicates Elon Musk could step back from current role: Sources
(WASHINGTON) — President Donald Trump has indicated to top advisers that Elon Musk could be taking a step back from his current role in the administration, sources familiar with the matter told ABC News.
Musk is employed by the government as a “special government employee” — meaning his appointment is not to exceed 130 days. His term would be up around the end of May, but it was widely rumored that the White House could take steps to keep him on or extend his employment status in some way.
As ABC News has previously reported, Musk’s decision-making has divided Trump’s top aides and at times has sparked rifts among those closest to the president.
Some of Musk’s defenders in the White House caution reporting that Musk is being pushed out is overblown, sources said.
Trump remains pleased with what Musk and his Department of Government Efficiency team have done with their cost-cutting across the government, despite the backlash publicly and in the courts, according to sources.
Politico was first to report the news that Trump had told top advisers that Musk would likely be taking a step back from his role in the coming weeks.
Trump said publicly on Monday that Musk will likely have to go back and run Tesla at some point. The president was asked specifically about the 130-day special government employee time limit.
“Well, I think he’s … amazing. But I also think he’s got a big company to run. And so, at some point he’s going to be going back. He wants to.” Trump said.
ABC News previously reported that some White House officials who had grown frustrated with Musk had resigned themselves that the billionaire is unlikely to be reined in anytime soon and had instead focused on managing the situation as best they can until his special government contract comes to an end in May.
This is a developing story. Check back for updates.
This video — which was given to investigators, who are now reviewing it — shows the plane reach the ground, erupt in flames, bounce on the runway and then overturn.
The aircraft came to a stop upside-down on the snow covered Toronto runway.
The 76 passengers and four crew evacuated the plane, which originated in Minneapolis.
Everyone survived, but at least 21 people were taken to hospitals. As of Tuesday morning, 19 have been released, according to Delta.
The Transportation Safety Board of Canada is leading the investigation. Investigators from the FAA and National Transportation Safety Board are assisting.
The CRJ 900 aircraft was operated by Endeavor Air.
“Our most pressing priority remains taking care of all customers and Endeavor crew members who were involved,” Delta CEO Ed Bastian said. “We’ll do everything we can to support them and their families in the days ahead, and I know the hearts, thoughts and prayers of the entire Delta community are with them. We are grateful for all the first responders and medical teams who have been caring for them.”
(WASHINGTON) — President Donald Trump is lashing out again against the top federal judge of the Washington, D.C. circuit, who issued an order stopping deportation flights of alleged gang members under the Alien Enemies Act.
“If a President doesn’t have the right to throw murderers, and other criminals, out of our Country because a Radical Left Lunatic Judge wants to assume the role of President, then our Country is in very big trouble, and destined to fail!” Trump wrote early Wednesday morning in a post on Truth Social, reacting to U.S. District Judge James Boasberg’s order on Saturday to stop deportation flights that were already in the air.
It also comes after Trump called for Boasberg’s impeachment.
“Many people have called for his impeachment, the impeachment of this judge. I don’t know who the judge is, but he’s radical left,” Trump told Fox News’ Laura Ingraham in a Fox News interview on Tuesday.
“He was Obama-appointed, and he actually said we shouldn’t be able to take criminals, killers, murderers, horrible, the worst people, gang members, gang leaders, that we shouldn’t be allowed to take them out of our country,” Trump said. “That’s not for a local judge to be making that determination.”
In the wake of Trump’s call for impeachment, Supreme Court Chief Justice Roberts issued an unusual statement rebuking the move.”For more than two centuries, it has been established that impeachment is not an appropriate response to disagreement concerning a judicial decision,” Roberts said in the statement. “The normal appellate review process exists for that purpose.”
Congress can impeach a judge if a simple majority is reached in the House. If the articles were taken up and ultimately clear the House, the Senate would need to hold a trial. It would require a two-thirds majority vote in the upper chamber to convict a judge.
It’s rare, but not unprecedented, for members of Congress to file articles of impeachment against a judge.
Trump, meanwhile, brushed off Roberts’ criticism, saying, “He didn’t mention my name in the statement. I just saw it quickly. He didn’t mention my name.”
(NEW YORK) — In a now-deleted video posted to Instagram, Selena Gomez appeared in tears over the deportation of Mexican people as President Donald Trump’s mass deportation operation takes effect.
“I just wanted to say that I’m so sorry. All my people are getting attacked, the children,” Gomez said between sobs in her initial post. “I don’t understand. I’m so sorry. I wish I could do something but I can’t. I don’t know what to do.”
The video was accompanied with the text, “I’m sorry,” followed by an emoji of a Mexican flag.
The singer closed with an emotional promise that she would “try everything” to help.
Screenshots have also circulated of a subsequent Instagram story that has since been deleted, in which Gomez wrote, “Apparently it’s not ok to show empathy for people” and indicated receiving backlash for her emotional video.
Sam Parker, a 2018 Republican Senate candidate from Utah, reacted to Gomez’s video with an X post that read, “Deport Selena Gomez,” which is now pinned to his profile.
In response, Gomez turned back to Instagram stories and wrote, “Oh Mr. Parker, Mr. Parker. Thanks for the laugh and the threat.”
ABC News has reached out to Sam Parker for comment.
Born in Texas, Gomez is of Mexican descent and has proudly spoken out about her heritage. In 2021 following the release of her debut Spanish EP, Revelación, she starred in a short film as part of the Artist Spotlight Stories in which she detailed her Mexican identity and family history.
“I wanted to share my story because I’m very proud of who I am,” she said in the video. “As a Mexican woman, I’ve learned so much and continue to learn so much.”
Gomez also recently starred in “Emilia Perez,” a musical film depicting the story of a fictional Mexican drug cartel that was nominated for 13 Oscars on Thursday.
Trump has long vowed to secure the border and conduct mass deportations. On the first day of his administration, he declared a national emergency at the southern border and signed an executive order seeking military assistance to fulfill this mission.
Mexican President Claudia Sheinbaum said Monday that her country has received 4,094 migrants, most of whom are Mexican nationals, deported from the U.S. since Jan. 20.
On Sunday, Trump’s “border czar” Tom Homan told ABC “This Week” co-anchor Martha Raddatz that military aircraft will be utilized daily and promised to carry out the largest deportation operation in U.S. history.
In response to Gomez’s video, Homan told Fox News on Monday that he has “no apologies” and remained steadfast in his commitment to enforcing the deportation operations.
“I don’t think we’ve arrested any families. We’ve arrested public safety threats and national security threats, bottom line,” Homan added. “It is all for the good of this nation, and we’re gonna keep going,” he said.
“Deportation flights have begun,” press secretary Karoline Leavitt wrote on X on Friday, attaching photos of handcuffed migrants filing into a military aircraft.
Trump also said Friday that the deportations were “going very well.”
Ahead of planned deportations, Mexico’s foreign secretary had advised Mexicans in the U.S. to not open their doors for law enforcement unless necessary.
“If [migration authorities] knock on your door, ask them to show you a warrant and put it under the door. They can’t enter a house if they don’t have a warrant from a judge,” said Juan Ramón de la Fuente, Mexico’s foreign secretary, emphasizing each individual’s right to remain silent.
With 422 million followers, Gomez is the #1 most followed woman on Instagram.
Gomez has spoken out politically in the past. In 2020, she engaged in a video interview with then-Senator Kamala Harris, discussing the importance of voting and supporting mental health initiatives.
Among Gomez’s activism efforts include campaigns and initiatives with UNICEF, as well as her makeup brand’s Rare Impact Fund which advocates for mental health services and education.