Trump pushes false claim that Haitian migrants are stealing and eating pets

Trump pushes false claim that Haitian migrants are stealing and eating pets
Win McNamee/Getty Images

(PHILADELPHIA) — During the presidential debate Tuesday night, former President Donald Trump doubled down on the false claim that migrants from Haiti are stealing and eating people’s pets in Springfield, Ohio.

“In Springfield, they’re eating the dogs. The people that came in, they’re eating the cats, they’re eating, they’re eating the pets of the people that live there,” Trump said.

These baseless rumors have spread widely online in recent days — amplified by right-wing politicians, including vice presidential nominee Sen. JD Vance — after a series of social media posts have gone viral claiming Haitian migrants were abducting people’s pets in order to eat them.

A spokesperson for the city of Springfield told ABC News these claims are false, and that there have been “no credible reports or specific claims of pets being harmed, injured or abused by individuals in the immigrant community.”

“Additionally, there have been no verified instances of immigrants engaging in illegal activities such as squatting or littering in front of residents’ homes. Furthermore, no reports have been made regarding members of the immigrant community deliberately disrupting traffic,” the spokesperson added.

According to the Springfield News-Sun, the Springfield Police Department has not received any reports of pets being stolen and eaten. The city even created a webpage debunking some of the claims.

Migrants have been drawn to the region because of low cost of living and work opportunities, the city says on its site. The city estimates there are around 12,000 to 15,000 immigrants living in the county, and that the rapid rise in population has strained housing, health care, and school resources. But the city also says that the migrants are in the country legally and that many are recipients of Temporary Protected Status from the federal government.

The false claim that immigrants are targeting people’s pets stemmed from a social media posting originally from a Springfield Facebook group that went viral, where the poster wrote that their neighbor’s daughter’s friend had lost her cat. The poster went on to make an unsubstantiated claim of Haitians allegedly taking the cat for food.

The post was picked up by people on social media, including rightwing activist Charlie Kirk of Turning Point USA and Elon Musk.

One of the most prominent images circulating online, which depicts a man holding a dead goose, was taken two months ago not in Springfield, but in Columbus, Ohio. The resident who took the photo told ABC News he was surprised to see his image used to “push false narratives.”

Prominent Republicans have boosted this falsehood on social media. An AI-generated image, which showed Trump holding cats and ducks, was shared by the House Judiciary GOP account on X.

Vance, in particular, has magnified the debunked claim.

In a post on X, Vance published a video of himself at a July Senate Banking Committee hearing, reading a letter from Springfield City Manager Bryan Heck about the city’s challenges in keeping up with housing for the growing Haitian immigrant population.

In the post, Vance pushed the false claim that Haitian immigrants are kidnapping and eating people’s pets in Springfield.

“Months ago, I raised the issue of Haitian illegal immigrants draining social services and generally causing chaos all over Springfield, Ohio,” Vance wrote on X. “Reports now show that people have had their pets abducted and eaten by people who shouldn’t be in this country. Where is our border czar?” he asked, a term that Republicans have attempted to tag Vice President and Democratic presidential nominee Kamala Harris with, although she has denied holding that role.

Copyright © 2024, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

Related Posts

Trump campaign wants FEC to block Harris from accessing Biden’s campaign money
Trump campaign wants FEC to block Harris from accessing Biden’s campaign money
Republican presidential candidate former President Donald Trump speaks at a campaign rally, July 20, 2024, in Grand Rapids, Mich. (Anna Moneymaker/Getty Images)

(WASHINGTON) — The Trump campaign has filed a complaint with the Federal Election Commission claiming that Vice President Kamala Harris’ campaign cannot take over President Joe Biden’s campaign’s money, calling it a violation of campaign finance contribution limit.

“Kamala Harris is seeking to perpetrate a $91.5 million dollar heist of Joe Biden’s leftover campaign cash — a brazen money grab that would constitute the single largest excessive contribution and biggest violation in the history of the Federal Election Campaign Act of 1971, as amended,” the complaint filed Tuesday and obtained by ABC News, claims.

The complaint, written by Trump campaign’s attorney David Warrington and targeting Harris, Biden, the Biden campaign (now the Harris campaign), and its treasurer, Keana Spencer, argues that the Biden campaign is “flagrantly violating the Act by making and receiving an excessive contribution of nearly one hundred million dollars” to the Harris campaign.

Harris campaign spokesperson Charles Kretchmer Lutvak in response to the complaint wrote in a statement, “Republicans may be jealous that Democrats are energized to defeat Donald Trump and his MAGA allies, but baseless legal claims – like the ones they’ve made for years to try to suppress votes and steal elections – will only distract them while we sign up volunteers, talk to voters, and win this election.”

Multiple campaign finance experts have said the Harris campaign has lawful access to the Biden campaign’s leftover money — nearly $96 million as recently as July 1 — because a presidential candidate and a vice presidential candidate share the same entity as their joint campaign depository under federal election law.

On Sunday, the Biden campaign officially changed its name to the Harris campaign, placing Harris, who was previously listed in its filing as the vice presidential candidate, to the top of the ticket.

But the crux of the Trump campaign’s argument is that because Biden and Harris have yet to go through the formal nomination process to become the presidential and vice presidential nominees, they couldn’t share the same committee.

“For purposes of the 2024 election cycle, and especially with respect to the primary election still underway, Biden for President is the authorized campaign committee of Mr. Biden and Mr. Biden only,” the complaint argues, claiming the Biden campaign cannot simply amend its filing to change its presidential candidate.

“The Commission must immediately find reason to believe and quickly end this ongoing violation,” the letter concludes, though the FEC is unlikely to resolve the matter before the election. (ABC News has reached out to the FEC for comment.)

Veteran Republican election lawyer Charlie Spies has recently made a similar argument in an op-ed in The Wall Street Journal — claiming that Harris does not have access to the Biden campaign’s money because neither have gone through a formal nomination process yet.

Other election experts ABC News has spoken with have refuted that argument, saying that has not been the FEC’s interpretation of federal election law.

“That might’ve been an issue if this were their first cycle as a ticket, but under FEC rules it’s been Harris’s campaign committee too since 2020 — she’s not being added now,” said Adav Noti, a former FEC attorney who now serves as executive director of watchdog group Campaign Legal Center.

“The fact that Harris has been consistently reported as the VP on committee filings since 2020 reflects how the rule has long been interpreted—basically, that an incumbent president and vice-president continue to share an authorized committee throughout their term,” echoed Brendan Fischer, an election law expert and deputy executive director of watchdog group Documented.

Copyright © 2024, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

Simone Biles takes apparent jab at Donald Trump: ‘I love my black job’
Simone Biles takes apparent jab at Donald Trump: ‘I love my black job’
Naomi Baker/Getty Images

(PARIS) — The greatest gymnast of all time, Simone Biles, took an apparent jab at former President Donald Trump early Friday, tweeting, “I love my black job,” in response to a tweet about her winning the gold medal in the women’s individual all-around hours earlier.

Biles’ tweet came in response to one from Ricky Davila, a singer and fan of the gymnast, who tweeted, “Simone Biles being the GOAT, winning Gold medals and dominating gymnastics is her black job.”

Both comments came after Trump used the term “Black jobs” during an appearance at the National Association of Black Journalists Conference on Wednesday.

“I will tell you that coming, coming from the border are millions and millions of people that happen to be taking Black jobs. You had the best–” Trump said, as ABC New’s Rachel Scott pointedly asked him, “What is a ‘Black job?'”

“A Black job is anybody that has a job. That’s what it is,” Trump said. “Anybody that has a job.”

The response generated audible laughs from the audience.

Biles bounced back after dropping out of the Tokyo Games to focus on her mental health to win gold in the individual all-around Thursday. She won the same title in Rio in 2016, and is the first gymnast to win the individual gold eight years apart. She already has two gold medals in Paris — including the team all-around win earlier in the week — and is favored to win more gold in the individual apparatus events.

Already acknowledged as the greatest of all time before Paris — not just due to her Olympic performances, but also her 23 world championship gold medals — Biles now holds six Olympics gold medals and nine medals total — the most of any American gymnast.

Biles’ comments on social media were likely colored by previous criticism from conservatives. In fact, Trump’s running mate, JD Vance, criticized support for Biles dropping out of competition in Tokyo to focus on her mental health and deal with a condition known as “the twisties,” when a gymnast loses their spacial awareness during flips, putting them at serious risk for injury.

“What I find so weird about this … is that we’ve tried to turn a very tragic moment, Simone Biles quitting the Olympic team, into this act of heroism,” Vance told Fox News in 2021. “I think it reflects pretty poorly on our sort of therapeutic society that we try to praise people, not for moments of strength, not for moments of heroism, but for their weakest moments.”

Biles has been targeted since Tokyo on social media for prioritizing her mental health. Former Trump lawyer Jenna Ellis, who pleaded guilty to aiding and abetting false statements and writings in relation to election interference in Georgia, called Biles a loser on social media after the gymnast was given the Presidential Medal of Freedom in July 2022.

Copyright © 2024, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

Trump lashes out about Harris crowd size, attacks her intelligence at press conference
Trump lashes out about Harris crowd size, attacks her intelligence at press conference
Republican presidential candidate former President Donald Trump speaks during a press conference at Mr. Trump’s Mar-a-Lago estate on August 08, 2024, in Palm Beach, Florida. (Joe Raedle/Getty Images)

(WASHINGTON) — In a long and, at times, rambling news conference on Thursday, former President Donald Trump repeated numerous falsehoods as he lashed out against Vice President Kamala Harris, his opponent in the presidential race.

Trump led the event, his first open news conference since Gov. Tim Walz was named Harris’ running mate, by announcing he agreed to ABC News’ Sept. 10 debate against Harris. Trump did not mention Walz by name during the news conference at Mar-a-Lago, which went on for over an hour.

Trump responded to several questions from the press but went off-topic several times to push false claims on several topics, including the outcome of the 2020 election. Here are some of the major takeaways:

Trump continues attacks on Harris’ race, gender, intelligence

Trump continued to push racist rhetoric about false claims that Harris only recently brought up her Black heritage.

“Well, you’ll have to ask her that question because she’s the one who said it; I didn’t say it,” Trump falsely stated. “So, you’ll have to ask her.”

Earlier, Trump also appeared to attribute Harris’ success to her gender while questioning her intelligence.

“I’m not a big fan of his brain, but I think that she’s actually not as smart as he is,” he said, bringing up his former opponent, President Joe Biden.

“Well … uh, she’s a woman. She represents certain groups of people,” Trump added.

Harris was asked about Trump’s comments later in the day.

“I was too busy talking to voters. I didn’t hear them,” she told reporters.

Trump gets defensive when asked about Harris’ rallies

Trump grew increasingly angry when asked about Harris’ crowd size at her recent rallies.

“Oh, give me a break,” he told a reporter.

“I’ve spoken to the biggest crowds. Nobody’s spoken to crowds bigger than me,” he said.

Trump brought back the issue of crowd size, specifically the crowd in Washington D.C., on Jan. 6. when asked if there was a peaceful transfer of power when he left office.

The former president compared his speech that day, before the riot, to that of Martin Luther King Jr.’s 1963 March on Washington, which the civil rights leader delivered to an estimated crowd of 200,000 people, according to the U.S. Census.

“If you look at Martin Luther King when he did his speech, his great speech, and you look at ours, same real estate, same everything, same number of people. If not, we had more,” he said.

An estimated 10,000 people came onto Capitol grounds on Jan. 6, according to records.

Trump appears to shift stance on abortion pills

Trump also appeared to show a shift in his stance on abortion pills, opening up the possibility of directing the Food and Drug Administration to revoke access to mifepristone, a move supported by Project 2025.

“Absolutely. And those things are pretty, open and humane,” he said when asked if he would ask the FDA to ban the drug. “But you have to be able to have a vote. And all I want to do is give everybody a vote, and the votes are taking place right now as we speak.”

The Trump campaign later clarified the former president’s belief that abortion laws should be left up to the states.

“As President Trump said, he wants ‘everybody to vote’ on issues regarding abortion, which is consistent with his long-held position of supporting the rights of states to make decisions on abortion,” Trump Campaign National Press Secretary Karoline Leavitt said in a statement after the news conference.

Trump told reporters the abortion issue has “very much tempered down.”

“It’s a very small,” he claimed, “I think it’s actually going to be a very small issue.”

An ABC News/Washington Post/Ipsos poll released last month found that 57% of Americans said access to abortion was a highly-important factor in their vote.

The former president said he supports abortion for exceptions but that he felt the matter should be left up to the states.

He was asked specifically about Florida, which will have a ballot measure seeking to establish a constitutional right to abortion before fetal viability. Trump said he would hold a press conference about the topic “at some point in the near future.”

“Florida does have a vote coming up on that, and I think probably the vote will go in a little more liberal way than people thought. But I’ll be announcing that at the appropriate time,” he said.

Trump says Harris’ ‘honeymoon’ will continue through DNC

Harris and Walz are currently on a campaign tour hitting seven battleground states.

Trump said he was not doing the same type of tour because he felt he was leading in those states.

He also predicted that Harris’ “honeymoon period” isn’t going to last long.

“Oh, it’s going to end. The honeymoon period is going to end. Look, she’s got a little period, she’s got a convention coming up,” he said.

Copyright © 2024, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.