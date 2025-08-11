Trump puts DC police department under federal control, deploys National Guard

(WASHINGTON) — President Donald Trump is holding a news conference Monday to reveal plans he’s said “will, essentially, stop violent crime in Washington, D.C.”

“We’re here for a very serious purpose. Very serious, very,” Trump said. “Something’s out of control. But we’re going to put it in control very quickly, like we did in the southern border. I’m announcing a historic action to rescue our nation’s capital from crime, bloodshed, bedlam and squalor. And worse, this is Liberation Day in DC, and we’re going to take our capital back.”

He said he was declaring a public safety emergency, putting the Washington, D.C., police department under federal control and deploying the National Guard.

The president promoted the news conference in multiple posts on his social media platform and on Sunday posted that it would “also be about Cleanliness and the General Physical Renovation and Condition of our once beautiful and well maintained Capital.”

In a separate post, Trump said the homeless should leave D.C., accompanied by photos of homeless encampments along his route from the White House to his golf club in Sterling, Virginia.

“The Homeless have to move out, IMMEDIATELY. We will give you places to stay, but FAR from the Capital,” Trump wrote. “The Criminals, you don’t have to move out. We’re going to put you in jail where you belong.”

The news conference comes after Trump last week ordered an increase in law enforcement as part of an executive order he signed in March to “Make the District of Columbia Safe and Beautiful.”

Contrary to the president’s claim, preliminary year-to-date crime comparisons from Washington’s Metropolitan Police Department show that overall crime in D.C. has decreased by 7% since last year, with violent crime down 26% and property crime reduced by 5%.

A White House official said the law enforcement effort a “whole of government approach to improve overall public safety” and said that law enforcement will “be focused on high traffic tourist areas and other known hotspots.”

The official added that federal officers “will be identified, in marked units, and highly visible.”

Trump said Sunday that he has given D.C. Mayor Muriel Bowser an opportunity to reduce crime rates but she has failed to do that.

“The Mayor of D.C., Muriel Bowser, is a good person who has tried, but she has been given many chances, and the Crime Numbers get worse, and the City only gets dirtier and less attractive. The American Public is not going to put up with it any longer,” he claimed.

Bowser said Sunday that Washington has spent the last two years driving down violent crime, “driving it down to a 30 year low, in fact.”

“It is true that we had a terrible spike in crime in 2023, but this is not 2023, this is 2025 and we’ve done that by working with the community, working with the police, working with our prosecutors, and, in fact, working with the federal government,” Bowser told MSNBC.

On Saturday, Trump said the nation’s capital has become “one of the most dangerous cities anywhere in the World.”

Last week he threatened to deploy the National Guard to D.C. and, as he has on several occasions since he was inaugurated in January, suggested that there should be a federal takeover.

That call came after Edward Coristine, a former Department of Government Efficiency employee, was beaten after he tried to break up a carjacking in D.C.

“So whether you call it federalize or what. And that also includes the graffiti that you see, the papers all over the place, the roads that are in bad shape, the medians that are falling down, the median in between roads, it’s falling down,” Trump said in the Oval Office on Wednesday.

“We’re going to beautify the city. We’re going to make it beautiful. And, what a shame. Rate of crime, the rate of muggings, killings and everything else. We’re not going to let it. And that includes bringing in the National Guard, maybe very quickly.”

White House press secretary Karoline Leavitt said in a statement last week, “Washington, DC is an amazing city, but it has been plagued by violent crime for far too long. President Trump has directed an increased presence of federal law enforcement to protect innocent citizens. There will be no safe harbor for violent criminals in D.C. President Trump is committed to making our Nation’s capital safer for its residents, lawmakers, and visitors from all around the world.”

The seven-day law enforcement effort is being led by the U.S. Park Police but includes personnel from the Metro Transit Police Department, Amtrak Police Department, United States Capitol Police, Washington’s Metro Police Department, Homeland Security Investigations, Federal Protective Service, Enforcement and Removal Operations, Drug Enforcement Administration, Federal Bureau of Investigation, Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms, and Explosives, United States Marshals Service, United States Attorney’s Office-District of Columbia, Department of Interior, Pre-Trial Services Agency, Court Services and Offender Supervision Agency (CSOSA), the White House official said.

'I am Trump in high heels': Rep. Nancy Mace seeks Trump endorsement at South Carolina town hall
(MYRTLE BEACH, S.C.) — During a town hall event, Republican Rep. Nancy Mace compared herself to President Donald Trump and requested he endorse her for South Carolina’s governor — a race where there is already a crowded slate of five candidates.

In Myrtle Beach, South Carolina, Mace encountered a friendly crowd at her first town hall since launching her bid for governor and called on them to have Trump — and his supporters — back her.

“I’m just saying I’ve done a lot for the president, and if you talk to him, I would really like his support for governor,” she said Wednesday during her first stop on her so-called “Mother of All Town Halls” tour.

Mace is one of several Republicans who have already thrown their hats into the ring for the state’s top job. Attorney General Alan Wilson, Lt. Gov. Pamela Evette and Rep. Ralph Norman have also announced their campaigns.

Mace outlined her campaign promises, urging the audience to support her run to lead the state. She also likened herself to Trump, who is popular in the state after winning it in his 2016, 2020 and 2024 presidential runs.

“I want to take what’s broken in South Carolina, and I want to burn it down to the ground and build it right back up, right where it needs to be, because you’ve earned it. You deserve it, and you deserve someone who’s going to work 24/7. I don’t sleep. I went to bed at 1 a.m., and I was up at 4 a.m. OK, I am Trump in high heels. I love what I am doing. I mean, he doesn’t sleep,” she said.

Trump enthusiastically backed Mace for Congress in 2024 after she endorsed him in the state’s presidential primary. Their support for each other was a change after an earlier clash. One day after the Jan. 6 attack on the U.S. Capitol, Mace said Trump’s “entire legacy” was “wiped out” by the siege. Later, during the 2022 midterms, Trump called Mace “terrible” and a letdown.

Trump has not yet publicly commented on Mace’s recent request for his endorsement.

As governor, Mace said child rapists would get the death penalty, eliciting a loud applause from the crowd. She said businesses who employ “illegal aliens” will be fined $1,000 a day, and hopes to bring down the state income tax.

The congresswoman repeatedly brought up her work to ban transgender women from using facilities on federal properties, such as bathrooms and locker rooms.

“We’re going to stop that in South Carolina, because on day one, if you give me a bathroom bill — state legislature, I will sign it into law. We’re going to keep men out of women’s spaces,” she said.

Mace also recounted how she helped get Mike Johnson elected as speaker of the House by getting Trump on the phone with remaining Republican holdouts.

“When there’s one guy in the room that can bring all of us together, I witnessed it, and that man was Donald J. Trump, so I was there for him when we got the speaker elected.”

Mace engaged with an agreeable crowd during the short question-and-answer portion, during which topics including the Department of Government Efficiency, fluoride in water and Trump’s promise to provide a tax credit on generators were raised.

Pressed by an audience member about Trump’s promise to provide a tax credit on generators for individuals who live in dangerous or coastal communities following the floods, Mace said, “I can absolutely remind him.”

Mace said she hopes “like hell” DOGE is “on its way” to South Carolina, claiming she has helped DOGE find “some of these crazy contracts” that DOGE claims are wasteful.

“We’ve got to audit some of our agencies, particularly the Department of Education. I want to know where all the money is going, and can we take some of it out of the bureaucracy and give it to our teachers?” she said.

The congresswoman said she would support “any action to remove fluoride from our water and also ban chemtrails,” the widely debunked conspiracy theory that claims the white lines from aircraft are releasing chemicals — including for nefarious reasons.

Her friendly town hall came at a time when many other members of Congress are facing hostile crowd at rowdy events. Earlier this week, a town hall crowd shouted at and heckled Republican Rep. Mike Flood as he touted Trump’s massive policy and tax bill that was signed into law in July.

ABC News’ Sarah Beth Hensley contributed to this report.

Trump says US hits 3 Iranian nuclear sites, plunging America into conflict
The United States struck three nuclear sites in Iran on Saturday, plunging the U.S. into a pitched battle that has been waged over the past several days between Israel and Iran.

The full ramifications of the U.S. action, announced by President Donald Trump as “very successful” were not clear. Trump and his closest advisers had been weighing for days how to proceed, debating the costs of involvement and inaction. Democrats and some Republicans had already criticized the strike just minutes after it was announced.

Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth told reporters at the Pentagon on Sunday morning that the attack “devastated” and “obliterated” the Iranian nuclear program, describing the operation — named “Midnight Hammer” — as “bold and brilliant.” He added of Trump, “When this president speaks, the world should listen.”

Chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff Air Force Gen. Dan Caine also took part in the briefing, telling reporters that the seven B-2 bombers involved conducted the longest flight involving the B-2 fleet since 2001, refueling multiple times in-flight and linking up with escort fighter aircraft on their way east.

The bombers took off from Whiteman Air Force Base in Missouri, crossing the Atlantic Ocean and the Mediterranean Sea to reach the Middle East.

A total of 14 “bunker-buster” bombs known as MOPs — Massive Ordnance Penetrators — were dropped on the three sites at Fordo, Natanz and Isfahan, with the first two munitions dropped at 2 a.m., Caine said.

The attack also involved a U.S. submarine that launched more than two dozen Tomahawk land attack cruise missiles at what Caine called “key surface infrastructure targets” at Isfahan.

Iran did not deploy fighters or surface-to-air missiles during the mission, Caine said. “Throughout the mission, we maintained the element of surprise,” Caine said. “We are currently unaware of any shots fired at the U.S. strike package on the way in,” he added.

The chairman said the operation included deception and suppression tactics to ensure the safety of the U.S. aircraft. This included the use of decoys, “high speed suppression weapons” and “preemptive suppressing fires,” he said. More than 125 aircraft participated in the mission.

Caine said of extent of the damage caused by the U.S. strike, “I know that battle damage is of great interest. Final battle damage will take some time, but initial battle damage assessments indicate that all three sites sustained extremely severe damage and destruction.”

The 30,000-pound MOPs had never before been used in combat, but were expected to be able to tunnel 200 feet into the ground before exploding, a U.S. official said. The MOPs had been tested and were believed necessary to access underground nuclear sites like those at Fordo.

Hours earlier, sources told ABC News that B-2 stealth bombers, the only planes capable of carrying the MOP “bunker-buster” bombs, were headed to Guam. Caine said Sunday that those aircraft flew west to Guam as part of the Pentagon’s deception effort.

According to an Israeli official, the U.S. notified Israel ahead of the strike. Sources said House Speaker Mike Johnson was also briefed ahead of time. But other sources said that the full “Gang of Eight,”, including key Democrats, was not briefed until after the strikes. Some Democrats reacted harshly to the precarious military action in the volatile region, with New York Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez calling it “ground for impeachment” and that Trump was in in “grave violation of the Constitution” by not seeking congressional authorization.

‘Tremendous success,’ Trump says

Trump first announced the strikes on Truth Social, a move that surprised many given his statement on Friday that there was a “substantial chance” of negotiations.

“A full payload of BOMBS was dropped on the primary site, Fordow,” Trump posted on Truth Social. “All planes are safely on their way home.”

“There is not another military in the World that could have done this,” he added. “NOW IS THE TIME FOR PEACE! Thank you for your attention to this matter.”

Trump, who spoke to Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, according a senior administration official, briefly addressed the nation.

“Our objective was the destruction of Iran’s nuclear enrichment capacity, and a stop to the nuclear threat posed by the world’s number one state sponsor of terror. Tonight, I can report to the world that the strikes were a spectacular military success,” Trump said in his address.

The president said that Iran’s key uranium enrichment sites were “completely and totally obliterated.”

And he warned Iran that it must now “make peace.”

“If they do not, future attacks will be far greater and a lot easier,” Trump said. Many targets inside Iran remain, Trump said. “But if peace does not come quickly, we will go after those other targets with precision, speed and skill.”

The Iranian Atomic Energy Organization condemned the strikes as “a heinous act in contradiction with the international law, especially the NPT.”

“This invasion occurred in violation of the international law, unfortunately amid indifference, and even companionship, of the IAEA,” the organization added.

Iran’s Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi said in a post to X in the early hours of Sunday that the U.S. strikes on Iranian nuclear sites were “outrageous and will have everlasting consequences.”

“In accordance with the UN Charter and its provisions allowing a legitimate response in self-defense, Iran reserves all options to defend its sovereignty, interest and people,” he added.

Days of missile barrages

Israel and Iran have been exchanging missile barrages since Israel launched a preemptive strike against Iran’s nuclear program. Israeli officials said they felt Iran was getting too close to being able to produce a nuclear weapon.

Israel’s operation, “Rising Lion,” came after Israeli officials felt that Iran had enough nuclear material for several bombs, according to the Israel Defense Forces and an Israeli official familiar with the operation. In the initial preemptive attack, Israel hit the same three sites targeted by the U.S.

Several top Iranian nuclear scientists and the top general in the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps were killed in the operation, according to Iran.

In the wake of the Israeli strike on June 13, the two countries exchanged strikes daily, and Trump weighed whether or not to get involved. The U.S. was the only country with the plane — the B-2 — capable of carrying the MOP that could penetrate the mountain under which the Fordo centrifuge operation was hidden.

On Friday, Trump, who has long criticized U.S. involvement in overseas wars, said in a statement read by press secretary Karoline Leavitt that there was a “substantial chance” of negotiations. Trump gave the two-week time frame hoping Iran would “come to their senses.”

The White House said last week they felt that Iran had all of the materials it needed for a nuclear weapon and could produce one in a “couple of weeks.”

In March, Director of National Intelligence Tulsi Gabbard testified before Congress that Iran was not “building” a nuclear bomb.

The move, which many feared would draw the U.S. into a widening conflict, came just days after Trump said that he would make a decision about hitting Iran within two weeks.

Reactions pour in

The strikes sparked a range of reaction from American leaders.

House Speaker Mike Johnson lauded the move.

“The military operations in Iran should serve as a clear reminder to our adversaries and allies that President Trump means what he says,” Johnson wrote on X.

“The President gave Iran’s leader every opportunity to make a deal, but Iran refused to commit to a nuclear disarmament agreement,” he continued.

Similarly, Senate Majority Leader John Thune said in a statement that Iran “has rejected all diplomatic pathways to peace.”

“The mullahs’ misguided pursuit of nuclear weapons must be stopped,” said Thune. “As we take action tonight to ensure a nuclear weapon remains out of reach for Iran, I stand with President Trump and pray for the American troops and personnel in harm’s way.”

Sen. John Cornyn, R-Texas, said, “Trump made the courageous and correct decision to eliminate the Iranian nuclear threat.”

But Republican Thomas Massie wrote on X, “This is not Constitutional.” Democrats, including Sen. Bernie Sanders, joined the chorus.

“Not only is this news that I’ve heard this second alarming — all of you have just heard — but it is so grossly unconstitutional,” Sanders said at an event in Oklahoma. “All of you know that the only entity that can take this country to war is the U.S. Congress. The president does not have the right,” Sanders told the crowd at an event in Tulsa, Oklahoma.

Many within Trump’s own party were opposed to striking Iran and feared the consequences, including prominent MAGA podcaster and former Trump adviser Steve Bannon.

House Minority Leader Hakeem Jeffries said that Trump “misled” the country.

“President Trump misled the country about his intentions, failed to seek congressional authorization for the use of military force and risks American entanglement in a potentially disastrous war in the Middle East,” Jeffries said in a statement.

Fears at home and abroad

In the wake of the action, the NYPD deployed officers to sensitive locations and Israel tightened rules for public gatherings.

The Center for Internet Security, a nonpartisan think tank, in an assessment to law enforcement Friday, said, “Tehran is likely to leverage a combination of direct, proxy, and irregular/inspired forces to conduct physical, cyber, or terrorist attacks against U.S. interests both at home and abroad.”

The assessment said that in the wake of Israeli strikes, Iran would rely on “crude or escalatory tactics” and that the likelihood would increase with U.S. involvement.

ABC News’ Josh Margolin contributed to this report.

This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.

Jeanine Pirro vows to tackle violence as top prosecutor in DC
(WASHINGTON) — Former Fox News host Jeanine Pirro vowed to improve safety and address violence in the nation’s capital when she was sworn in Wednesday as the interim U.S. attorney for D.C.

Referencing her experience as a judge and prosecutor, Pirro said as the top federal prosecutor in D.C. she will take on violence in the city that President Donald Trump has called unsafe and dangerous.

“Violence will be addressed directly with the appropriate punishment, and this city will again become a shining city on the hill in an America that President Trump has promised to make great again and will make safe again,” Pirro, a Trump ally, said in the Oval Office.

Trump said he has confidence in Pirro to improve safety in D.C.

“Jeanine Pirro, I have no doubt will be an exceptional U.S. attorney for the District of Columbia, one of the truly most important positions in our country of any position, where she will restore public safety in our nation’s capital, break up vicious street gangs and criminal networks, and ensure equal justice under the law. You’ll see very, very big improvements in the D.C. area, that I can promise you,” the president said.

Trump signed the “Making the District of Columbia Safe and Beautiful” executive order in March, which establishes a task force to help improve safety in the nation’s capital. The order has been criticized as micromanaging D.C., with Del. Eleanor Holmes Norton saying it’s “insulting to the 700,000 D.C. residents.”

Earlier this month, Trump tapped Pirro — who most recently hosted Fox News’ “The Five” — for the job after controversy around his previous pick, Ed Martin.

Martin, who had served as D.C.’s interim top prosecutor, lost GOP support for the job. Martin’s past, specifically his defense of Jan. 6 rioters and inflammatory rhetoric around the Capitol attack, plagued his nomination.

Pirro faced her first test as the top federal prosecutor in D.C. last week when she spoke about the response to the deadly shooting of two Israeli Embassy staffers. She addressed the shooting on Wednesday, saying hatred would not be tolerated under her watch.

“Just last week, here in our nation’s capital, two people on the brink of beginning their life had hopes and dreams that were never realized because a cold-blooded murderer made a decision to shoot them down on the streets on a cold, rainy night in our nation’s capital. This will not go without just accounting,” Pirro said. “My voice should be heard loud and clear. No more. No more tolerance of hatred, no more mercy for criminals.”

Pirro marks the latest Fox News personality to join the ranks of the Trump administration. Some of the most notable Fox News alumni appointed in Trump’s second administration include Secretary of Defense Pete Hegseth, who hosted “Fox & Friends Weekend,” and FBI Deputy Director Dan Bongino, who hosted “Unfiltered With Dan Bongino” before he left the network in 2023.

Pirro has been a longtime ally of Trump, dating back to her time as a prominent prosecutor in New York. She was an early supporter of his 2016 campaign and publicly defended him during the “Access Hollywood” tape scandal.

One of Trump’s final acts before leaving office in 2021 was issuing a last-minute pardon to Pirro’s ex-husband, a longtime GOP donor.

With less than an hour before his term ended, Trump granted one final pardon to Albert Pirro, who was convicted more than two decades ago on 34 counts of conspiracy and tax evasion after he was found to have improperly deducted over $1 million in lavish personal expenses in tax write-offs for his businesses.

ABC News’ Katherine Faulders and Will Steakin contributed to this report.

