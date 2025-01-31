Trump rails against DEI after DC plane crash, but it doesn’t apply to air traffic controllers

Celal Gunes/Anadolu via Getty Images

(WASHINGTON) — President Donald Trump on Thursday claimed, without citing evidence, that diversity, equity and inclusion initiatives for air traffic controllers at the Federal Aviation Administration — under Democratic presidents — were partly to blame for the tragic plane and helicopter collision in Washington on Wednesday night.

The air disaster occurred as an American Airlines passenger jet approaching Reagan Washington National Airport collided with a U.S. Army Black Hawk helicopter on a routine training flight.

“I put safety first, Obama, Biden and the Democrats put policy first, and they put politics at a level that nobody’s ever seen,” Trump told reporters in the White House briefing room, referring to the policies, even as the investigation into what happened is just getting underway.

This is the first major commercial airline crash in the United States since 2009, when 50 people died after a plane crashed while landing near Buffalo Niagara International Airport.

“I had to say that it’s terrible,” he said, citing what he called a story about a group within the FAA that had “determined that the [FAA] workforce was too white, that they had concerted efforts to get the administration to change that and to change it immediately. This was in the Obama administration, just prior to my getting there, and we took care of African Americans, Hispanic Americans.”

Trump then signed an executive order later Thursday that appointed Christopher Rocheleau, a 22-year veteran of the FAA, as acting commissioner of the agency, which he had said he would do in the briefing. And he signed a second executive order “aimed at undoing all of that damage” caused by the “Biden administration’s DEI and woke policies.”

“We want the most competent people. We don’t care what race they are,” the president said. “If they don’t have a great brain, a great power of the brain, they’re not going to be very good at what they do and bad things will happen.”

When asked in the earlier briefing by ABC News Chief White House Correspondent Mary Bruce whether he was saying the crash was the result of diversity hiring, Trump said, “we don’t know” what caused the crash, adding investigators are still looking into that. “It just could have been. We have a high standard. We’ve had a higher, much higher standard than anybody else.”

Even as he made unfounded claims about the FAA’s diversity initiatives being a factor in the disaster, he said the Army helicopter crew could be at fault — and claimed he wasn’t blaming the air traffic controller who communicated with the helicopter.

When asked how he could come to the conclusion that FAA diversity policies had something to do with the disaster, he said, “Because I have common sense, OK, and unfortunately a lot of people don’t.”

DEI and any similar programs do not apply to air traffic control hiring, though — no one is given preferential treatment for race, sex, ethnicity or sexual orientation, a former FAA official told ABC News.

Applicants must pass a medical exam, an aptitude test and a psychological test that is more stringent than that required of a pilot, said Chris Wilbanks, FAA deputy vice president of safety and technical training.

In 2022, 57,000 people applied for an ATC position, Wilbanks said, and 2,400 qualified to attend the academy. Of that 2,400, only 1,000 made it to the first day of training.

Wilbanks said 72% make it through the academy and roughly 60% of those will finish training.

According to the FAA, the training process lasts about three to four years from the hire date. Applicants must be younger than 31 and must retire by age 55.

Anyone who has taken Ritalin or Adderall in the last three years doesn’t qualify, the former FAA official said.

No determination of fault in the crash has been made, and the National Transportation Safety Board is conducting an investigation.

However, the NTSB declined to say whether DEI initiatives were a factor in the crash when asked by reporters later Thursday.

“As part of any investigation, we look at the human, the machine and the environment,” NTSB Chairwoman Jennifer Homendy said. “So we will look at all the humans that were involved in this accident. Again, we will look at the aircraft. We will look at the helicopter. We will look at the environment in which they were operating in. That is part of that is standard in any part of our investigation.”

In the White House briefing, several Cabinet officials spoke after Trump to address the crash, with Transportation Secretary Sean Duffy saying, “What happened yesterday shouldn’t have happened.”

“And when Americans take off in airplanes, they should expect to land at their destination,” he added. “That didn’t happen yesterday. That’s not acceptable, and so we will not accept excuses. We will not accept passing the buck. We are going to take responsibility at the Department of Transportation and the FAA to make sure we have the reforms that have been dictated by President Trump in place to make sure that these mistakes do not happen again.”

However, Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth, while noting that a “mistake was made” in the crash, said the Department of Defense must be “colorblind and merit-based … whether it’s flying Black Hawks, and flying airplanes, leading platoons or in government.”

“The era of DEI is gone at the Defense Department, and we need the best and brightest, whether it’s in our air traffic control or whether it’s in our generals, or whether it’s throughout government,” he said.

Vice President JD Vance, too, alluded to DEI having a part in the crash, saying, “We want the best people at air traffic control.”

“If you go back to just some of the headlines over the past 10 years, you have many hundreds of people suing the government because they would like to be air traffic controllers, but they were turned away because of the color of their skin,” Vance said. “That policy ends under Donald Trump’s leadership, because safety is the first priority of our aviation industry.”

But when a reporter pressed Trump, saying that similar language on DEI policies existed on the FAA’s website under Trump’s entire first term, Trump shot back, “I changed the Obama policy, and we had a very good policy and then Biden came in and he changed it. And then when I came in two days, three days ago, I said, a new order, bringing it to the highest level of intelligence.”

Trump said Pete Buttigieg, the transportation secretary in the Biden administration, “just got a good line of bulls—” and said he had “run [the Department of Transportation] right into the ground with his diversity.”

“Despicable. As families grieve, Trump should be leading, not lying,” Buttigieg responded in a statement on X. “We put safety first, drove down close calls, grew Air Traffic Control, and had zero commercial airline crash fatalities out of millions of flights on our watch. President Trump now oversees the military and the FAA. One of his first acts was to fire and suspend some of the key personnel who helped keep our skies safe. Time for the President to show actual leadership and explain what he will do to prevent this from happening again.”

Illinois Rep. Robin Kelly called Trump’s comments “dangerous, racist, and ignorant.”

“President Trump twisted a terrible tragedy — while families are mourning their loved ones — to insert his own political agenda and sow division,” Kelly said in a statement. “This is not leadership. We need to investigate how this plane crash happened to give a sense of closure to grieving families and prevent future crashes.

“Trump would rather point fingers than look in the mirror and face the fact that he just cut a committee responsible for aviation security,” she added. “The issue with our country is not its diversity. It’s the lack of leadership in the White House and unqualified Cabinet. Trump’s actions and words are dangerous, racist, and ignorant — simply un-American.”

Related Posts
David Paul Morris/Bloomberg via Getty Images

(WASHINGTON) — The election of a new chair of the Democratic National Committee, along with other top leadership positions, will be Feb. 1, 2025, at the party’s winter meeting in National Harbor, Maryland, according to a DNC official.

This selection of incoming DNC officers, which includes chair, vice chairs, treasurer, secretary, and national finance chair positions, comes as the party grapples with the results of the 2024 election, when they lost the presidency, control of the U.S. Senate and were not able to earn the majority in the House.

Laying out the next steps for party leadership, current DNC Chair Jamie Harrison — who is not vying for a second term — also announced on Monday that the party will host four forums for candidates to make their case to the 448 active DNC members who will be voting on their bids.

The forums, set to be both in-person and virtually, will provide “opportunities for engagement of grassroots Democrats,” a party official said, and will “focus on the questions and concerns of DNC members, elected representatives who will ultimately vote to elect the incoming officers.”

“As my time as Chair comes to a close and we prepare to undertake the critical work of holding the Trump Administration and Republican Party accountable for their extremism and false promises, we are beginning to lay out the process for upcoming DNC officer elections in the New Year. The DNC is committed to running a transparent, equitable, and impartial election for the next generation of leadership to guide the party forward,” Harrison said in a statement on Monday.

Harrison and all DNC staff will maintain complete neutrality throughout the process, including abstaining from endorsing or campaigning for any candidate, a party official told ABC.

“Electing the Chair and DNC officers is one of the most important responsibilities of the DNC Membership, and our staff will run an inclusive and transparent process that gives members the opportunity to get to know the candidates as they prepare to cast their votes,” Harrison added.

The DNC’s Rules and Bylaws Committee is set to meet on Dec. 12 to first develop a process for selecting Democratic Party officers. They’ll recommend a “Rules of Procedure” for the nomination and election of the candidates that will be sent to full membership for the vote during the winter meeting, which begins Jan. 30 in National Harbor.

Included in these rules are the requirements for gaining access to the ballot. In 2021, candidates were required to submit a nominating statement alongside the signatures of 40 DNC members. The DNC intends to use this 40 signature threshold for candidate participation in the forums, a party official said to ABC.

Thus far, there are two candidates actively campaigning to be the next chair. Former Maryland governor and Baltimore mMayor Martin O’Malley, who has served since December 2023 as the commissioner of the Social Security Administration, a week ago was the first to throw his hat into the ring for what is expected to be many bids to lead a Democratic party left in disarray following their election losses earlier this month.

“We must connect our Party with the most important place in America — the kitchen table of every family’s home. Jobs, Opportunity, and Economic Security for all. Getting things done. Hope. A 50 state strategy. Now.” he said on Monday in a post on X.

Shortly after, Ken Martin of Minnesota, a vice chair of the DNC who also serves as chairman of the Minnesota Democratic-Farmer-Labor (DFL) Party and president of the Association of State Democratic Committees, entered the race.

In a statement, Martin says he’s already garnered the endorsement of 83 DNC members and will be “working to earn every vote between now and the party elections.” In his launch, Martin emphasized the party’s need to “hit the pavement, get out of DC for a bit, and go to the states — to listen, reconnect with the voters, and restore a strong and resilient party.”

Other names floated for DNC chair have been ambassador to Japan and former Chicago mayor Rahm Emanuel, Democratic Party of Wisconsin Chairman Ben Wikler, and Chuck Rocha, a political strategist who worked for Sen. Bernie Sanders’ presidential campaign, among others. New Jersey Gov. Phil Murphy won’t be running for the role, ABC News has confirmed, after some speculation about his candidacy had been rumored.

The 448 DNC members who will vote on Feb. 1 includes 200 state elected members from 57 states, territories, and Democrats Abroad; members representing 16 affiliate groups; and 73 current at-large members elected by the DNC.

-ABC News’ Brittany Shepherd and Hannah Demissie contributed to this report.

Trump endorses GOP leadership’s spending deal that would avert shutdown
Chip Somodevilla/Getty Images

President-elect Donald Trump on Thursday endorsed a spending deal that House Republican leadership said it had reached to continue to fund the government through March and avoid a government shutdown at the end of the week.

“All Republicans, and even the Democrats, should do what is best for our Country, and vote “YES” for this Bill, TONIGHT!” Trump posted on his Truth Social platform.

The House began debating the new bill Thursday evening before a vote later tonight.

Earlier Thursday, House Appropriations Chairman Tom Cole told reporters that House Republicans had reached an agreement among themselves. Asked if Trump is on board, Cole replied, “All I’ll tell you is we have an agreement.”

Cole refused to divulge any details of the deal, but he told ABC News that the text of the bill would be posted online shortly.

But in his post, Trump said the “newly agreed to American Relief Act of 2024 will keep the Government open, fund our Great Farmers and others, and provide relief for those severely impacted by the devastating hurricanes.”

He also said that the bill would push raising the debt ceiling to January 2027 from June of next year. Congress last raised the country’s borrowing limit in June 2023 and had suspended it until June 2025.

“A VERY important piece, VITAL to the America First Agenda, was added as well – The date of the very unnecessary Debt Ceiling will be pushed out two years, to January 30, 2027. Now we can Make America Great Again, very quickly, which is what the People gave us a mandate to accomplish,” Trump wrote.

GOP House leaders and Vice-President-elect JD Vance were hoping to appease both Trump’s demands that any legislation to fund the government also deals with raising or eliminating the country’s debt ceiling, as well as House Republicans on the right who are traditionally against any spending deal or debt limit increase.

Meanwhile, Democrats have refused to budge from the deal they originally worked out with Republicans that Trump and Elon Musk demolished on Wednesday.

House Minority Leader Hakeem Jeffries called the latest proposal “laughable” as Democrats gathered to strategize their next move.

“The Musk-Johnson proposal is not serious. It’s laughable. Extreme MAGA Republicans are driving us to a government shutdown,” he said.

Democratic Rep. Jamie Raskin said it was unclear who Democrats are negotiating with — Trump or Musk.

Asked about Republicans who say they have now done their part and that Democrats would own any shutdown, Raskin replied, “It’s an intolerable way of proceeding… Democrats are going to try to figure out how to salvage the public good out of the wreckage just foist upon us.”

That bipartisan deal called for extending government spending at current levels until March and added other provisions like relief for disaster victims and farmers and a pay raise for members of Congress.

Things changed Wednesday after Musk began a pressure campaign on X with multiple posts opposing the deal. Later that day Trump and Vance posted a statement calling on Congress to “pass a streamlined spending bill,” with the president-elect echoing Musk’s threats of primarying any GOP member who didn’t comply.

Trump told ABC News’ Jonathan Karl Thursday morning that there will be a government shutdown unless Congress eliminates the debt ceiling or extends the limit on government borrowing before he takes office.

“We’re not going to fall into the debt ceiling quicksand,” he said. “There won’t be anything approved unless the debt ceiling is done with.”

Under current law, the federal government would hit its borrowing limit sometime in the spring of 2025, during the first months of the second Trump presidency. Trump, however, said he wants it taken care of now, while Joe Biden is president.

“Shutdowns only inure to the person who’s president,” Trump said.

Some Senate Republicans, including John Kennedy and Mike Rounds, expressed displeasure with Johnson’s bill and praised Trump for stepping in.

But Sen. Thom Tillis, whose home state was devastated by Hurricane Helene, said he’d do everything in his power to slow down the passage of any government funding bill that doesn’t include disaster relief.

Congress faces a deadline of Friday night, when the current government funding extension expires, to pass a new one or non-essential agencies would shut down.

House Republicans of every stripe were seen rotating in and out of the speaker’s office on Thursday — including House Appropriations Chairman Tom Cole, Majority Whip Tom Emmer, Texas Rep. Chip Roy and Freedom Caucus Chairman Andy Harris of Maryland.

Jeffries told reporters that raising the debt limit as part of the government funding bill is “premature at best.”

“We are going to continue to maintain an open line of communication to see if we can resolve this issue on terms that are favorable to the everyday Americans,” Jeffries said when asked if he was speaking to Johnson.

Behind closed doors during a caucus huddle Thursday morning, Jeffries delivered the same message to Democrats: Republicans backed out of a bipartisan deal and now have to figure out a way to get out.

“This kind of chaos and dysfunction has real-world impacts on hard-working people,” Rep. Kathy Castor, D-Fla., said.

Rep. Bill Keating, D-Mass., told ABC News that Jeffries quoted President John F. Kennedy to the caucus: “Let us never negotiate out of fear. But let us never fear to negotiate.”

“He said, look, we kept all our doors open during this negotiation. We made concessions. Most of us weren’t happy with the outcome of this, but you have to do your basic job. He’s saying that will continue. We’re open to everything, but we’re not open to the kind of bullying tactics that Elon Musk is doing,” Keating said.

Rep. Brad Sherman, D-Calif., quipped, “We had a deal. We negotiated a deal, and then Musk decided to change the deal. Do I call him ‘President Musk?'”

Texas Rep. Greg Casar, the new chair of the progressive caucus was also critical of Musk.

“If Elon Musk is kind of cosplaying co-president here, I don’t know why Trump doesn’t just hand him the Oval Office, or Speaker Johnson should maybe just hand Elon Musk the gavel if they just want that billionaire to run the country,” Casar said.

While many Democrats support eliminating the debt limit in principle, members left their closed-door meeting opposed to striking it now as part of a spending deal, stressing it should be a separate matter.

ABC News’ Emily Chang and Ivan Pereira contributed to this report.

Johnson says no cuts to Social Security and Medicare to fund Trump’s agenda
Tasos Katopodis/Getty Images

(WASHINGTON) — House Speaker Mike Johnson said Tuesday that cuts to Social Security and Medicare won’t be part of the legislative package being worked out to fund President-elect Donald Trump’s agenda.

“No, the president has made clear that Social Security and Medicare have to be preserved,” Johnson replied when asked if he was open to cutting the programs as part of the spending plans being worked out between House and Senate Republican leaders. “We have to look at all spending while maintaining… The Republican Party will not cut benefits.”

Johnson said he was to meet with Senate Majority Leader John Thune on Tuesday to discuss ideas for a funding package that Republicans plan to pursue through “reconciliation” — a fast-track process limited to spending and revenue legislation that needs only a majority rather than the 60-vote threshold in the Senate needed to pass legislation. Republicans hold a narrow majority in the House and a 3-seat majority in the Senate.

Congressional Republicans have yet to decide on a reconciliation plan. Johnson is pushing Trump’s desire for “one big, beautiful bill” to fund his agenda but Senate leaders and some conservatives in the House prefer that it be divided into two pieces of legislation.

The negotiated package is expected to include several of Trump’s top priorities, which include extending the tax cuts passed during his first term and addressing his immigration reforms, including more funding for Border Patrol and ICE. Trump has also pushed Congress to increase or eliminate the debt limit, though details of any plan remain unclear.

Trump reiterated his preference for one bill when he spoke to reporters on Tuesday, but said he could live with two.

“Well, I like one big, beautiful bill, and I always have, I always will, he said. But if two is more certain, it does go a little bit quicker because you can do the immigration stuff early.”

Before Trump spoke, Johnson said he remains convinced that the one-bill strategy is the “best way to go.”

“I’m meeting today with Leader Thune about the two ideas,” Johnson told reporters outside a closed GOP conference meeting Tuesday morning. “We still remain convinced over here that the one-bill strategy is the best way to go, but there’s some senators who have different ideas.”

“They’re all dear friends and colleagues, and we’re going to work on this together. We will get the two chambers united on the same strategy. And I think the president still prefers ‘one big, beautiful bill,’ as he likes to say, and there’s a lot of merit to that — we could talk about the ins and outs of that maybe at our leadership press conference here.”

Senate Republican Whip John Barrasso said one of the key objectives in the meeting with Trump will be attempting to forge a clearer path on reconciliation.

“He’s going to be with Senate leadership as well as the entire Senate conference to talk about that exact thing tomorrow and how we get on the same page with the House,” Barrasso said.

Barrasso said a two-part plan that would deliver wins for Trump early in his presidency and allow for more time to address tax policy that doesn’t expire until the end of the year, but the “goal is the same.”

“It was a suggestion by John Thune — this was before Christmas — he said ‘Let’s get an early win on the border.’ It was an issue in the election and it is a big issue for the American people and it is a big issue for national security, and we just thought we could get that done in a quicker fashion with a focus on that, on taking the handcuffs off of American energy as well as military strength, and then have the longer time to work on the financial component of this,” Barrasso said. “This issues and the urgency of the tax issue doesn’t really come into play until l the end of the year to the level that these other issues have the higher urgency right now.”

Johnson also said he intends to handle the debt limit — another Trump priority — in the reconciliation process, which Republicans could try pass in both chambers without Democratic support.

“That way, as the Republican Party, the party in charge of both chambers, we again get to determine the details of that. If it runs through the regular order, regular process… then you have to have both parties negotiating. And we feel like we are in better stead to do it ourselves,” he said.

Johnson said members will have “lengthy” sessions to go over the plan for reconciliation since there are “broad opinions” on how to handle it.

“Republicans in this majority in the House and Senate – our intention, our mission is to reduce spending in a meaningful way so we can get, restore fiscal sanity… so raising the debt limit is a necessary step so we don’t give the appearance that we’re going to default in some way on the nation’s debt,” he added.

Johnson said this does not mean Republicans will “tolerate” spending more to the new debt limit because the “commitment” is to reduce spending, but the final formula has not been determined.

The speaker also told reporters that he’ll likely speak with Trump on Tuesday, ahead of the president-elect’s visit to Capitol Hill on Wednesday.

“I’m sure I’ll speak with him today, probably this afternoon, and when he’s in town, I’m sure we’ll get together,” Johnson said. “He and I both have a very busy schedule. He’s trying to jam a lot into that visit on the Hill, so we’re sympathetic to that.” Johnson said.

Johnson said there will be more discussions on Trump’s agenda when he meets with House Republicans at Mar-a-Lago this weekend.

“He’s bringing in big groups of House Republicans to Mar-a-Lago over the weekend three days in a row to meet with and talk with all of our team members about what’s ahead of us and the challenges and how we can accomplish all this together. So we’re very excited about that. The president-elect is excited about it, and we all are as well,” Johnson said.

Senate Republicans are preparing to meet with President-Elect Trump in the Capitol tomorrow, and one of their key objectives will be attempting to forge a clearer path about how to proceed with advancing Trump’s agenda through a fast-track budget tool called reconciliation, Republican Whip John Barrasso, R-Wyo. said.

“He’s going to be with Senate leadership as well as the entire Senate conference to talk about that exact thing tomorrow and how we get on the same page with the House,” Barrasso said.

Barrasso said today that the “goal is the same” regardless of whether Congress ultimately proceeds with a one-part bill, as Speaker Johnson and Trump have suggested, or with a two-part strategy championed by Majority Leader Thune.

But he made the case for a two-part plan that would deliver wins for Trump early in his presidency and allow for more time to address tax policy that doesn’t expire until the end of the year.

“It was a suggestion by John Thune — this was before Christmas — he said ‘Let’s get an early win on the border.’ It was an issue in the election and it is a big issue for the American people and it is a big issue for national security, and we just thought we could get that done in a quicker fashion with a focus on that, on taking the handcuffs off of American energy as well as military strength, and then have the longer time to work on the financial component of this,” Barrasso said. “This issues and the urgency of the tax issue doesn’t really come into play until l the end of the year to the level that these other issues have the higher urgency right now.”

Senate Republicans have slightly more breathing room on these measures than their House colleagues as they have a 3-seat GOP majority. In the House, Johnson might only be able to afford to lose a single Republican, so his preference for one large bill appears to be focused on getting his members together.

“If you put a number of high priority issues together, then people are more apt to vote for the larger package, because even though there may be something in it that doesn’t meet their preference, they’re not going to be willing to vote against the larger measures that are such, such high priority for the American people and for President Trump,” Johnson told Newsmax on Monday.

