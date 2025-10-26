Trump raises tariffs on Canada 10% after Reagan ad airs during World Series

Alex Wong/Getty Images

(WASHINGTON) — President Donald Trump announced he’s adding an extra 10% tariff on Canadian imports over a negative TV commercial featuring a speech by President Ronald Reagan.

Officials in the province of Ontario have said the ad, which protests Trump’s tariff policy, will be pulled from the airwaves next week. However, Trump said in a social media post that given the ad was played during Game 1 of the World Series Friday night, he is increasing duties on Canadian goods.

The ad was played again during Game 2 of the World Series on Saturday night.  

“Because of their serious misrepresentation of the facts, and hostile act, I am increasing the Tariff on Canada by 10% over and above what they are paying now,” Trump said in a post on his social media platform.

Earlier this week, Trump said he was halting trade talks with Canada over the ad, which launched earlier this month.

The ad features audio with excerpts of a 1987 address by Reagan that came as he imposed some duties on Japanese products but cautioned about the long-term economic risks of high tariffs and the threat of a trade war.

Trump claimed, without evidence, that the ad “was Canada’s hope that the United States Supreme Court will come to their ‘rescue’ on Tariffs that they have used for years to hurt the United States.”

The Supreme Court is set to hear a case this term about Trump’s sweeping tariff policy.

Ontario Premier Doug Ford said Friday he was halting the ads so that trade talks could resume but noted that it would air during the World Series.

Dominic Leblanc, the Canadian minister responsible for Canada-U.S. trade, appeared to respond to the ad campaign in a statement released on Saturday, saying in part that “progress is best achieved through direct engagement with the U.S. administration — which is the responsibility of the federal government.”  

“As the Prime Minister said [Friday], we stand ready to build on the progress made in constructive discussions with American counterparts over the course of recent weeks,” Leblanc said.

The Ronald Reagan Presidential Foundation & Institute said in a statement on social media Thursday evening that the Canadian ad campaign used “selective audio and video” of Reagan and “misrepresents” what he said in the address.

The foundation said in a statement that it was exploring its legal options.

Related Posts

Trump set to posthumously award Charlie Kirk the Presidential Medal of Freedom
Andrew Harnik/Getty Images

(WASHINGTON) — President Donald Trump on Tuesday is expected to posthumously award conservative activist Charlie Kirk the nation’s highest civilian honor, the Presidential Medal of Freedom.

Kirk was fatally shot on Sept. 10 while speaking at Utah Valley University on the first stop of his The American Comeback Tour, which invited college students to debate hot-button issues.

Trump was the first to announce later that day that Kirk had died, and the next day said he would be be awarding Kirk the Presidential Medal of Freedom as he hailed the Turning Point USA founder “a giant of his generation.”

The ceremony comes after Trump returned back to Washington in the early hours of Tuesday morning from a trip to the Middle East to celebrate a ceasefire agreement between Israel and Hamas that he helped broker.

Oct. 14 is Kirk’s birthday. He would have turned 32. The House and Senate previously approved a resolution to mark the date as a “National Day of Remembrance.”  

Trump said last Friday that he was coming back from overseas for Kirk, who called “a friend of mine, a friend of all of us.”

“It’s the greatest honor,” Trump said of the award. “And Erika, his beautiful wife, is going to be here, and a lot of people are gonna be here.”

The president and Erika Kirk shared a heartfelt moment on stage at Kirk’s memorial service in Arizona, where tens of thousands of people gathered to pay tribute to Kirk, a key ally to Trump and a friend to many inside his administration.

The two hugged after Trump’s closing remarks and after Erika Kirk said she’d forgiven her husband’s killer.

Kirk was influential in building Trump’s movement and was particularly influential among young conservatives. But some of his comments on gun violence, LGBTQ issues, race and more drew criticism from liberals and others.

At his memorial service, Trump and other leading conservative figures embraced Kirk as a “martyr.”

“I know I speak for everyone here today when I say that none of us will ever forget Charlie Kirk, and neither now will history,” Trump said at the time. “Because while Charlie has been reunited with his creator in heaven, his voice on earth will let go through the generations, and his name will live forever in the eternal chronicle of America’s greatest patriots.”

Senate fails to advance House-passed funding bill or Dem funding bill, no closer to solution on government funding
Speaker of the House Mike Johnson (R-LA) speaks during a news conference at the U.S. Capitol on September 16, 2025 in Washington, DC. (Photo by Kent Nishimura/Getty Images)

(WASHINGTON) — The Senate on Friday failed to advance both the House-passed short-term government funding bill and the Democrat counter-offer.

The Senate action came just hours after the House sent them the short-term funding bill.

The Democrat funding bill with extraneous health care provisions failed to advance, as expected, by a vote of 47-45.

The Senate then voted to block the Republican short-term funding bill just hours after the House passed it. It failed by a vote of 44-48.

Republican Sens. Lisa Murkowski and Rand Paul cast votes against the legislation. Democrat Sen. John Fetterman was the only Democrat to vote for it.

This leaves the Congress no closer to a government funding solution with the Oct. 1 deadline fast approaching.

This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.

Speaker Johnson continues to resist swearing in Democratic Rep.-elect Grijalva
<figure><img src="https://s3.amazonaws.com/syndication.abcaudio.com/files/2025-10-20/GETTY_Adelita%20Grijalva_102025.jpg" alt=""><figcaption>Rebecca Noble/Getty Images</figcaption></figure><p>(WASHINGTON) — Speaker Mike Johnson is resisting calls to swear in Democratic Rep.-elect Adelita Grijalva, saying Monday that he will administer the oath of office to her after the Senate votes to reopen the government.</p><p>As Democrats decry the almost monthlong delay, Johnson has maintained that he is "following the Pelosi precedent" — when three Republicans who had won special elections during recess waited until the House returned to session before then-Speaker Nancy Pelosi swore them into office.</p><p>Grijalva won her special election on Sept. 23 — four days after Johnson dismissed lawmakers following House passage of the clean continuing resolution to fund the government. Since the last vote in the House, Republicans have canceled 14 days of legislative business — including four days this week — as the impasse drags on.</p><p>"Rep. Grijalva won her race in the I think it was the last week of September after we had already gone out of session, so I will administer the oath to her, hope on the first day we come back [to] legislative session," Johnson said in a news conference Monday. "I'm willing and anxious to do that."</p><p>While the question has followed the speaker throughout the shutdown, Johnson has shrugged off the delay, denying that his decision is related to Grijalva's intent to become the 218 signature on a discharge petition forcing a vote to release the Department of Justice's full Jeffrey Epstein file.</p><p>"Instead of doing TikTok videos, she should be serving her constituents. She could be taking their calls. She can be directing them, trying to help them through the crisis that the Democrats have created … by shutting down the government," Johnson said.</p><p>Last week, Grijalva rejected Johnson's assertion that she can still represent her constituents while she waits to be sworn in to office, contending she cannot carry out some basic functions of her office until she is seated.</p><p>"We have no access to government email, casework systems, and other basic infrastructure. Moreover, we cannot sign any leases for in-district offices to provide constituent services," Grijalva wrote in a statement to ABC News on Friday. "He is piecemealing the most basic tools of a functioning office — handing me the keys to a car with no engine, no tires, and no fuel. This would all be resolved if he simply did his job, swore me in, and stopped protecting pedophiles. I can't do my job until he does his."</p><p>On Monday, Johnson put the onus on House Minority Leader Hakeem Jeffries to give his new members "guidance and direction" on how to begin operating their office.</p><p>"That call was apparently never made," Johnson said. "I don't know if the Democrat leader's office didn't inform her of that, but the I found out this morning that the person who runs that office and the chief administrative office is on furlough because they voted to shut the government down, and so that person didn't reach out affirmatively, but now it's been sorted out, and I'm told they're going to her office today."</p><p>On ABC News' "This Week" co-anchor Jonathan Karl pressed Johnson on why the House couldn't return to do some regular business outside any shutdown-related work.</p><p>"I refuse to allow us to come back and engage in anything until the government is reopened, when the Democrats do the right thing for the people," Johnson told Karl.</p><p>Asked when Johnson would swear in Grijalva, the leader told Karl, "As soon as we get back to legislative session, when Chuck Schumer allows us to turn the lights back on."</p>