Trump responds to Boulder attack in social media post, seizes on suspect’s immigration status

“Yesterday’s horrific attack in Boulder, Colorado, WILL NOT BE TOLERATED in the United States of America,” Trump wrote on his conservative social media platform.
“Acts of Terrorism will be prosecuted to the fullest extent of the Law. This is yet another example of why we must keep our Borders SECURE, and deport Illegal, Anti-American Radicals from our Homeland. My heart goes out to the victims of this terrible tragedy, and the Great People of Boulder, Colorado!” the president added.
Eight people were injured on Sunday in what the FBI is calling an “act of terror.” Boulder police said the motive for the attack still has not been established.
The suspect, Mohamed Sabry Soliman, was allegedly heard yelling “Free Palestine” while throwing a “makeshift flamethrower” at a demonstration to raise awareness about the remaining hostages in Gaza, according to authorities.
Soliman has been charged with a federal hate crime, according to court documents. He allegedly told police “he wanted to kill all Zionist people and wished they were all dead.”
The Department of Homeland Security on Monday said Soliman is in the U.S. illegally. He entered the country on a B2 visa, which is typically a tourism visa, in August 2022 and in September 2022 applied for asylum. The B2 visa expired in February 2023.
Soliman was granted a work permit after his B2 visa expired, a senior official told ABC News. That work permit expired on March 28, so he has been in the country illegally since then, the official said.
Trump sought to cast blame over Soliman’s immigration status on former President Joe Biden, criticizing his predecessor’s policies and saying “he must go out under ‘TRUMP’ Policy.”
White House press secretary Karoline Leavitt made a similar argument on Monday as she took some questions from reporters outside the White House.
Leavitt said the suspect was “foolishly given a tourism visa” by the previous administration.
“These individuals are going to be deported, and we’re not going to tolerate such violence in our country,” Leavitt said.
While Trump seized on the fact that the alleged attacker was in the country illegally, the president did not mention antisemitism in his statement.
Though a White House senior official said Trump was briefed on Sunday, his first public comments came nearly 24 hours after the attack.
Leavitt, in her gaggle with reporters, was asked for the administration message to the Jewish community.
“We have seen two horrific cases of anti-semitic violence in our country in the last two weeks, and it is unacceptable to this president and this White House,” she said. “And rest assured to all Jewish Americans across our great country, this president has your back and he’s not going to allow anyone to take part in violent terrorism, acts of terrorism, in our country.”
Attorney General Pam Bondi also released a statement Monday in which she condemned “vile anti-Semitic violence.”
“The Department of Justice has swiftly charged the illegal alien perpetrator of this heinous attack with a federal hate crime and will hold him accountable to the fullest extent of the law. Our prayers are with the victims and our Jewish community across the world,” Bondi said.
(WASHINGTON) — After weeks of internal GOP wrangling, the Republican-led House early Thursday passed the “One Big Beautiful Bill Act,” critical to advancing President Donald Trump’s tax and immigration agenda.
A smiling Speaker Mike Johnson announced the massive measure passed by a single vote — 215-214 — and was greeted with applause. He had struggled to get it done — as he had promised — by Memorial Day, before lawmakers go on recess.
The sweeping package of tax cuts, Medicaid reform and immigration spending delivers on many of the president’s domestic campaign promises.
Following debate that stretched Wednesday through the entire night and into early Thursday morning, the vote was a triumphant moment for Johnson, who conquered sharp divisions among his conference “through a lot of prayer” amid a historically low 3-vote majority.
“The bill gets Americans back to winning again, and it’s been a long time coming,” Johnson proclaimed during his speech on the floor moments before the final vote. “It quite literally is again morning in America, isn’t it, all right?”
Trump celebrated the passage of what he called “THE ONE, BIG, BEAUTIFUL BILL” in a social media post, calling it the “most significant piece of Legislation that will ever be signed in the History of our Country!”
He said it fulfilled his campaign promise of “No Tax on Tips and No Tax on Overtime.” He also recognized the tax deductions when consumers purchase an American-made vehicle, funding for the Golden Dome defense system, and the “TRUMP Savings Accounts” incorporated in the legislation.
“Great job by Speaker Mike Johnson, and the House Leadership, and thank you to every Republican who voted YES on this Historic Bill!,” Trump wrote.
“Now, it’s time for our friends in the United States Senate to get to work, and send this Bill to my desk AS SOON AS POSSIBLE!” Trump added, before slamming Democrats.
During the final House vote, Republican lawmakers approached the speaker with congratulatory handshakes and back slaps. Someone also played Queen’s “We Are The Champions” off a phone for about 10 seconds while the vote was underway.
Republicans cheered, whistled and applauded when the threshold for passage was achieved at 6:54 a.m.
The successful vote, with one GOP lawmaker voting present, sends the reconciliation bill to the Senate, where the Republican majority is expected to revise the legislation over the next month or longe
Two House Republicans, Reps. Thomas Massie of Kentucky and Warren Davidson of Ohio, opposed the vote alongside the entire House Democratic Caucus. Rep. Andy Harris, the chairman of the House Freedom Caucus, voted present.
Johnson took a victory lap following the vote – holding a news conference alongside his leadership team and committee chairs – after Republicans pulled off the improbable and passed the president’s signature legislative package.
“It’s finally Morning in America again,” Johnson beamed as he reported his earlier comment. “The media and the Democrats have consistently dismissed any possibility that House Republicans could get this stuff. They did not believe that we could succeed in our mission to enact President Trump’s America first agenda, but this is a big one, and once again, they have been proven wrong.”
After a marathon hearing that ended overnight, the House Rules committee voted 8-4 to tee up action on the House floor.
The committee vote came after changes to several of the bill’s provisions, including a change to when Medicaid work requirements would kick in.
Texas Republican Rep. Chip Roy, one of the GOP holdouts that had put the bill’s fate in question, was absent for the committee’s votes.
The key procedural step was needed before advancing the legislation to a final vote.
That meeting came after earlier negotiations with hard-liners fell apart Tuesday. The GOP is far from unified around the bill, which they earlier had said they hoped to move to a vote on Wednesday. Several sticking points, primarily regarding Medicaid work requirements and a cap on state and local tax deductions, still need to be worked out.
After the meeting, White House press secretary Karoline Leavitt said, “The meeting was productive and moved the ball in the right direction. The President reiterated how critical it is for the country to pass the One Big Beautiful Bill as quickly as possible.”
Clearing the House is just the first hurdle for the bill — it will also have to pass muster with a Senate Republican conference that is already telegraphing that they plan to make changes.
Here are the major changes to the bill in the 42-page amendment:
Medicaid: The start date for new Medicaid work requirements will now kick in “no later than December 31, 2026.” The original bill had the work requirements starting in 2029.
This alteration is a win for hardliners who have for days been pushing for steeper spending cuts to be included in the package. Medicaid work requirements are expected to reduce spending in the bill.
There is also a new incentive for states to not expand Medicaid. Medicaid expansion states are increasing state-directed payments up to 110% to maintain the structure.
State and Local Tax Deductions: SALT deduction rises to $40,000 for incomes under $500,000. This is a substantive change from the $10,000 cap that was implemented by Republicans in the 2017 Tax Cuts and Jobs Act.
This is a concession geared toward satiating blue-state Republicans in states like New York and California. Many of them conditioned their support for the package on lifting or raising the cap on these deductions. Moderates will brand this as a big win.
Maga Savings Account: The amendment changes the names of these accounts. Instead of MAGA Accounts, they will now be called “Trump” Accounts. The president’s last name appears in the manager’s amendment +50 times.
Expedited cuts to clean energy credits: Some of Biden-era clean energy tax credits will phase out sooner, allowing Republicans to recoup costs to apply toward the overall cost of the bill. To receive credits, new projects must break ground within 60 days or be “placed in service” by the end of 2028.
Billions in border security reimbursements: The Department of Homeland Security appropriates $12 billion to states for costs associated with Biden-era border actions through September 30, 2029. The DHS Secretary can authorize grants to assist with immigration enforcement.
Ends tax on silencers: The manager’s amendment delists silencers from the National Firearms Act, effectively ending a tax on transferring silencers.
ABC News’ Kelsey Walsh contributed to this report.
(WASHINGTON) — House Republicans are plowing ahead Tuesday to advance key components of their bill to fund President Donald Trump’s agenda — including taxes and Medicaid cuts — even as they remain at odds over several critical issues.
Sources tell ABC News that dueling, dramatic hearings are expected to drag deep into the night and into Wednesday as Democrats try to challenge Republicans’ efforts to write those sections of Trump’s “big, beautiful bill.”
Democratic members of the House Energy and Commerce Committee, which has jurisdiction over energy and health care programs, plan to offer several doomed amendments and might try an unusual move of calling impromptu witnesses to testify about how Medicaid impacts their life. Republicans are likely to block both efforts.
Dozens of people in wheelchairs chanting “No cuts to Medicaid!” tried to block the doors of the Energy and Commerce markup before it began and were blocked by Capitol Police. Several were arrested.
The markup in the House Ways and Means Committee, which has jurisdiction over taxes, is also expected to slide into the night amid an internal GOP battle over caps to the State and Local Tax deduction. Democrats are expected to trash the bill as a massive break for the wealthiest taxpayers.
While the GOP plan proposes massive cuts to Medicaid, it does not include some of the most drastic cuts that Republican hardliners were pushing for, putting its passage in flux amid a conservative revolt.
Texas Republican Rep. Chip Roy said Monday he’s opposed to the proposals and needs “significant” changes to support the final package.
“I remain open-minded because progress has been made based on our forceful efforts to force change. But we cannot continue down the path we’ve been going down – and we will need SIGNIFICANT additional changes to garner my support,” he said in a post on X.
Asked on Tuesday if he was worried about members like Roy getting behind the bill,” House Speaker Mike Johnson responded, “No one is going to get 100 percent of what we want. Chip is one of my best friends. We communicated within the last hour, and we’ll talk again today. I think we get everybody to yes.”
Trump has repeatedly promised to not cut Medicaid and he and Republicans said they’ll come up with savings by cutting waste and fraud in the program.
Before heading off on a four-day trip to the Middle East on Monday, he urged Republicans to “UNIFY” around the bill and said the executive order he signed Monday that would “slash the cost of prescription drugs” and the “hundreds of billions of tariff money coming in” should be factored into the bill’s scoring.
With Republicans in control of both chambers of Congress, they are using a process called reconciliation that only requires a simple majority for passage to fast-track their legislation.
Republicans unveiled legislative text over the weekend that outlined their plans to slash Medicaid spending by imposing work requirements for recipients, make more frequent eligibility checks, and penalize states like New York and California that offer Medicaid to illegal immigrants.
The Congressional Budget Office wrote in a letter to Energy and Commerce Chairman Brett Guthrie that the proposal met its lofty target for $880 billion of savings over the next decade.
The Energy and Commerce committee resisted pressure from hardliners like Roy who demanded GOP leaders propose lowering the percentage the federal government pays to states’ Medicaid programs or include per-capita caps on federal Medicaid payments to states.
The health portions would save about $715 billion, according to CBO. However, at least 8.6 million more Americans will go uninsured.
Some culture war issues were addressed in the bill, including a provision to strip Medicaid funding from organizations that offer abortion services such as Planned Parenthood.
The legislation has already received pushback from Republicans in the Senate who will have to go along with it, including Missouri Sen. Josh Hawley, who wrote an opinion piece in the New York Times Monday warning against moves to cut Medicaid.
“This wing of the party wants Republicans to build our big, beautiful bill around slashing health insurance for the working poor. But that argument is both morally wrong and politically suicidal,” Sen. Hawley wrote.
Meanwhile, the Ways and Means Committee, which is marking up the tax portion of the bill, outlined a permanent extension of Trump’s 2017 Tax Cuts and Job Act, as well as making good on his campaign promises like no tax on tips and no tax on overtime.
The plan would temporarily increase the child tax credit, create a MAGA savings account for children and temporarily increase the standard tax deduction. It also calls for a $4 trillion increase to the debt ceiling, which Congress must address by mid-July to avoid default.
Some moderate Republicans have been adamant about not cutting into Medicaid, a benefit many of their constituents rely on.
The legislation also includes one of the most controversial components — a tax proposal that would hike the cap on state and local tax deductions (SALT) from $10,000 to $30,000 for those earning less than $400,000, which some moderate Republicans from states with higher taxes say is not enough.
New York Rep. Nick LaLota said he is “still a hell no” in a post on X.
Rep. Mike Lawler of New York told Bloomberg TV the proposal was “woefully inadequate,” adding that he will vote against the bill if it comes to the floor.
“We will continue to work in good faith with leadership, with the administration to get this done, but we need to have an honest and serious discussion about the issue,” he added.
Here’s what’s in the bill:
Medicaid cuts
Medicaid work requirements: The bill would impose work requirements on able-bodied Medicaid recipients — at least 80 hours per month — or require enrolling in an educational program for at least 80 hours or some combination per month.
More frequent eligibility checks: The legislation would require states to conduct more frequent eligibility determinations — from every 12 months to every six months.
Prohibits Medicaid funds for gender transition for minors: The measure would ban federal Medicaid funds from going to gender-affirming care for transgender minors.
Blocks Medicaid funding for non-citizens: Federal funding would be blocked from going to states that provide health care coverage under Medicare for migrants in the country without authorization.
Targets Medicaid funding for organizations that provide abortions: The measure includes language that would essentially prohibit health care providers who offer abortion services from receiving Medicaid funds.
Drug pricing: The bill makes a change to the Inflation Reduction Act and allows drugs to be exempt from Medicare’s drug price negotiation if they are approved to treat multiple diseases.
Cuts energy programs in Inflation Reduction Act: The proposal would cut Inflation Reduction Act programs like spending on electric vehicles, claw back climate-related federal funding and phase out clean energy credits.
Tax provisions
No tax on tips: A huge tax break for the service industry and a provision that was also trumpeted by Kamala Harris as the Democratic nominee for president, though she tied the tax break to an increase for the federal minimum wage. This is temporary and would expire at the end of 2028.
No tax on overtime: Would relieve millions of Americans who work overtime. This is temporary and would also expire at the end of 2028.
Extension of 2017 Tax Cuts and Job Act: Makes tax from the 2017 Tax Cuts and Jobs Act permanent; does not include a tax increase on the wealthiest earners. Trump posted last week that the proposal shouldn’t raise taxes on high-earners, “but I’m OK if they do!!!”
Creation of MAGA savings account for children: The contribution limit for any taxable year is $5,000. It includes a pilot program to start the accounts with $1,000.
SALT: Lifts state and local tax deduction cap to $30,000 with an income phase-down above $400,000. Married couples filing taxes separately are subject to a $15,000 cap and phase-down above $200,000 income.
Debt limit increase: The measure calls for increasing the debt limit by $4 trillion. Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent said last week lawmakers must address the debt limit by mid-July to avoid a default.
Enhanced tax deduction for seniors: Seniors would get a $4,000 higher standard tax deduction subject to income limits. This is temporary and would also expire at the end of 2028.
Hikes excise tax on colleges: Those with endowments over $2 million per student would increase from 1.4% to 21%, targeting Ivy League schools. Religious schools would be exempt.
Child tax credit: A temporary increase from $1,000 to $2,500 through 2028 and to $2,000 after that. Recipients will be required to have a Social Security number.
Deduction for qualified business: The bill would increase the deduction for qualified business income from 20% to 22%.
Extends increased estate and gift tax exemption: Would increase the estate and gift tax exemption to $15 million.
Elevates standard tax deduction: The measure includes some new tax cuts like temporarily elevating the standard deduction by $2,000 to $32,000 for 2025 for joint filers and by $1,000 to $16,000 through 2028.
(WASHINGTON) — President Donald Trump unveiled sweeping new tariffs on Wednesday, which the White House dubbed “Liberation Day.”
“This is one of the most important days in my opinion in American history,” Trump said during a press conference at the Rose Garden, outside the White House. “It’s our declaration of economic independence.”
The fresh round of tariffs marked a significant escalation from previous levies slapped on some foreign goods in recent weeks.
The new tariffs feature two key policies: A uniform 10% tariff for all imports and “reciprocal” tariffs imposed on many nations that place duties on U.S. imports.
The universal 10% tariff amounts to a wide-ranging trade barrier that will touch every product that enters the U.S.
Trump said the measure would ensure foreign firms pay a price for benefits derived from the purchasing power of U.S. consumers.
“Foreign nations will finally pay for the privilege of access to our market,” Trump said.
In addition to the universal tariff, Trump said, the U.S. will impose tariffs on many countries that levy U.S. goods. Trump described such duties as “reciprocal tariffs,” though he noted that the U.S. would impose tariffs at half of the level of the trade barriers slapped on U.S. products.
“We will charge them approximately half of what they are and have been charging us,” Trump said. “We’re kind people.” He added later in his remarks, “This is not full reciprocal. This is kind reciprocal.”
The move departs from statements made by Trump in recent days vowing to impose reciprocal tariffs that match the trade barriers of other countries.
The reciprocal tariffs will target roughly 60 countries identified by the Trump administration as the “worst offenders,” White House officials said, noting that Canada and Mexico would be excluded from the reciprocal tariffs.
The White House calculated the cumulative cost of trade barriers imposed by each of the target nations, including tariffs as well as non-monetary measures. In each case, the U.S. will impose a reciprocal tariff rate at 50% of the level attributed to a given country.
For instance, Trump said, the U.S. estimated a total trade barrier rate of 67% for China, meaning the U.S. would impose a 34% tariff in response. The U.S. assessed a European Union trade barrier rate of 39%, Trump said, adding that the U.S. reciprocal tariff would register at 20%.
The universal 10% tariff is set to take effect on the morning of April 5, and the reciprocal tariffs will hit products on the morning of April 9, White House officials said.
Economists widely expect tariffs to raise prices for U.S. consumers, since importers typically pass along a share of the tax burden in the form of higher costs.
“For decades, the U.S. slashed our trade barriers on other countries while those nations placed massive tariffs on our products,” Trump said.
“This all happened with no response from the United States of America — none whatsoever,” Trump added. “But those days are over.”