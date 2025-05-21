Trump said only he could get Putin to make a Ukraine peace deal. It hasn’t happened.

Chip Somodevilla/Getty Images

(WASHINGTON) — President Donald Trump, on the 2024 campaign trail, repeatedly promised voters he personally could end the Russia-Ukraine war on his first day in office — or even before.

But four months into his term, peace not only remains elusive but he’s saying he could soon “back away” from being involved.

His comment came hours after his highly-anticipated phone call Monday with Russian President Vladimir Putin produced no breakthrough — even though Trump had earlier suggested it could.

Just last week, after Putin snubbed an invitation from Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy to attend peace negotiations in Istanbul — something Trump had encouraged — he told reporters: “Nothing’s going to happen until Putin and I get together, OK?”

“I don’t believe anything’s going to happen, whether you like it or not, until he and I get together, but we’re going to have to get it solved, because too many people are dying,” Trump said.

After his hourslong conversation with Putin on Monday, though, Trump said that conditions for a ceasefire and an ultimate end to the conflict “will be negotiated between the two parties, as it can only be.”

Direct talks between just Ukraine and Russia, Trump said, would begin “immediately” and possibly be hosted by the Vatican. The two sides already began engaging in Turkey last week in what was the first known meeting between representatives of Moscow and Kyiv since spring 2022.

Trump had also previously pushed for an “immediate ceasefire” between Russia and Ukraine, but that was not pushed further in his public comments following his Putin call.

Still, Trump sought to put an optimistic spin on Monday’s talks.

“I think something’s going to happen,” Trump told reporters in the Oval Office. “It’s got very, very big egos involved, I tell you, big egos involved. But I think something’s going to happen.”

“And if it doesn’t, I just back away and they’re going to have to keep going again,” Trump said. “This is a European situation. It should have remained a European situation.”

He did not answer whether he would be meeting with Putin — something he had suggested was likely in the not too distant future.

Trump and various top administration officials had said Trump’s personal history with Putin and strongman persona would get results.

In his debate against then-Vice President Kamala Harris in September, Trump said he’d get the Russia-Ukraine war ended “before even becoming president” because Putin and Zelenskyy “respect me.”

During an exclusive interview with ABC News on the 100-day mark of his term, Trump posited that, “If it weren’t for me, I think [Putin would] want to take over the whole country, personally.”

Steve Witkoff, Trump’s special envoy, said on ABC’s “This Week” this past Sunday that the “president has a force of personality that is unmatched.”

“I believe that the president is going to have a successful call with Vladimir Putin,” Witkoff said. “They know each other. The president is determined to get something done here. And hopefully, if he can’t do it, then nobody can.”

Trump said last week he wanted to hold a summit with Putin as soon as possible.

“We have to get together. I think we will probably schedule it. Because I’m tired of having other people go and meet and everything else,” Trump told Fox News on May 16. He added, “I think I’m the only one that’s going to be able to do that one. And I think we will do it fast, too.”

On Monday, Trump said that he’d asked Putin to meet during their phone call, but did not say whether Putin expressed interest in doing so.

“I said, ‘When are we going to end this, Vladimir?'” Trump told reporters of their discussion. “I said, ‘When are we going to end this bloodshed, this, this bloodbath?’ It’s a bloodbath. And, I do believe he wants to end it.”

Putin, in his own comments to journalists in Sochi after the call, only said he was ready to work on “memorandum on a possible future peace agreement” with Ukraine, but did not elaborate on what that would look like.

Putin showed no signs of making concessions, only saying both sides must “determine the most effective ways of moving towards peace.”

Trump and other top officials have said Ukraine will have to forgo NATO membership and likely concede some territory occupied by Russia in order to bring the conflict to an end. They have not made similar public demands of Russia, which started the war when it launched a full-scale invasion of Ukraine three years ago.

Trump, at times, has threatened more sanctions on Moscow. On Monday, he suggested trade with the U.S. after the war is over could be a motivator for pursuing peace.

Meanwhile, Russia only ramped up strikes inside Ukraine overnight following the Trump-Putin call.

In late April, Trump wondered aloud if Putin was “tapping me along” as strikes increased. If so, he said, he’d have to be “dealt with differently.” Secretary of State Marco Rubio, who spoke with Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov, said over the weekend that the U.S. was trying to find out if Russia was “tapping us along” and said “we’ll find out pretty soon.”

Ukraine’s Zelenskyy, who Trump also spoke with on Monday, said the negotiation process “must involve both American and European representatives.”

“It is crucial for all of us that the United States does not distance itself from the talks and the pursuit of peace, because the only one who benefits from that is Putin,” Zelenskyy said.

4 US Army soldiers go missing during training exercise in Lithuania, vehicle recovered
(PABRADĖ, Lithuania) — Search and recovery efforts are underway for four U.S. Army soldiers who went missing during a scheduled training exercise near Pabradė, Lithuania, according to the Army and the U.S. Embassy in Vilnius.

The soldiers, who the Army said are all based in Fort Stewart, Georgia, were reported missing on Tuesday, the Lithuanian Armed Forces said.

The M88 Hercules armored recovery vehicle the soldiers were operating at the time has been found submerged in water in a training area, the Army said on Wednesday.

“The 3rd Inf. Div. is continuing to keep families of the Soldiers informed on the status of search efforts,” the Army said in a statement.

This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.

Ksenia Karelina, US ballet dancer, released from Russia in prisoner exchange
PHOTOGRAFIA/Getty Images

(LONDON) — U.S.-Russian dual citizen Ksenia Karelina was released from Russian prison in an overnight prisoner exchange, Secretary of State Marco Rubio announced on Thursday.

The exchange took place overnight in Abu Dhabi in the United Arab Emirates. Karelina’s lawyer Mikhail Mushailov confirmed to ABC News that she had been released.

Secretary of State Marco Rubio confirmed the exchange in a tweet, writing, “American Ksenia Karelina is on a plane back home to the United States. She was wrongfully detained by Russia for over a year and President Trump secured her release.”

A U.S. official told ABC News that American and Russian intelligence agencies took the lead in negotiating the prisoner swap.

CIA Director John Ratcliffe said in a statement, “Today, President Trump brought home another wrongfully detained American from Russia. I’m proud of the CIA officers who worked tirelessly to support this effort and we appreciate the government of UAE for enabling the exchange.”

A CIA spokesperson told ABC News that “much of the swap was negotiated by the U.S. government, with CIA playing a key role engaging with Russian intelligence.”

“Through these engagements, CIA negotiated with Russia and worked closely with domestic and foreign partners, including the UAE, to carry out the exchange,” the spokesperson said. “We also collaborated closely with counterparts at agencies across the [U.S. government] to facilitate this exchange.”

Russia’s Federal Security Service also confirmed Karelina’s release, saying she had been pardoned via a decree from President Vladimir Putin. The FSB said the exchange was made at Abu Dhabi airport with the mediation of the UAE.

German-Russian citizen Artur Petrov — who was detained in Cyprus in 2023 at the request of the U.S. and later extradited — was exchanged for Karelina, the service said.

A Justice Department notice of his arrest said Petrov was accused of involvement in a scheme to procure U.S.-sourced microelectronics subject to export controls on behalf of a Russia-based supplier. The components were intended for manufacturers supplying weaponry and other equipment to the Russian military, the notice said.

A 2024 statement related to Petrov’s extradition to the U.S. said he was part of a network that secretly supplied Russia’s military industrial complex with “critical U.S. technology, including the same types of microelectronics recovered from Russian weapons on Ukrainian battlefields.”

Karelina — a ballet dancer — was serving a 12-year prison sentence in a penal colony, having been convicted of treason in August 2024. She was accused of organizing fundraisers for Ukraine’s military, attending pro-Ukraine rallies and posting social media messages against Russia’s war in Ukraine.

Her boyfriend, Chris Van Heerden, spoke to ABC News Live hours after her sentencing, saying she did nothing wrong. He said all she did was donate $50 to a Ukrainian charity.

This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.

ABC News’ Joe Simonetti, Cindy Smith, Tanya Stukalova and Shannon K. Kingston contributed to this report.

Man seen with missing Pittsburgh student trying to obtain new passport, lawyers say
ABC News

(PITTSBURGH) — Joshua Riibe, the 22-year-old Minnesota college student who was with University of Pittsburgh student Sudiksha Konanki the night she went missing on a spring break trip to the Dominican Republic, is trying to get a new passport to return back to the United States, according to his lawyers.

Riibe’s legal team confirmed to ABC News they are trying to get a new U.S. passport for Riibe from the U.S. Embassy in the Dominican Republic.

“The U.S. Embassy is in communication with Mr. Riibe, his family, and his lawyer and is providing all appropriate consular assistance,” the U.S. Embassy in the Dominican Republic told ABC News.

A Dominican judge ruled during a habeus corpus hearing Tuesday that Riibe is free to move without police surveillance around the Dominican Republic, because he is only a witness of an accident, not a suspect. But the judge did not give Riibe his passport back, because he said it was not in his jurisdiction to hand over the passport. The judge did not specify whose jurisdiction it is to give the passport back.

If the U.S. Embassy in the Dominican Republic issues Riibe a new passport, he will be able to use it to leave the country.

Riibe said in court on Tuesday that he is “ready to go home and go back to my life.”

Authorities have said they believe Konancki died by drowning in Punta Cana early on March 6, officials told ABC News.

This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.

