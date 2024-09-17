Trump says Biden-Harris ‘rhetoric’ to blame for Florida assassination attempt
(WEST PALM BEACH , Fla.) — Former President Donald Trump on Monday blamed a polarized political environment and “rhetoric” from Vice President Kamala Harris and President Joe Biden for the second assassination attempt on his life over the weekend.
He said that things Harris and Biden said caused the suspected gunman Ryan Wesley Routh to act on Sunday.
“He believed the rhetoric of Biden and Harris, and he acted on it,” Trump said of the gunman in an interview with Fox News Digital. “Their rhetoric is causing me to be shot at, when I am the one who is going to save the country, and they are the ones that are destroying the country — both from the inside and out.”
The suspect’s motive remains unknown as the FBI continues to conduct an extensive investigation into Routh’s background, looking at whether Routh was frustrated with Trump’s position on Ukraine, sources tell ABC News.
Routh appeared in a federal courtroom in West Palm Beach Monday morning and faces two firearm-related charges.
While blaming Democrats for using “highly inflammatory language,” the former president himself also attacked his opponents, calling them enemies and threats.
“These are people that want to destroy our country,” Trump said. “It is called the enemy from within. They are the real threat.”
The political nature of his comments is a departure from Trump’s immediate response following his assassination attempt earlier this summer in Butler, Pennsylvania.
After the shooting, Trump called for political unity, initially urging his allies not to point blame across the aisle.
“In this moment, it is more important than ever that we stand United, and show our True Character as Americans, remaining Strong and Determined, and not allowing Evil to Win,” Trump had written.
His tone later shifted, falsely suggesting during the ABC News presidential debate that he “probably took a bullet to the head” because of Harris. The FBI has not established a motive that explains why Thomas Matthew Crooks fired on Trump.
On Sunday, Secret Service agents fired at Routh, who was armed with an AK-47-style rifle near the Trump International golf course in West Palm Beach, Florida.
Speaking to reporters on Monday, Biden called for more Secret Service assistance.
“One thing I want to make clear, the [Secret] Service needs more help and I think the Congress should respond to their needs, if in fact they need more servicemen,” Biden said while departing the White House.
(WASHINGTON) — After nearly two years of House Republicans vowing to investigate President Joe Biden and his family’s business dealings — while repeatedly falling short in substantiating their most significant claims — the House Judiciary, Oversight, and Ways and Means Committees on Monday released a nearly 300-page impeachment inquiry report filled with familiar allegations against the president, who has already announced he will not seek a second term.
The report, released on the first day of the Democratic National Convention and the morning of the day the president is slated to speak, rehashes many of the allegations Republicans previously made against President Biden while alleging that they have uncovered “impeachable conduct.”
However, the report does not recommend specific articles of impeachment; it instead says that the decision on the next steps will be left to the larger congressional body.
There appear to be no new bombshells in the report. The report details six so-called key findings alleging that the Biden family received $27 million from foreign entities using shell companies, $8 million in questionable loans, special treatment for Hunter Biden and White House obstruction of the impeachment inquiry into the president.
While the report is highly detailed and cites a wide array of documents and testimony, it provides few, if any, instances of Joe Biden himself being directly and knowingly involved in illegal or improper activities – mainly focusing on the actions of his son, Hunter Biden and his allies, and the president’s brother, Jim Biden.
The report appears to serve as a roadmap for House Republicans if they move to draft articles of impeachment for the House to then take up when Congress returns on Sept. 9.
It’s not clear yet what the next steps will be, including if articles of impeachment will even be drafted and formally introduced. If articles are introduced, one of the House committees — likely Judiciary led by Jim Jordan — would then hold a markup to pass the articles out of committee for House floor consideration. It’s not clear if Speaker Mike Johnson would hold an impeachment vote on the floor. Republicans have hesitated for months to move forward with impeaching Biden because they do not have enough votes to clear the measure, and many believe Biden’s actions do not merit impeachment.
Congress is only in session for three weeks in September and out on recess until after the November 2024 election. Notably, since Biden has dropped his reelection bid, House Republicans have already trained their sights on the new presumptive Democratic ticket, launching fresh investigations into both Vice President Kamala Harris and Gov. Tim Walz.
One of the key allegations in the report says that James Biden and Hunter Biden received a total of nearly $8 million in loans from entertainment attorney Kevin Morris, who represented Hunter Biden; family friend Joey Langston; and car dealer John Hynansky.
The vast majority of the alleged loans — more than $6 million of it — came from Morris, who allegedly paid more than $1.9 million of Hunter Biden’s tax liabilities, helped the president’s son buy a new house in Venice, California, and hire security. But, the report added, “Mr. Morris’s wealth allowed him to cover these tax debts and other debts for Hunter Biden without regard to expectation of repayment.”
The report suggests Morris’ financial assistance “creates the perception, at the very least, there was an unspoken quid pro quo or unlawful campaign contribution for which Mr. Morris would erase Hunter Biden’s IRS troubles—and by extension, help the Biden campaign rid itself of a serious liability—and receive some benefit in return.”
But the report does not provide any direct evidence of wrongdoing by President Biden himself in relation to this financial assistance.
Notably, multiple previous associates of Hunter Biden told the Oversight Committee over the course of the investigation that President Biden had no involvement with Hunter’s business dealings. Rob Walker, a longtime business associate of Hunter Biden, said in a closed-door interview in January that President Biden “was never involved” in Hunter Biden’s business dealings. “To be clear, President Biden — while in office or as a private citizen — was never involved in any of the business activities we pursued. Any statement to the contrary is simply false,” Walker said in his opening statement.
The report also claims the White House obstructed the Committees’ investigation into President Biden’s alleged retention of classified documents by preventing White House officials from testifying, erroneously asserting executive privilege and limiting access to materials from the National Archives.
Biden’s alleged retention of classified documents was independently investigated by Special Counsel Robert Hur, who recommended against charging Biden. While Hur says he found evidence that Biden “willfully retained and disclosed classified information,” he determined that charges were not warranted because “evidence does not establish Mr. Biden’s guilt beyond a reasonable doubt.”
Hur’s decision to not recommend charges against Biden relied in part on his finding that Biden would come off as a “sympathetic, well-meaning, elderly man with a poor memory” to a jury, a statement the president has slammed.
The report sharply criticized the White House for asserting executive privilege over the audio of Biden’s interview with Hur, arguing that the recording itself was necessary to understand Biden’s “mental state” and overall culpability. The DOJ defended its decision not to turn over the recordings by arguing the audio was “cumulative” and releasing them would harm “the evenhanded administration of justice” by preventing future cooperation from witnesses.
In June, House Republicans voted to hold Attorney General Merrick Garland in contempt of Congress over his failure to turn over the audio recordings, though the DOJ declined to prosecute Garland due to a longstanding policy against prosecuting an attorney general. A Republican-led effort to hold Garland in inherent contempt for his failure to turn over the audio tapes, which would have led to Garland being fined $10,000 per day until he complied with a congressional subpoena, failed in July.
(WASHINGTON) — Amid escalating rhetoric from former President Donald Trump threatening to prosecute his enemies should he win the 2024 election, Attorney General Merrick Garland delivered remarks to the Justice Department workforce on Thursday urging they continue to adhere to longstanding principles intended to protect DOJ from improper politicization.
“Our norms are a promise that we will fiercely protect the independence of this Department from political interference in our criminal investigations,” Garland said.
Garland added, “Our norms are a promise that we will not allow this Department to be used as a political weapon. And our norms are a promise that we will not allow this nation to become a country where law enforcement is treated as an apparatus of politics.”
The remarks come as Garland has sought to refute allegations from Trump and his allies of weaponization of the department through its prosecution of individuals involved in the Jan. 6 attack on the U.S. Capitol, as well as Special Counsel Jack Smith’s dueling prosecutions of Trump himself for his alleged mishandling of classified documents and his efforts to overturn the 2020 election.
Those close to Garland have disputed those accusations as baseless — pointing in part to DOJ’s prosecution and conviction of Democrats like disgraced New Jersey Sen. Bob Menendez on corruption charges as well as the separate Special Counsel prosecutions of President Joe Biden’s son, Hunter Biden.
Trump and his allies, in turn, have ramped up in recent months their promises to use the Justice Department as a tool of retribution against his political enemies — with Trump in a Truth Social post over the weekend threatening “long term prison sentences” for “Lawyers, Political Operatives, Donors, Illegal Voters, & Corrupt Election Officials” he baselessly accused of being involved in “cheating” in the 2020 and 2024 elections.
Garland forcefully rebuked what he describes as a “dangerous — and outrageous” spike in threats targeting DOJ employees under his tenure.
“Over the past three and a half years, there has been an escalation of attacks on the Justice Department’s career lawyers, agents, and other personnel that go far beyond public scrutiny, criticism, and legitimate and necessary oversight of our work,” Garland said. “These attacks have come in the form of conspiracy theories, dangerous falsehoods, efforts to bully and intimidate career public servants by repeatedly and publicly singling them out, and threats of actual violence.”
Garland used his remarks specifically to point to steps taken during his tenure he says have been aimed at isolating the department from allegations of politicization, such as re-implementing policies intended to limit contacts with the White House.
Those policies, however, were complicated by the Supreme Court’s July ruling that effectively granted Trump immunity in his federal election subversion case over his alleged efforts to use the Justice Department to overturn the election. The court’s conservative majority determined that Trump and other presidents should be shielded from any criminal liability for contacts with the DOJ, that they said clearly fall within the chief executive’s core powers.
As a result, Special Counsel Smith returned a superseding indictment two weeks ago against Trump that stripped out any mentions of the alleged DOJ plot.
(WASHINGTON) — As shockwaves from a spate of unprecedented twists in the run-up to the 2024 presidential election continue to reverberate throughout the country, Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu will attempt to push past the political noise as he makes his long-awaited visit to Washington, D.C., this week.
Amid the tumult, Netanyahu will deliver an address to a joint meeting of Congress at 2 p.m. on Wednesday. He will also meet with President Joe Biden on Thursday afternoon, according to the prime minister’s office and the White House.
Biden’s exit from the reelection race has also raised questions about how much sway his administration will have over the Israeli government going forward, potentially complicating efforts to coax its leadership into accepting the terms of a cease-fire agreement with Hamas and ending the conflict in Gaza.
The prime minister is also expected to meet with Vice President Kamala Harris, according to administration officials, but Harris — the president of the Senate — is not expected to attend his speech on Capitol Hill. Harris, who has now secured commitments from enough Democratic delegates to be the presumptive nominee if the delegates make good on their commitments, is scheduled to campaign in Indianapolis instead, according to her campaign. The prime minister’s office said Netanyahu would meet with the vice president on Thursday.
Additionally, Netanyahu is set to meet with former President Donald Trump, but the two don’t appear to have settled on a date yet. The Republican nominee for the White House announced they would meet at Mar-a-Lago on Thursday, while Netanyahu’s office said in a statement that “the only possibility to meet with Donald Trump is on Friday.”
Here are the storylines to watch.
Playing politics?
House Speaker Mike Johnson, who is also set to meet with Netanyahu, has already slammed Harris for skipping out on the prime minister’s speech, calling it “outrageous” and describing it as a calculated political decision.
“America’s relationship with Israel has always been bipartisan, and it should stay that way,” Johnson said during a press conference.
“Madam Vice President, you say you want to be the leader of the free world and yet you can’t bring yourself to sit behind our most important strategic ally in this moment,” he said. “That is not a good look for you. It’s not a good look for America. And it’s not a good look for her party that she aims to lead.”
Every interaction — or lack of interaction — between Netanyahu and Harris is bound to face similarly intense scrutiny. So far, the two have had relatively limited direct interaction. They met at least once before — in 2017, when Harris was a senator — and spoke by phone in 2021, according to a readout from the White House.
Harris thanks Biden as she receives growing chorus of endorsements
The Biden administration’s handling of Gaza is likely to be a contentious topic for Harris on the campaign trail. While Harris echoed the president’s support of Israel’s right to defend itself in the early months of the conflict, she began to publicly express more criticism by the end of 2023 — calling on Israeli forces to do more to prevent civilian suffering.
A face-to-face with Netanyahu would be an opportunity for Harris to set the tone for how she might approach the conflict if she were to win the nomination for the presidency.
Daniel Byman, a former Middle East analyst for the U.S. intelligence community and a senior fellow at the Center for Strategic and International Studies, says the dynamics of the race will also add pressure on Netanyahu.
“It’s unclear how much her positions will vary from Biden’s, and Netanyahu will want to shape those for obvious reasons,” he told ABC News.
Before departing for the U.S. on Monday morning, Netanyahu said “our enemies must know that Israel and the United States stand together tomorrow and always” — no matter who wins the White House.
But while the prime minister is trying to signal neutrality, the person sitting behind the Resolute desk undoubtedly impacts the alliance between the two countries.
Netanyahu and Biden have been friends for more than four decades, but their relationship has grown rockier in recent months as the leaders have clashed over Israel’s campaign in Gaza.
Trump on Tuesday said he would host Netanyahu at his Florida club on Thursday.
“Just as I have said in discussion with [Ukrainian] President [Volodymyr] Zelenksy and other World Leaders in recent weeks, my PEACE THROUGH STRENGTH Agenda will demonstrate to the World that these horrible, deadly Wars, and violent Conflicts must end,” Trump claimed on his social media platform, Truth Social. “Millions are dying, and Kamala Harris is in no way capable of stopping it.”
In recent weeks, there have been indications that the prime minister is trying to boost his standing with the Republican presidential candidate.
Netanyahu was one of the first world leaders to issue a statement condemning the assassination attempt against Trump. The former president later reposted it.
Deal in the balance
While the drama of American politics plays out, conditions in Gaza remain exceedingly grim.
Authorities believe dozens of hostages are still in the Gaza Strip, their lives hanging in the balance. On Monday, the Israel Defense Forces confirmed the deaths of two more detainees, underscoring the urgency of the situation.
More than a month and a half after Biden outlined the contours of a deal that would free the hostages in exchange for an extended cease-fire in Gaza, negotiations in Cairo appear to be picking up again.
Netanyahu and top officials in his government have publicly scorned some conditions of Biden’s proposal, but U.S. officials adamantly say the prime minister is willing to uphold the terms of the deal if an agreement is reached.
However, they say the sticking points have shifted from the duration of a cease-fire to operational control over parts of Gaza, including the Philadelphi Corridor — a narrow strip of land separating Gaza from Egypt.
Negotiators are attempting to devise a security system that would appease Israel, but Netanyahu is reluctant to withdraw troops, an official familiar with the talks said.
While the prime minister is in Washington, members of the administration hope to persuade him to accept terms that they believe Hamas may also find tolerable, as well as encourage specific steps to create a path toward a two-state solution, according to a U.S. official.
Byman believes a deal is still possible, but that Netanyahu may see a second Trump administration as conducive to more favorable terms.
“If Netanyahu and Israel can persist for the coming months, they’ll get a better deal than if they make concessions to the Biden administration,” he said.
Courting Congress — and the public
Netanyahu’s speech will offer the prime minister an opportunity to try to rebound his own poll numbers, which have been in steady decline.
“He’s fighting for his political life,” Byman said. “And so he’s trying to say to his own people, look — I can go to the United States, to the president and congressional leaders, and therefore I am a leader who can deliver for Israel diplomatically.”
Netanyahu hasn’t shied away from diving into American domestic politics in the past. But Ruth Wasserman Lande, a moderate Israeli politician and former member of the Knesset, says the prime minister should stress the threat that terror in the Middle East poses to the U.S., a message she said should be unifying — and concerning — to lawmakers on both sides of the aisle.
“It’s not a right or left issue. It’s not a Republican or Democratic issue,” she said. “This is something that the Americans must understand because it’s not going to stop here. It’s going to get to America.”
ABC News’ Lauren Peller contributed to this report.