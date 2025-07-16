Trump says Bondi should release ‘whatever she thinks is credible’ on Epstein

Photo by Kevin Dietsch/Getty Images

(WASHINGTON) — President Donald Trump on Tuesday said Attorney General Pam Bondi should release “whatever she thinks is credible” on Jeffrey Epstein as he faces pressure from his MAGA supporters.

Trump, speaking to reporters as he left the White House, said he received a “very quick briefing” on the Justice Department and FBI review of the Epstein files. The briefing took place before the release of the DOJ and FBI memo last week.

The review found no evidence the deceased financier kept a “client list” of associates and no further charges are expected. The department also released hours of footage as part of its review, which officials say further confirmed Epstein died by suicide while in custody in his jail cell in Manhattan in 2019.

ABC News’ Katherine Faulders asked the president what Bondi told him about the review, “specifically, did she tell you at all that your name appeared in the files?”

“No, no, she’s — she’s given us just a very quick briefing,” Trump responded before making baseless claims the files were created by some of his political foes.

“And in terms of the credibility of the different things that they’ve seen, and I would say that, you know, these files were made up by Comey, they were made up by Obama, they were made up by the Biden — and you know, we and we went through years of that with the Russia, Russia, Russia hoax, with all of the different things that we had to go through,” Trump said.

“We’ve gone through years of it, but she’s handled it very well, and it’s going to be up to her,” Trump said of Bondi. “Whatever she thinks is credible, she should release.”

Bondi, when asked about Trump’s comments to ABC News, said she hadn’t yet seen the president’s comments but added that the DOJ and FBI memo “speaks for itself.”

Trump is facing outrage among his MAGA base over the administration’s handling of the Epstein files. It’s also led to some infighting within his administration, as Deputy FBI Director Dan Bongino had a fiery confrontation with Bondi over the matter, ABC News reported.

Amid calls for her resignation, Bondi said defiantly on Tuesday: “I’m going to be here for as long as the president wants me here, and I believe he’s made that crystal clear.”

When asked about the rift between her and Bongino, Bondi said she wouldn’t discuss personnel matters.

“I was with [FBI] Director [Kash] Patel all morning and we are committed to keeping America safe, making America safe, working with our incredible partners at DEA, FBI, ATF, U.S. Marshals to do everything we can to make America safe and that’s what we’re focused on,” she said at an event at the Drug Enforcement Administration.

Trump sought to quiet the revolt over the weekend by posting a lengthy defense of Bondi and urging his administration to focus on other priorities.

But the comments continued to pour in, including warnings from some of Trump’s top defenders that the issue is not going away and could have consequences in next year’s midterm elections.

Lara Trump, the president’s daughter-in-law and a Fox News host, told MAGA influencer Benny Johnson on Monday that she believed there did need to be “more transparency” regarding the administration’s handling of the Epstein case.

Trump was asked on Tuesday what he thought about her remarks.

“The attorney general’s handled that very well. She’s really done a very good job,” Trump said. “And I think that when you look at it, you’ll understand that. I would like to see that also. But I think the attorney general, the credibility is very important. And, you want credible evidence or something like that. And I think the attorney general has handled it very well.”

Meanwhile, on Capitol Hill, some Republican lawmakers expressed interest in Epstein’s convicted associate, Ghislaine Maxwell, testifying before Congress.

Sen. Josh Hawley, a Missouri Republican, said he believed everything on Epstein should be out in the open.

“I think all this stuff ought to be public,” Hawley said. “I mean, I think all of the all the documents, should all be public. I think we’d all ought to be out in the open. I’m a big fan of declassifying — I think this isn’t technically classified. It’s just, you know, close hold for prosecution, but I think we ought to put it all out there.”

Though Rep. Jim Jordan, the chairman of the House Judiciary Committee, told ABC News he had “total confidence in President Trump and his team” regarding the Epstein matter.

ABC News’ Luke Barr, Lauren Peller and Isabella Murray contributed to this report.

Woman guilty of stowing away on flight from New York to Paris set to be sentenced
Niagara County Sheriff’s Office

(NEW YORK) — Svetlana Dali — the woman found guilty of stowing away on a Delta flight from New York to Paris last year — is set to be sentenced on Thursday after a Brooklyn jury convicted her of a federal stowaway charge in May.

Dali, a Russian citizen and U.S. permanent resident who most recently lived in Philadelphia, has already been in jail the past seven months, which federal prosecutors said was sufficient as her sentencing guidelines range is zero to six months in prison.

“Stowaway travel is a serious offense that endangers both the offender and other air passengers. Deterrence is particularly important in stowaway cases, as publicized incidents encourage copycat behavior that threatens the safety of air travel and undermines the integrity of airport security systems,” prosecutors said in a sentencing memorandum that noted agreement with the defense.

Dali sneaked onto overnight Delta Flight 264 traveling from John F. Kennedy International Airport in New York City to Paris-Charles de Gaulle Airport in France on Nov. 26, 2024, without having a ticket and deliberately bypassed multiple boarding pass and identification checkpoints.

In a video obtained by ABC News, Dali can be seen walking up to gate B38 at Terminal 4 while other passengers have their boarding passes and passports checked for the Paris flight. After gate attendants assisted a separate group of customers and ushered them toward the jet bridge, Dali followed immediately behind, the video shows.

Once aboard, she went straight into one of the plane’s bathrooms and hid there with her bags for several hours to avoid detection, prosecutors said. When a flight attendant noticed, Dali faked vomiting to excuse her lengthy time in the bathroom.

After a flight attendant asked for her name and boarding pass, Dali gave two fake names and failed to produce any boarding pass or identification, prosecutors said. Alarmed, the flight attendant told Dali to sit in a seat reserved for flight crew as the plane came in for landing.

Dali was flown back to the United States on Dec. 4, 2024. Authorities had attempted to fly her back sooner, but she was twice unable to be transported due to her disruptive behavior, prosecutors said.

During a two-hour law enforcement interview, Dali admitted to flying as a stowaway and intentionally evading airport security officials and Delta employees so that she could travel without buying a ticket.

After being released from custody in early December 2024, Dali allegedly cut off her ankle monitor and traveled to Buffalo, where she tried unsuccessfully to cross over the Peace Bridge into Canada on a bus on Dec. 16, 2024. She has been in custody ever since.

Prosecutors believe Dali attempted to fly as a stowaway on two earlier occasions.

Two days before sneaking onto the Delta flight in New York, Dali snuck into a secure area at Bradley International Airport in Connecticut. Once inside the terminal, she hid inside a bathroom for a lengthy period to avoid detection. She also appeared to try to access a Jet Blue flight by getting in the boarding line but was turned away by gate agents.

In February 2024, Customs and Border Protection agents discovered Dali hiding in a bathroom within a secure area of the Miami International Airport. She claimed she had arrived on an Air France flight and was waiting for her husband but CBP found no records of her on any Air France flight that day.

Dali, who pleaded not guilty, took the witness stand during her trial. She admitted she did not have a boarding pass when she walked onto the flight.

Instead, Dali said she walked through to “where the people were boarding the flights and then I just walked into the airplane.”

Teen charged with allegedly starting massive New Jersey wildfire
The sun rises through haze behind lower Manhattan created by smoke from wildfires burning in New Jersey, April 24, 2025 in New York City. Gary Hershorn/ABC News

(OCEAN COUNTY, N.J.) — A 19-year-old man has been arrested on suspicion of starting a massive New Jersey wildfire that has consumed at least 15,000 acres and continued to burn Thursday, authorities said.

In a statement released Thursday morning, New Jersey officials, including Ocean County Prosecutor Bradley D. Billhimer, announced the arrest of Joseph Kling of Waretown, New Jersey, on charges of aggravated arson and arson in connection with the wildfire that ignited early Tuesday.

Kling was arrested after investigators determined the fire to be “incendiary by an improperly extinguished bonfire,” according to the statement.

In a criminal complaint filed in the case, authorities alleged that Kling “did purposely start the fire with the purpose of destroying or damaging any forest, specifically by lighting a bonfire off Jones Road in Waretown … and leaving it unattended causing a wildfire.”

The complaint goes on to accuse Kling of “recklessly placing a building or structure” in danger of damage or destruction.

The Jones Road Wildfire was first spotted about 9:45 a.m. on Tuesday in the Greenwood Wildlife Management area in Waretown, officials said.

The origin of the fire, according to investigators, is near the Waretown address that Kling listed as his home.

Fueled by drought-ravaged vegetation, blustery winds and low relative humidity, the fire quickly spread through the Pine Barrens of the wildlife area, jumped the busy Garden State Parkway and threatened around 1,300 structures at one point, fire officials said.

At least 5,000 people heeded mandatory evacuation orders or voluntarily evacuated, according to officials.

“Further investigation has revealed that Kling was the individual responsible for setting wooden pallets on fire — and then leaving the area without the fire being fully extinguished,” they said in the statement.

Kling was taken into custody at Ocean Township Police Headquarters in Waretown, officials said.

According to the criminal complaint, the charges against Kling were based on observations and statements from an eyewitness as well as “statements/admissions” Kling gave during a recorded interview at the Ocean Police Department stationhouse.

It was not immediately clear what led authorities to suspect Kling was involved in the fire.

Kling was booked at the Ocean County Jail, where he is presently lodged pending a detention hearing.

During a news conference on Wednesday, Shawn LaTourette, New Jersey’s commissioner of Environmental Protection, praised firefighters for “truly averting a major disaster.”

Although one commercial building was destroyed and several cabins were damaged, officials said no homes have been lost and no injuries were reported.

The Jones Road Wildfire continued to burn on Thursday. The fire has burned at least 15,000 acres and was 50% contained Thursday morning, according to the Fire Service.

According to the New Jersey Forest Fire Service, the fire is expected to grow as dry conditions, winds and low humidity aid its activity.

With the fire ongoing and winds shifting north, authorities expect some of the wildfire smoke to make it to New York City and Long Island. The New York State Department of Environmental Conservation issued an air quality advisory on Thursday morning that will remain in effect through midnight.

“Air quality levels in outdoor air are predicted to be greater than an Air Quality Index value of 100 for the pollutant of Fine Particulates,” the agency said in a statement.

According to the air quality index, anything over 100 for pollutants and fine particulates in the air is considered unhealthy, especially for people who are sensitive to the effects of elevated levels of pollutants, including children and adults with pre-existing respiratory problems.

Winds are expected to shift overnight away from New York City and Long Island, but could shift back again on Friday, bringing wildfire smoke to the region.

DEA chief says meth surge ‘frightens’ him, especially meth-laced pills targeting college-age adults
ABC News

WASHINGTON — As federal authorities continue to crack down on the spread of fentanyl across the country, the Drug Enforcement Administration is warning about a surge in the use of methamphetamine, with DEA officials expressing particular concern over meth-laced pills being sold as drugs like Adderall to college-age adults.

“What we’ve seen here recently, that frightens me,” acting DEA administrator Robert Murphy told ABC News’ Chief Justice Correspondent Pierre Thomas in an exclusive interview.

Murphy said the DEA expects its seizures of methamphetamine to nearly double this year compared to last year.

The DEA has so far seized about 70,000 pounds of the drug this year, already nearly matching the numbers reached in all of 2024, Murphy said.

“Methamphetamine is by far the most coveted drug,” Murphy said. “This is what people want.”

The DEA has become so concerned about the continuing boom of methamphetamine use that it’s planning to hold a press conference on Tuesday to draw attention to it.

“In the first six months of this year, we’ve already seen more than … what we seized last year,” Murphy told ABC News. “And we project … we’re going to double what we seized last year.”

Murphy said that one of the most disturbing things about methamphetamine is that “Mexican cartels control 100% of it.”

“They control production, the smuggling, the distribution in the United States, and obviously the actual collection of monies and getting the money back into Mexico,” he said.

And cartels are growingly increasingly creative in how they try to smuggle meth across the U.S.-Mexico border — from hiding packages of meth pills among green onions to disguising meth shipments as loads of celery.

In one location during the week of July 4, the DEA discovered hundreds of boxes of cucumbers that had been lined with several hundred pounds of meth, worth nearly $4 million.

And in May, with assistance from the Kansas Bureau of Investigation, federal authorities arrested six people who were allegedly bringing liquid meth into the United States and driving it to Kansas by hiding it in the septic tank of a charter bus.

Authorities became suspicious after realizing that the bus rarely had any passengers.

“They’re only limited by their imagination,” Murphy said of the smugglers. “And they have a very broad imagination.”

Murphy called it “a cat and mouse game.”

He said cartels now have a “huge focus” on pills, which he said have less of a stigma than injectable drugs.

As a result, Murphy said, turning meth into pill form makes it more marketable, and therefore more easily sold as something it’s not, such as fake Adderall or fake MDMA — the active ingredient in ecstasy.

“[It’s] all of the drugs that that are wanted by our college-age kids, and younger,” he said. “They’re actually getting meth, and they don’t know this.”

According to the most recent statistics from the Centers for Disease Control, drug overdose deaths in the United States sharply decreased by almost 27% last year.

But while fentanyl and other opioid-related overdoses dropped the most — by more than a third — overdoses related to meth and other psychostimulants dropped the least — by nearly 22%.

“You’re buying a pill off the street nowadays, you’re taking your life in your own hands,” Murphy warned, saying that that “almost everything” the DEA is now seizing turns out to be “fake.”

“And as an investigator, our men and women have a hard time distinguishing between what’s real and what’s not,” Murphy said. “So there’s no way the average user is going to be able to do that.”

