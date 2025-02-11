Trump says he could withhold aid from Jordan and Egypt if they reject his Gaza development plan

(WASHINGTON) — The Trump administration is gearing up for potentially contentious meetings with Arab power players this week as President Donald Trump continues to press his plan for what he calls U.S. “ownership” of Gaza, going so far as to threaten cutting off U.S. aid to Jordan and Egypt if they don’t go along.

On Tuesday, Jordan’s King Abdullah is scheduled to meet with Trump at the White House, becoming the first Arab leader to do since he returned to power last month.

Jordan has served as a humanitarian lifeline for civilians in Gaza throughout the Israel-Hamas conflict and already hosts millions of registered Palestinian refugees.

But Trump’s plan for rebuilding Gaza calls for the country, as well as Egypt, to take in close to 2 million more Palestinians he says can be removed from Gaza so that the war-torn land can be transformed into what he calls “the Riviera of the Middle East” under his watch.

Trump’s proposal to “clean out” Gaza has ignited a sharp wave of backlash from Middle Eastern leaders, including from Abdullah.

“His Majesty King Abdullah II stresses the need to put a stop to (Israeli) settlement expansion, expressing rejection of any attempts to annex land and displace the Palestinians,” the Jordanian royal court said in a statement posted to X on Wednesday, in the wake of Trump’s stunning announcement last week.

In the days since, Abdullah has also engaged in a flurry of calls and meetings with the U.N. and other countries that have historically supported the creation of a Palestinian homeland — a possible effort to present a united front aimed at pushing back against Trump’s designs for Gaza.

But the opposition appears to have done little to deter Trump. In a clip from his weekend interview with Fox News released on Monday, Trump said that under his scheme, Palestinians removed from Gaza would not have the right to return to the land after reconstruction was completed.

“No, they wouldn’t, because they’re going to have much better housing, much better,” he said. “I’m talking about building a permanent place for them.”

The president has also brushed off opposition from Jordan and Egypt to taking in large numbers of Palestinians, suggesting he would pressure their governments to get on board.

“If they don’t agree, I would conceivably withhold aid,” he told reporters Monday night.

Trump is also dispatching his top diplomat, Secretary of State Marco Rubio, to the Middle East at the end of this week.

Rubio is slated to visit Israel, the United Arab Emirates, Qatar and Saudi Arabia. He also met with the Egypt’s foreign minister at the State Department on Monday. However, it’s unclear whether he is on the same page as the president.

During his tour through Central America last week, Rubio was asked multiple times if Palestinians would be allowed to return to Gaza post-reconstruction under Trump’s plan; on each occasion, the secretary did not fully answer the question, but said Gazans would have to live somewhere else “in the interim.”

Asked how Rubio would resolve similar concerns raised by Arab leader’s during his tour through the Middle East, a senior State Department official replied “I don’t know what his plans are. I’m not a mind-reader.”

In a radio interview broadcast on Monday, the secretary said he would be the one putting questions to Middle Eastern officials –asking them how they aim to resolve the conflict.

“The only one who’s stood up and said I’m willing to help do it is Donald Trump. All these other leaders, they’re going to have to step up. If they’ve got a better idea, then now is the time,” Rubio said.

However, the foreign ministers from the Arab countries Rubio will visit already sent a letter to him earlier this month detailing their willingness to work with the Trump administration on a two-state solution, which the secretary has all but dismissed.

Some analysts have characterized Trump’s proposal for Gaza as a negotiating ploy. If that’s the case, Ahmed Aboudouh, an associate fellow at Chatham House’s Middle East and North Africa Programme, argues it has already done more harm than good.

“If Trump’s eye-popping intervention was a bargaining tactic, as some searching for logic in the proposal claim, it has already failed. Enormous damage has been done to the fragile peace process and US prestige,” Aboudouh said.

Others, like Thomas S. Warrick — a nonresident senior fellow at the Scowcroft Middle East Security Initiative and former Department of Homeland Security official — see some value in Trump’s proposal.

“No one predicted that Trump would push the United States to engage more on what postwar Gaza should look like in one month than the Biden team did in fifteen months,” Warrick said.

However, Warrick said Trump’s strategy “will need to be dialed back to what is workable,” and that he’s likely to come face to face with one tall hurdle when he meets with Abdullah: Jordan’s unwillingness to accept Palestinian refugees from Gaza.

“There is quite literally no tool in the US toolbox that could persuade the leaders of Egypt or Jordan to change their minds on this point,” he said. “Trump’s advisors know this, but they would likely rather have Trump hear this directly from Jordanian King Abdullah.”

‘They go hard’: Trump and Vance release official portraits
(WASHINGTON) — The official portraits of President-elect Donald Trump and Vice President-elect JD Vance were released Thursday by the Trump transition team.

“And they go hard,” a press release from the transition said about the portraits.

The statement added, “In just four days, Donald J. Trump will be sworn in as the 47th President of the United States and JD Vance as the 50th Vice President of the United States — and their official portraits are here.”

Trump and Vance will be sworn-in on Monday, Jan. 20.

President Joe Biden will be in attendance as his successor is sworn in, resuming a tradition of American democracy that Trump himself sidestepped in 2021.

Tesla CEO Elon Musk, Meta CEO Mark Zuckerberg and Amazon founder Jeff Bezos will also be in attendance.

Senate to hold test vote on Pete Hegseth as a key Republican announces opposition
(WASHINGTON) — Pete Hegseth, President Donald Trump’s pick to lead the Pentagon, faces a key procedural hurdle in the Senate on Thursday on advancing his nomination.

The vote will occur after lawmakers consider the nomination of John Ratcliffe for CIA director. Ratcliffe is poised to be Trump’s second confirmed Cabinet official.

Hegseth’s test vote could come down to the wire, as he can only afford to lose three Senate Republicans assuming all Democrats oppose him.

If he loses three Republicans, Vice President JD Vance, in his role as president of the Senate, could be called on to cast a tie-breaking vote.

Moments before the showdown, a key Senate Republican had announced her opposition to Hegseth.

“After thorough evaluation, I must conclude that I cannot in good conscience support his nomination for Secretary of Defense,” Alaska Sen. Lisa Murkowski said in a post on X. “I did not make this decision lightly; I take my constitutional responsibility to provide advice and consent with the utmost seriousness.”

Murkowski said she was not confident Hegseth was sufficiently prepared to lead the Pentagon, which is the largest government agency, and took issue with his past statements concerning women in the military.

The Alaska Republican also referenced allegations of sexual misconduct and excessive drinking. Hegseth has largely denied the accusations against him, and told lawmakers he’s a “changed man.”

“The past behaviors Mr. Hegseth has admitted to, including infidelity on multiple occasions, demonstrate a lack of judgment that is unbecoming of someone who would lead our armed forces,” she said. “These behaviors starkly contrast the values and discipline expected of servicemembers.”

All eyes will be on GOP Sens. Susan Collins and Mitch McConnell, who have also expressed varying levels of skepticism about Hegseth’s nomination.

In a floor speech on Thursday, Senate Armed Services Committee Chairman Roger Wicker gave an endorsement of Hegseth, calling him the “right man for the job.”

The committee earlier this week narrowly advanced Hegseth’s nomination in a 14-13 vote along party lines.

This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.

Jimmy Carter’s state funeral to be held Jan. 9 at Washington National Cathedral
(WASHINGTON) — The funeral for former President Jimmy Carter, who died on Sunday at the age of 100, will be held on Jan. 9 at Washington National Cathedral.

Carter, the son of a peanut farmer who was elected the nation’s 39th president, passed away surrounded by family at his home in Plains, Georgia, just months after he became the longest-lived former chief executive in U.S. history.

President Joe Biden, who praised Carter as a “man of principle, faith, and humility,” has also marked Jan. 9 as a National Day of Mourning for the former Democratic president.

Biden said in March 2023 that Carter had asked him to deliver his eulogy. Their relationship spans decades, back to when Biden endorsed Carter for the presidency during Biden’s first term as a senator in 1976.

In remarks on Sunday evening, Biden spoke about Carter’s support for him and his family after his son Beau died of cancer. Carter was later diagnosed with metastatic melanoma.

“I think that what Jimmy Carter is an example of is just simple decency, simple decency,” Biden said as he reflected on that time in his life. “And I think that’s what the rest of the world looks to America for.”

Washington National Cathedral, situated just miles north of the White House, has been the site of several state funerals for former presidents, including Dwight Eisenhower, Ronald Reagan, Gerald Ford and George H. W. Bush.

Carter is expected to be buried in Georgia next to his wife of 77 years, Rosalynn Carter, who died last year at the age of 96. Carter, who had been in hospice care, made a rare public appearance to attend his wife’s memorial service.

The couple previously spoke about being laid to rest together at their family residence, near the edge of a pond on the property where they fished together.

This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.

