Trump says he hasn’t made a decision on whether to strike inside Venezuela

(WASHINGTON) — President Donald Trump is once again vowing to protect Social Security if congressional Republicans seek another reconciliation bill.
Asked earlier this week what he would prioritize should Republicans in Congress seek a reconciliation bill, a cost-cutting tactic that would bypass the usual Senate filibuster, Trump said he would focus efforts on cutting unnecessary things, and “save” others, such as Social Security.
“One thing I said and I gave my word — we’re not going to hurt anybody on Medicaid, Medicare or Social Security,” Trump said Monday in the Oval Office. Congress is prohibited from touching Social Security’s benefit structure or revenue mechanisms in a reconciliation bill.
Trump went on to say “we’re doing great on Social Security” and that “we’re going to protect it.”
Protecting Social Security is a common refrain for Trump, who promised to protect the federal program on the campaign trail and has reiterated that message through his second term as president — even as his administration has sought cuts for other federal programs and agencies.
Trump has touted “no tax” on Social Security with the passage of the One Big, Beautiful Bill Act last month. While the bill doesn’t end Social Security taxes, it will provide many older Americans who qualify for the program with a tax break, according to a Politifact report.
Trump’s megabill gives an additional tax deduction of up to $6,000 for Americans 65 and older. The tax deduction is temporary and is in effect until 2028.
While the move that could mean more income for seniors, some critics say it will have little effect on the social insurance.
Laurence Kotlikof, a professor of economics at Boston University, said changes to the tax deductibles “make it look like Trump had made good on his promise, but there’s no connection of this at all to the taxation of Social Security benefits.” Kotlikof explained that if a person is low income and their tax rate is low to begin with, they will not get much of a tax break from the deductible.
Democrats have criticized the GOP-passed megabill as benefiting the rich while hurting low-income people.
The Trump administration celebrated the program’s 90th anniversary earlier this month with the Social Security Administration’s leader saying he is looking for ways to help the program evolve to help future generations, too.
Frank Bisignano, the administrator of the Social Security Administration, earlier this month shared plans to help Social Security become a “digital-first agency.” Bisignano said the administration had a “bold goal” for 200 million Americans to have a digital SSA account by the end of next year — making the program predominantly digital.
While Trump has expressed confidence in the future of the program, projections state that the program’s trust fund will run out in less than a decade.
The Social Security trust fund, which pays retirement and survivor benefits, is set to run out in 2033, resulting in a 23% reduction in payable benefits at that time, according to the 2025 Trustees Report — a Social Security Administration report that describes the projected fiscal outlook for both Medicaid and Social Security programs and their trust funds. The OASI trust fund will be able to pay 100% of total benefits until 2033. At that time, the reserves will be depleted and will be sufficient to only pay 77% of total benefits, according to the 2025 Trustee Report.
The combined trust funds that Social Security uses to pay retirees, survivors and those with disabilities are set to run out by 2034 — a year earlier than what was last projected in the 2024 report, according to the Trustees Report. Once the combined funds are depleted, the funds would only be able to pay 81% of benefits, according to the report.
The OASI trust fund that is projected to run out in 2033 was valued at $2.538 trillion at the end of 2024, according to the 2025 OASDI Trustees Report. The combined trust funds that fund social security are worth in total $2.7 trillion as of the end of 2024, according to trust fund data on the Social Security Administration website.
In a written statement to ABC News, the Social Security Administration touted the “historic” tax relief to seniors due to the passing of the Trump’s megabill and maintained that it will continue to work with Congress to “protect and strengthen” the program.
(AUSTIN, Texas) — The redistricting battle in Texas continues to escalate as Republican Gov. Greg Abbott urged the state Supreme Court to remove state Rep. Gene Wu, the chairman of the Texas House Democratic caucus.
Abbott argued that Wu has “forfeited” his office by fleeing the state along with other Democratic lawmakers to prevent the quorum necessary for Texas House to vote on enacting the new GOP-proposed congressional map — with Republican control of the U.S. House of Representatives potentially at stake.
Wu accused Abbott of “silencing my dissent” and said he’s undeterred in his mission to fight the Republican-led redistricting effort.
“Let me be unequivocal about my actions and my duty. When a governor conspires with a disgraced president to ram through a racist gerrymandered map, my constitutional duty is to not be a willing participant,” Wu said in a statement.
Abbott asked the Texas Supreme Court for a ruling by Thursday evening, before Texas Republicans try again Friday to convene the legislature and make a quorum.
Texas Republicans failed for the second time on Tuesday to move ahead with the redistricting effort — one backed by President Donald Trump, who has claimed the GOP is “entitled” to five more U.S. House seats in the state.
The faceoff has nationwide implications, with control of the U.S. potentially at stake. Democrats would need to only net three seats in next year’s midterm elections to win back the House.
Texas Democrats are set to continue speaking out against the redistricting effort across the country on Wednesday. Texas Senate Democrats are hosting a news conference in Massachusetts.
They were also expected to hold a news conference near Chicago, but Texas House Democrats and Illinois Gov. JB Pritzker say that threats were made against the cohort of lawmakers staying in the state to deny a quorum in the Texas special session. Pritzker wrote on X that the threats will be investigated and that he has been in touch with state police.
“This morning, a threat was made against the safety of the members of the Texas House Democratic Caucus. We are safe, we are secure, and we are undeterred. We are grateful for Governor Pritzker, local, and state law enforcement for their quick action to ensure our safety,” a group of Texas House Democrats said in a statement, including state Rep. Wu.
Abbott’s emergency petition to the Texas Supreme Court comes as he and Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton, also a Republican, pursue legal options against Democrats who left the state — including civil arrest warrants and investigations of potential law violations including bribery for soliciting funds to support their effort.
“Representative Wu and the other Texas House Democrats have shown a willful refusal to return, and their absence for an indefinite period of time deprives the House of the quorum needed to meet and conduct business on behalf of Texans. Texas House Democrats abandoned their duty to Texans, and there must be consequences,” Abbott said in his filing to the Texas Supreme Court.
Paxton, though, said the governor does not have the authority to file the emergency petition.
“Texas is taking every available avenue to force runaway Democrats to return to Texas and hold them accountable for breaking quorum,” Paxton said in a statement released on Tuesday evening. “Under the Texas Constitution and Texas law, the Office of the Attorney General has the legal authority to bring these cases against the renegade House members. I have alerted the Texas Supreme Court that I will be making additional filings on Friday if the Democrats continue to abandon their legislative duties.”
U.S. Sen. John Cornyn, a Texas Republican, requested the FBI work with Abbott and state law enforcement to help bring back and investigate Texas Democrats.
ABC News Chief White House Correspondent Mary Bruce asked President Trump on Tuesday afternoon if he wanted the FBI to get involved.
“Well, they may have to. They may have to,” Trump responded.
“No, I know they want them back. Not only the attorney general. The governor wants them back. If you look, I mean, the governor of Texas is demanding they come back. So a lot of people have demanded they come back. You can’t just sit it out. You have to go back. You have to fight it out. That’s what elections are all about,” the president added.
ABC News’ Alexandra Hutzler contributed to this report.
(WASHINGTON) — In August, Health and Human Services Secretary Robert F. Kennedy Jr. told then-CDC director Susan Monarez that changes would be coming to the childhood vaccination schedule in September, according to Monarez’s testimony on Capitol Hill on Wednesday.
Her comments allege Kennedy had already decided to make changes to the childhood vaccine schedule prior to an analysis of data by the CDC’s independent advisers.
Monarez also said she had a conversation with Kennedy on August 25 in which Kennedy said President Donald Trump had been briefed on those plans.
“In that morning meeting, he did say that he had spoken to the president. He spoke to the president every day about changing the childhood vaccine schedule,” Monarez testified.
The CDC’s advisory committee on vaccines, called ACIP, will meet later this week and consider different vaccines that are recommended for children.
According to Monarez, Kennedy asked her to promise to sign off on any forthcoming updates to vaccine recommendations without giving specifics about what those plans would be.
“He did not have any data or science to point to,” Monarez said. “As a matter of fact, we got into an exchange where I had suggested that I would be open to changing childhood vaccine schedules if the evidence or science were supportive, and he responded that there was no science or evidence associated with the childhood vaccine schedule. And he elaborated that CDC had never collected the science or data to make it available related to the safety and efficacy.”
“To be clear, he said there was not science or data, but that he still expected you to change the schedule?” Republican Sen. Bill Cassidy, the chairman of the Senate Committee on Health, Education, Labor and Pensions, asked Monarez.
“Correct,” she said.
ABC News has reached out to HHS for comment on Monarez’s testimony.
Kennedy is a longtime vaccine skeptic who has promoted false information about the harms of vaccines. With Kennedy at the helm of HHS, major medical organizations have expressed extreme alarm about restrictions to COVID-19 vaccines that have already taken place and warned of potential further restrictions to routine childhood vaccines.
Monarez says she was ousted because she held the line and refused to endorse vaccine policies not supported by scientific evidence.
Routine childhood vaccines have prevented more than one million premature deaths from vaccine-preventable illness, according to a CDC analysis of 117 million children born between 1994 to 2023.
According to Monarez, Kennedy also asked her to meet with Aaron Siri, a lawyer who previously worked for Kennedy and has pushed the FDA to revoke approval of the polio vaccine.
Monarez testified she was concerned that more children would die of vaccine preventable illnesses.
“I believe preventable diseases will return, and I believe that we will have our children harmed for things that we know they do not need to be harmed by polio, measles, diphtheria, whooping cough, I worry about the ramifications for those children in illness and in death. I worry about our school systems. I worry about our medical institutions having to take care of sick kids that could have been prevented by effective and safe vaccines. I worry about the future of trust in public health.”