Trump says he sent a letter to Iran urging negotiations on nuclear weapons

(WASHINGTON) — Pete Hegseth, President-elect Donald Trump’s embattled pick for defense secretary, is facing senators on Tuesday for his confirmation hearing.

Hesgeth is expected to be grilled by the Armed Services Committee on allegations of misconduct and sexual impropriety he’s denied — as well as his position on military policy issues, including women in combat and diversity goals.

Hegseth defends comments about women in combat

Democratic Sen. Jeanne Shaheen grilled Hegseth on his past comments about women serving in the military, including his previous comments that women should not serve in some combat roles.

“Senator, I would like to clarify, when I’m talking about that issue, it’s not about the capabilities of men and women, it’s about standards,” Hegseth said. “And this committee has talked a lot about standards, standards that we unfortunately, over time, have seen eroded in certain duty positions, certain schools, certain places, which affects readiness, which is what I care about the most, readiness.”

During the exchange, Shaheen asked Hegseth for his message to the almost 400,000 women serving today who she said now may wonder whether they can rise to the highest ranks of the military.

“I would say I would be honored to have the opportunity to serve alongside you, shoulder to shoulder, men and women, Black, white, all backgrounds with a shared purpose,” Hegseth said. “Our differences are not what define us. Our unity and our shared purpose is what define us. And you will be treated fairly and with dignity, honor and respect, just like every man and woman in uniform.”

After a tense back and forth, Shaheen said to Hegseth: “I appreciate your eleventh-hour conversion.”

Hegseth says US has to modernize nuclear arsenal

Sen. Deb Fischer, a Nebraska Republican, questioned Hegseth about investing in the United States nuclear arsenal and whether he agreed with Trump’s posture during his first administration — that preventing attacks from adversaries was the “highest priority.”

“Yes, I do, because ultimately, our deterrence, our survival is reliant upon the capability, the perception and the reality of the capability of our nuclear triad,” Hegseth responded. “We have to invest in its modernization for the defense of our nation.”

Hegseth rails against media when asked to respond to allegations

Committee chairman Sen. Roger Wicker, R-Miss., in the first question of the hearing, asked Hegseth to respond to the allegations against him.

“Let’s get into this allegation about sexual assault, inappropriate workplace behavior, alcohol abuse and financial mismanagement during your time as a nonprofit executive,” Wicker said.

Hegseth, who has denied the accusations, railed against what he claimed was a “coordinated smear campaign” by the news media.

“All they were out to do, Mr. Chairman, was to destroy me,” Hegseth said. “And why do they want to destroy me? Because I’m a change agent and a threat to them. Because Donald Trump was willing to choose me, to empower me to bring the Defense Department back to what it really should be, which is war fighting.”

Hegseth then turned personal, saying he’s not “perfect” but is now ready to lead the Pentagon.

“I’m not a perfect person, but redemption is real,” he said. “And God forged me in ways that I know I’m prepared for.”

Hegseth opening statement interrupted by outbursts

Hegseth is now speaking for the first time before the committee.

His opening statement is being interrupted by hecklers, who were then escorted out of the room.

Chairman Roger Wicker thanked authorities for their “swift reaction” to the first incident.

“Let me just say this, the Capitol Police are going to remove immediately individuals who are interrupting the hearing,” Wicker said.

Rep. Mike Waltz, Trump’s pick for national security adviser, endorses Hegseth

Trump’s pick for national security adviser, Rep. Mike Waltz, introduced and endorsed Hegseth.

Waltz was recognized by Sen. Roger Wicker, the chairman of the committee, who noted Waltz was still a member of Congress for several more days.

“He will bring the perspective of being the first secretary of defense to have served as a junior officer on the front lines, not in the headquarters on the front lines in the War on Terror, and recognizes the human costs, the financial costs and the policy drift that was discussed often in this very room that led us to decades and decades of war,” Waltz said of Hegseth.

Waltz is also a retired Army National Guard officer and war veteran.

Charged scene inside the room as confirmation hearing begins

Dozens of veterans — some wearing service badges — filled the hearing room in the Dirksen Building in support of Hegseth, wearing pins with the nominee’s name. A number of them are wearing black baseball caps with the nominee’s name and the bone frog logo associated with the Navy SEALs.

Spotted in the crowd were Sean Parnell, a former Army Ranger and conservative media personality, and Tim Kennedy, an ex-UFC fighter and former Green Beret.

The group, which was buzzing with excitement ahead of the hearing, appeared to cheer for Hegseth and shout “USA!” as the hearing got underway.

There are also a small group of Code Pink antiwar protestors in the room, with signs reading “No Hegseth No Crusade” and “No Hegseth No Christian Jihad.”

ABC News’ Benjamin Siegel, Lauren Peller, Arthur Jones and Olivia Rubin

Panel’s top Democrat to say Hegseth is not qualified for the job

Sen. Jack Reed will tell Hegseth in no uncertain terms that he does not believe he is qualified for the job of Secretary of Defense.

“I do not believe that you are qualified to meet the overwhelming demands of this job,” Reed will say, according to his opening statement.

Reed will also address the allegations against Hegseth, which Hegseth has denied.

“We must acknowledge the concerning public reports against you. A variety of sources — including your own writings — implicate you with disregarding laws of war, financial mismanagement, racist and sexist remarks about men and women in uniform, alcohol abuse, sexual assault, sexual harassment, and other troubling issues. I have reviewed many of these allegations, and find them extremely alarming,” Reed will say.

He also alleges that Hegseth’s comments suggest he will politicize the military.

“Indeed, the challenge of the Secretary of Defense is to remove partisan politics from the military. You propose to inject it. This would be an insult to the men and women who have sworn to uphold their own apolitical duty to the Constitution,” the statement says.

-ABC News’ Allison Pecorin

FBI didn’t interview woman who accused Hegseth of sexual assault in 2017

The FBI’s probe of Hegseth did not include an interview with a woman who accused him of sexual assault years ago, sources familiar with the situation told ABC News.

Top senators on the Armed Services Committee were briefed on the FBI’s background investigation last week but sources said investigators did not speak to the accuser. The circumstances around the lack of an interview with the woman are unclear.

A police report stated that a woman, identified only as Jane Doe, told investigators in 2017 she had encountered Hegseth at an event afterparty at a California hotel where both had been drinking and claimed that he sexually assaulted her. Hegseth had told authorities that the encounter was consensual.

No charges were filed, although Hegseth subsequently paid the woman as part of a settlement agreement, which Hegseth’s attorney said was only because he feared his career would suffer if her allegations were made public.

Read more about the police report and alleged altercation here.

-ABC News’ Rachel Scott, Katherine Faulders and Luke Barr

Trump reiterates support for Hegseth

In a post on his social media platform, Trump wrote Hegseth will make a GREAT Secretary of Defense.

“He has my Complete and Total support. Good luck today, Pete!” Trump wrote.

Plus, Trump senior adviser Jason Miller did a morning show blitz praising Hegseth.

“I think Pete Hegseth is going to kill them with kindness,” Miller said on CNN, previewing Hegseth’s strategy ahead of the hearing.

On Fox News, Miller said he believed Hegseth was the war hero the United States needs and highlighted support from veterans for his nomination.

“I don’t see it so much of a challenge. I think it’s an opportunity to talk about restoring that warrior ethos, that warrior spirit, back into the military,” Miller said as he avoided any concerns of Hegseth’s past.

-ABC News Oren Oppenheim and Kelsey Walsh

Hegseth to pitch himself as ‘change agent’

In his opening statement, obtained by ABC News, Hegseth does not mention the allegations against him but vows to be a “change agent” and bring a “warrior culture” back to the Defense Department.

“I want to thank President Trump for his faith in me, and his selfless leadership of our great Republic,” Hegseth will say, according to the prepared remarks. “The troops could have no better Commander-in-Chief than Donald Trump.”

“He, like me, wants a Pentagon laser-focused on warfighting, lethality, meritocracy, standards, and readiness,” Hegseth will say. “That’s it. That is my job.”

Hegseth will go on to address his lack of experience compared to previous Pentagon chiefs.

“It is true that I don’t have a similar biography to Defense Secretaries of the last 30 years. But, as President Trump also told me, we’ve repeatedly placed people atop the Pentagon with supposedly ‘the right credentials’ — whether they are retired generals, academics, or defense contractor executives — and where has it gotten us? He believes, and I humbly agree, that it’s time to give someone with dust on his boots the helm. A change agent. Someone with no vested interest in certain companies or specific programs or approved narratives,” the prepared statement reads.

-ABC News’ Rachel Scott

How Hegseth could overhaul the military

Hegseth, if confirmed, would be in charge of a massive organization of more than 1 million active-duty service members and nearly 1 million civilian workers.

Hegseth has previously discussed going after alleged “wokeness” in the military by firing certain generals, taking aim at DEI initiatives and other programs. He’s also said he is generally against women serving in certain combat roles unless they pass high standards men do.

Hegseth’s rocky nomination

Hegseth, a former Fox News host who had served in Iraq and Afghanistan as an infantry officer in the U.S. Army Reserve and the National Guard, was nominated by Trump in mid-November.

He quickly faced scrutiny from some lawmakers over his lack of management experience. Then came reports of alleged sexual misconduct and financial mismanagement, which he’s denied.

At one point, ABC News reported Trump was looking at possible replacements to Hegseth.

But Hegseth’s spent many days on Capitol Hill looking to shore up support, vowing to fight and telling lawmakers he’s a “changed man.” It appeared he was gaining some Republican support back after his one-on-one meetings with lawmakers, and Trump has since doubled down on his support for his Pentagon pick.

Still, the Senate panel that will question him on Tuesday had quietly sought additional information on some of the allegations before the hearing.

Copyright © 2025, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.